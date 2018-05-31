South of England

South Live: Thursday 31 May

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 31 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Good evening

BBC South Live will return with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel at 08:00 on Friday.

Have a good evening.

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.

M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Keel laying ceremony for new Red Funnel ferry

A keel laying ceremony has been held for a £10m freight-only ferry for Red Funnel, being built in the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead.

The 74m (240ft) roll-on roll-off vessel will operate on the Southampton-East Cowes route.

View more on twitter

Police release CCTV image of door-kicking suspect

Dorset Police CCTV
Dorset Police

Dorset Police has released a CCTV image of a suspect wanted for criminal damage in Bournemouth.

At about 01:15 on Thursday 17 May a man kicked the lower section of the front door of Noble House in Yelverton Road which made the glass in the top section crack.

He then headed towards Old Christchurch Road.

PC Joshua Benoke said: "He can be seen wearing protective motorcycle clothing, including a distinctive black helmet with a grey skull.

"While his face is partially obscured by the helmet, I am hoping that someone may recognise him from the clothing and items he is wearing."

Police link Reading break-ins

Milestone Way Precinct
Google
The offenders raided the post office at Milestone Way Precinct

Police are connecting two break-ins at shops in Emmer Green early this morning.

Alcohol and cash was taken in the first raid at the McColls in West End Road at about 03:30 BST.

A post office in Milestone Way Precinct was later targeted at about 04:30 but nothing was taken.

The offenders are believed to have fled the area in a grey hatchback which was later pursued by police in Caversham.

Oxford school 'not improving quickly enough'

St Gregrory the Great Catholic School sign
BBC
St Gregrory the Great Catholic School was placed in special measures in 2017

Ofsted has said it's "very concerned" about behaviour at a school that is already in special measures.

It comes after its inspectors returned to St Gregory the Great Catholic School, Oxford, for a monitoring visit in May.

In a report, seen by the BBC, it said unruly behaviour outside of lessons and persistent absences had not improved.

The Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company - which runs the school - said school leaders are aware further work needs to be done and it is confident the school can make rapid progress.

Wreath laid for British Trent victim

Sailors' Society lay wreath
Sailors' Society

It's 25 years this weekend since the sinking of the British Trent, which killed nine people.

Electrician Matthew Clements, 23, from Bournemouth, was among those who died when the petrol tanker and a cargo ship collided.

Today a wreath was laid in their memories by Southampton-based charity Sailors' Society.

Severe disruption: A272 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

A272 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between A31 and A31 Petersfield Road.

A272 Hampshire - A272 in Winchester closed and slow traffic eastbound between Spitfire Roundabout and the A31 Petersfield Road junction, because of an overturned car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Dorset hotel work begins

New Sherborne hotel
QUANTUM GROUP

Work has begun on the site of the former Sherborne Hotel in Dorset.

The site's being cleared to make way for a 24-bed hotel, and 119 extra care apartments and lodges.

The five-and-a-half acre site on Horsecastles Lane is also expected to include landscaped gardens and courtyards.

Previous plans to build a supermarket on the site prompted protests, led by former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton.

Amber weather warning to impact rail network

An amber weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms means there will be a blanket speed restriction affecting the Great Western rail network.

The restrictions are in force from 16:00 until 06:00 tomorrow and are expected to "significantly impact" the service.

A Great Western Railway spokesman said: "Passengers are advised to travel as early as possible, to check before you travel and where possible consider changing your travel plans, as the situation is likely to deteriorate quickly.

"Ticket restrictions have been lifted allowing those with off peak tickets to travel on peak time services, and allowing customers who choose not to travel today to be able to do so tomorrow."

MP calls for 'safe standing' at football grounds

Layla Moran
Layla Moran

The government has been urged to rethink its opposition to safe standing at top football grounds, by an Oxfordshire MP.

Layla Moran said Championship and Premier League sides should be able to install safe standing areas at their grounds.

It follows concerns that clubs in leagues below the Championship may be put off from introducing safe standing because they could not use it if they are promoted.

In April, the Premier League said more evidence was needed before safe standing could be allowed in top-flight stadiums.

Murder trial: Man 'dragged into alley by gang'

Anisa Kadri

BBC South Today

Scene of Blackbird Leys murder
BBC

An eyewitness in a murder trial has described seeing a man dragged into an alley by about 15 people after being beaten and kicked.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, died after being found injured in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, on 1 June.

The witness also told Oxford Crown Court that he saw a man with a machete with blood on it "from the top to halfway".

He said a man and woman in their 40s or 50s were "standing watching" the gang kick and punch the victim.

Six men deny murder, and four others deny perverting the course of justice.

Fire crews battle workshop blaze

Kings End, Bicester fire damage
OFRS

A workshop behind a thatched property has caught fire in Bicester.

The roof had started to collapse when fire crews arrived at Kings End yesterday lunchtime.

A road closure was put in place and people were treated by the ambulance service for possible smoke inhalation.

Crew manager Chris Philpott, from Bicester Fire Station, said: "Crews worked hard to contain the fire to the workshop, and importantly stop it spreading anywhere further in difficult conditions."

Woman raped in underpass near Dorset train station

A woman was raped in a pedestrian underpass after leaving a train station.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was walking with a man through the subway between Poole train station and nearby shops when the attack happened.

Dorset Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 00:20 BST.

A force spokesman said the underpass was cordoned off to allow examination by crime scene investigators. No arrests have been made.

Concern at loss of Campsfield House detainees' property

Campsfield House
Google
More than 3,600 individuals passed through Campsfield House in 2017

The Home Office has been urged to act to reduce the number of people who reach an immigration detention centre without their possessions.

Detainees arrived at Campsfield House Immigration Removal Centre, Oxfordshire, without property 150 times in 2017, a report has found.

In 98 of those cases the items were not recovered, said the Independent Monitoring Board for the centre.

In response, the Home Office said it took the management of detainees' personal belongings seriously.

Mutiny Festival 'unlikely' to be held in Portsmouth again

BBC Radio Solent

The leader of Portsmouth City Council has told BBC Radio Solent that the Mutiny music festival "probably doesn't" have a future in the city.

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tom Cowan, 20, died after falling ill at the festival on Saturday.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson said he would like to have a discussion with the event organisers.

"If they can show that they can run it in a way that was safe and reassure the police and the council then you never know, but I just think that's very unlikely," he said.

Mutiny Festival
Mutiny Festivals

Rare snake spotted in Dorset woods

Smooth snake
Dorset County Council

A rare and protected snake has been spotted in a Dorset wood.

The smooth snake was seen during a reptile survey carried out by Dorset County Council’s countryside rangers at Black Heath in Thorncombe wood, near Dorchester.

It is the rarest of the UK's three native snake species.

Ranger Kath Clay, who made the find, said: "[They] can be difficult to find and shows that the restoration work and our continued management of the lowland heath is working, providing the perfect habitat for certain heathland specialists."

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J7 for A4 and J8 for .

M4 Berkshire - Stationary traffic on M4 westbound between J7, A4 (Slough West) and J8, because of all traffic being temporarily held and a vehicle fire.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Van crashes into ice cream shop

Chris Browning

BBC Radio Berkshire

A van has crashed into the front of an ice cream shop on Cemetery Junction in Reading.

Police were called to Sprinkles Gelato at 05:00.

No-one was hurt but the shop is currently closed.

View more on twitter

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Refugee violinist starts new life

Syria violinist starts new life in Australia
Syria refugee Aboud Kaplo taught himself to play the violin on the internet.

Improvements to major junction in Portsmouth to begin

Work to improve the junction between Anglesea Road and Park Road in Portsmouth will begin on Monday.

Portsmouth City Council says the junction - one of Portsmouth's main routes in and out of the city - is no longer suitable for the high volume of pedestrians and vehicles it serves.

The new layout will prevent vehicles travelling north on Anglesea Road from turning left into Park Road to help improve traffic flow.

Low-level traffic signals and a new cycle path will also be installed.

The work will take up to 20 weeks and will take place at night to minimise disruption.

The junction between Anglesea Road and Park Road in Portsmouth
Google

Bob Higgins trial: Opening to continue

The prosecution will continue to open its case in the trial of former Southampton football coach Bob Higgins who's charged with 50 offences of historical sexual abuse.

Higgins, 65, is accused of indecently assaulting 24 boys - many of them trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.

Yesterday Salisbury Crown Court heard how Higgins was a "serial abuser of young teenage boys".

Bob Higgins
Other

Controversial traffic plan approved

ERMT

The plans include a bus, pedestrian and cycle route linking a new park-and-ride site to the town centre.

Read more

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Ten-year-old Oxford boy to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch

Will Marcus Smith become the next Benedict Cumberbatch?

The 10-year-old from Noke, near Headington, will soon be starring alongside him!

View more on twitter

Teenager rescued from Lymington Quay

The Daily Echo reports firefighters rushed to help a teenager who fell into the water this morning.

View more on twitter

East Reading Mass Rapid Transit plan approved

Artist's impression of the riverside path adjacent to the new route
Reading Borough Council

A £20m plan aiming to ease congestion in Reading has been approved despite opponents arguing it will cause significant environmental damage.

Council officials say the East Reading Mass Rapid Transit - a bus, pedestrian and cycle route linking a new park-and-ride site to the town centre - will discourage cars from busy roads.

But opponents say it will have minimal impact on traffic - environmental groups had expressed concerns about the loss of trees and risk of flooding.

New King Henry I plaque at Reading Abbey

A re-created plaque marking the burial of King Henry I - the youngest son of William the Conqueror - has been erected in the ruins of Reading Abbey Ruin.

The plaque celebrates the fact that the abbey, founded by Henry in 1121, was the final resting place of the king and his Queen Adeliza.

It's part of a three year £3.15 million conservation project which will be celebrated at the Reading Abbey Revealed celebration on 16 June.

The recreated plaque marking the burial of King Henry I
Reading News

BBC Monitoring: The ears that listened to history in the making

People pulling down the Berlin Wall
GERARD MALIE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

BBC Monitoring - the service which listens to, analyses, and summarises news from 150 countries in 100 languages for the corporation - is moving from Caversham Park, its home of 75 years.

Staff there were the first to hear and report on some of the most seismic moments in history.

Read more here.

Weather outlook: Heavy showers and thunder

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected later with temperatures reaching highs of 22C

Good Morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

