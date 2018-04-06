East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man who was killed in a traffic collision on the M62 has been named by Humberside Police.
The accident happened at about 09:30 on 3 April when a lorry loaded with a static caravan which was travelling westbound went through the central reservation and collided with a black Lexus travelling eastbound on Ouse Bridge.
Nigel Stuart Eley, 41, from Urmston, Greater Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 37-year-old man who was the passenger in the car remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The 22-year-old driver of the HGV has now been discharged from hospital and has spoken to police officers.
Calls to protect farm land from flooding
Not enough is being done to protect agricultural land from flooding according to the chairman of the Drainage Board in East Yorkshire.
Farmers in the area say the recent wet weather has led to one river bursting its banks which has left many fields saturated with problems for livestock and crops.
The Environment agency says it is spending record amounts on flood prevention.
But John Duggleby from the Beverley and Holderness Internal Drainage board believes the Environment Agency should do more to maintain the existing rivers, in order to reduce the risk of flooding.
Farmers have two problems at the moment, the recent bad weather and now flooding of the land. We have had to keep livestock indoors, at this time of year they would normally be outside and on the grass"
Tasers and drugs found in Hull raids
Police carrying out raids on properties in Hull have recovered two tasers and a quantity of what are thought to be drugs.
A series of raids were also held yesterday in North Hull.
Humberside Police says they're responding to people's concerns of anti-social behaviour in the area.
Officers say there's also evidence of gangs from out of town operating in the area, including Liverpool.
Your headlines this lunchtime
Here's the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire:
Humberside Police says it 'deeply regrets' a data breach which saw them fined £130,000.
This afternoon will continue to be dry with further spells of hazy sunshine.
There will also be some cloudy interludes.
Super League: St Helens v Hull FC
BBC Sport
St Helens have named an unchanged side for the visit of Hull FC as they look to maintain their lead at the top of Super League.
Justin Holbrook's team are four points clear of second-placed Wigan and won both their Easter matches going into Friday's game against Hull.
Hull FC are hopeful Sika Manu (calf) could return after four games out.
Carlos Tuimavave, Jamie Shaul, Jordan Lane and Danny Houghton are back after being rested for the Wakefield game.
Humber Bridge issues high-sided vehicle advice
The Humber Bridge has issued a guide to drivers to show what a "high-sided vehicle" actually is:
It follows a number of incidents in which vehicles have blown over on the bridge.
The Humber Bridge board says it's not just high-sided lorries which could be caught out by strong winds.
Three-wheeled car and motor bikes could also be vulnerable, the board warns.
Two men jailed over £300,000 cannabis factory
Two men have been jailed after a cannabis factory was discovered in Grimsby.
Karolis Matulaitis, 30, of no fixed abode and Gediminas Valiukevicius, 58, also of no fixed abode were sentenced after nearly 600 cannabis plants were discovered at a property on Eleanor street on 14 January.
Humberside Police said the drugs had a street value of £300,000
Over £4,000 in cash was also found.
Matulaitis was given three years and four months and Valiukevicius was jailed for three years.
Volunteers raising money to improve Grimsby park
Volunteers are trying to raise thousands of pounds to improve a park in Grimsby.
The Friends of Weelsby Woods group needs almost £10,000 to improve a footpath so it's more accessible for people in wheelchairs.
Jemima Edwards from the group says it's going to be a big project.
There is an old path from when the woods were originally created, but it's not fit for purpose, it's sunk in places. We need to re-surface the path to make it more suitable for things like buggies and wheelchairs"
Watch: 'We need to speed up train services'
Speeding up train services to Hull will be a priority for a new body tasked with improving transport in the area.
Transport for the North Chairman John Cridland says they will look at a range of options, including what to do with the number of level crossings in the area.
Cash boost for Beverley Minster 'sanctuary' project
Plans for a permanent exhibition highlighting Beverley Minster's role as a place of refuge and sanctuary have taken a major step forward.
The Heritage Lottery Fund has announced it's giving the Minster £32,600 funding to develop its proposals before it applies for a full grant at a later date.
In the Middle Ages refugees or people seeking a fair trial could gain sanctuary at the Minster.
If they reached it, they'd gain protection for 30 days - and the right to a fair hearing.
Hull's historical buildings to stay in the spotlight
A new artwork which sees Hull's historical buildings, statues and monuments lit up will become a permanent fixture in the city from tonight.
The lights have been specially designed by artist Nayan Kulkarni and will come on every evening after sunset.
The full range of lighting will be on show for the next four nights, then the display will be neutral or changed to celebrate special events and mark significant dates.
Humberside force fined for losing rape victim interview
Humberside Police has been fined £130,000 after a video interview of an alleged rape victim went missing.
The fine was issued by the Information Commissioner's Office after three encrypted disks and paperwork were left in an envelope on an officer's desk.
The envelope contained the victim’s name, date of birth and signature as well as details about the alleged rape, the victim’s mental health and the suspect’s name and address.
The envelope was to be sent to Cleveland police, but it never arrived.
An investigation found that Humberside Police failed to maintain a detailed audit trail of the package.
Steve Eckersley, head of enforcement at the Information Commissioner's Office, says staff training in this area is "vital":
Anyone working in a police force has a duty to stop and think whenever they handle personal details – making sure they are using the most appropriate method for transferring information and considering the consequences of it being lost before going ahead."
Missing man's body found at wind farm
The body of a missing man has been found at a wind farm in North Lincolnshire.
Kamil Mrzyglod's body was found at Bagmoor wind farm in Normanby, near Scunthorpe.
Mr Mrzyglod went missing from Scunthorpe General hospital on Friday 30 March.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Willis
All times stated are UK
Get involved
St Helens v Hull FC (Fri)
Team news as St Helens host Hull FC in Friday's Super League fixture at Totally Wicked Stadium (19:45 BST).Read more
East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire's top stories
The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today include:
A cloudy weekend with outbreaks of rain likely
Tonight may see cloud thicken for a time but it should stay mostly dry.
Tomorrow will be a dry and bright start but cloud will thicken into the afternoon with a risk of some showery rain spreading up from the south.
A mainly cloudy day on Sunday with an increasing chance of rain through the day:
East Yorkshire actor in running for Olivier award
An actor from East Yorkshire and two University of Hull graduates are in the running for Olivier awards, British theatre's equivalent of the Oscars.
Michael Jibson (left), from Hessle, is nominated for best supporting actor in a musical for his role in Hamilton.
Ink, written by James Graham is up for best new play. Another of his works, Labour of Love is shortlisted for best new comedy.
Meanwhile, Marianne Elliott is nominated for best director for Angels in America.
The awards ceremony is due to take place in London on Sunday evening.
Hull Freedom Festival dates announced
It's been announced that this year's Freedom festival in Hull will be held on the weekend of 31 August.
The event will feature 200 performers and artists from over 25 countries.
The full line-up for the festival is expected to be announced later this year.
Emergency dam 'holding up'
A temporary dam installed by the Environment Agency at North Frodingham, near Driffield, is holding up, according to Environment Agency officials.
The dam was installed at the start of the week after part of a flood bank on the upper reaches of the River Hull failed, flooding farmland.
The Environment Agency says the dam is doing its job despite further rain and it will continue to monitor the situation in the days ahead.
Man killed in mobile home crash named
Nigel Stuart Eley was driving a Lexus car when a lorry crashed through the central reservation.Read more
Warning over fraudsters targeting elderly people
Fraudsters impersonating police officers have been targeting elderly people across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
This scam involves victims being told to purchase high value goods or withdraw large amounts of cash and to hand it over to a police officer, who will visit their address to collect it.
The fraudsters then allege the goods or the money are counterfeit, according to police.
The force has reiterated its officers would never ask people to do this and is asking the families of elderly people to make them aware of this scam.
School to perform music written by Hollywood composer
Children at a special school in Hull have been busy learning a piece of music written for them by a Hollywood composer.
David Buckley has written music for the Jason Bourne films as well as the TV show The Good Wife.
The piece will be performed this weekend by children from the Frederick Holmes school and professional musicians as part of the Beverley music festival.
Hull City v Queens Park Rangers
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.Read more
Manchester man named as M62 crash victim
A man who was killed in a traffic collision on the M62 has been named by Humberside Police.
The accident happened at about 09:30 on 3 April when a lorry loaded with a static caravan which was travelling westbound went through the central reservation and collided with a black Lexus travelling eastbound on Ouse Bridge.
Nigel Stuart Eley, 41, from Urmston, Greater Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 37-year-old man who was the passenger in the car remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The 22-year-old driver of the HGV has now been discharged from hospital and has spoken to police officers.
Calls to protect farm land from flooding
Not enough is being done to protect agricultural land from flooding according to the chairman of the Drainage Board in East Yorkshire.
Farmers in the area say the recent wet weather has led to one river bursting its banks which has left many fields saturated with problems for livestock and crops.
The Environment agency says it is spending record amounts on flood prevention.
But John Duggleby from the Beverley and Holderness Internal Drainage board believes the Environment Agency should do more to maintain the existing rivers, in order to reduce the risk of flooding.
Tasers and drugs found in Hull raids
Police carrying out raids on properties in Hull have recovered two tasers and a quantity of what are thought to be drugs.
A series of raids were also held yesterday in North Hull.
Humberside Police says they're responding to people's concerns of anti-social behaviour in the area.
Officers say there's also evidence of gangs from out of town operating in the area, including Liverpool.
Your headlines this lunchtime
Here's the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire:
Hull Trains cancels evening service
Hull Trains has tweeted that its 19.11 train service from Hull to London King's Cross has been cancelled.
A replacement road service will be used to get people from East Yorkshire to Doncaster.
Weather forecast: A dry afternoon ahead
This afternoon will continue to be dry with further spells of hazy sunshine.
There will also be some cloudy interludes.
Super League: St Helens v Hull FC
BBC Sport
St Helens have named an unchanged side for the visit of Hull FC as they look to maintain their lead at the top of Super League.
Justin Holbrook's team are four points clear of second-placed Wigan and won both their Easter matches going into Friday's game against Hull.
Hull FC are hopeful Sika Manu (calf) could return after four games out.
Carlos Tuimavave, Jamie Shaul, Jordan Lane and Danny Houghton are back after being rested for the Wakefield game.
Humber Bridge issues high-sided vehicle advice
The Humber Bridge has issued a guide to drivers to show what a "high-sided vehicle" actually is:
It follows a number of incidents in which vehicles have blown over on the bridge.
The Humber Bridge board says it's not just high-sided lorries which could be caught out by strong winds.
Three-wheeled car and motor bikes could also be vulnerable, the board warns.
Two men jailed over £300,000 cannabis factory
Two men have been jailed after a cannabis factory was discovered in Grimsby.
Karolis Matulaitis, 30, of no fixed abode and Gediminas Valiukevicius, 58, also of no fixed abode were sentenced after nearly 600 cannabis plants were discovered at a property on Eleanor street on 14 January.
Humberside Police said the drugs had a street value of £300,000
Over £4,000 in cash was also found.
Matulaitis was given three years and four months and Valiukevicius was jailed for three years.
Volunteers raising money to improve Grimsby park
Volunteers are trying to raise thousands of pounds to improve a park in Grimsby.
The Friends of Weelsby Woods group needs almost £10,000 to improve a footpath so it's more accessible for people in wheelchairs.
Jemima Edwards from the group says it's going to be a big project.
Watch: 'We need to speed up train services'
Speeding up train services to Hull will be a priority for a new body tasked with improving transport in the area.
Transport for the North Chairman John Cridland says they will look at a range of options, including what to do with the number of level crossings in the area.
Humberside Police 'deeply regret' data breach
Humberside Police says it deeply regrets losing a video recording of an interview with an alleged rape victim.
The force was fined £130,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for the data breach.
Three unencrypted disks and paperwork containing personal details and health information were left in an envelope on a desk.
It was meant to be sent to Cleveland Police, but never arrived.
In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Rowley said they informed the ICO and the person concerned once they realised the package may not have been sent to Cleveland Police.
Bishops write letter to government over child tax credit
The Bishops of Leeds, Ripon, Whitby, Selby and Beverley are among those calling for the two-child limit on parents claiming tax credits to be scrapped.
Now 60 Church of England Bishops as well as other religious leaders and charities say the policy is misguided.
The cap was imposed a year ago in an attempt to encourage parents to consider the affordability of larger families.
Church and charity leaders argue the change brought in last year will "push vulnerable children into poverty".
Ministers say people on benefits should have to make the same choices as those who work.
Fishing heritage exhibition to go on display in Hull
Visitors to a photographic exhibition about Hull’s St Andrew’s Dock will be able to see how it looked in its heyday and the “complete mess” it’s become, that's according to one of the organisers.
Some of the pictures date back to the 1950s ,when it was a busy part of Hull’s thriving fishing industry.
Will Slater, one of the three photographers featured in the exhibition, said the current state of the Lordline building inspired the exhibition.
The exhibition at HIP gallery in Princes Quay opens tonight at 18.30 and continues to the 18 May.
East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire's top stories
The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today include:
Grub's up: Street Food Night comes back to Hull
Over 30 stalls will set up in Hull this evening for the first street food event of the year.
It's the first of six events to be held this year in the city.
Last year saw thousands of people visit the event.
Drugs seized in Hull anti-social behaviour raids
A series of police raids have taken place today in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and seize drugs in north Hull.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug as part of one raid. A "large amount" of a Class A drug was seized.
Later searches at addresses linked to the arrested man led to the seizure of other large quantities of Class A drugs, police say.
Ch Insp Michelle Garlick says the force has acted following concerns from members of the public.
Hull City to hold minute's applause for Ray Wilkins
Hull City have tweeted that a minute's applause will be held in memory of Ray Wilkins during their home game against QPR at the weekend.
Wilkins, who died yesterday at the age of 61, played for QPR during his career:
Cash boost for Beverley Minster 'sanctuary' project
Plans for a permanent exhibition highlighting Beverley Minster's role as a place of refuge and sanctuary have taken a major step forward.
The Heritage Lottery Fund has announced it's giving the Minster £32,600 funding to develop its proposals before it applies for a full grant at a later date.
In the Middle Ages refugees or people seeking a fair trial could gain sanctuary at the Minster.
If they reached it, they'd gain protection for 30 days - and the right to a fair hearing.
Hull's historical buildings to stay in the spotlight
A new artwork which sees Hull's historical buildings, statues and monuments lit up will become a permanent fixture in the city from tonight.
The lights have been specially designed by artist Nayan Kulkarni and will come on every evening after sunset.
The full range of lighting will be on show for the next four nights, then the display will be neutral or changed to celebrate special events and mark significant dates.
Humberside force fined for losing rape victim interview
Humberside Police has been fined £130,000 after a video interview of an alleged rape victim went missing.
The fine was issued by the Information Commissioner's Office after three encrypted disks and paperwork were left in an envelope on an officer's desk.
The envelope contained the victim’s name, date of birth and signature as well as details about the alleged rape, the victim’s mental health and the suspect’s name and address.
The envelope was to be sent to Cleveland police, but it never arrived.
An investigation found that Humberside Police failed to maintain a detailed audit trail of the package.
Steve Eckersley, head of enforcement at the Information Commissioner's Office, says staff training in this area is "vital":
Missing man's body found at wind farm
The body of a missing man has been found at a wind farm in North Lincolnshire.
Kamil Mrzyglod's body was found at Bagmoor wind farm in Normanby, near Scunthorpe.
Mr Mrzyglod went missing from Scunthorpe General hospital on Friday 30 March.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
Hull KR v Widnes (Sat)
Team news as Hull KR host Widnes in Saturday's Super League fixture at KCOM Craven Park (18:00 BST).Read more
Woman assaulted by two men in Hull
A woman suffered minor injuries when she was assaulted by two men on Ferensway in Hull.
The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday 25 March.
The woman was walking past the Gilson Hotel when she was approached from behind and assaulted by two men.
She fell to the floor and the assault continued.
Anti-social behaviour dropping in North East Lincolnshire
Youth related anti-social behaviour is going down in North East Lincolnshire.
Last year there was a surge in offences in Grimsby town centre, but it looks like it could now be contained.
The police, council and voluntary groups are working together to spruce up areas to make them better places for young people to spend time there.
Your headlines this lunchtime
Here's the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire:
Lambs dying in 'worst spring in 25 years'
A harsh winter and prolonged wet weather has increased pressure on famers in North Yorkshire.Read more
These two men are wanted over bank card theft
Police want these two men over the theft of a bank card theft on Holderness Road, Hull, at about 19:30 on Thursday 1 March.
If anyone recognises either of these men they're urged to call 101 quoting log 569 of 01/03/18.
Fears over losing green space in Scunthorpe
People living in Scunthorpe fear more green space in the town could be lost if plans to sell a former playing field for housing is given the go-ahead.
North Lincolnshire Council wants to sell off the land near the town's Quibell Park athletics track.
So far, a petition against the sale has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures.
The council says the decision to put up the site for sale was made because it currently owns too much green space.
Hull University tops equality table
Hull University has beaten Oxford and Cambridge to the top of the league for admitting a balanced intake of rich and poor students.
Universities like Cambridge, St Andrews, Bristol and Oxford were placed near the bottom of the table published today by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI).
Nick Hillman, director of HEPI, says: "This analysis reveals which universities reflect our society best and those which have further to travel."
Mr Hillman added that learning outcomes were better when students from diverse backgrounds studied alongside each other.