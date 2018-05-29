South Live: Tuesday 29 May

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on Belmore Lane in Upham at 17:05 yesterday.

The vehicles involved were a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a black Honda Civic.

The rider of the motorbike, a 54-year-old man from Southsea, died at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The 29-year-old driver of the car was not injured.