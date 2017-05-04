M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

