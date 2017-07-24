Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

Summary

  1. Government criticised over rail electrification U-turn
  2. No more North Wales officers should help police fracking demos, says PCC
  3. Rail union calls for politicians to end dispute over driver-only-trains
  4. Updates on Monday 24 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Police thank golf spectators at Royal Birkdale

Merseyside Police has thanked thousands of people who attended The Open golf championships at Royal Birkdale in Southport this weekend.

Attendance at the week-long event was at a record high for when the championship has been played in England.

Planning the smooth operation of the event took more than 12 months.

We are delighted with the way things have gone during the last week. The crowd were friendly and good-natured throughout, making the event memorable for all the right reasons.

Ch Supt Jonathan RoyEvent Commander
Changes to rail electrification plans a 'slap in face'

The railway route between Liverpool and Newcastle may not be fully electrified despite a promise by the previous government.

Liverpool-Newcastle link
PA

In 2015, the Department for Transport said electrification of the whole link - which goes through Manchester, Leeds and York - would be complete by 2022.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has since said electrification will instead be used "where it makes a difference".

Shadow rail minister Rachael Maskell has called it "a slap in the face".

Latest headlines for the North West

  • A Manchester MP has criticised the government's decision to only partially electrify the rail route between Manchester and Leeds
  • No more officers should be sent to help in anti-fracking demonstrations in Lancashire, says North Wales' Police and Crime Commissioner
  • The RMT union wants politicians to step in and end their dispute with Merseytravel over the introduction of driver-only-trains

Weather: Sunny spells on the way

BBC Weather

It will be a fine day with sunny spells for all parts, these becoming more widespread through the afternoon with the best of the sunshine around the coast.

It will feel warm for many with a gentle northerly breeze.

Highs of 21C. More from BBC Weather.

Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage

Good morning! Welcome to Local Live.

We're here until 18:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across region.

