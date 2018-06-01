South Live: Friday 1 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 1 June
- Train station and roads flooded in Oxfordshire
- Residents oppose new M3 services
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Eight-year-old dead in motorway crash
A 62-year-old lorry driver was arrested after the crash on the M6 near Spaghetti Junction.Read more
Have a great weekend!
Well, that's a wrap from us on South Live.
Thanks for tuning in and have a great weekend.
We will be back on Monday at 08:00 BST with your latest news.
Appeal to find registered sex offender
Police have issued an appeal to find a registered sex offender.
Stephen Gadd, 51, was required to attend Bournemouth Police Station on 2 April - but failed to show up.
Det Sgt Darren Moores said it was known Mr Gadd often sleeps rough and has connections to Bournemouth, Poole and Weymouth in Dorset, as well as Brockenhurst in Hampshire and Paignton and Exeter in Devon.
He added: “Although we have no information to suggest he is an immediate danger to the public, I would ask that anyone who sees Stephen does not approach him, but contacts Dorset Police on 999."
Plans for new 900-pupil secondary school in Reading
Plans have been put forward to build a new secondary school in Reading to cover a shortfall in available places.
Land at Richfield Avenue has been earmarked by Reading Borough Council to construct a 900-place free school which would open in September 2021.
The council said it had a "duty" to "meet the demand for school places", which are expected to rise.
The BBC reported one in eight pupils were not offered any of their preferred school options in Reading in March.
Arrest following attack on man and woman
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery after a man and a woman were attacked on their walk home.
Police made the arrest on Friday following an appeal about the incident in Grove Road, Wantage, on 20 May.
At about 03:30 BST a group of men, believed to be up to five, attacked a man and woman, both aged 20.
Both victims were punched and forced to the floor and were demanded to handover money, but had none on them, officers said.
Ex-coach 'abused teen twice a week'
Ex-Southampton coach Bob Higgins allegedly abused 24 boys between 1971 and 1996.Read more
Visa payment disruption hits Europe
Visa said some card payments are currently failing across the UK and elsewhere in Europe.
The company said it is investigating the cause of the disruption.
The extent of the problem is not clear, but Visa customers across Europe have been complaining on Twitter that payments have been denied.
"We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation," Visa said in a statement.
The Payment Systems Regulator told the BBC it understood the problem to be limited to Visa card payments only.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, at J4A for A327.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 southbound at J4a, A327 (Farnborough), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Inquests opened into festival deaths
Inquests have been opened and adjourned into the deaths of two young people who fell ill at a dance music festival.
Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died in hospital after attending Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival on Saturday.
The hearings were adjourned at Portsmouth Coroner's Court until 12 November.
Fire crews put out kitchen fire
A quick-thinking neighbour prevented a kitchen fire spreading after they spotted smoke coming from a window.
Firefighters were called to a house in Didcot after a fire broke out on the hob in the kitchen of a two-storey house at about 08:00 BST today.
The fire was extinguished immediately before it spread further. A dog in the property was also found safe and well.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the neighbour raised the alarm quickly which meant the damage was limited.
Plans for new 900-pupil school
Land at Richfield Avenue has been earmarked by Reading council to construct a 900-place free school.Read more
Police warning about 'bad batch of drugs' in Daventry
A potentially dangerous batch of ecstasy pills may be on sale in Daventry, Northamptonshire Police has warned.
A spokeswoman said: "We have received intelligence that a bad batch of drugs is currently circulating in the Daventry area.
"The pills in question are Green Heineken ecstasy tablets - drugs that are similar in appearance to those that could have caused the tragic deaths of two young people at a music festival in Portsmouth last weekend".
Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after attending Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival on Saturday.
Oxford coaches cancelled due to delays
Vale sign Aldershot midfielder Oyeleke
Port Vale sign midfielder Manny Oyeleke on a one-year contract from National League side Aldershot.Read more
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, between J12 for A335 and J11 for A3090 affecting J14 for M27.
M3 Hampshire - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on M3 northbound between J12, A335 (Eastleigh) and J11, A3090 (Winchester South), because of an accident involving car and lorry. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Congestion to J14 M27.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Main road into Oxford flooded
Thunderstorms across the south led to a main road into Oxford flooding.
Drivers were forced to turn around as they approached Botley railway bridge last night.
The road had flooded under the bridge, which prevented traffic both trying to enter and leave the city centre.
Great Western Railway trains, which serve southern and western England, were earlier running more slowly than usual after Network Rail imposed a precautionary blanket speed restriction.
HGV carrying Sherman tank loses two wheels
This certainly isn't something you see everyday.
An HGV transporting a Sherman tank lost two of its wheels on the M4. No-one was injured.
The M4 Sherman was the most widely used medium tank by the United States and Western Allies in World War Two.
It proved to be reliable, was relatively cheap to produce, and available in great numbers.
You learn something new every day!
Woman jailed for leaving man, 84, to die
Izabela Dauti did not immediately call paramedics after Malcolm Cox was injured at her home.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, between J13 for A30 and J14 for A3113 Airport Way affecting J10 for A3.
M25 Surrey - Stop-start traffic on M25 clockwise between J13, A30 (Staines) and J14, A3113 (Heathrow Terminal 4), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J10, A3 (Wisley Interchange).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Woman 'let pensioner die from blood loss'
A woman has been jailed for the manslaughter of an 84-year-old man after she failed to call paramedics immediately to treat his head wound.
Malcolm Cox was found with a 6cm (two-inch) cut to the back of his head at Izabela Dauti's home in Andover, Hampshire, on 15 November 2016.
He died the following day in hospital from multiple organ failure caused by blood loss, together with contributory heart disease.
Dauti, 40, of Bell Road, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Winchester Crown Court.
Lush 'anti-spy cops' campaign criticised
Poole-based cosmetics company Lush has been heavily criticised on social media for a campaign aimed at drawing attention to the so-called UK "spy cops scandal".
Lush says it is highlighting "the ongoing undercover policing scandal, where officers have infiltrated the lives, homes and beds of activists".
The Lush UK Facebook page has received 19,000 negative reviews, mostly in the past 24 hours.
But in response, Lush said it was not "an anti-police campaign".
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road London-bound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
FirstGroup boss departs after £327m loss
The boss of the company that owns Great Western Railway has resigned, following large financial losses.
Tim O'Toole has stepped down from First Group.
The company, which owns Great Western Railway (GWR), said it lost £327m in the year to 31 March, compared with a profit of £152.6m last year.
GWR is the region's biggest transport operator.
The group's chairman said the results "fell short of our ambitions".
Dead Winchester inmate 'not checked' by prison staff
An inmate died of a methadone overdose after prison staff "failed to follow up serious indications that he was unwell", a watchdog has found.
Staff at HMP Winchester "failed to monitor" Jason Payne, 40, who was found unresponsive in his cell in August 2015, a Prisons Ombudsman report said.
They tried to resuscitate Mr Payne "despite clear signs of rigor mortis", the report added.
The Prison Service said staff at Winchester had been retrained.
CCTV images released after vicious robbery
Police have released CCTV pictures after a man and a woman were viciously attacked in Wantage, Oxfordshire, by three men who robbed them.
It happened in the early hours of Sunday 20 May in Grove Road.
The man was strangled, then punched to the floor and repeatedly kicked in the back.
The woman was punched in the face and slapped to the floor and left with a swollen eye.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.
Ex-coach 'abused teen twice a week'
A former youth football coach "coerced" one of his victim's into performing reciprocal sex acts, a court has heard.
Bob Higgins, 65, is accused of groping and other abuse against 24 boys, many who were trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United at the time.
A man referred to as Complainant A told the jury he was sexually abused "at least twice a week" over a period of months when he was a young teenager.
Mr Higgins denies 50 counts of indecent assault at Salisbury Crown Court.
The trial continues.
Police link early-hours burglaries in Berkshire
Two Mortimer and Emmer Green burglaries in the early hours of yesterday morning are being linked by police.
A group all dressed in black broke into the McColls store in Mortimer's West End Road at 03:30, stealing alcohol and cash.
An hour later, another attempted burglary took place at the Post Office in the Milestone Way precinct in Emmer Green.
Police chased a grey-coloured hatchback that was driven from the scene but no arrests have been made.
Dead inmate 'not checked' by prison
Prison staff noticed Jason Payne had not moved, two and a half hours after his cell was unlocked.Read more
Soldier convicted of 'horrific' rape
Connor Brayley was captured on CCTV dragging and pulling his victim through Windsor town centre.Read more
'Heaviest rain' recorded as flash floods hit Oxfordshire
Roads were shut and rail commuters had to wade through a foot of water as rain caused flash flooding in Oxfordshire.
Between 17:00 and 18:00 BST on Thursday, 21.2mm of rain fell on RAF Brize Norton, the Met Office said - the heaviest in the UK.
Botley Road - one of the main routes into Oxford city centre - was closed on Thursday night because of flooding.
Didcot Parkway railway station flooded, leaving passengers having to wade through water to get out.
About 100 people at an Oxford Pride event also had to be evacuated from the Old Fire Station arts venue as water came through the roof.
Soldier convicted of Windsor rape
A soldier based at Victoria Barracks in Windsor, home to the Coldstream Guards, has been found guilty of rape.
Connor Brayley, 24, attacked a woman in her 20s in December last year.
The jury at Reading Crown Court unanimously found him guilty yesterday.
Brayley will be sentenced on 6 July.
Severe accident: A3056 Isle Of Wight both ways
A3056 Isle Of Wight both ways severe accident, between Bathingbourne Lane and Princelett Shute.
A3056 Isle Of Wight - A3056 in Branstone closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Bathingbourne Lane junction and the Princelett Shute junction, because of an accident involving a motorcycle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Railway station and roads hit by flooding
Commuters at Didcot Parkway railway station had to wade through more than a foot of water to get out.Read more
Eight-year-old dead in motorway crash
An eight-year-old boy has died in a crash on the M6 motorway near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.
The collision, which involved a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris, happened between junctions 6 and 5 southbound at 19:30 BST on Thursday.
The car is thought to have stopped on the hard shoulder prior to the crash.
A 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Disused car park set for 'sensory' makeover
An unused car park in Dedworth, Windsor, is being turned into a sensory garden.
Work on the space in Fuzzens Walk, previously used as a storage site, is due to start in July with the garden being finished later in the year.
Councillor Ed Wilson said: "I really want to make something special there, where people could come along and meet other people, they could talk about plants, they could touch them and feel them.
"The site that we have was a disused car park which no one really wanted, it was very unloved and very uncared for, there was a bit of a problem with drug dealing and drug taking."
Escaping conflict through cosplay
Growing up during the Iran-Iraq war, Azadeh Brown escaped the conflict through books and dressing up.
Then she discovered the world of cosplay when she moved to Southampton at the age of 21.
Flash flooding disrupts Oxfordshire
Flash flooding caused by torrential rain has caused disruption across Oxfordshire.
Botley Road in Oxford was closed last night because several feet of water had gathered under the railway bridge - the road is open again this morning.
Commuters at Didcot Parkway Station had to wade through more than a foot of water after the station flooded.
Around 100 people had to be evacuated from The Old Fire Station venue in Oxford after water started coming through the roof.
Residents oppose new M3 services
A proposed new service station on the M3 is causing concern in Basingstoke.
Residents say the new site would cause light pollution and increase traffic in the area but Moto - the company that wants to build it - says it will create hundreds of jobs.
Geoff Burns, from South West Action group, said: "Junctions 7 and 8 are already closer than Highways England would be happy with, introducing another one within a further mile just complicates the issue.
"The other big issue is that if you put a big motorway service area up directly opposite a very large housing estate it's going to cause enormous disruption to those people.
"There's going to be lights and noise all night and a lot of extra traffic."
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and weather from across the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.