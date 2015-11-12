Leeds skyline

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 12 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

Live Reporting

By Tim Dale and Pritti Mistry

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

On-air auction for BBC Children in Need from 07:00 Friday

BBC Radio Leeds

BBC Radio Leeds is hosting an on-air auction for Children in Need tomorrow.

It all kicks-off with Liz Green from 07:00.

Children in Need poster
BBC

There's some terrific auction items on offer, including special behind-the-scenes access passes and days out.

You can download the full list of lots here and a full list of the terms and conditions here.

Weather: A wet and windy evening ahead

Paul Hudson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It'll be a wet and windy evening with some heavy bursts of rain and blustery showers coming in from the west overnight.

Weather graphic
BBC

The temperature will get as low as 4C (39F) and there'll be fresh to strong winds.

Coming up on Look North: The role carers play and how much they're saving the taxpayer

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us for Look North when we find out how vital the thousands of unpaid carers are in the region.

Figures released today from Charity Carers UK say carers in Yorkshire are saving the taxpayer billions of pounds each year.

All that and more from 18:30 on BBC One.

Former nightclub to open as cinema in Ilkley tonight

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

A former nightclub is due to open its doors later as Ilkley’s first cinema in 40 years.

Ilkley cinema
Ilkley cinema

The former Il Trovatore nightclub on Leeds Road has been transformed into a 57-seat cinema and is opening later with a one-off special screening of Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

The town's last cinema, the Essoldo, was closed down and demolished in the 1960s.

Union condemns HMRC plans to close Shipley and Bradford tax offices

Bradford Telegraph and Argus

Three tax offices in the Bradford district are to close under changes announced today by HM Revenue and Customs. The closures will mean almost 2,000 jobs will be lost to the area by 2021.

Shipley Tax office
Telegraph & Argus

Former West Yorkshire soldier facing French jail term 'grateful' for support

A former soldier from West Yorkshire, facing prison in France for attempting to smuggle a four-year-old girl out of the refugee camp in Calais, has thanked his supporters.

Rob Lawrie, 49, from Guiseley, said his paternal instincts prompted him to take action to help the girl who has family in Leeds.

Pub arson sentencing 'reflects seriousness of crime'

More on the man who's been jailed for 80 months for starting a fire in September at The Fleece pub in Addingham, from which two chefs had to be rescued.

Leigh Meeks, 33, of School Lane, admitted one count of arson at a previous hearing at Bradford Crown Court.

Det Con Gary Birch, of West Yorkshire Police, says: "The sentence today reflects the seriousness of Meeks' actions and the impact his crime has had on others. It also serves as a reminder about the dangers of fire and how the courts view this type of crime."

Latest headlines: Driver admits causing death of cyclist and Hepatitis A outbreak in schools sparks mass vaccinations

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon include:

Road closures in Leeds for Christmas lights switch-on

The Christmas lights switch-on show is scheduled to begin at 18:45 at Victoria Gardens off the Headrow tonight and is expected to last for about two hours.

The council will be closing a number of roads in the city centre and there'll be diversions to some bus services.

View more on twitter

Man jailed for The Fleece pub arson attack in Addingham

A man has been jailed for starting a fire at a pub in Addingham, near Bradford.

Leigh Meeks
West Yorkshire Police

Fire crews were called to The Fleece and rescued two chefs sleeping in an adjacent flat in the early hours of 23 September. 

Leigh Meeks, 33, of School Lane, admitted arson with being reckless as to whether lives were in danger at a previous hearing last month at Bradford Crown Court. Today he was sentenced to 80 months and ordered to pay a total of £1,020 in costs.

Steve Evans says players would be 'bonkers' not to sign for Leeds

Katherine Hannah

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Leeds United's Steve Evans has been updating us on his hopes to get new players signed to the club on loan, including Norwich City's Kyle Lafferty.

Steve Evans
BBC

Evans is clear he thinks players would be "bonkers" not to sign for Leeds.

Wakefield gears up for Christmas lights switch-on tonight

The big Christmas lights switch-on in Wakefield begins at 17:45 in the Bull Ring this evening. 

The event will feature some amazing ice sculptures and carving. Here's hoping it isn't too mild!

View more on twitter

Latest headlines: Motorist faces jail over cycling campaigner's death

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:

  • A motorist, whose dangerous driving caused the death of a well-known cyclist from West Yorkshire, is facing a lengthy prison sentence
  • Seven tax offices in West Yorkshire are to close as part of HM Revenue and Customs' modernisation plans
  • Carers are in need of "help and support" a leading charity claims as it reveals 250,000 people in West Yorkshire are unpaid carers for ill or elderly relatives

Seven tax office closures in West Yorkshire revealed

Seven tax offices in West Yorkshire will be closed as part of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) savings plans.

It's closing 137 local offices and replacing them with 13 regional centres, including one in Leeds.

HMRC
Getty Images

The offices being closed by 2021 include: Two in Bradford, four in Leeds and one in Shipley.

Christmas lights switch-on for Leeds and Wakefield this evening

Tonight will see Christmas lights switched on in both Leeds and Wakefield.

Wakefield kick's things off in the Bull Ring from 17:00 with an event that will feature a huge block of ice being transformed into a reindeer and sleigh.

View more on twitter

Leeds will follow with a celebrity-studded show from 18:45 at Victoria Gardens off the Headrow.

West Yorkshire's weather: Windy with outbreaks of rain

Kay Crewdson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It will gradually cloud over through the afternoon with a strengthening wind and a few outbreaks of rain in Pennine areas.

Kay Crewdson weather
BBC

Maximum temperature around 13C (55F) with a strong and gusty southwest wind developing.   

Leeds sold 350 council homes in 2014/15

The number of council homes in England sold under the right to buy scheme has more than doubled in two years.

In 2014/15 Leeds City Council sold 350 homes, a number second only to Birmingham.

Council home sales
BBC
Councils that sold the most properties 2014/15

Coming up on Look North this lunchtime: Yorkshire's unpaid carers

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

On Look North this lunchtime: According to new research by Carers UK the number of unpaid people caring for relatives in Yorkshire is the highest it has ever been at almost 500,000.

Join us on BBC One from 13:30 for that story and more.

Latest headlines: Motorist admits causing cyclist campaigner's death

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:

  • A motorist who knocked a West Yorkshire cycling campaigner off his bike has admitted causing his death
  • 250,000 unpaid carers in West Yorkshire are saving the economy £4.5bn a year, according to a new report
  • Free speech campaigners warn against any ban on protests by far-right groups

Flood warning sirens to be tested in Calderdale

If you hear the flood sirens in parts of Calderdale later today at 14:45 there's no reason to be concerned - it's just a test!

View more on twitter

Motorist admits killing cycle campaigner near Huddersfield

Alex Moss

BBC Local Live

A motorist has admitted killing a cyclist who was knocked off his bike in a road-rage incident in 2013.

John Radford
Other

John Radford, 70, was left in a coma following a dispute with Michael Gledhill near Huddersfield in July 2013 and died 16 months later.

Gledhill, who was found guilty of dangerous driving last October, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Mr Radford died.  

New bar for old Leeds post office site

Yorkshire Evening Post

A Leeds bar group is set to invest £1.5m opening its flagship venue in the former Loch Fyne restaurant on City Square.

City Square Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post

Leeds United wants Lafferty and Bridcutt on loan

Adam Pope

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Leeds United's head coach Steve Evans says he's asked Norwich City if he can take striker Kyle Lafferty on loan.

He's also said the club remains in talks with Sunderland over bringing midfielder Liam Bridcutt to Elland Road.

Unpaid carers saving economy 'billions' new report claims

Tim Dale

BBC Local Live

West Yorkshire's unpaid carers are saving the UK economy almost £4.5bn a year, according to a new report.

The Carers UK and University of Sheffield report says more than 250,000 people in the county provide free care to sick, disabled or elderly relatives.

If even a small percentage of people were unable to continue caring, the economic impact would be catastrophic.

Helena HerklotsChief executive, Carers UK

Travel update: Train delays between Hebden Bridge and Manchester

A signalling problem is causing delays of up to 30 minutes to journeys between Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria. The problem is affecting services between Leeds/Selby/ Backburn and Manchester Victoria.

View more on twitter

Weather presenter's Children in Need challenge - can you guess which superhero she's going to be

Keeley Donovan

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It's BBC Children in Need this Friday and as the theme is superheroes I've invented my own.

View more on twitter

I'll be wearing a special costume on Friday's Look North but I've given you some clues on our Facebook page so feel free to take a guess!

Latest headlines: Findings from care report and Leeds' Christmas lights are switched on later

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far this morning include:

  • The 250,000 people in West Yorkshire who act as unpaid carers 'need more help and support'
  • Campaigners for free speech warn against any moves to ban far-right groups from protesting in West Yorkshire
  • Christmas lights to be switched on later in Leeds and Wakefield

