Montage

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Willis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

St Helens v Hull FC (Fri)

Sika Manu

Team news as St Helens host Hull FC in Friday's Super League fixture at Totally Wicked Stadium (19:45 BST).

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire's top stories

The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A cloudy weekend with outbreaks of rain likely

Tonight may see cloud thicken for a time but it should stay mostly dry.

Tomorrow will be a dry and bright start but cloud will thicken into the afternoon with a risk of some showery rain spreading up from the south.

A mainly cloudy day on Sunday with an increasing chance of rain through the day:

Weather Forecast
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Yorkshire actor in running for Olivier award

An actor from East Yorkshire and two University of Hull graduates are in the running for Olivier awards, British theatre's equivalent of the Oscars.

Michael Jibson
BBC

Michael Jibson (left), from Hessle, is nominated for best supporting actor in a musical for his role in Hamilton.

Ink, written by James Graham is up for best new play. Another of his works, Labour of Love is shortlisted for best new comedy.

Meanwhile, Marianne Elliott is nominated for best director for Angels in America.

The awards ceremony is due to take place in London on Sunday evening.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull Freedom Festival dates announced

It's been announced that this year's Freedom festival in Hull will be held on the weekend of 31 August.

Freedom Festival
Freedom Festival

The event will feature 200 performers and artists from over 25 countries.

The full line-up for the festival is expected to be announced later this year.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Emergency dam 'holding up'

A temporary dam installed by the Environment Agency at North Frodingham, near Driffield, is holding up, according to Environment Agency officials.

Environment Agency
PA

The dam was installed at the start of the week after part of a flood bank on the upper reaches of the River Hull failed, flooding farmland.

The Environment Agency says the dam is doing its job despite further rain and it will continue to monitor the situation in the days ahead.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning over fraudsters targeting elderly people

Fraudsters impersonating police officers have been targeting elderly people across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Woman with head in hands
Science Photo Library

This scam involves victims being told to purchase high value goods or withdraw large amounts of cash and to hand it over to a police officer, who will visit their address to collect it.

The fraudsters then allege the goods or the money are counterfeit, according to police.

The force has reiterated its officers would never ask people to do this and is asking the families of elderly people to make them aware of this scam.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School to perform music written by Hollywood composer

Children at a special school in Hull have been busy learning a piece of music written for them by a Hollywood composer.

music performanance
BBC

David Buckley has written music for the Jason Bourne films as well as the TV show The Good Wife.

The piece will be performed this weekend by children from the Frederick Holmes school and professional musicians as part of the Beverley music festival.

I think there's a danger some time that families who have children with special needs are marginalised in some ways. It's a joy to welcome them right into the centre of our festival."

Libby BurgessNew Paths Music

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Matt Smith

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manchester man named as M62 crash victim

A man who was killed in a traffic collision on the M62 has been named by Humberside Police.

M62 fatal crash
BBC

The accident happened at about 09:30 on 3 April when a lorry loaded with a static caravan which was travelling westbound went through the central reservation and collided with a black Lexus travelling eastbound on Ouse Bridge.

Nigel Stuart Eley, 41, from Urmston, Greater Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man who was the passenger in the car remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The 22-year-old driver of the HGV has now been discharged from hospital and has spoken to police officers.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Calls to protect farm land from flooding

Not enough is being done to protect agricultural land from flooding according to the chairman of the Drainage Board in East Yorkshire.

Flooding
BBC

Farmers in the area say the recent wet weather has led to one river bursting its banks which has left many fields saturated with problems for livestock and crops.

The Environment agency says it is spending record amounts on flood prevention.

But John Duggleby from the Beverley and Holderness Internal Drainage board believes the Environment Agency should do more to maintain the existing rivers, in order to reduce the risk of flooding.

Farmers have two problems at the moment, the recent bad weather and now flooding of the land. We have had to keep livestock indoors, at this time of year they would normally be outside and on the grass"

John DugglebyBeverley and Holderness Internal Drainage Board

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tasers and drugs found in Hull raids

Police carrying out raids on properties in Hull have recovered two tasers and a quantity of what are thought to be drugs.

Raids
BBC

A series of raids were also held yesterday in North Hull.

Humberside Police says they're responding to people's concerns of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Officers say there's also evidence of gangs from out of town operating in the area, including Liverpool.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your headlines this lunchtime

Here's the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull Trains cancels evening service

Hull Trains has tweeted that its 19.11 train service from Hull to London King's Cross has been cancelled.

A replacement road service will be used to get people from East Yorkshire to Doncaster.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather forecast: A dry afternoon ahead

This afternoon will continue to be dry with further spells of hazy sunshine.

There will also be some cloudy interludes.

Weather Forecast
BB

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Super League: St Helens v Hull FC

BBC Sport

St Helens have named an unchanged side for the visit of Hull FC as they look to maintain their lead at the top of Super League.

Hull FC
Getty Images

Justin Holbrook's team are four points clear of second-placed Wigan and won both their Easter matches going into Friday's game against Hull.

Hull FC are hopeful Sika Manu (calf) could return after four games out.

Carlos Tuimavave, Jamie Shaul, Jordan Lane and Danny Houghton are back after being rested for the Wakefield game.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Humber Bridge issues high-sided vehicle advice

The Humber Bridge has issued a guide to drivers to show what a "high-sided vehicle" actually is:

high sided vehicles
Humber Bridge Board

It follows a number of incidents in which vehicles have blown over on the bridge.

The Humber Bridge board says it's not just high-sided lorries which could be caught out by strong winds.

Three-wheeled car and motor bikes could also be vulnerable, the board warns.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two men jailed over £300,000 cannabis factory

Two men have been jailed after a cannabis factory was discovered in Grimsby.

Cannabis factory
Humberside Police

Karolis Matulaitis, 30, of no fixed abode and Gediminas Valiukevicius, 58, also of no fixed abode were sentenced after nearly 600 cannabis plants were discovered at a property on Eleanor street on 14 January.

Humberside Police said the drugs had a street value of £300,000

Over £4,000 in cash was also found.

Matulaitis was given three years and four months and Valiukevicius was jailed for three years.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Volunteers raising money to improve Grimsby park

Volunteers are trying to raise thousands of pounds to improve a park in Grimsby.

Weelsby Woods
Google

The Friends of Weelsby Woods group needs almost £10,000 to improve a footpath so it's more accessible for people in wheelchairs.

Jemima Edwards from the group says it's going to be a big project.

There is an old path from when the woods were originally created, but it's not fit for purpose, it's sunk in places. We need to re-surface the path to make it more suitable for things like buggies and wheelchairs"

Jemima EdwardsFriends of Weelsby Woods

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: 'We need to speed up train services'

Speeding up train services to Hull will be a priority for a new body tasked with improving transport in the area.

Transport for the North Chairman John Cridland says they will look at a range of options, including what to do with the number of level crossings in the area.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Humberside Police 'deeply regret' data breach

Humberside Police says it deeply regrets losing a video recording of an interview with an alleged rape victim.

Humberside Police
BBC

The force was fined £130,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for the data breach.

Three unencrypted disks and paperwork containing personal details and health information were left in an envelope on a desk.

It was meant to be sent to Cleveland Police, but never arrived.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Rowley said they informed the ICO and the person concerned once they realised the package may not have been sent to Cleveland Police.

We share the view of the Information Commissioner’s Office that this was a serious incident and deeply regret the distress caused to the alleged victim"

Deputy Chief Constable Chris RowleyHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bishops write letter to government over child tax credit

The Bishops of Leeds, Ripon, Whitby, Selby and Beverley are among those calling for the two-child limit on parents claiming tax credits to be scrapped.

Now 60 Church of England Bishops as well as other religious leaders and charities say the policy is misguided.

The cap was imposed a year ago in an attempt to encourage parents to consider the affordability of larger families.

Some families could be almost £3,000 a year worse off under the new rules
Thinkstock

Church and charity leaders argue the change brought in last year will "push vulnerable children into poverty".

Ministers say people on benefits should have to make the same choices as those who work.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fishing heritage exhibition to go on display in Hull

Visitors to a photographic exhibition about Hull’s St Andrew’s Dock will be able to see how it looked in its heyday and the “complete mess” it’s become, that's according to one of the organisers.

St Andrews Dock
Peter Marshall

Some of the pictures date back to the 1950s ,when it was a busy part of Hull’s thriving fishing industry.

St Andrews
Peter Marshall

Will Slater, one of the three photographers featured in the exhibition, said the current state of the Lordline building inspired the exhibition.

Lordline building
Will Slater

The exhibition at HIP gallery in Princes Quay opens tonight at 18.30 and continues to the 18 May.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire's top stories

The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grub's up: Street Food Night comes back to Hull

Over 30 stalls will set up in Hull this evening for the first street food event of the year.

Hull Street Food
Hull Street Food

It's the first of six events to be held this year in the city.

Last year saw thousands of people visit the event.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Drugs seized in Hull anti-social behaviour raids

A series of police raids have taken place today in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and seize drugs in north Hull.

Raids in north Hull
BBC

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug as part of one raid. A "large amount" of a Class A drug was seized.

Later searches at addresses linked to the arrested man led to the seizure of other large quantities of Class A drugs, police say.

Ch Insp Michelle Garlick says the force has acted following concerns from members of the public.

It is well known people's behaviour changes when they take drugs and this really is a cause we are chipping and chipping away at."

Ch Insp Michelle GarlickHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull City to hold minute's applause for Ray Wilkins

Hull City have tweeted that a minute's applause will be held in memory of Ray Wilkins during their home game against QPR at the weekend.

Wilkins, who died yesterday at the age of 61, played for QPR during his career:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cash boost for Beverley Minster 'sanctuary' project

Plans for a permanent exhibition highlighting Beverley Minster's role as a place of refuge and sanctuary have taken a major step forward.

Beverley Minster
Google

The Heritage Lottery Fund has announced it's giving the Minster £32,600 funding to develop its proposals before it applies for a full grant at a later date.

In the Middle Ages refugees or people seeking a fair trial could gain sanctuary at the Minster.

If they reached it, they'd gain protection for 30 days - and the right to a fair hearing.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull's historical buildings to stay in the spotlight

A new artwork which sees Hull's historical buildings, statues and monuments lit up will become a permanent fixture in the city from tonight.

Hull Lights
BBC

The lights have been specially designed by artist Nayan Kulkarni and will come on every evening after sunset.

The full range of lighting will be on show for the next four nights, then the display will be neutral or changed to celebrate special events and mark significant dates.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Humberside force fined for losing rape victim interview

Humberside Police has been fined £130,000 after a video interview of an alleged rape victim went missing.

Humberside Police
BBC

The fine was issued by the Information Commissioner's Office after three encrypted disks and paperwork were left in an envelope on an officer's desk.

The envelope contained the victim’s name, date of birth and signature as well as details about the alleged rape, the victim’s mental health and the suspect’s name and address.

The envelope was to be sent to Cleveland police, but it never arrived.

An investigation found that Humberside Police failed to maintain a detailed audit trail of the package.

Steve Eckersley, head of enforcement at the Information Commissioner's Office, says staff training in this area is "vital":

Anyone working in a police force has a duty to stop and think whenever they handle personal details – making sure they are using the most appropriate method for transferring information and considering the consequences of it being lost before going ahead."

Steve EckersleyHead of enforcement, Information Commissioner's Office

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing man's body found at wind farm

The body of a missing man has been found at a wind farm in North Lincolnshire.

Bagmoor wind farm
Google

Kamil Mrzyglod's body was found at Bagmoor wind farm in Normanby, near Scunthorpe.

Mr Mrzyglod went missing from Scunthorpe General hospital on Friday 30 March.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull KR v Widnes (Sat)

Denis Betts' Widnes have won three games this season

Team news as Hull KR host Widnes in Saturday's Super League fixture at KCOM Craven Park (18:00 BST).

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman assaulted by two men in Hull

A woman suffered minor injuries when she was assaulted by two men on Ferensway in Hull.

Ferensway
Google

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday 25 March.

The woman was walking past the Gilson Hotel when she was approached from behind and assaulted by two men.

She fell to the floor and the assault continued.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Anti-social behaviour dropping in North East Lincolnshire

Youth related anti-social behaviour is going down in North East Lincolnshire.

anti-social behaviour
BBC

Last year there was a surge in offences in Grimsby town centre, but it looks like it could now be contained.

The police, council and voluntary groups are working together to spruce up areas to make them better places for young people to spend time there.

Not all young children are involved in anti-social behaviour"

Ch Supt Jenny BristowHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your headlines this lunchtime

Here's the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

These two men are wanted over bank card theft

Police want these two men over the theft of a bank card theft on Holderness Road, Hull, at about 19:30 on Thursday 1 March.

Theft
Humberside Police

If anyone recognises either of these men they're urged to call 101 quoting log 569 of 01/03/18.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fears over losing green space in Scunthorpe

People living in Scunthorpe fear more green space in the town could be lost if plans to sell a former playing field for housing is given the go-ahead.

Quibbel Park stadium
Google

North Lincolnshire Council wants to sell off the land near the town's Quibell Park athletics track.

So far, a petition against the sale has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures.

The council says the decision to put up the site for sale was made because it currently owns too much green space.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull University tops equality table

Hull University has beaten Oxford and Cambridge to the top of the league for admitting a balanced intake of rich and poor students.

Hull University
BB

Universities like Cambridge, St Andrews, Bristol and Oxford were placed near the bottom of the table published today by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI).

Nick Hillman, director of HEPI, says: "This analysis reveals which universities reflect our society best and those which have further to travel."

Mr Hillman added that learning outcomes were better when students from diverse backgrounds studied alongside each other.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top