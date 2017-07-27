Bumblebee money, plus more Kent news

Send us your comments, pictures and videos by tweeting us, emailing us or sending us a message on Facebook.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Almost £1m of lottery funding is to be spent on helping protect endangered bumblebees in Kent.
  2. Investigations are continuing into the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found on the railway line at Herne Bay station.
  3. Around a 100 people took part in a protest outside Tunbridge Wells Town Hall last night, angry over council plans to redevelop the area.
  4. Live updates on Thursday 27 July 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Lorry driver watches film while driving

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

When Kent Police took to the roads in a 40-tonne lorry, they were able to see truck drivers using phones, completing paperwork - and one was even watching a film on a laptop.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, from J31 for A1306 to J1A for A206 affecting J29 for A127.

M25 Essex - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise from J31, A1306 (West Thurrock) to J1a, A206 (Swanscombe), because of a broken down van. Congestion to J29, A127 (Romford).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A mixed bag of weather today

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

We're in for some sunshine and showers and it's feeling a bit cool for this time of year.

Here's my latest forecast.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to Thursday

To kick things off here's a great photo of Rochester Castle by Peter Johnson - it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Flowers at Rochester Castle
Peter Johnson

We'll be here until 22:00 BST with all your news, sport, travel and weather.

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top