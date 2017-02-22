BBC Live: Kent

Speed restrictions are being introduced on the South East's rail network on Thursday, as the region prepares for Storm Doris.

Trains will be limited to 50mph, to allow drivers extra stopping time if trees or other debris is blown onto tracks.

Southern says the speed limit means it won't be able to run its full service, with only one direct Brighton to Victoria train an hour between 11:00 GMT and 18:00 GMT.

Southeastern says its coastal routes, from Ashford to Ramsgate and Hastings to Battle, will be the most affected.

This is part of our standard planning for stormy weather, but it will mean changes to journeys for some passengers. Your safety is our top priority.' Andy Derbyshire chief operating officer, Network Rail South East route

