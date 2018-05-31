South Live: Thursday 31 May

Dorset Police

Dorset Police has released a CCTV image of a suspect wanted for criminal damage in Bournemouth.

At about 01:15 on Thursday 17 May a man kicked the lower section of the front door of Noble House in Yelverton Road which made the glass in the top section crack.

He then headed towards Old Christchurch Road.

PC Joshua Benoke said: "He can be seen wearing protective motorcycle clothing, including a distinctive black helmet with a grey skull.

"While his face is partially obscured by the helmet, I am hoping that someone may recognise him from the clothing and items he is wearing."