The deputy leader of UKIP has announced he will stand for the South Basildon and East Thurrock seat at the general election.

Peter Whittle said he hopes to "go one better" than 2015 when UKIP came second in votes for the constituency.

He said: "Basildon and East Thurrock voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union last year and deserves an MP who will truly stand up for their views.

"UKIP are the only party that want to see the type of Brexit that people voted for last June, so that we can get back control of our borders and our laws."

He said priorities will include the NHS, a reform of the House of Lords and the fight against armed forces and police cuts.