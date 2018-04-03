Montage

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Folarin Sagaya

All times stated are UK

Wolves 2-2 Hull City

Romain Saiss

Wolves miss the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Championship as visitors Hull frustrate the leaders.

Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Grimsby Town

Football

Scott Kashket scores his first goal of an injury-hit season as Wycombe come from behind to defeat Grimsby.

Hull FC 27-26 Wakefield Trinity

Marc Sneyd watches a kick go through the sticks

Marc Sneyd's late drop-goal gives Hull FC a dramatic Super League victory over Wakefield at the KCOM Stadium.

Wigan Warriors 44-6 Hull KR

Liam Marshall makes a run for Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall scores four tries as Wigan Warriors thrash lowly Super League side Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

Severe disruption: A614 East Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A614 East Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Market Weighton Road and A1079 York Road.

A614 East Yorkshire - Lane blocked on A614 Market Weighton Road in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor between the Market Weighton Road junction and Shiptonthorpe Roundabout, because of a broken down lorry.

Scunthorpe United P-P Plymouth Argyle

Football

Easter Monday's League One match between Scunthorpe United and Plymouth Argyle is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Hull City 0-0 Aston Villa

Robert Snodgrass applauds Aston Villa's supporters

Jay Freeman

BBC Sport

Aston Villa's chances of sealing a Championship automatic promotion place suffer a blow with their goalless draw at Hull.

Severe accident: A165 East Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A165 East Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Grindale Lane and Hunmanby Road.

A165 East Yorkshire - A165 closed in both directions between the Grindale Lane junction in Bridlington and the Hunmanby Road junction in Reighton, because of an accident.

Grimsby Town 0-0 Stevenage

Football

Grimsby Town's winless run continues as they are held to a goalless draw by Stevenage in League Two.

Hull KR 22-30 Hull FC

Skipper Danny Houghton's early try set Hull FC on their way to victory

Twelve-man Hull FC hang on to win the Good Friday derby with Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park.

Oxford United 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Football

James Henry's penalty salvages a point for Oxford against Scunthorpe in boss Karl Robinson's first home match in charge.

Top stories across the day

The top stories so far today include:

Hull's most popular baby names revealed

Hull Women and Children's Hospital is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its opening this week.

The hospital opened in 2003 and provides maternity, gynaecology and children's services for families in Hull and East Riding.

To mark this special milestone Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has collated the most popular baby names chosen by parents.

The top five names for boys are:

  1. Jack
  2. Joshua
  3. Thomas
  4. Harry
  5. Oliver

The top five names for girls are:

  1. Jessica
  2. Chloe
  3. Olivia
  4. Emily
  5. Sophie

Since it was opened 80,202 babies have been born at the hospital.

Coming up on Look North tonight

Here's Peter Levy with a look at tonight's programme:

This evening's weather forecast

Mainly cloudy through this evening and into tonight with showery rain, some of which could be on the heavy side.

However, it may become drier during the early hours.

It shouldn't be as cold as last night. Lows of 1C (34F).

Weather forecast
BBC

Increase in sightings of small birds across East Yorkshire

There's been an increase in sightings of smaller birds such as goldfinches, sparrows and collared doves in East Yorkshire.

Goldfinch at a garden feeder
RSPB

That's according to the latest results from the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch.

More than 4,000 people in East Yorkshire took part in the survey in January where people were given the chance to count the number of birds that visited their gardens.

Finch sightings rose 8% on last year, according to the charity's figures.

The rise in small bird sightings has been put down to the mild January weather.

Bridlington man sold fake designer-label clothing

A Bridlington man's been given a six month suspended jail sentence and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work for selling counterfeit clothing.

Hull Crown Court heard that Darren Scott, aged 43, of Georgian Mews Bridlington, was importing fake designer clothing and selling as these as the genuine article.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs.

Minister 'concerned' over threat to Grimsby jobs

A government minister says he is concerned that nearly 400 jobs may be at risk at a Grimsby seafood factory.

Five Star Fish
BBC

Five Star Fish has revealed it's consulting on the closure of its plant in the town.

The company says no final decision has been made but the business is "heavily loss-making" and "not sustainable in its current form".

The international trade minister, Greg Hands, says he's concerned at the reports.

Rawcliffe Bridge reopens with restrictions

Rawcliffe Bridge in East Yorkshire re-opened with restrictions today.

Rawcliffe Bridge
East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Only vehicles weighing no more than three tonnes can use the bridge across the Dutch River.

There are also barriers to prevent wider vehicles attempting to cross and a 20 mile per hour speed restriction.

The bridge has been shut since last October after tests revealed structural problems.

Workers strike over firm's sick pay stance

Workers angry over limitations on sick pay provision are picketing outside a waste management company in Hull today.

Workers at picket line
JOE GIBBINS

They say they're being treated unfairly by FCC Environment, and the company is refusing to extend its sick pay scheme that it provides to office workers and supervisors to cover workers on the frontline .

The action will go on for two weeks and will see pickets at the Wilmington and Driffield waste recycling sites.

The union Unison is backing the strike action.

UNISON will stand firmly with these members and we will use all resources legally available to fight for better conditions and support including calling on all local authorities who use this company to review whether it is morally right to allow them to continue in this way"

Joe GibbinsUNISON regional officer

Hull City Council says it is supporting both parties to reach the quickest resolution and to maintain services for residents.

An FCC Environment spokesperson said “we have had a further meeting with the union to try to resolve the situation.

"Our offer is a fair offer and it still stands".

Hull's last surviving 'sidewinder' trawler goes on show

Hull's last "sidewinder" fishing trawler, the Arctic Corsair, has opened for the season this week.

Arctic Corsair
Hull City Council

Visitors can now get a guided tour of the trawler before it goes into storage at the end of the year.

Major restoration works are due to begin on the vessel later in the year, during which time it will be closed to the public.

The renovations are part of the £27.4m development of Hull's maritime attractions.

The free tours will be held every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Contaminated blood victims to get legal aid

The government's announced that victims of the contaminated blood scandal will be given legal aid to prepare for an upcoming public inquiry.

Packets of donated blood
BBC

Thousands of NHS patients were infected with Hepatitis C and HIV in the 1970s and 80s.

Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith told the Commons that the free legal advice, for the consultation stage, will mean victims can help frame the inquiry.

The Labour MP for Hull North, Diana Johnson, who has campaigned on the issue welcomed the news and said the inquiry must be wide-ranging.

Watch: Joe Root on Australian ball-tampering

England cricket captain Joe Root has been speaking about the implications for cricket of the scandal that's rocked Australia's national team.

Sheffielder Root, says what counts is how fans want to see the game played.

He begins by speaking about the former Australian Captain Steve Smith and his 12-month ban over the fiasco:

Former Yorkshire captain resigns from Australia job

Former Yorkshire cricket captain Darren Lehmann is to quit as head coach of Australia at the end of the current Test series against South Africa.

Darren Lehmann
BBC Sport

The 48-year-old announced the decision during an emotional press conference in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that has seen skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner banned for a year.

Lehmann, who was cleared of any wrongdoing by Cricket Australia, had said on Wednesday he would not resign.

Darren Lehmann played for Yorkshire between 1997 and 2006 and was hugely popular at the club, averaging 68.76 runs a match.

Your headlines this lunchtime

The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire this lunchtime include:

Timings for Tour De Yorkshire announced

The timings for the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire bike race have been announced.

Tour De Yorkshire cyclists
Getty Images

The men's race will start at Beverley market place at 13:50 on Thursday 3 May - the women's race will also start in Beverley at 08:40.

The men's race will last four days and the women's two days as they ride across Yorkshire to places including Barnsley and Scarborough.

The event will finish on The Headrow in Leeds on Sunday 6 May at approximately 17:10.

Full details on the route can be found here.

Tour ride around maritime sites in Hull

Visitors interested in Hull's maritime history can now take a free tour around some of the key sites.

Maritime tour train
Hull City Council

It's being offered as part of the city's maritime development project.

The tour will run from Monday 2 to Sunday 8 April and will give visitors the chance to find out more about different sites including the Maritime Museum and the North End Shipyard.

Hull's Zebedee's Yard to host summer gig

A Hull youth project is organising a major music event in the city this summer.

zebedee's yard
Ian S/Geograph

Bands including The Horrors and Slaves will play at Zebedee's Yard (above) in the city centre.

It's been put together by The Warren Centre, which provides help for disadvantaged young people.

Stewart Baxter from the charity says the venue will give people an amazing experience.

The event is being held on Saturday 9 June.

It's a great experience, it's not just a gig"

Stewart BaxterThe Warren Centre

Thursday afternoon's weather

This afternoon will continue to see some sunny spells, although there is a greater risk of showers developing, especially by the evening when some may be heavy, perhaps with hail and thunder.

Weather forecast
BBC

It's a happy 110th birthday to England's oldest man

England's oldest man, Bob Weighton, is 110 today.

Bob Weighton
BBC

Bob Weighton was born in Hull and now lives in Hampshire.

His family are travelling from all over the world to mark the occasion with him.

House prices up 4.1% in Yorkshire and Humber

House prices have gone up 4.1% in Yorkshire and Humberside over the last quarter, according to Nationwide's House Price Index.

Houses in Yorkshire
PA

The average price of homes in the area has rose to £156,954.

The change across the country is up to 2.5%, while in London house prices fell by 1%.

Hull A&E still feeling the strain

Hospital managers in East Yorkshire are asking people to avoid unnecessary trips to A&E over the Easter weekend.

A&E at Hull Royal Infirmary
BBC

Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust says emergency departments in Hull are still under extreme pressure.

The trust is also asking people to check in on elderly relatives in the run-up to the holiday weekend.

Grimsby fish factory closure would be 'real blow' - MP

Grimsby Labour MP Melanie Onn says she'll do all she can to support nearly 400 workers at the town's Five Star Fish factory whose jobs are now under threat.

Five Star Fish factory
Google

The company's revealed it's now consulting about the closure of the plant after failing to turn the business around.

It said "no final decision" has been made about the future of the business which it described as "heavily loss-making".

Melanie Onn says she hopes staff can be found work elsewhere and she'll be talking to the government about what support they can give:

I am going to be talking to Marks and Spencer, I've written to them to ask that they transfer their contract to another factory in the town, I'll also be sending a note to the DWP and getting in touch with ministers there to ask what support is available for local people."

Melanie OnnLabour MP, Great Grimsby

A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer said: “We’ve been working closely with 5 Star Fish and will move our coated fish business to another M&S supplier".

Watch: This morning's weather forecast

Alina Jenkins

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A frosty start and then some sunshine this morning with just the odd shower.

Greater risk of showers later with a top temperature of about 9C (48F).

Here's my full forecast:

Severe disruption: M62 East Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 East Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J35 for M18 and J34 for A19 Selby.

M62 East Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J35, M18 (Langham) and J34, A19 (Selby), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.

