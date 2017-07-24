BBC Local Live: North West of England
Summary
- Government criticised over rail electrification U-turn
- No more North Wales officers should help police fracking demos, says PCC
- Rail union calls for politicians to end dispute over driver-only-trains
- Updates on Monday 24 July
Police thank golf spectators at Royal Birkdale
Merseyside Police has thanked thousands of people who attended The Open golf championships at Royal Birkdale in Southport this weekend.
Attendance at the week-long event was at a record high for when the championship has been played in England.
Planning the smooth operation of the event took more than 12 months.
Changes to rail electrification plans a 'slap in face'
The railway route between Liverpool and Newcastle may not be fully electrified despite a promise by the previous government.
In 2015, the Department for Transport said electrification of the whole link - which goes through Manchester, Leeds and York - would be complete by 2022.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has since said electrification will instead be used "where it makes a difference".
Shadow rail minister Rachael Maskell has called it "a slap in the face".
Weather: Sunny spells on the way
BBC Weather
It will be a fine day with sunny spells for all parts, these becoming more widespread through the afternoon with the best of the sunshine around the coast.
It will feel warm for many with a gentle northerly breeze.
Highs of 21C. More from BBC Weather.
