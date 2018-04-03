East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Grimsby Labour MP Melanie Onn says she'll do all she can to support nearly 400 workers at the town's Five Star Fish factory whose jobs are now under threat.

The company's revealed it's now consulting about the closure of the plant after failing to turn the business around.

It said "no final decision" has been made about the future of the business which it described as "heavily loss-making".

Melanie Onn says she hopes staff can be found work elsewhere and she'll be talking to the government about what support they can give:

I am going to be talking to Marks and Spencer, I've written to them to ask that they transfer their contract to another factory in the town, I'll also be sending a note to the DWP and getting in touch with ministers there to ask what support is available for local people." Melanie Onn Labour MP, Great Grimsby

A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer said: “We’ve been working closely with 5 Star Fish and will move our coated fish business to another M&S supplier".