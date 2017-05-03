BBC Local Live: North West of England
- Man in serious condition after shooting outside shops in Kirkby
- Everton footballer Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act
- Eight charged over anti-fracking protests in Lancashire
- Wirral hospital visitor ban lifted after norovirus outbreak
- Ten properties damaged in New Ferry gas blast may be demolished
- Tributes paid to Rochdale man who died on Budapest stag weekend
- Updates on Wednesday 3 May
Town halls buy back Right-to-Buy homes
Alex Homer
Councils have spent millions buying back homes they sold at a discount under Right-to-Buy laws to meet housing shortages.
BBC News looked at local authority areas where waiting lists rose for four consecutive years since 2011 and chose 10 at random.
Among the findings:
Housing charities blame a lack of investment in social housing.
The government has vowed to build more affordable houses and in February called the current market "broken".
The Right-to-Buy policy was introduced by the Conservatives in the 1980s, allowing council house tenants to buy their homes at a discount.
Man shot in leg in Kirkby
A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Kirkby, police say.
Officers were called to reports that a man had been shot at about 13:15 on Park Brow Drive near to the junction of Broad Lane.
Broad Lane has been cordoned off and police are asking people to avoid the area.
Parents and carers of children at Park Brow Primary are asked to access the school via County Road.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, near J8 for A6144.
M60 Greater Manchester - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M60 clockwise near J8, A6144 (Carrington), because of a broken down lorry. In the roadworks area.
Lennon expected to make full recovery
Lennon expected to make full recovery
Aaron Lennon is not suffering from a long-standing mental health issue and is expected to make a full recovery in the short term, BBC Sport understands.Read more
Latest headlines for the North West
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J9 for A5081 and J10 for B5214.
M60 Greater Manchester - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M60 clockwise between J9, A5081 (Trafford Park) and J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of a broken down van. In the roadworks area.
Wirral blast: Demolition decision due on 10 properties, council says
Most of the homes damaged by an explosion in New Ferry are going to be repaired but the council is "closely assessing" 10 properties which could be demolished, residents are told.
Rugby League: Salford Red Devils winger receives eight-match ban for racial abuse
BBC Sport
Salford Red Devils winger Justin Carney has been given an eight-match ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Toronto Wolfpack player Ryan Bailey.
The 28-year-old was sent off by referee Jack Smith in the 26th minute of the Super League club's Challenge Cup fifth-round win on 23 April.
Carney pleaded guilty to an abuse charge but contested its severity.
He served the first game of his ban in the win over Widnes on Sunday, meaning he will miss a further seven games.
Anti-fracking protests continue at Little Plumpton site
A demonstration by anti-fracking protesters at Preston New Road near Little Plumpton is not affecting work at the site and trucks are able to get in and out, Energy firm Cuadrilla said.
Protests have been held at the site since work started on 5 January. Cuadrilla has previously said drilling would start in the spring.
Hospital visitor ban lifted after norovirus outbreak
A ban on visiting patients at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral following an outbreak of the norovirus bug has been lifted.
Four wards were closed to visitors on 24 April before the ban was extended to all wards on Thursday.
The hospital has reopened to visitors but has limited three wards to two per patient.
Chris Oliver, director of operations at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, urged visitors who have had symptoms of sickness and diarrhoea within the last 48 hours not to visit the hospital or go to A&E "unless it is a genuine emergency”.
Liverpool researchers find 'severely underweight' female mannequins
Researchers at the University of Liverpool have found that the average mannequin used to display women's clothes in the UK represents someone who is "severely underweight".
Academics looked at national fashion retailers on the high streets of two cities.
The body size of "male" and "female"’ mannequins was assessed by two research assistants using visual rating scales.
The study, published in The Journal of Eating Disorders, found the average female mannequin body size was representative of a "severely underweight woman", while the average male size was significantly larger, with only a small proportion of male mannequins representing an "underweight" size.
Former care home transformed into a new birth centre
Manchester Evening News
A former care home in Swinton is to be transformed into a new birth centre at a cost of £2m - with the help of the public and the city’s millionaires.
It will replace one at Salford Royal which is due to close on 30 September.
Rochdale MP 'considers' standing as Independent
Simon Danczuk, who has been Rochdale's Independent MP since his suspension from the Labour party in 2015, says he has not yet made his mind up on whether to stand at the general election.
The Labour party said yesterday it would not endorse him to stand as one of their candidates in the vote next month.
Mr Danczuk was suspended from the party after admitting sending "sexual" text messages to a 17-year-old girl.
He says he is considering whether to stand as an Independent to give voters a "better choice".
Weather: Sunny and breezy
BBC Weather
Breezy but with plenty of sunshine across the region.
Highs of 16C.
More from BBC Weather.
Multi-million pound investment in Morecambe Bay gas production
Energy firm Centrica has announced it is investing £60m in its gas production operation in Morecambe Bay.
The firm said 350 jobs will be secured as part of the onshore and offshore operation which involves refurbishing two 5,000 tonne platforms in the East Irish Sea.
Work is expected to start later this month and last about nine months.
Town halls buy back Right-to-Buy homes
Alex Homer
BBC News
Councils across England have spent millions buying back homes they sold at a discount under Right-to-Buy laws to meet housing shortages.
Islington council spent more than £6.2m buying back homes it sold to people for less than £1.3m, a Freedom of Information request reveals.
The figures also revealed Oldham spent £60,000 on two flats it sold for £27,260 but also spent £100,000 refurbishing them for use as council homes.
Housing charities blame a lack of investment in social housing.
The government has vowed to build more affordable houses and in February called the current market "broken".
Aaron Lennon: Everton tweet thanks for messages of support
Everton Football Club has tweeted thanks for "kind messages" sent to the club after it was reported winger Aaron Lennon was detained under the Mental Health Act over concerns for his welfare.
The 30-year-old was was taken to hospital "for assessment" after police were called to Salford on Sunday.
Anti-fracking protest ends in Bolton
Police say a protest by anti fracking demonstrators in Bolton has ended peacefully.
Two women had blocked the entrance to an engineering company on Lostock Industrial Estate.
The protesters said it was because of AE Yates' links with fracking firm Cuadrilla. The demonstrators left the site after officers arrived.
Sharks sign Doncaster prop John
Premiership side Sale Sharks sign prop WillGriff John from Championship team Doncaster Knights.Read more
Countess of Chester Hospital receives £6,000 for two special baby beds
Chester Chronicle
A Chester hospital has received a donation from a company’s charitable trust for its neonatal unit.
Wirral blast: Ten properties 'closely assessed' for demolition
Ten properties badly damaged in a suspected gas blast in New Ferry, Wirral may be demolished, residents are told.
Two people were seriously hurt and 31 others injured in the blast on 25 March.
Wirral Council said 15 buildings would be repaired and it was "closely assessing" the other properties, including a Chinese restaurant and a butchers.
The local authority said it planned to make a decision in the next couple of weeks and if it decides to demolish them it would do so quickly.
'We sold our home to build a social network'
BBC Technology
The Hughes family in Manchester have quit their jobs and put everything they own into building a social network aimed solely at sports fans. But can they take on the giants?
"We see ourselves sitting at the top table with the big boys," says father Perry Hughes confidently.
"We don't think we're taking on the competition."
It might sound optimistic to put your family business in the same league as the multi-billion dollar social networks but the Hughes family certainly have the passion to give it a go.
Read more.
Turner Prize: UCLan professor nominated for Turner Prize
A professor of contemporary art at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has become the oldest person to be nominated for British art's most high-profile award.
Lubaina Himid, 62, one of Britain's leading black female artists, has been nominated for the Turner Prize and is eligible for the £25,000 award after the ban on over-50s was abolished.
Described by The Daily Telegraph as "the under-appreciated hero of black British art", Himid made her name in the 1980s as one of the leaders of the British black arts movement - both painting and curating exhibitions of similarly overlooked black female artists.
The Zanzibar-born, Preston-based artist was made an MBE in 2010. The winner will be announced at the Ferens gallery in Hull on 5 December.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J21 for A57 and J21A for M62.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J21, A57 (Woolston) and J21a, M62 (Croft Interchange), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Basketball: Manchester Giants 'legend' leaves coaching role
Manchester Giants "legend" Yorrick Williams has "stepped aside" to "take on an ambassadorial role" with the basketball club, a spokesman has said.
The 41-year-old, who has played in the British Basketball League for 22 years, saw his side finish bottom of the league this season, but ended his managerial and playing career with a 99-93 victory over Plymouth Raiders on 23 April.
The Giants spokesman said Williams, who has been player coach for the past two seasons and passed the milestone of scoring 1,000 three-pointers earlier in this campaign, would become "a mentor to the club’s thriving junior and community set-ups".
The club's chief executive John Dwan said:
Recruitment for a new coach would be "stepped up this summer", the club spokesman added.
Wirral explosion: Some badly damaged homes 'can be repaired'
Some of the most badly damaged homes at the site of the New Ferry blast can be repaired, Wirral Council says.
The future of properties between 56 and 74 Bebington Road are undecided, but some in Underley Terrace, Boundary Road and numbers 45 to 55 Bebington Road can be fixed.
A community meeting will be held later at St Mark's Church to update residents.
Frank Bruno sends message of support to Aaron Lennon
Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has tweeted a message of support to Everton's Aaron Lennon who has been detained under the Mental Health Act over concerns for his welfare.
The 30-year-old winger was was taken to hospital "for assessment" after police were called to Salford on Sunday.
Bruno, the former WBC and European boxing champion, has battled mental illness over a number of years and was sectioned under the Mental Health Act in 2003.
Lennon detained under Mental Health Act
Everton winger Aaron Lennon is "receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness" after being detained under the Mental Health Act by police.Read more
Tributes to Rochdale man who died on Budapest stag do
Tributes have been made to a Rochdale man who died in Budapest while on a stag weekend.
Sam Clancy who was 24, became separated from his friends after leaving a nightclub, and reports from Hungary suggest he was killed after being hit by a car on Friday.
Tributes to the father-of-one included a Facebook post from a friend: "RIP Sam Clancy a true gent", and on Twitter, another wrote: "gutted to hear about Sam, such a horrible thing to happen to anyone. Thoughts are with his family."
In a statement, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that it was working closely with Hungarian police and hospital services, and that the family was being supported.
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound
M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J35 for A601 and J36 for A590.
M6 Lancashire - One lane blocked on M6 northbound between J35 A601(M) Carnforth and J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, at J13 for A572 affecting J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - Delays on M60 anticlockwise at J13, A572 (Worsley), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J18, M62 (Simister Island).
Are council and mayoral elections being forgotten?
The large turnout in the UK's EU referendum ignited hopes for a similar boost in the local and mayoral elections. But with the surprise announcement of a general election on 8 June, will the local polls get overlooked?
According to figures from the Office of National Statistics, Lancaster has seen a 7% rise in registered voters in the year to 1 December 2016 - the second highest in any constituency.
The number of registered voters across Manchester has dropped by 3.8% - the biggest across the UK, with the Ribble Valley coming third.
Council elections are taking place in Lancashire and mayoral elections are being held in Greater Manchester and Liverpool on Thursday.
Manchester City Council said it had a high student population, which affected its annual figures.
Read more about here
Weather: Sunny and warm
BBC Weather
A sunny Wednesday! Breezy this morning but feeling warm this afternoon. Highs of 16C.
More from BBC Weather
Join us for today's live news coverage
Good morning! We'll be with you until 18:00 today with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England.
That's all for now from the North West Live team - we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with more news, sport, travel and weather updates.
In the meantime, the BBC will publish relevant updates automatically on this page.
Weather: Dry, clear and chilly
BBC Weather
A bright evening, with a low risk of the odd light shower, followed by a dry night with clear spells. It will be a chilly night, with a local frost possible in prone rural spots. Minimum temperature 5C.
Parachutist died executing 'complex jump'
A parachutist who died performing a jump in Lancashire was attempting a "complicated manoeuvre", the man investigating his death has said.
Carl Marsh, 46, of Knutsford, Cheshire suffered fatal injuries at Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham, near Lancaster on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The British Parachute Association (BPA) said the jump Mr Marsh was executing could only have been attempted by an experienced parachutist.
Tony Butler, the BPA's chief operating officer, leading the probe into the death, said it was his "top priority".