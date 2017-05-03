A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Kirkby, police say.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been shot at about 13:15 on Park Brow Drive near to the junction of Broad Lane.

Broad Lane has been cordoned off and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Parents and carers of children at Park Brow Primary are asked to access the school via County Road.