BBC South East Today lunchtime headlines
Here are this lunchtime's headlines from BBC South East Today:
Parliament is dissolved and now there are no MPs - just candidates - until the votes are counted following the 8th June General Election. So today marks the official start of the battle to win your votes.
Medway Council has apologised after its Twitter account was hacked. Someone took control of the authority's feed last night and posted false messages offering free council tax and parking.
Winemakers in the South East say that some of their crops have been "decimated" by last week's frosts, despite drastic attempts to keep the vines warm.
Belgium and Lyon now being targeted by migrants
Alex Bish
Investigative journalist, BBC South East
After the demolition of the so-called Calais Jungle, the Freight Transport Associaton told me they're concerned about an apparent rise in stowaways trying to board trucks as far away as the south of France.
The #Southernstrikes one year on...
Can you believe that we've had more than a year of Southern rail strikes?
Here we take a look at the strike in numbers…
Maternity unit celebrates 'baby boom'
Staff at a Kent maternity unit are showing they "practise what they preach" after 25 workers gave birth to 26 babies in the space of 14 months.
Darent Valley Hospital has released a picture to mark the International Day of the Midwife on Friday.
The hospital said many of the women had care from community and hospital midwives and its own obstetric team.
The NHS trust said it was testament to the trust staff had in their colleagues and friends to provide the best care.
#ThisIsMe: 'I love theatre'
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
This 26-year-old theatre technician says he's "living his dream".
Which South East constituencies are most vulnerable to change?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The electoral map of the South East is almost exclusively blue at the moment, but whilst there are several very safe seats, there are also plenty of constituencies that could see a change in the upcoming election.
We've compiled this list of the most vulnerable seats in Kent and Sussex.
He may have got knocked out of the snooker World Championships at the semi-final stage, but he's still pretty good.
I went to meet Ditton's Barry Hawkins and asked him what advice he would give to budding snooker players.
Here are his top five tips.
Lauren Patterson murder: Mum's relief after Qatar death sentence upheld
The mother of a Kent teacher who was murdered in Qatar has spoken of her relief that the murder trial has now concluded.
The badly-burned body of Lauren Patterson, 24, from West Malling, was found in the desert in October 2013.
She had been working at the Newton British School in the capital Doha and disappeared after a night out.
Badr Hashim Khamis Abdallah Al-Jabr was found guilty of stabbing her. However, the conviction was later quashed and a retrial ordered. It ended on Sunday and the death sentence was upheld.
Following Sunday’s court hearing, I am feeling very emotional but relieved that the trial is now over. The family remain devastated by the senseless and tragic events of October 2013, but due to the thoroughness of the judicial process in Qatar we now feel that justice has thankfully prevailed for Lauren.
I would like to thank all those who have supported me during this difficult process and request that our family’s privacy be respected at this time.
#ThisIsMe: 'I love theatre'
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Theatre technician Oliver, who's 26, says he's living his dream.
Here are this morning's headlines from BBC South East Today:
A man from Kent has been jailed after filming people in their homes using secret cameras. Stuart Wynne from West Malling was sentenced to 30 months in prison after hiding cameras in bathrooms and behind mirrors for his own sexual gratification.
Kent's busiest food bank says it may have to give out less in donations because demand is now outstripping supply. Last year, more than 17,000 food parcels were handed out across the county by the Trussel Trust - nearly a third of those were in Medway.
New research has found that Brighton is one of the worst places in the country for mobile internet connection. The report found that although people are paying for faster 4G speeds, many are not able to use it for downloads.
Rise in demand for food banks
Kent's busiest food bank says it may have to be less generous with food - if demand for its services continues to rise.
Last year, more than 17,000 food supplies were handed out by the Trussell Trust across the county - nearly a third of them in Medway.
BBC Radio Kent's Alex Stevanovic went along to a food bank in Gillingham - you can hear his report on the BBC Radio Kent Breakfast Show with John and Maggie by listening here.
Not a bad view to wake up to...
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
It might be a bit grey outside but this should brighten up your morning a bit.
This stunning picture of Whitstable's been sent to us by Scott Sinden - it's our Kent #photooftheday.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?
Dover striker Miller joins Peterborough
Man stabbed in Tonbridge
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his twenties was found stabbed in the chest on The Ridgeway.
The assault is believed to have taken place between 20:15 and 20:45 BST yesterday in Nursery Close, Tonbridge.
A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have both been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time. The suspects are believed to be known to the victim.
Who'll be voting on Thursday?
Although there's a lot of talk at the moment about the General Election, we mustn't forget that many of us have Local Elections on Thursday.
So what areas are going to the polls? Here's what you need to know.
#SEVote
It's been a grey day
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
The elections set to be forgotten?
Daniel Wainwright
BBC News
Migrants trying to hide in lorries two hours outside Calais
Alex Bish
Investigative journalist, BBC South East
BBC Radio Kent understands that migrants are now trying to hide in lorries more than two hours from Calais in a bid to cross the Channel to Kent.
They're now targeting locations further into France and up into Belgium after the Calais jungle was cleared six months ago.
Meanwhile for the last six months we've been asking the Home Office how many migrants were caught in 2016 trying to enter Britain via the British border in France and Belgium.
The information has been released in previous years - but despite repeated emails and phone calls they still haven't answered our Freedom of Information Request.
It was first submitted in October - it's still not been answered - no explanation has been given for the delay.
#ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
Which South East constituencies are most vulnerable to change?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The electoral map of the South East is almost exclusively blue at the moment, but whilst there are several very safe seats, there are also plenty of constituencies that could see a change in the upcoming election.
We've compiled this list of the most vulnerable seats in Kent and Sussex.
Today's Kent newspaper headlines
Kent Online: Inquest into death of Strood teenager Ben Savage due to start in Maidstone today
Kent News: Fresh £100m plan launched to get planes flying again at Manston airport
Kent and Sussex Courier: 'Fake police officers' have been targeting homes in Sevenoaks
#ICYMI: Trying to catch a glimpse of a nightingale
It's one of our most celebrated songbirds, but it's under threat of extinction.
David Sillito spent a night in a wood in Ashford to try and catch a glimpse of the endangered nightingale.
Who'll be voting on Thursday?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Although there's a lot of talk at the moment about the General Election, we mustn't forget that many of us have Local Elections on Thursday.
So what areas are going to the polls? Here's what you need to know.
There will be more on this story on the BBC Sussex Breakfast Show with Neil Pringle - you can listen here.
The Hawk's top snooker tips
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
He may have got knocked out of the snooker World Championships at the semi-final stage, but he's still pretty good.
I went to meet Ditton's Barry Hawkins and asked him what advice he would give to budding snooker players.
Here are his top five tips.
Lauren Patterson murder: Mum's relief after Qatar death sentence upheld
The mother of a Kent teacher who was murdered in Qatar has spoken of her relief that the murder trial has now concluded.
The badly-burned body of Lauren Patterson, 24, from West Malling, was found in the desert in October 2013.
She had been working at the Newton British School in the capital Doha and disappeared after a night out.
Badr Hashim Khamis Abdallah Al-Jabr was found guilty of stabbing her. However, the conviction was later quashed and a retrial ordered. It ended on Sunday and the death sentence was upheld.
#ThisIsMe: 'I love theatre'
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Theatre technician Oliver, who's 26, says he's living his dream.
With the 2017 county season here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the new campaign.Read more
Council Twitter account hacked
Medway Council has confirmed that its Twitter account was hacked last night.
At about 19:45 BST a tweet was posted saying the account had been taken over by the "citizens of Medway".
A series of tweets followed. One said: "First policy - free council tax for all" while another read "Second policy - park where you want. No more tickets."
The tweets were deleted about 30 minutes later.
Celia Glynn-Williams, head of communications at Medway Council, said: "We took action to secure the account as quickly as possible.
"We are sorry for any offence caused by the messages that were tweeted. We take the security of our account very seriously and are looking into how this happened.”
Arrests over Tonbridge stabbing
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Two people have been arrested, after a man was found with stab wounds at a house in Tonbridge.
He's been taken to hospital in London, after officers were called to the address in the Ridgeway at 20:30 BST on 2 May.
A man and a woman have been arrested.
Roads are still closed around the Ridgeway area, as police continue to investigate.
Cook & Hameed available until July
BBC South East Today morning bulletin
Here are this morning's headlines from BBC South East Today:
Rise in demand for food banks
Kent's busiest food bank says it may have to be less generous with food - if demand for its services continues to rise.
Last year, more than 17,000 food supplies were handed out by the Trussell Trust across the county - nearly a third of them in Medway.
BBC Radio Kent's Alex Stevanovic went along to a food bank in Gillingham - you can hear his report on the BBC Radio Kent Breakfast Show with John and Maggie by listening here.
Not a bad view to wake up to...
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
It might be a bit grey outside but this should brighten up your morning a bit.
This stunning picture of Whitstable's been sent to us by Scott Sinden - it's our Kent #photooftheday.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?
