BBC Local Live: North West of England

Wiggins and Team Sky 'crossed ethical line', says doping report
Manchester-based Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" by using drugs allowed under anti-doping rules to enhance performance instead of just for medical need, a report by MPs says.
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee said it is "not in a position" to state what was in the 'jiffy bag' delivered to Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.
But it added there is no "reliable evidence" to back up Team Sky's claim the medical package contained a legal decongestant.
The report also said Team Sky - based at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester - used the anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone to prepare Britain's most decorated Olympian for the Tour de France, which Wiggins won in 2012.
Latest headlines for the North West
An Oldham man is one of three people due to appear in court later charged in connection with an explosion in Leicester that left five people dead
Manchester-based Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" by using drugs to enhance riders' performance and not to treat medical need, a report by MPs says
A flood alert has been issued for the Wyre Estuary in Lancashire
Man treated for shotgun wounds after attack in Whiston
A man in his 30s suffered gunshot wounds in an attack in Merseyside on Sunday evening, police have said.
Armed police were called to Lyneham, Whiston at around 20:30 GMT after reports of a shooting.
Shortly afterwards a man in his 30s attended hospital with wounds to his back and legs, believed to have been caused by a shotgun.
His wounds were not life-threatening, said Merseyside Police.
Det Insp Matt Smith said: "To fire any weapon in the street at any time is incredibly reckless and we will act on all information from the community to establish what has happened."
Cyclist stopped by police on motorway
A man seen riding a bicycle on the M61 on Sunday evening has been removed from the carriageway by police.
North West Motorway Police said he was riding northound between Junctions 8 and 9.
Weather: The big freeze is over
A few sunny intervals are expected today, along with one or two showers.
Cloud will thicken later this afternoon though, bringing the chance of a little rain by evening.
Welcome to North West Live. We're here until 18:00 with the latest local news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the region.