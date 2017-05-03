Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his twenties was found stabbed in the chest on The Ridgeway.

The assault is believed to have taken place between 20:15 and 20:45 BST yesterday in Nursery Close, Tonbridge.

A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have both been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time. The suspects are believed to be known to the victim.