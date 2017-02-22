BBC Live: Kent

Speed restrictions are being introduced on the South East's rail network on Thursday, as the region prepares for Storm Doris.
Trains will be limited to 50mph, to allow drivers extra stopping time if trees or other debris is blown onto tracks.
Southern says the speed limit means it won't be able to run its full service, with only one direct Brighton to Victoria train an hour between 11:00 GMT and 18:00 GMT.
Southeastern says its coastal routes, from Ashford to Ramsgate and Hastings to Battle, will be the most affected.
This is part of our standard planning for stormy weather, but it will mean changes to journeys for some passengers. Your safety is our top priority.'
We will continue to work with Network Rail to monitor the necessity of these important safety measures, but we advise all passengers to check before they travel and to allow more time for their journeys.'
Police appeal after war medals stolen
Siobhan Daniels
BBC Live reporter
Kent Police is renewing its appeal for information about a burglary in which war medals were stolen.
Seven of the medals, belonging to 94-year-old Geoffrey Blain, were awarded for service during the Second World War and three related to the First World War.
Mr Blain spent three-and-a-half years as a Japanese prisoner of war in the Second World War before returning home to Kent.
The medals which were stolen in December, include the 1939-45 Star, Defence and War medals, the Pacific Star, Allied Prisoner of War, Restoration of Peace, and the Veteran Star which had 893176 GA Blain engraved on the back.
The three medals from the First World War belonged to his father and were a Mons Star trio comprising of a 1914 Star, a Victory Medal, and a War Medal, all of which had his father's details engraved on the back, including the regimental number 28455.
Protecting Kent's past from thieves
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
With castles, stately homes and shipwrecks all under threat, curators and police are joining forces.
Have you seen Stephen?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police are trying to find a missing man who was last seen in Strood.
Stephen Read, who's 46, hasn't been seen since the early hours of 19 February.
He's 5ft 4in tall, and has grey hair and tattoos on both arms. He may be carrying a rucksack and sleeping bag.
Breezy with patchy rain
Kate Kinsella
BBC weather
There is a yellow weather warning on the way - find out why.
Severe accident: A231 Kent both ways
BBC News Travel
A231 Kent both ways severe accident, between A231 Railway Street and A2 High Street.
A231 Kent - A231 Best street in Chatham closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A231 Railway Street junction and the A2 High Street junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Nicholas Leon is being sought by police as they believe he might be able to help with their investigation into various incidents in Wealden district.
The 32-year-old from Crowborough also has links to Hailsham and Polegate.
Appeal over abandoned Snoopy
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
This is Snoopy.
She was found collapsed on the busy Woolley Road in Maidstone last Thursday night.
Passers-by took the young lurcher to a vet and she's now recovering at the RSPCA's Leybourne Animal Centre.
The charity is appealing for information about how Snoopy came to be abandoned.
She is extremely thin - almost skin and bones - and weighing just ten kilos rather than the 16 kilos which would have been a healthy weight for her size. No medical condition has been found so this emaciation seems to be due to not being fed. She also had injuries to her tail which are consistent with being caged in an enclosed space.
She is very young - we think less than two years old - and has clearly had a very sad start in life - but she is regardless such a sweet, friendly little thing. She seems to making a good recovery, although there is always a danger of organ failure in dogs so we are keeping a close eye on her."
MP fights closure of army base
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The closure of Maidstone's Invicta Barracks would have a devastating effect on the town.
That's according to the local MP, speaking during a debate in Parliament.
The government wants to shut the site by 2027 and use it for housing.
Wonky banisters and damp garages - a look inside a Bovis home
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
They persuaded customers to move into unfinished houses, and Kent-based Bovis Homes has set aside £7m to pay compensation.
But just how many problems can one house have?
You may be surprised.
Disruption for passengers on strike day 29
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
There's more disruption facing passengers on Southern rail today.
It's the 29th day of strike action by the RMT union.
The dispute is over changes to the role of guards, making drivers responsible for safety and operating the doors.
Southern's parent company has already imposed the changes on guards and says it expects 75% of services to run today.
Last week drivers rejected a deal with the firm.
Their union Aslef is still in talks.
Gills falter, Addicks fail
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Gillingham drew 2-2 against AFC Wimbledon at Priestfield, after leading 2-1 for much of the game. Bradley Dack and Josh Wright were on target for the Gills.
At the Valley Charlton went down 1-0 to Oxford United, Conor McAleny scoring the only goal of the game in the 12th minute.
The results leave Gillingham 18th and Charlton 13th in League One.
A breezy day
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
We've got a mild day ahead, but it will be blustery.
Here's my forecast.
We're almost halfway through the week
We're here to keep you company with all of today's news, sport, travel and weather for Kent until 22:00 GMT.
This majestic deer was shot by Nic Evennett at Knole Park, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.
Is there something you'd like to tell us about? We'd love to hear from you.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight from Kent Live
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
That's it from us for today.
We'll be back bright and early tomorrow, from 06:00 GMT, with the latest news, sport, travel and weather, and updates on how the South East is faring as Storm Doris arrives.
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.
Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J7 for A249 Maidstone.
M20 Kent - M20 exit slip road closed and slow traffic coastbound at J7, A249 (Maidstone), because of a vehicle fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Southern guards in 29th strike day
Southern rail is hit by another RMT walkout in the row over guards' roles on trains.Read more
'All the dog wants is love and food, and it's been left without any of that care'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Locked up, starved and then abandoned to die - the lurcher whose life was saved by a passing motorist.
Yellow weather warning in place
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
Expect gale force winds, thanks to Storm Doris.
Here's my latest forecast.
Churchill's funeral plans sell at auction
They map out the procession, St Paul's Cathedral ceremony and a military flypast.Read more
Calls to probe Farage election-bid costs
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage strongly rejects claims general election spending went undeclared.Read more
Doris hits South East's trains
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Speed restrictions are being introduced on the South East's rail network on Thursday, as the region prepares for Storm Doris.
Trains will be limited to 50mph, to allow drivers extra stopping time if trees or other debris is blown onto tracks.
Southern says the speed limit means it won't be able to run its full service, with only one direct Brighton to Victoria train an hour between 11:00 GMT and 18:00 GMT.
Southeastern says its coastal routes, from Ashford to Ramsgate and Hastings to Battle, will be the most affected.
Police appeal after war medals stolen
Siobhan Daniels
BBC Live reporter
Kent Police is renewing its appeal for information about a burglary in which war medals were stolen.
Seven of the medals, belonging to 94-year-old Geoffrey Blain, were awarded for service during the Second World War and three related to the First World War.
Mr Blain spent three-and-a-half years as a Japanese prisoner of war in the Second World War before returning home to Kent.
The medals which were stolen in December, include the 1939-45 Star, Defence and War medals, the Pacific Star, Allied Prisoner of War, Restoration of Peace, and the Veteran Star which had 893176 GA Blain engraved on the back.
The three medals from the First World War belonged to his father and were a Mons Star trio comprising of a 1914 Star, a Victory Medal, and a War Medal, all of which had his father's details engraved on the back, including the regimental number 28455.
Protecting Kent's past from thieves
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
With castles, stately homes and shipwrecks all under threat, curators and police are joining forces.
Have you seen Stephen?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police are trying to find a missing man who was last seen in Strood.
Stephen Read, who's 46, hasn't been seen since the early hours of 19 February.
He's 5ft 4in tall, and has grey hair and tattoos on both arms. He may be carrying a rucksack and sleeping bag.
Breezy with patchy rain
Kate Kinsella
BBC weather
There is a yellow weather warning on the way - find out why.
Severe accident: A231 Kent both ways
A231 Kent both ways severe accident, between A231 Railway Street and A2 High Street.
A231 Kent - A231 Best street in Chatham closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A231 Railway Street junction and the A2 High Street junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Emmanuel-Thomas returns to QPR
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas returns to QPR after his season-long loan spell at League One side Gillingham was ended early.Read more
'Without guards, travel is unsafe'
Steve Dale
BBC Sussex reporter
The RMT says about 500 of its members on Southern rail are on strike today in their 29th day of action in nearly a year.
Meanwhile, a Sussex woman has joined the picket line at Brighton station.
Miriam Binder speaks on behalf of Disabled People Against Cuts.
Southern said it expects to run 75% of its normal service today despite the industrial action.
Emaciated dog rescued from busy road
RSPCA inspectors say Snoopy was almost skin and bone and had probably been deliberately starved.Read more
Police ask for help in finding Nicholas Leon
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Nicholas Leon is being sought by police as they believe he might be able to help with their investigation into various incidents in Wealden district.
The 32-year-old from Crowborough also has links to Hailsham and Polegate.
Appeal over abandoned Snoopy
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
This is Snoopy.
She was found collapsed on the busy Woolley Road in Maidstone last Thursday night.
Passers-by took the young lurcher to a vet and she's now recovering at the RSPCA's Leybourne Animal Centre.
The charity is appealing for information about how Snoopy came to be abandoned.
MP fights closure of army base
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The closure of Maidstone's Invicta Barracks would have a devastating effect on the town.
That's according to the local MP, speaking during a debate in Parliament.
The government wants to shut the site by 2027 and use it for housing.
Wonky banisters and damp garages - a look inside a Bovis home
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
They persuaded customers to move into unfinished houses, and Kent-based Bovis Homes has set aside £7m to pay compensation.
But just how many problems can one house have?
You may be surprised.
Disruption for passengers on strike day 29
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
There's more disruption facing passengers on Southern rail today.
It's the 29th day of strike action by the RMT union.
The dispute is over changes to the role of guards, making drivers responsible for safety and operating the doors.
Southern's parent company has already imposed the changes on guards and says it expects 75% of services to run today.
Last week drivers rejected a deal with the firm.
Their union Aslef is still in talks.
Gills falter, Addicks fail
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Gillingham drew 2-2 against AFC Wimbledon at Priestfield, after leading 2-1 for much of the game. Bradley Dack and Josh Wright were on target for the Gills.
At the Valley Charlton went down 1-0 to Oxford United, Conor McAleny scoring the only goal of the game in the 12th minute.
The results leave Gillingham 18th and Charlton 13th in League One.
A breezy day
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
We've got a mild day ahead, but it will be blustery.
Here's my forecast.
We're almost halfway through the week
We're here to keep you company with all of today's news, sport, travel and weather for Kent until 22:00 GMT.
This majestic deer was shot by Nic Evennett at Knole Park, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.
Is there something you'd like to tell us about? We'd love to hear from you.
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.