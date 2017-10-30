BBC Local Live: North West of England
- Boy's fall from Trafford Centre bridge was 'accident', say police
- Family of murder victim, 18, in plea to end to 'no grass' culture
- Investigation into Liverpool flat fire after man, 30, found dead
- Updates on Monday 30 October
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J14 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise at J14, M61 (East Lancs Road), because of a broken down van and recovery work. Traffic is coping well.
Mum's plea to end 'no grass' gun culture
The family of an 18-year-old murder victim has made an appeal for an end to the "no grass" culture they believe has prevented the teenager's killers being caught.
Student Yusuf Sonko was shot dead in Liverpool in June but police are yet to charge anyone over his murder.
His mother Khadija Sonko believes gun crime is worsening in the city due to a code of silence among teenage gangs.
She spoke out after figures revealed a sharp rise in gun crime in Merseyside.
Weather: Cool with sunny spells
After a cold and frosty morning, it will be a dry and bright day with sunny intervals. Cloud will gradually build up later on.
A slightly cooler day than yesterday with highs of 9C.
Good morning: Join us for today's coverage
Welcome to North West Live. We're here until 16:00 with the latest local news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the region.