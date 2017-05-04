BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire
- Elections 2017: Polling stations open
- Ex England footballer planning 6,000-mile cycle challenge
- Raceway welcomes temporary opening decision
- Updates from Thursday 4 May 2017
Why are elections in the UK held on Thursdays?
BBC News England
In case you were wondering why Thursday always seems to be the day we vote on in the UK, here's a BBC explanation.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Slideshow: Sunshine and scudding clouds
BBC Weather Watchers
After a dull start to the day, the sun has broken through and the wind is blowing white clouds across the sky, as you can see from these pictures taken by BBC Weather Watchers.
Thanks to Postman Les, The Wolster, Toppo, Bobbycuddy and Fuzzballpc for the photos.
Housing campaigners to launch fresh fight
Kidderminster Shuttle
Furious campaigners against a controversial Bewdley housing plan have vowed to fight on against the company behind the proposal.
Hereford fans raise cash for player's operation
Hereford FC fans have raised more than £10,000 to pay for a player's operation so he can carry on playing football.
Jamie Cuss needs a knee operation after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season.
Duke of Edinburgh to step down from official duties
The Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
One of his last visits to the area was in 2012, when, as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour, he and the Queen watched the Herefordshire Diamond Day celebrations at King George V Playing Fields.
As part of the same trip, he met Ian "Spike" Betterton (pictured above), from the Friends of St Georges Park, Kidderminster, at a reception at Worcester Guildhall.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, at J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down car towing a caravan. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down car. In the roadworks area.
Bride reveals family fears over West Brom-themed wedding dress
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A Kidderminster bride who surprised her husband on their wedding day with a dress based on his favourite football team says some of her family didn't want her to wear it.
Bronwyn Beale plotted to surprise her "Baggies mad" partner Peter who supports West Bromwich Albion.
Her dress incorporated the team's navy and white shirt stripes and featured an embroidered bird perched in a hawthorn bush, taken from the club's emblem.
But she's told BBC Hereford and Worcester her daughter wasn't a fan of the idea at first.
Poultry firm provides funding for Jamie's Farm project
Hereford Times
A leading poultry company is providing funding for a charity farm which helps disadvantaged children.
Cricket: Rhodes enjoys 'enthralling' tied match
BBC Sport
Worcestershire's director of cricket Steve Rhodes is looking at the positives after last night's tie with Northants at Wantage Road.
He described it as "a really exciting, enthralling game" and said it was a shame more people didn't get the chance to see it.
Rhodes also said he thought they did well to reach a score of 277-9, which he described "a little above par", but was pleased to take something from the game and keep their unbeaten record going in the one-day cup.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
Man charged after burglary spree in south Birmingham
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
A man has been charged with a series of burglaries in south Birmingham.
He is accused of carrying out eight break-ins spanning Kings Heath and Northfield, plus others in Solihull, Sandwell and Wythall, between 28 January and 23 March.
The 20-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later on Thursday.
He was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Bartley Green on Sunday and has been bailed by police.
Your photos: Lyonshall and Ashton under Hill
BBC Weather Watchers
It's not looking a bad day out there if these photos from BBC Weather Watchers Johnqa, in Lyonshall, and Morning Amble, in Ashton under Hill are anything to go by.
How the BBC reports polling day
BBC Politics
The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.
The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.
This requires the BBC over time to give due weight and prominence to the main strands of argument and main parties.
There are detailed guidelines on how the BBC covers elections, including on polling day, here.
Don't worry if you see a low-flying helicopter
It's checking overhead electricity cables for Western Power Distribution around Worcester.
The company like you to send them photos of their machine at work, so get your camera ready.
Burglar who broke into house and armed himself with spoon is jailed
Redditch Advertiser
A burglar who broke into a Redditch house, armed himself with a spoon and assaulted the homeowner claimed he was trying to get away from people who were chasing him.
Racetrack hit by injunction told they can race again 'on a temporary basis'
BBC Hereford and Worcester
Officials at a Worcestershire racetrack that has been shut since last year due to noise complaints have been told they can continue racing on a temporary basis after a court hearing was postponed.
Malvern Hills District Council had placed an injunction on Grimley Raceway following complaints from people living nearby but, after a court date set for next week was called off, they've agreed racing can resume at the track until another can be fixed.
The race track will have to stick to certain conditions, including not allowing certain types of vehicles which generate noise above 96 decibels to race.
Local elections 2017: Full result expected tomorrow
BBC Hereford and Worcester
All seats on Worcestershire County Council are being contested today.
In terms of when we expect to get results, the majority are expected through the day on Friday and there'll be coverage on our live page tomorrow.
In case you wondered, not all places are voting today - for instance in Worcester or Herefordshire - as not all councils hold elections at the same time.
Watch: Tennis club destroyed in suspected arson attack
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A group of villagers from Worcestershire say they're devastated after their tennis club house burnt down in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The chair of Ombersley Tennis Club says they'll have to completely rebuild their club house.
West Mercia Police believe the fire at the club could have been started deliberately, and they're investigating what happened.
Worcester's Val Rapava Ruskin banned six weeks for pushing referee
Worcester Warriors prop Val Rapava Ruskin has been given a six-week ban after pleading guilty to pushing a referee in the back.
The 24-year-old was cited by the Rugby Football Union for shoving Greg Garner with both hands in Friday's Premiership defeat to Newcastle Falcons.
He will miss the final match of the season against Leicester on Saturday.
Rapava Ruskin, who will join Gloucester at the end of the season, is available to play again on 4 September.
Man admits assault against friend
Worcester News
Two drinking buddies ended up fighting after a squabble, a court heard.
Northants and Worcs tie at Wantage Road
BBC Sport
Worcestershire conceded a bye off the final ball of the innings as their One-Day Cup match against Northants at Wantage Road ended in a tie.
Needing 14 from the final over, Adam Rossington struck Joe Leach for three fours, but failed to hit the last ball as Northants finished on 277-7.
Rob Newton's maiden List A century had put the hosts on course for victory.
But Worcestershire took four wickets in 38 balls to set up the thrilling finale, as each side took a point.
Elections 2017: Polling stations open across England
Polling stations have opened for voting in England's local council and mayoral elections.
There are nearly 2,400 positions being elected, including the first votes for six new combined authority mayors created under devolution deals.
All seats on Worcestershire County Council are up for election, although there are no elections for Herefordshrie Council or Worcester City Council.
Registered voters are able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00.
Video: Your 50-second weather update
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
After a cloudy start, there should be some sunny spells today, but feeling breezy with highs of 15C (59F).
