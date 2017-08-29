A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Herefordshire last night.

Police were called to a collision between a tractor and a car by the Axe and Cleaver, at Much Birch, shortly before 22:00.

The A49 is expected to remain closed for much of the day, with diversions in place via the A40 to Monmouth and the A466 through Wormelow.