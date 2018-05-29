South Live: Tuesday 29 May
Witness appeal following fatal collision in Upham
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on Belmore Lane in Upham at 17:05 yesterday.
The vehicles involved were a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a black Honda Civic.
The rider of the motorbike, a 54-year-old man from Southsea, died at the scene.
Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The 29-year-old driver of the car was not injured.
Blue plaque unveiled for penicillin scientists in Oxford
Blue plaques have been put up in Oxford to mark significant locations in the development of penicillin.
Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928 at St Mary's Hospital in London, but scientists in Oxford developed it into a viable drug.
The plaques were unveiled at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology and the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter.
Benny Chain, son of scientist Ernst Chain, called the installation of the plaques "excellent".
The isolation and purification of penicillin to treat bacterial disease was mainly done by Howard Florey, Ernst Chain, and Norman Heatley, at the Dunn School from 1938 to 1941.
Snoozing cook sparks house blaze
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) in Oxford after one of the residents fell asleep while cooking.
Another occupant raised the alarm in the early hours of Monday and everyone in the house on Bartlemas Road managed to escape, said Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service.
Station manager Darran Hookway said: "It is very important that people are aware of the dangers of leaving cooking unattended and cooking whilst under the influence of alcohol.
"Fortunately, the occupant of the room was able to escape but did suffer smoke inhalation requiring hospital treatment, the outcome of this incident could have been much worse."
Kayaker died trapped under tree branch
Violent burglars posed as immigration officers
Two men and a woman, posing as immigration officers, have forced their way into a house in Slough and attacked four men inside in an aggravated burglary, police have revealed.
The trio attacked their victims, aged in their 20s and early 30s, before stealing cash, a mobile phone and several personal documents from the property in Montague Road around 03:30 on Monday.
One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, sustained minor cuts to his face and hands and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital, but has since been discharged.
The attackers are described as being white with local accents. The woman was wearing a baseball cap.
Man jailed after paedophile hunter sting
Council set to vote on relocation
Slough Borough Council will relocate to new premises in the town centre if the plan gets the go-ahead at a meeting tonight.
The council's current offices at St Martin's Place will be turned into 60 social housing flats if the move goes through.
It says the move will make it more accessible to people needing its services, placing it right at the heart of the community.
Yellow weather warning for the South
Rural project lands major grant award
A charity has received almost £22,000 to help conserve natural habitats in the county.
The Wychwood Project, based in Witney, has been given the community revenue grant by West Oxfordshire district council.
The charity will also use the money to help educate youngsters about rural matters.
Founded in 1997, the scheme was originally set up to restore the ancient forest of Wychwood and that remains at the heart of the project's activities.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, between J12 for A335 and J11 for A3090.
M3 Hampshire - Very slow traffic and two lanes closed on M3 northbound between J12, A335 (Eastleigh) and J11, A3090 (Winchester South), because of an accident.
Kayaker trapped under tree on Dartmoor 'died accidentally'
Clare Woodling
BBC Spotlight
A kayaker who became trapped under a fallen tree on a river in Dartmoor died accidentally, a coroner has concluded.
Twenty-three-year-old Tobias Hamer, from Dorset, was on the River Dart between Dartmeet and Newbridge when he got trapped last December, the inquest in Plymouth was told.
Gloucester-born Mr Hamer was a teacher at Milton Abbey School, in Milton Abbas, Dorset.
He was part of a seven-strong group of kayakers on the river following heavy rain and strong winds which had brought down some trees.
Due to restricted accessibility, emergency services were unable to recover the body for three hours.
'Eye-opening' difference in price of a pint
Cities across our region have some of the highest and lowest beer prices in the UK, according to a new study.
The average price of a pint in Oxford is £4.57 and Winchester is not far behind at £4.30 - but both lag behind the capital which has the most expensive pints at an average of £5.19.
A cheaper tipple can be found in Salisbury where pints average £2.80, according to Money Guru.
James MacDonald from the price comparison firm said: "It's eye-opening to uncover such a large difference in the price of a pint of beer across the UK.
"The disparity in cost turns what should be an enjoyable experience into a penny-pinching exercise."
Appeal after Dorset beach rape
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was raped in Weymouth on Sunday.
The woman was approached outside Actors nightclub on Maiden Street between 00:30 and 02:00 by a man who pulled her away and led her to the beach where he attacked her.
He is described as white, in his early 20s and about 5ft 8ins. He is of muscular build with very short dark brown hair and a large nose and hands.
He was wearing a T-shirt and jeans.
Det Con Andy Stitfall asked any drivers - particularly taxi drivers - who may have been in the area of The Esplanade at the time and have a dashcam to contact police.
End of the line for New Forest Beach Bus for tourists
A summer tourist bus route serving the Solent coast and New Forest National Park has been withdrawn due to falling passenger numbers.
Operated by Morebus and supported by the New Forest National Park Authority (NPA), the Beach Bus operated between Hythe, Lepe, Beaulieu and Lymington.
The service was launched in 2013 as a "sustainable transport" initiative with distinctive themed advertising.
The NPA blamed falling use and an end to government funding.
Severe accident: A420 Oxfordshire westbound
A420 Oxfordshire westbound severe accident, at Pine Woods Road.
A420 Oxfordshire - A420 in Southmoor blocked and stationary traffic westbound at the Pine Woods Road junction, because of an accident involving three cars.
BreakingMan jailed after sting by 'paedophile hunters'
A man has been given an eight-year sentence for grooming a girl under the age of 16.
Peter Hicks, 48, from Stadhampton, Oxfordshire, will serve four years in prison and four years on licence.
He was caught using evidence gathered by "paedophile hunters", Oxford Crown Court heard.
Further arrests after Mutiny Festival deaths
Two more arrests have been made over the supply of Class A drugs after two people died at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday.
Tommy Cowan, 20, was found collapsed shortly after 18-year-old Georgia Jones fell ill at the dance event. Both later died in hospital.
A 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville and a man from Havant, also aged 21, have been arrested.
Three men previously arrested over suspected drug offences have been released while inquiries continue.
Arrested teenager released over murder
A teenager arrested over the murder of an 87-year-old man has been released under investigation.
Arthur "Bob" Gumbley was found on the floor of his home following a violent burglary in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on 21 November.
He died in hospital three weeks later.
The teenager, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in connection with the murder, Staffordshire Police said on Saturday.
Further arrests over festival deaths
Police hunting prisoners after break-out
Police are appealing for the public's help in their hunt for two prisoners who have been on the run for nearly a week.
Thomas Reynolds, 30, from Slough, and Michael Murphy, 27, from Hayes, absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire last Wednesday.
Reynolds is white, 5ft 9ins, of slim to medium build, with brown hair which is short at the sides, parted on top and slicked back.
He has blue eyes, a goatee beard, a scar on his left wrist and a tattoo on his right shoulder of a girl.
Murphy is described as white, 6ft, of medium build, with black hair which is short at the sides and curly on the top, and has brown eyes.
Both men are serving prison sentences for burglary offences.
Winchester Science Centre set for £3.4m transformation
Winchester Science Centre and Planetarium has unveiled £3.4m plans for a live science theatre, major new multi-sensory exhibition and an upgraded planetarium.
The building work is part of a new strategy to spark curiosity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and reach a wider audience.
"We want to break down the economic barriers that exist and reach out to a wider audience to spark curiosity and create opportunities for young people," said Ben Ward, CEO of Winchester Science Centre.
The self-funded educational charity has also launched a capital fundraising campaign to support the transformation project, which has received £50,000 from Winchester City Council.
Third of Oxford bus users 'pay without cash'
Bank cards and smartphones are now used by a third of bus users in Oxford to pay for their journeys.
Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel say the shift from cash transactions has been made since it introduced contactless payments a year ago.
The companies say that since then there's been more than 1.4 million transactions using that method of payment.
New runway 'dependent on incinerator demolition'
A waste incinerator near Slough will have to be demolished to make way for a new runway at Heathrow, despite warnings it will be a "massive headache", it has been claimed.
Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has warned it will cost as much as a billion pounds to replace the Lakeside Energy Plant in Colnbrook, which recycles nearly half a million tonnes of waste a year.
Jo Gallacher, the editor of Recycling and Waste World Magazine, says it will be a mammoth task to move the centre, which has been operating on the current site since 2010.
Ms Gallacher said people were critical of the move due to no guarantee being made that the incinerator, which produces enough to power 50,000 homes, would be relocated elsewhere.
'Wrong decision' to cut police dogs
The boss of Hampshire's police federation has said the decision to cut police dog numbers will be "one we will live to regret".
The BBC reported last week that the joint unit between Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary would scrap 15 posts.
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Hardcastle said the reductions would not impact on the service provided by the forces.
But John Apter, chairman of Hampshire police federation, said it's a "risk" to reduce the unit's numbers.
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe accident, at J8 for A3024 Bursledon affecting J9 for A27 Whiteley.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 westbound at J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of an accident. Congestion to J9, A27 (Whiteley).
Actors put on Shakespeare play in 60 hours
In what's thought to be a first, a group of actors in Reading put on a play last night after just 60 hours rehearsing.
Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing was performed at Caversham Court gardens after the cast - some who'd never been on stage before - only started practicing on Saturday at 09:00 BST.
Charlotte Cline, the assistant director, said the play was set in Berkshire in 1983, in the "era of protest and punk rock".
She added: "We set ourselves a herculean challenge."
Severe disruption: A3(M) Hampshire southbound
A3(M) Hampshire southbound severe disruption, at J3 for B2150.
A3(M) Hampshire - A3(M) entry slip road closed and very slow traffic southbound at J3, B2150 (Waterlooville), because of an overturned vehicle.
Serious Isle of Wight crash leaves three hurt
A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition in Southampton General Hospital after her Toyota Yaris collided with a Honda Civic on Middle Road near Calbourne, Isle of Wight, on Monday afternoon.
The passenger of the Toyota, a 62-year-old man from Hilsea, and the driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
The road remains closed while officers carry out inquiries.
Rolling Stones come to Southampton
The Rolling Stones will perform at St Mary’s Football stadium in Southampton tonight.
It marks the start of their second leg of the No Filter Tour for Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.
Palace thanks Berkshire for bunting
Kensington Palace has thanked the people of Berkshire for coming together to decorate Windsor with a kilometre of colourful bunting for the Royal Wedding.
The palace told BBC Radio Berkshire: "We are incredibly grateful to all of those who made the Long Walk look so beautiful.
"The entire world got to see Windsor at its best and it is great to know that it was a community effort that made it happen."
Children from Moorlands Primary School played a part in creating the reams of bunting which was seen on TV screens all over the world.
Almost two police officers a day assaulted in Thames Valley
About 50 police officers in the Thames Valley are attacked on duty each month, the force says.
Chief Constable Francis Habgood wants more officers to be trained to carry tasers to boost protection.
Dr Tim Brain, former Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police and professor of Criminology, says the number could be higher, but officers aren't reporting the attacks, as abuse has almost become expected in the line of duty.
Thames Valley Police is set to train 130 response officers to take the total number equipped to handle the stun gun to 390, a 50% increase.
Cargo ship machinery catches fire
Firefighters have put out a fire on board a cargo ship at Portland port in Dorset.
Machinery caught fire in a hold of the vessel and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
Portland Port Police said there was "no contamination of the harbour waters and there is no danger to life".
The force praised the rapid response of the emergency services and the quick thinking of staff on site following the incident at 21:51 BST on Monday.
Andover house destroyed after fire in garden
A house has been destroyed by a fire which started in the property's garden.
The blaze on Saturday afternoon in Pilgrims Road, Andover, spread to a neighbouring house, damaging its roof.
Seven crews wearing breathing apparatus spent almost three hours putting out the fire after being called to the scene at 16:42 BST.
Nobody was injured, but 10 residents had to be rehoused by the council, the fire service said.
'Nasty' fight on Banbury main road
Six men have been arrested after a brawl broke out in Banbury.
Police say a number of men were seen fighting in Middleton Road on Sunday night.
Officers have appealed for people with mobile phone or dash-cam footage to contact them.
Festival death dad pays tribute
Speaking to the BBC's Joe Campbell while visiting the Mutiny Festival site in Portsmouth, Damian Cowan urged people considering using drugs to "take on board" what had happened to his son.
Mr Cowan did not wish to be identified on camera.
'Antarctica is my office'
Mutiny Festival deaths: Victim's dad in drugs warning
The father of a man who died after collapsing at a dance music festival over the weekend has described holding his dying son's hand.
Tommy Cowan, 20, was found collapsed shortly after Georgia Jones, 18, fell ill at Saturday's Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth. Both died in hospital.
Mr Cowan's father Damian Cowan urged others considering using drugs to "take on board" what had happened to his son.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to BBC South Live.
We will bring you the latest headlines from across the region along with sport, travel and weather updates until 18:00.