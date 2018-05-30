South Live: Wednesday 30 May

Lead investigators searching for a British girl who went missing in Germany in 1981 say they have found a bone fragment.

But they cannot yet say if it is human and it is being tested by specialists to rule out any connection to Katrice Lee.

Katrice, aged two, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn. Parents Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, and Sharon Lee, from Gosport, have always claimed she was kidnapped.

The Royal Military Police (RMP) has completed the forensic search on the bank of the River Alme, close to where she went missing 37 years ago.

RMP says testing the fragment will take several weeks.

Investigators also revealed the team have taken advice from the FBI's kidnap unit after people came forward with information on a green car and a photofit of a suspect.