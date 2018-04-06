South Live: Thursday 5 April

Tributes have been paid to a driver who died when his car left the road on the A3090 in Hursley early this morning.

Ryan Mayhew, 26, of Woodley Lane, Romsey, was driving a silver Ford KA which was found by the side of the road by Deer Park Farm shortly before 05:30.

A statement issued by his family said: “Ryan is a very well-loved husband, son, brother, son-in-law and friend.

“We are hugely shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Hampshire police said investigations were continuing into the exact circumstances of the crash.