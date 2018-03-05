BBC Local Live: North West of England

Manchester-based Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" by using drugs allowed under anti-doping rules to enhance performance instead of just for medical need, a report by MPs says.

Getty Images

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee said it is "not in a position" to state what was in the 'jiffy bag' delivered to Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

But it added there is no "reliable evidence" to back up Team Sky's claim the medical package contained a legal decongestant.

The report also said Team Sky - based at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester - used the anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone to prepare Britain's most decorated Olympian for the Tour de France, which Wiggins won in 2012.