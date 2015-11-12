BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Leigh Meeks, 33, of School Lane, admitted one count of arson at a previous hearing at Bradford Crown Court.
Det Con Gary Birch, of West Yorkshire Police, says: "The sentence today reflects the seriousness of Meeks' actions and the impact his crime has had on others. It also serves as a reminder about the dangers of fire and how the courts view this type of crime."
Fire crews were called to The Fleece and rescued two chefs sleeping in an adjacent flat in the early hours of 23 September.
Leigh Meeks, 33, of School Lane, admitted arson with being reckless as to whether lives were in danger at a previous hearing last month at Bradford Crown Court. Today he was sentenced to 80 months and ordered to pay a total of £1,020 in costs.
Live Reporting
By Tim Dale and Pritti Mistry
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
On-air auction for BBC Children in Need from 07:00 Friday
BBC Radio Leeds
BBC Radio Leeds is hosting an on-air auction for Children in Need tomorrow.
It all kicks-off with Liz Green from 07:00.
There's some terrific auction items on offer, including special behind-the-scenes access passes and days out.
You can download the full list of lots here and a full list of the terms and conditions here.
Weather: A wet and windy evening ahead
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a wet and windy evening with some heavy bursts of rain and blustery showers coming in from the west overnight.
The temperature will get as low as 4C (39F) and there'll be fresh to strong winds.
Coming up on Look North: The role carers play and how much they're saving the taxpayer
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us for Look North when we find out how vital the thousands of unpaid carers are in the region.
Figures released today from Charity Carers UK say carers in Yorkshire are saving the taxpayer billions of pounds each year.
All that and more from 18:30 on BBC One.
Former nightclub to open as cinema in Ilkley tonight
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
A former nightclub is due to open its doors later as Ilkley’s first cinema in 40 years.
The former Il Trovatore nightclub on Leeds Road has been transformed into a 57-seat cinema and is opening later with a one-off special screening of Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic Blade Runner.
The town's last cinema, the Essoldo, was closed down and demolished in the 1960s.
Union condemns HMRC plans to close Shipley and Bradford tax offices
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Three tax offices in the Bradford district are to close under changes announced today by HM Revenue and Customs. The closures will mean almost 2,000 jobs will be lost to the area by 2021.
Former West Yorkshire soldier facing French jail term 'grateful' for support
A former soldier from West Yorkshire, facing prison in France for attempting to smuggle a four-year-old girl out of the refugee camp in Calais, has thanked his supporters.
Rob Lawrie, 49, from Guiseley, said his paternal instincts prompted him to take action to help the girl who has family in Leeds.
Pub arson sentencing 'reflects seriousness of crime'
More on the man who's been jailed for 80 months for starting a fire in September at The Fleece pub in Addingham, from which two chefs had to be rescued.
Leigh Meeks, 33, of School Lane, admitted one count of arson at a previous hearing at Bradford Crown Court.
Det Con Gary Birch, of West Yorkshire Police, says: "The sentence today reflects the seriousness of Meeks' actions and the impact his crime has had on others. It also serves as a reminder about the dangers of fire and how the courts view this type of crime."
Leeds vicar praises £3,500 grant for repairs
Yorkshire Evening Post
Vital repairs at a Leeds church can go ahead after a £3,500 windfall.
Mass vaccinations offered after outbreak of Hepatitis A at two schools
Yorkshire Evening Post
An outbreak of Hepatitis A in two Leeds schools has seen national health chiefs offer mass vaccinations in the LS9 area.
Latest headlines: Driver admits causing death of cyclist and Hepatitis A outbreak in schools sparks mass vaccinations
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon include:
Road closures in Leeds for Christmas lights switch-on
The Christmas lights switch-on show is scheduled to begin at 18:45 at Victoria Gardens off the Headrow tonight and is expected to last for about two hours.
The council will be closing a number of roads in the city centre and there'll be diversions to some bus services.
Man jailed for The Fleece pub arson attack in Addingham
A man has been jailed for starting a fire at a pub in Addingham, near Bradford.
Fire crews were called to The Fleece and rescued two chefs sleeping in an adjacent flat in the early hours of 23 September.
Leigh Meeks, 33, of School Lane, admitted arson with being reckless as to whether lives were in danger at a previous hearing last month at Bradford Crown Court. Today he was sentenced to 80 months and ordered to pay a total of £1,020 in costs.
Huge scheme to revitalise town centre
Dewsbury Reporter
A historic town centre building has been revamped as part of multi-million pound scheme to breathe new life into Dewsbury.
Steve Evans says players would be 'bonkers' not to sign for Leeds
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Leeds United's Steve Evans has been updating us on his hopes to get new players signed to the club on loan, including Norwich City's Kyle Lafferty.
Evans is clear he thinks players would be "bonkers" not to sign for Leeds.
Wakefield gears up for Christmas lights switch-on tonight
The big Christmas lights switch-on in Wakefield begins at 17:45 in the Bull Ring this evening.
The event will feature some amazing ice sculptures and carving. Here's hoping it isn't too mild!
Flu jab fall concerns doctors
Doctors have expressed alarm at a seemingly sharp fall in the number of people having the seasonal flu jab.
The Royal College of GPs said the fall was "alarming" and clearly Public Health staff in Bradford agree.
Woman slashed in 'frightening' car-jacking attempt in Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post
A woman suffered a serious slash wound when car-jackers tried to rob her in Leeds.
Latest headlines: Motorist faces jail over cycling campaigner's death
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:
Seven tax office closures in West Yorkshire revealed
Seven tax offices in West Yorkshire will be closed as part of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) savings plans.
It's closing 137 local offices and replacing them with 13 regional centres, including one in Leeds.
The offices being closed by 2021 include: Two in Bradford, four in Leeds and one in Shipley.
Man arrested over poppy collection box theft
Halifax Courier
A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a poppy collection box in Halifax.
Christmas lights switch-on for Leeds and Wakefield this evening
Tonight will see Christmas lights switched on in both Leeds and Wakefield.
Wakefield kick's things off in the Bull Ring from 17:00 with an event that will feature a huge block of ice being transformed into a reindeer and sleigh.
Leeds will follow with a celebrity-studded show from 18:45 at Victoria Gardens off the Headrow.
West Yorkshire's weather: Windy with outbreaks of rain
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will gradually cloud over through the afternoon with a strengthening wind and a few outbreaks of rain in Pennine areas.
Maximum temperature around 13C (55F) with a strong and gusty southwest wind developing.
Leeds sold 350 council homes in 2014/15
The number of council homes in England sold under the right to buy scheme has more than doubled in two years.
In 2014/15 Leeds City Council sold 350 homes, a number second only to Birmingham.
Coming up on Look North this lunchtime: Yorkshire's unpaid carers
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
On Look North this lunchtime: According to new research by Carers UK the number of unpaid people caring for relatives in Yorkshire is the highest it has ever been at almost 500,000.
Join us on BBC One from 13:30 for that story and more.
Leeds United: Evans admits Lafferty interest
Yorkshire Post
Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty has gained the interest of Leeds United head coach Steve Evans who has called Canaries boss Alex Neil to check the striker’s availability.
Latest headlines: Motorist admits causing cyclist campaigner's death
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:
More than 20 health staff paid more than £150,000
Huddersfield Examiner
More than 20 health staff in Huddersfield and Calderdale were paid over £150,000 last year - with three earning more than £200,000.
West Yorkshire rape conviction rate 'lowest in country'
Huddersfield Examiner
Fewer rape defendants in West Yorkshire are pleading guilty, and the conviction rate is one of the lowest in the country.
Flood warning sirens to be tested in Calderdale
If you hear the flood sirens in parts of Calderdale later today at 14:45 there's no reason to be concerned - it's just a test!
Motorist admits killing cycle campaigner near Huddersfield
Alex Moss
BBC Local Live
A motorist has admitted killing a cyclist who was knocked off his bike in a road-rage incident in 2013.
John Radford, 70, was left in a coma following a dispute with Michael Gledhill near Huddersfield in July 2013 and died 16 months later.
Gledhill, who was found guilty of dangerous driving last October, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Mr Radford died.
New bar for old Leeds post office site
Yorkshire Evening Post
A Leeds bar group is set to invest £1.5m opening its flagship venue in the former Loch Fyne restaurant on City Square.
Leeds United wants Lafferty and Bridcutt on loan
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Leeds United's head coach Steve Evans says he's asked Norwich City if he can take striker Kyle Lafferty on loan.
He's also said the club remains in talks with Sunderland over bringing midfielder Liam Bridcutt to Elland Road.
Unpaid carers saving economy 'billions' new report claims
Tim Dale
BBC Local Live
West Yorkshire's unpaid carers are saving the UK economy almost £4.5bn a year, according to a new report.
The Carers UK and University of Sheffield report says more than 250,000 people in the county provide free care to sick, disabled or elderly relatives.
Rival football club praised after player collapses
Halifax Courier
Brighouse Town officials have praised staff after one of their players collapsed on the pitch and is currently being treated in hospital.
Travel update: Train delays between Hebden Bridge and Manchester
A signalling problem is causing delays of up to 30 minutes to journeys between Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria. The problem is affecting services between Leeds/Selby/ Backburn and Manchester Victoria.
Royal Mail suspends deliveries to part of Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post
Royal Mail has revealed it suspended deliveries to part of Leeds last month after a string of air rifle attacks on postmen.
Weather presenter's Children in Need challenge - can you guess which superhero she's going to be
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's BBC Children in Need this Friday and as the theme is superheroes I've invented my own.
I'll be wearing a special costume on Friday's Look North but I've given you some clues on our Facebook page so feel free to take a guess!
Latest headlines: Findings from care report and Leeds' Christmas lights are switched on later
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far this morning include:
Dame Esther Rantzen visits Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post
ChildLine founder Dame Esther Rantzen has launched a call for more counsellors to support some of the 7,000 vulnerable children its Leeds volunteers help every year.