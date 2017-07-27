Summary
- Almost £1m of lottery funding is to be spent on helping protect endangered bumblebees in Kent.
- Investigations are continuing into the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found on the railway line at Herne Bay station.
- Around a 100 people took part in a protest outside Tunbridge Wells Town Hall last night, angry over council plans to redevelop the area.
- Live updates on Thursday 27 July 2017
Lorry driver watches film while driving
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
When Kent Police took to the roads in a 40-tonne lorry, they were able to see truck drivers using phones, completing paperwork - and one was even watching a film on a laptop.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, from J31 for A1306 to J1A for A206 affecting J29 for A127.
M25 Essex - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise from J31, A1306 (West Thurrock) to J1a, A206 (Swanscombe), because of a broken down van. Congestion to J29, A127 (Romford).
Teenager found 'electrocuted' on tracks
A teenage girl's parents are "desperate for answers" after she was found dead near a station.Read more
A mixed bag of weather today
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
We're in for some sunshine and showers and it's feeling a bit cool for this time of year.
Here's my latest forecast.
Welcome to Thursday
To kick things off here's a great photo of Rochester Castle by Peter Johnson - it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.
We'll be here until 22:00 BST with all your news, sport, travel and weather.
