South Live: Wednesday 30 May

'Bone fragment' found in Katrice Lee search
Andy Bell
BBC Tees
Lead investigators searching for a British girl who went missing in Germany in 1981 say they have found a bone fragment.
But they cannot yet say if it is human and it is being tested by specialists to rule out any connection to Katrice Lee.
Katrice, aged two, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn. Parents Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, and Sharon Lee, from Gosport, have always claimed she was kidnapped.
The Royal Military Police (RMP) has completed the forensic search on the bank of the River Alme, close to where she went missing 37 years ago.
RMP says testing the fragment will take several weeks.
Investigators also revealed the team have taken advice from the FBI's kidnap unit after people came forward with information on a green car and a photofit of a suspect.
Ex-football coach 'was serial abuser'
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J9, A34 (Bicester), because of a broken down vehicle.
Local newspapers announce closure
The Oxfordshire Guardian and its sister titles The Oxford Paper and Basingstoke Observer have shut.
The papers are owned by Didcot-based publishers Taylor Newspapers.
On Twitter, Oxfordshire Guardian news reporter George Welch said the closure followed the unexpected death of managing director Howard Taylor.
Public support for Weymouth anti-social behaviour measures
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Almost 800 people have told a public consultation that they have been directly affected by drunken behaviour and begging on Weymouth seafront.
Of those who responded to a council consultation, 79% thought there was a "very big" or "fairly big" problem of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in Weymouth Town Centre.
Most have said they would support new Public Space Protection Orders being considered by the borough council.
Councillors are being asked to approve measures at their meeting at the end of the month to deal with alcohol, begging, dogs, feeding gulls and cycling.
Police appeal after sheep theft
Police have appealed for information after 17 sheep were stolen from a field near Dorchester in Dorset.
It's thought the cream-coloured Dorset Horn and Polled Dorset pedigree ewes were taken from a field in the area between Crossways, Owermoigne and Moreton.
PCSO Sarah Hart, of Dorset: “We would also urge farmers and members of the rural community to be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicle movements they encounter."
Ocean brothers reach £100k target
Two British brothers who completed a 3,000 mile unsupported row across the Atlantic Ocean in March, have reached their fundraising target.
Greg Bailey and Jude Massey spent 53 days rowing in memory of their dad, Peter Massey, who died in 2015.
Arriving in Barbados on 11 March, 19-year-old Jude became the youngest person to row across an ocean in a team of two.
The pair have now reached their target of raising £100,000 for skin cancer research,
It's thought the half brothers, from Lymington, were also the first to complete the crossing on a vegan diet.
No trains to use Oxford Station for two weeks in July
Marcus Liddell
BBC South
Trains will not be running in or out of Oxford Station for more than two weeks in July.
The dates for engineering work, which will see track, signalling, and cables replaced, have been confirmed.
There will be disruption from 29 to 23 July and no trains will use the station between 6 July and 23 July.
Work will take place "around the clock" and had been "carefully planned" to minimise disruption to passengers, Network Rail said.
Two charged over high value Lego thefts
Two women face theft charges after more than £2,000 worth of high-value Lego was stolen.
Boxes of the plastic brick toys were taken from Toys R Us and Tesco stores in Poole on the evening of 15 May 2017.
Carly Lucas, 38, and Samantha Richards, 41 - both from Southampton - were issued with postal requisitions to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A 39-year-old Bournemouth man arrested on suspicion of theft was released without charge.
Boy, 15, arrested after Oxford park stabbing
A 15-year-old boy from Oxford has been arrested after a man was stabbed during a robbery.
Two men, aged 61 and 49, were sitting in a park behind Barns Road in Cowley at 12:40 on Sunday when they were approached by a male demanding money.
The 61-year-old handed over some cash, after which the 49-year-old was attacked and left with a gaping wound on his arm and a cut to his stomach.
He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he required surgery, and is currently in a stable condition.
The boy was arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of robbery and GBH with intent. He's been released while inquiries continue.
Man, 50, charged with attempted murder
Stalking and harassment reports rise in Thames Valley
More than 3,600 reports of stalking and harassment were made to Thames Valley Police last year - a 30% rise compared to the year before.
Although part of the rise could be down to better reporting methods, campaigners suggest the real figure could be higher.
Tracey Morgan, who was the victim of stalking and now campaigns for others, says there are cases where victims are being told nothing can be done.
She told BBC Radio Oxford: "It's far more prevalent than people realise even now. The first thing I did was keep a diary to try to prove to myself and others that I wasn't going mad.
"If you don't get the response that you think is right, go back, ask to speak to somebody higher."
Mutiny festival deaths: Council cancels bandstand music event
This weekend's Live at the Bandstand music event in Portsmouth has been cancelled following the deaths of two people at the Mutiny dance music festival on Saturday.
Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died in hospital after attending the event in the city.
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. All have been released while inquiries continue.
The city council said there was no time to put in extra security measures for the weekend's Live at the Bandstand event at Castle Field, which was expected to attract almost 15,000 people.
Rolling Stones rock Southampton
Thirty-thousand fans saw the Rolling Stones take to the stage in Southampton last night.
The veteran rock band played at St Mary's Stadium as part of their European tour - their first gig in the city for 55 years.
Asda in Oxfordshire closes after ceiling leaks
Oxford Mail
A supermarket was forced to shut last night after a huge leak in the roof.
Shoppers in Asda, Wheatley, shared footage of water pouring from the ceiling and on to the fresh fruit and vegetables.
Dragon Theo Paphitis set for Solent University role
Oxfordshire sees more claims for pothole damage
More claims for compensation have made for pothole damage in Oxfordshire - but the county council is paying out less in cash.
Almost £22,000 was spent compensating road users last year, down by nearly a third on the previous 12 months.
But the number of claims made increased by more than 100 to 800.
The B4477 in Minster Lovell had the most successful claims, but the county council says it's a national problem.
Ex-football coach Bob Higgins 'was serial abuser'
A former football coach was a "serial abuser of young teenage boys" at professional clubs, a court has heard.
Bob Higgins, 65, is accused of groping and other abuse against 24 boys, many of them trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.
The charges, dating between 1971 and 1996, arose after the NSPCC set up a dedicated helpline to deal with sexual abuse in football, the court heard.
Mr Higgins, from Southampton, denies the charges at Salisbury Crown Court.
The trial continues.
Plaques commemorate penicillin scientists
The ears that listened to history in the making
Michael Race
BBC News
Appeal to help compost heap kittens
A charity is seeking help to support 20 cats found on a compost heap in a field.
Cats Protection was contacted by a member of the public who saw the group near Bicester, Oxfordshire, and was concerned for their welfare.
Council defends royal wedding grass cut
Two released over festival deaths
Two people arrested over the deaths of a man and a woman who fell ill at a music festival have been released.
Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died in hospital after going to the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man from Havant and a 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville were held by police on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
Hampshire Constabulary said they have been released while inquiries continue.
Loader aims to add to family silverware
Search for rapist after beach attack
A woman in her 20s was raped during an early morning attack on a beach, police have said.
She was approached outside the Actors club in Maiden Street, Weymouth, at some point between 00:30 and 02:30 BST on Sunday.
Dorset Police said she was then pulled away by a man as she stood outside the club. He led her to the nearby beach where he attacked her.
Officers were examining CCTV and appealing for witnesses.
Severe accident: A34 Berkshire northbound
A34 Berkshire northbound severe accident, between Graces Lane and A4185.
A34 Berkshire - A34 closed, delays and queuing traffic northbound between the Graces Lane junction in Chieveley and Chilton Interchange in Chilton, because of an accident involving one car and a fuel spillage. Diversion in operation - Follow the solid diamond symbol to the M4 J14 then onto the A338 Northbound. Then take the A417 through to Wantage to re-join the A34 at Milton Interchange.
Former football coach child abuse trial to start
The prosecution is expected to open its case against former football coach Bob Higgins later.
Mr Higgins, from Southampton, is accused of carrying out indecent assaults on 24 boys between 1970 and 1996.
The 65-year-old, who was Southampton FC's youth development officer during the 1980s, is due to appear at Salisbury Crown Court.
He denies all 50 charges.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
A man has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
The crash involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and black Honda Civic on Belmore Lane in Upham, Hampshire, happened at about 17:00 BST on Monday.
The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Southsea, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The 29-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.
The ears that heard history in the making
Michael Race
BBC South
BBC Monitoring - the service which listens to, analyses, and summarises news from 150 countries in 100 languages for the corporation - is moving from its Berkshire home of 75 years.
Staff who worked at its grand base at Caversham Park in Reading recall being first to hear and report on some of the most seismic moments in history.
Weather outlook: Cloudy day ahead
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.