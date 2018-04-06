Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Anti-flooding roadworks in Worcester are on track to finish on time.

The county council says the works on New Road, to raise the road level to prevent flooding, are still set to end by 14 May.

BBC

The authority says that's subject to there being no "unforeseen delays due to underground services”.

It does mean New Road will still be disrupted when Worcestershire County Cricket Club hosts two County Championship matches, against Nottinghamshire and Essex.

No one from the cricket club was available to comment on the impact.