BBC Live: Kent

  1. Our live coverage has now ended
  2. Live updates on Wednesday 22 February

Goodnight from Kent Live

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

That's it from us for today.

We'll be back bright and early tomorrow, from 06:00 GMT, with the latest news, sport, travel and weather, and updates on how the South East is faring as Storm Doris arrives.

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.  

Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound

BBC News Travel

M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J7 for A249 Maidstone.

M20 Kent - M20 exit slip road closed and slow traffic coastbound at J7, A249 (Maidstone), because of a vehicle fire.

Southern guards in 29th strike day

Trains

Southern rail is hit by another RMT walkout in the row over guards' roles on trains.

'All the dog wants is love and food, and it's been left without any of that care'

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

Locked up, starved and then abandoned to die - the lurcher whose life was saved by a passing motorist.

Yellow weather warning in place

Rachel Mackley

Weather Presenter

Expect gale force winds, thanks to Storm Doris.

Here's my latest forecast.

Doris hits South East's trains

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

Speed restrictions are being introduced on the South East's rail network on Thursday, as the region prepares for Storm Doris.

Trains will be limited to 50mph, to allow drivers extra stopping time if trees or other debris is blown onto tracks.

Southern says the speed limit means it won't be able to run its full service, with only one direct Brighton to Victoria train an hour between 11:00 GMT and 18:00 GMT.

Southeastern says its coastal routes, from Ashford to Ramsgate and Hastings to Battle, will be the most affected.

Southeastern train
BBC

This is part of our standard planning for stormy weather, but it will mean changes to journeys for some passengers. Your safety is our top priority.'

Andy Derbyshirechief operating officer, Network Rail South East route
Passengers at Brighton station
BBC

We will continue to work with Network Rail to monitor the necessity of these important safety measures, but we advise all passengers to check before they travel and to allow more time for their journeys.'

Ellie BurrowsTrain Services Director at Southeastern

Police appeal after war medals stolen

Siobhan Daniels

BBC Live reporter

Kent Police is renewing its appeal for information about a burglary in which war medals were stolen. 

Seven of the medals, belonging to 94-year-old Geoffrey Blain, were awarded for service during the Second World War and three related to the First World War.

Mr Blain spent three-and-a-half years as a Japanese prisoner of war in the Second World War before returning home to Kent.  

man with picture of him wearing his war medals
Kent police

The medals which were stolen in December, include the 1939-45 Star, Defence and War medals, the Pacific Star, Allied Prisoner of War, Restoration of Peace, and the Veteran Star which had 893176 GA Blain engraved on the back.

The three medals from the First World War belonged to his father and were a Mons Star trio comprising of a 1914 Star, a Victory Medal, and a War Medal, all of which had his father's details engraved on the back, including the regimental number 28455.   

Protecting Kent's past from thieves

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

With castles, stately homes and shipwrecks all under threat, curators and police are joining forces.

Have you seen Stephen?

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

Police are trying to find a missing man who was last seen in Strood.

Stephen Read, who's 46, hasn't been seen since the early hours of 19 February.

He's 5ft 4in tall, and has grey hair and tattoos on both arms. He may be carrying a rucksack and sleeping bag.

Stephen Read
Kent Police

Breezy with patchy rain

Kate Kinsella

BBC weather

There is a yellow weather warning on the way - find out why.

Severe accident: A231 Kent both ways

BBC News Travel

A231 Kent both ways severe accident, between A231 Railway Street and A2 High Street.

A231 Kent - A231 Best street in Chatham closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A231 Railway Street junction and the A2 High Street junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

Emmanuel-Thomas returns to QPR

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas returns to QPR after his season-long loan spell at League One side Gillingham was ended early.

'Without guards, travel is unsafe'

Steve Dale

BBC Sussex reporter

The RMT says about 500 of its members on Southern rail are on strike today in their 29th day of action in nearly a year. 

Meanwhile, a Sussex woman has joined the picket line at Brighton station.

Miriam Binder speaks on behalf of Disabled People Against Cuts.

Southern said it expects to run 75% of its normal service today despite the industrial action.

Emaciated dog rescued from busy road

Snoopy

RSPCA inspectors say Snoopy was almost skin and bone and had probably been deliberately starved.

Police ask for help in finding Nicholas Leon

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

Nicholas Leon
Sussex Police

Nicholas Leon is being sought by police as they believe he might be able to help with their investigation into various incidents in Wealden district. 

The 32-year-old from Crowborough also has links to Hailsham and Polegate.

Appeal over abandoned Snoopy

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

This is Snoopy. 

She was found collapsed on the busy Woolley Road in Maidstone last Thursday night. 

Abandoned lurcher
RSPCA

Passers-by took the young lurcher to a vet and she's now recovering at the RSPCA's Leybourne Animal Centre. 

The charity is appealing for information about how Snoopy came to be abandoned.   

She is extremely thin - almost skin and bones - and weighing just ten kilos rather than the 16 kilos which would have been a healthy weight for her size. No medical condition has been found so this emaciation seems to be due to not being fed. She also had injuries to her tail which are consistent with being caged in an enclosed space.

She is very young - we think less than two years old - and has clearly had a very sad start in life - but she is regardless such a sweet, friendly little thing. She seems to making a good recovery, although there is always a danger of organ failure in dogs so we are keeping a close eye on her."

Rosie RussonInspector, RSPCA

MP fights closure of army base

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

The closure of Maidstone's Invicta Barracks would have a devastating effect on the town.

That's according to the local MP, speaking during a debate in Parliament.

The government wants to shut the site by 2027 and use it for housing.

Wonky banisters and damp garages - a look inside a Bovis home

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

They persuaded customers to move into unfinished houses, and Kent-based Bovis Homes has set aside £7m to pay compensation.

But just how many problems can one house have?

You may be surprised.

Disruption for passengers on strike day 29

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

Southern train
BBC

There's more disruption facing passengers on Southern rail today. 

It's the 29th day of strike action by the RMT union. 

The dispute is over changes to the role of guards, making drivers responsible for safety and operating the doors. 

Southern's parent company has already imposed the changes on guards and says it expects 75% of services to run today. 

Last week drivers rejected a deal with the firm. 

Their union Aslef is still in talks. 

Gills falter, Addicks fail

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

Gillingham drew 2-2 against AFC Wimbledon at Priestfield, after leading 2-1 for much of the game. Bradley Dack and Josh Wright were on target for the Gills.

At the Valley Charlton went down 1-0 to Oxford United, Conor McAleny scoring the only goal of the game in the 12th minute.

The results leave Gillingham 18th and Charlton 13th in League One.

A breezy day

Rachel Mackley

Weather Presenter

We've got a mild day ahead, but it will be blustery.

Here's my forecast.  

We're almost halfway through the week

We're here to keep you company with all of today's news, sport, travel and weather for Kent until 22:00 GMT.  

This majestic deer was shot by Nic Evennett at Knole Park, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Deer
Nic Evennett

Is there something you'd like to tell us about? We'd love to hear from you.

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

