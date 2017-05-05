After bursting onto the world athletics scene as a surprise call up to Team GB at the 2012 London games at just 18, Dartford Sprinter Adam Gemili says he's now aiming to compete at the world championships in London.
Calais exhibition opens at migrant museum
Ian Palmer
Reporter, BBC South East Today
A new exhibition highlighting the Calais Jungle has opened at the UK's first museum dedicated to migration.
Migrants have camped in Calais for years with hope of securing a better life in the UK.
In recent times tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have flocked to the French port - hoping to embark on an often perilous journey to Kent, using whatever means possible.
Today's Kent newspaper headlines
Kent Online: Darent Valley Hospital nurse describes moment Joyce and Frank Dodd held hands before dying on same day
Kent News: ‘The best friend anybody could have’ - Family of Mike Crampton pay tribute to ‘loving son and a great musician’
With winter rainfall in the South East at its lowest for two decades, one water company has already had to top up a major reservoir.
BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin
Here's the morning headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:
The Conservatives have taken three seats from Labour on East Sussex County Council in Hastings.
A man from Kent who threatened to kill a woman after pointing an imitation gun to her head has been jailed. Michael Collett from Broadstairs forced his way into the home of a former partner in June last year - demanding that she speak to him.
Parents of children with severe special needs in East Surrey - who are fighting plans to close a local respite care centre - have lodged a formal complaint to the health watchdog. The Beeches centre in Redhill provides short breaks for children and their families.
What do we know about Canterbury's first Poet Laureate?
Poet, writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay is Canterbury’s first ever Poet Laureate. So what do we know about him?
A brighter day
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC weather
There's going to be more sunshine about today, and it's looking better for the weekend.
Here's my forecast.
Kent grammar schools: Odds 'loaded against poor pupils'
The odds are loaded against children from disadvantaged backgrounds who apply for grammar schools in Kent, suggests a study.
Entrance tests for the county's grammars "understate the true academic abilities" of poorer children, says the Education Datalab report.
The "heavily" selective county will be a useful case study if grammars are rolled out nationally, says the study.
Kent County Council said it was working to boost social mobility in grammars. Read more here.
ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
Live Reporting
By Bob Dale, Claire Cottingham and Kathryn Langley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
UKIP deputy leader to stand for Essex seat
The deputy leader of UKIP has announced he will stand for the South Basildon and East Thurrock seat at the general election.
Peter Whittle said he hopes to "go one better" than 2015 when UKIP came second in votes for the constituency.
He said: "Basildon and East Thurrock voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union last year and deserves an MP who will truly stand up for their views.
"UKIP are the only party that want to see the type of Brexit that people voted for last June, so that we can get back control of our borders and our laws."
He said priorities will include the NHS, a reform of the House of Lords and the fight against armed forces and police cuts.
#ICYMI: Meet Charlie, the seven-year-old cancer survivor
Peter Whittlesea
BBC South East Today reporter
When Charlie Hewson from Lindfield, near Haywards Heath, was just a baby his parents noticed a swelling on his left leg.
It turned out to be a rare form of cancer - and ultimately he had to have it amputated.
But that hasn't stopped him from doing anything - especially playing football.
Local elections: Latest from our political reporter
'It's going to be an amazing, amazing experience'
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
After bursting onto the world athletics scene as a surprise call up to Team GB at the 2012 London games at just 18, Dartford Sprinter Adam Gemili says he's now aiming to compete at the world championships in London.
Calais exhibition opens at migrant museum
Ian Palmer
Reporter, BBC South East Today
A new exhibition highlighting the Calais Jungle has opened at the UK's first museum dedicated to migration.
Migrants have camped in Calais for years with hope of securing a better life in the UK.
In recent times tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have flocked to the French port - hoping to embark on an often perilous journey to Kent, using whatever means possible.
Today's Kent newspaper headlines
Kent Online: Darent Valley Hospital nurse describes moment Joyce and Frank Dodd held hands before dying on same day
Kent News: ‘The best friend anybody could have’ - Family of Mike Crampton pay tribute to ‘loving son and a great musician’
Kent and Sussex Courier: Plans to cut train services could hit 250,000 people in the Weald
Children's cuts to fund commemorations
Hamish Mureddu-Reid
BBC News Online, South East
Plans by Conservative Medway Council to axe all 19 of its children's centres have been met with "dismay" by the Labour opposition.
The council has already agreed a £60,000 cut in children's services funding to help pay for the Battle of Medway commemorations in June.
Labour councillors have criticised the plans to close the centres saying a consultation was due to be held while many families were away on holiday.
Medway Council said the centres would be replaced by four "super hubs".
More here
Could there be a summer drought?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
With winter rainfall in the South East at its lowest for two decades, one water company has already had to top up a major reservoir.
BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin
Here's the morning headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:
What do we know about Canterbury's first Poet Laureate?
Poet, writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay is Canterbury’s first ever Poet Laureate. So what do we know about him?
A brighter day
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC weather
There's going to be more sunshine about today, and it's looking better for the weekend.
Here's my forecast.
Kent grammar schools: Odds 'loaded against poor pupils'
The odds are loaded against children from disadvantaged backgrounds who apply for grammar schools in Kent, suggests a study.
Entrance tests for the county's grammars "understate the true academic abilities" of poorer children, says the Education Datalab report.
The "heavily" selective county will be a useful case study if grammars are rolled out nationally, says the study.
Kent County Council said it was working to boost social mobility in grammars. Read more here.
ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
#thisisme
The weekend's almost here
We went quackers (sorry) over this duck Sue Fewings snapped in Sandwich, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.