BBC Local Live: North West of England

The family of an 18-year-old murder victim has made an appeal for an end to the "no grass" culture they believe has prevented the teenager's killers being caught.

Student Yusuf Sonko was shot dead in Liverpool in June but police are yet to charge anyone over his murder.

His mother Khadija Sonko believes gun crime is worsening in the city due to a code of silence among teenage gangs.

She spoke out after figures revealed a sharp rise in gun crime in Merseyside.