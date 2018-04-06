Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

A man being treated in hospital for stage four cancer says he woke up this morning in what he's called a store cupboard.
Martyn Wells from Worcester is recovering after an operation at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.
He told BBC Hereford and Worcester that staff moved his bed overnight to a "dark haven" and he woke up to find it was a cupboard.
The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said he was moved to a "fully equipped" consultation room and such moves happened "when a ward reaches maximum capacity".
I'm surrounded by tubes and bungs and stoma bags and all sorts of nice things that you'd expect in a medical store cupboard but no wash facilities and not much in the way of dignity because people keep walking in to get supplies for other patients."
When a ward reaches maximum capacity a patient who is clinically fit for discharge may be moved into a consultation room to allow another patient with clinical needs to be transferred on to the appropriate ward. The consultation rooms such as the one occupied by Mr Wells are fully equipped clinical areas and are used to support capacity management across the hospital. The dignity and safe care of all of our patients remains our priority."
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe congestion, between J2 for A441 Alvechurch and J1 for A38 affecting J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 Worcestershire - Queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J2, A441 (Alvechurch) and J1, A38 (Bromsgrove). All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Congestion to J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport).
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
In the papers: Sudden death prompts tributes
Hereford Times
The Hereford Times has these stories today:
In the papers: Wall collapse prompts battle over cost
Worcester News
The Worcester News has these stories today:
Flooding prevention roadworks 'set to finish on time'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Anti-flooding roadworks in Worcester are on track to finish on time.
The county council says the works on New Road, to raise the road level to prevent flooding, are still set to end by 14 May.
The authority says that's subject to there being no "unforeseen delays due to underground services”.
It does mean New Road will still be disrupted when Worcestershire County Cricket Club hosts two County Championship matches, against Nottinghamshire and Essex.
No one from the cricket club was available to comment on the impact.
Video: What's the weekend weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Waterlogged Worcester faces game switch
Worcestershire may have to move their first home game against Notts following the customary flood problem at New Road.Read more
Is this woman Superman's biggest fan?
Worcester v Newcastle (Sat)
Team news as Worcester host Newcastle in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Sixways (15:00 BST).Read more
Flood alerts remain in place
There are still flood alerts in place across the West Midlands with one flood warning issued for Kempsey in Worcestershire.
Water levels are beginning to fall on the lower Severn and Avon, the Environment Agency says.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
After a cloudy start it should be a dry, bright and sunny day with highs of 15C (59F).
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of tyre on the road.
Patient 'woke up in hospital cupboard'
Martyn Wells says he was moved in the night after cancer surgery at a Birmingham hospital.Read more
In the papers: Man jailed for stealing off widow
Hereford Times
These are among the top stories on the Hereford Times' website today:
Swimmer 'raped woman' after sex with friend
Otto Putland, who swam for Wales in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, denies the attack on the woman.Read more
Two more teens arrested over park attack
Vicky Breakwell
BBC Hereford and Worcester
Two more teenagers have been arrested after a man was attacked and injured in a park.
The victim, in his 40s, was walking in Bishops Meadow, Hereford, on 25 March when he was hurt.
He suffered head and chest injuries.
Police say they've arrested two boys aged 16 and 17, both from Hereford, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and released them on bail.
It follows an earlier arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault. He has also been released on bail.
Opposition to new student housing
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Opponents of University of Worcester plans to build more housing in St John’s have raised fears of "rowdy behaviour" by students late at night.
The university has put in a planning application for a 20-bedroom complex for students on Himbleton Road.
But neighbours in the area have complained it would lead to more noise and disruption.
The university says it'll listen to feedback but has had no complaints about students already living on the road.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down van.
In the papers: Weekend road closure sparks anger
Worcester News
The Worcester News is covering these stories today:
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between J7 for A44 Worcester and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - Queuing traffic and one lane blocked on M5 northbound between J7, A44 (Worcester) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of an accident.
Motorway was shut over body find
The discovery of a man's body on a bridge over the M42 led to this morning's closure of a stretch of the motorway in Worcestershire, West Mercia Police said.
The force said it was not treating the death as suspicious.
Both carriageways between junctions two and three were reopened at about 08:00, although one lane of the eastbound carriageway remains closed.
The body was found at about 06:30.
M42 reopens
Both carriageways of the M42 have reopened between junctions two and three in Worcestershire.
One lane of three remains closed on the northbound carriageway.
The stretch was closed earlier as emergency crews attended what Highways England called a "serious incident".
Bridge reopens after flooding
Eckington Bridge near Worcester has reopened after recent flooding.
Drivers are being warned, however, that there is still water around but the road is passable.
Burst water pipe affecting supplies
A burst water pipe in the Bromsgrove area of Worcestershire is causing water supply problems for some customers, Severn Trent says.
Its engineers are at the site in a field near Birmingham Road.
Hereford and Worcester Fire Control said crews were called to one property overnight and used sand bags and a pump to minimise flooding.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire northbound
M42 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A38 and J2 for A441 Alvechurch.
M42 Worcestershire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M42 northbound between J1, A38 (Bromsgrove) and J2, A441 (Alvechurch), because of a broken down vehicle.
Traffic released after 'serious incident' on M42
Traffic caught between two closed junctions of the M42 in Worcestershire has been released following what Highways England calls a "serious incident".
Police say it is vehicles on the eastbound carriageway that are moving again.
The motorway remains shut between junctions two and three, however; with diversions in operation.
Flood conditions 'set to improve'
Flood alerts remain in place across the West Midlands, with a flood warning still in place for the river Severn, Shrewsbury.
Conditions, though, are expected to improve, the Environment Agency said - with drier conditions forecast over the day.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It should be a sunny day, with some cloud moving in later and highs of 9C (48F).
'Serious incident' closes M42
The M42 is closed in both directions between junctions two and three near Redditch due to a "serious incident".
Police and ambulance services are at the scene.
Severe congestion: M42 Worcestershire northbound
M42 Worcestershire northbound severe congestion, between J2 for A441 Alvechurch and J3 for A435 Portway.
M42 Worcestershire - Slow traffic on M42 northbound between J2, A441 (Alvechurch) and J3, A435 (Portway). All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
River levels 'expected to peak tonight'
Allen Cook
BBC News
River levels in Shrewsbury are expected to peak tonight, after a flood alert was upgraded to a flood warning.
The Environment Agency's spent the day putting defences in place along the River Severn.
Meanwhile, in Worcester, Hylton Road is going to shut for part of the nightso pumps can be brought in in case river levels rise further.
Health bosses urged to speed up bid for hospital cash
Joanne Malin
BBC journalist
Health bosses are being asked to speed up their bid for £29m of government cash.
The money for the Alexandra and Worcestershire Royal Hospitals was announced last summer but a full business case needs to be submitted before the money is released.
Redditch MP Rachel Maclean says she's frustrated with the time it's taking to get the cash, some of which would be used to improve hospital services in her constituency.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has yet to respond, but has said previously it's working in a timely manner to secure all the money.
In photos: Flooding hits parts of the region
BBC Weather Watchers
It's been a pretty wet few hours for much of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Reflecting that, here are some snaps from our BBC Weather Watchers:
Severe disruption: A443 Worcestershire both ways
A443 Worcestershire both ways severe disruption, between A44 Tybridge Street and B4206 Henwick Road.
A443 Worcestershire - A443 Hylton Road in Worcester closed in both directions between the A44 Tybridge Street junction and the B4206 Henwick Road junction, because of the flood pump installation.
In the papers: New scheme to run children's services
Redditch Advertiser
The Redditch Advertiser features these main stories today:
Worcestershire's cricket ground under flood water
There'll be no play before tea on this cricket pitch...
But as the Environment Agency's Dave Throup tweets, "a sad sight at New Road" in Worcester, just over a week before the start of the County Championship season:
There's still a flood alert in place on the River Severn, Worcester, meaning flooding is possible after recent rainfall.
Back in 2012, BBC Sport's Ged Scott described New Road as having a reputation as the "most flooded-out ground in world cricket".
Severe congestion: M42 Worcestershire southbound
Premiership close to Gallagher deal
Chris Jones
BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter
Global insurance brokers Gallagher are close to signing a long-term deal as the Premiership's new title sponsors.Read more
In photos: River bursts its banks
BBC Weather Watchers
These photos were taken this morning by BBC Weather Watcher Mikesnapper, showing the flooding around the River Severn in Worcester.
There is a flood alert for the area in the city today with the Environment Agency saying it means flooding is possible.