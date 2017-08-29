Posted at 8:42 Fatal crash closes major roadJustyn SurrallBBC Hereford and WorcesterA man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Herefordshire last night. Police were called to a collision between a tractor and a car by the Axe and Cleaver, at Much Birch, shortly before 22:00.GoogleThe A49 is expected to remain closed for much of the day, with diversions in place via the A40 to Monmouth and the A466 through Wormelow.
Fatal crash closes major road
A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Herefordshire last night.
Police were called to a collision between a tractor and a car by the Axe and Cleaver, at Much Birch, shortly before 22:00.
The A49 is expected to remain closed for much of the day, with diversions in place via the A40 to Monmouth and the A466 through Wormelow.
Watch: Your weather forecast for the next 24 hours
A fairly cloudy day with some sporadic outbreaks of drizzle.
For all it will feel much cooler, with highs of 20C (68F).
Good morning from today's Herefordshire and Worcestershire live page
Welcome to the Local Live service for Herefordshire and Worcestershire on Tuesday morning.
I'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather as it happens.
If you'd like to get in touch you can email, tweet us @bbchw or message via Facebook.