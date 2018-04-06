South of England

South Live: Thursday 5 April

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 5 April
  2. Man, 35, from Poole arrested for attempted murder.
  3. Latest on search for missing Frederick Lawson.
  4. University of Hull beats Oxford in equality ranking.

Good evening

That's all for today on BBC South Live. We'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow.

We hope to see you then.

Family tribute after Hampshire road death

Tributes have been paid to a driver who died when his car left the road on the A3090 in Hursley early this morning.

Ryan Mayhew, 26, of Woodley Lane, Romsey, was driving a silver Ford KA which was found by the side of the road by Deer Park Farm shortly before 05:30.

A statement issued by his family said: “Ryan is a very well-loved husband, son, brother, son-in-law and friend.

“We are hugely shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Hampshire police said investigations were continuing into the exact circumstances of the crash.

Ryan Mayhew
Hampshire Constabulary

Why is the sky blue?

Blue lights in the sky
Spotted: Thame

Blue lights over parts of Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire caused a bit of a stir among residents last night.

James Lidington told us: "We saw some strange blue lights moving across the sky.

"I live in Princes Risborough but I know people in Thame, Banbury, High Wycombe and Aylesbury who also spotted the odd lights.

"We’re tryng to solve the odd mystery of what they could have been. Some people are saying it’s a UFO while others think it was light from a train carriage."

Jack Shurrock told the Spotted: Thame Facebook page: "I saw it too driving from Thame to Chilton. I was worried my Christmas lights had blown away in the wind."

So we ask you readers, do YOU know why the sky turned blue? Email us here.

Gas works causing delays in Oxford

Could you be saving money on train fares?

Blogger Andy Webb shares his advice on how splitting train tickets could save you cash.
Train tickets are expensive at the best of times, so step forward finance blogger Andy Webb with his advice on how to save your money - splitting train fares.

He explained all to BBC Radio Berkshire's Sarah Walker.


Andy Webb, Finance Blogger:

"It has been around for a while [splitting train tickets], but it has become more popular as more and more websites encourage you to do this because it's a way for them to make some money.

"Say you are getting a train from Reading to Newcastle - by using these websites you can get exactly the same journey but by splitting the journey into different tickets...by some bizarre reason this can bring down the overall cost.

"The longer your journey, the further your travelling, and there will be lots of different rail providers."

National Poo Museum aims for new home on Isle of Wight

National Poo Museum
PA

The National Poo Museum has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help give it a permanent home on the Isle of Wight.

The mobile attraction features faeces from animals such as elks and lions as well fossilised poo (coprolites) dating back 140 million years and a tawny owl pellet containing bones and teeth.

It also covers issues such as dog mess and the lack of access to sanitation in developing countries.

Directors have launched a £10,000 appeal to renovate Sandown Battery as a base for the exhibits.

BBC Springwatch presenter Kate Humble has already tweeted her backing to the scheme.

Travellers move on to park and ride in Oxford

Travellers at Water Eaton park and ride
BBC

Members of the travelling community have moved on to Water Eaton park and ride.

It's the second time this year Water Eaton has been occupied, as well as both Redbridge and Pear Tree park and rides.

On previous occasions Oxford City Council instigated legal action to move them.

Thief tips over woman in her mobility scooter

Carberry Avenue
Google
The woman was targeted on Carberry Avenue at about 16:15 BST yesterday

A woman in her 70s suffered a broken arm when a man pushed over her mobility scooter as she was riding it in Bournemouth.

He also grabbed her handbag from the basket.

Dorset Police said the offender, who was riding a bike, had approached from behind on Carberry Avenue and grabbed the bag before pushing the scooter and riding away towards Southbourne.

It happened at about 16:15 BST yesterday and the victim's mobile phone was later recovered in Ruffold Gardens.

Det Cost Matt Loader said the women had been left "shaken" by the robbery.

Millionaire landowner loses access case

Enstone

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

Nicholas Johnston was "making things up as he went along", a High Court judge says.

Read more

Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound

M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J10 for A329 and J11 for A33 affecting J8 for .

M4 Berkshire - Queuing traffic on M4 westbound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J11, A33 (Reading), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J8.

Yoga class takes place on train

Chiltern Railways yoga class
PA

A yoga class took place on a Chiltern Railways train yesterday.

The rail operator teamed up with the University of Oxford Mindfulness Centre on the Birmingham to London route and invited passengers to join in.

Commercial director Eleni Jordan said: "People are glued to their phones everywhere they go.

"Whilst a crucial part of our lives, there is great benefit in taking time to switch off.

"We wanted to create a space to promote mindfulness - where our passengers can sit back, reflect and re-energise."

Cemetery suspends late visits after burglary

Garden equipment and hand tools have been stolen from a cemetery in Bracknell.

Bracknell Forest Council said it was temporarily suspending informal out of hours visiting to Easthampstead Park Cemetery and Crematorium as a result.

Steve Loudoun, chief officer for environment and public protection, said: "We know that some people have found the ability to visit later on in the afternoon and early evening beneficial.

"However, due to the burglary... we need to review security measures as we cannot risk any more equipment being stolen.

"We’re sorry that the actions of callous and opportunist burglars has compromised the informal out of hours visiting arrangements we had in place but hope that people understand we need to protect the cemetery and crematorium from any further possible criminal activity."

Consultation concern for Oxford-Cambridge link

Radcliffe Camera and King's College
BBC
Oxford to Cambridge Expressway is aimed at promoting economic growth in the area between the cities

Concerns about the amount of consultation for the Oxford-Cambridge Expressway have raised with the Transport Secretary by the leader of a south Oxfordshire council.

A new road route connecting the cities is part of the government's post 2020 Road Investment Strategy.

But Matthew Barber said the "lack of proposed public facing decision making and consultation" on the proposed route was of "great concern".

The Vale of White Horse District Council leader made the comments in a letter to Chris Grayling sent last week.

He asked for Highways England to be required to carry out more public engagement to ensure all the impacts have been considered.

Women cross-dressed to join English Civil War

The battle of Marston Moor, the English civil war.
Other
The Battle of Marston Moor in the English Civil War was painted by John Baker

Accounts of women dressing as men to join the English Civil War have been uncovered by a historian from the University of Southampton.

Professor of Early Modern History, Mark Stoyle, investigated claims rival armies of King Charles I and Parliament were frequently accompanied by women who dressed in men’s clothing in order to go unnoticed.

The Unversity of Southampton said hundreds of original manuscripts and printed works were scrutinised as part of the project.

It shows varied reasons for women choosing to cross-dress; some women appear to have been motivated by a desire to fight for the cause, while others didn’t want to be parted from their husband.

The study, has been published in The Journal of the Historical Association, History.

Large landslip hits Jurassic Coast

Rockfall captured at Black Ven on Dorset coast
Heavy rainfall over the Easter break has saturated cliffs along Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

Abbey Gateway to open next week

Abbey Gateway, Reading
Reading Council
The Heritage Lottery Fund contributed £1.7m towards the refurbishment

The Abbey Gateway in Reading is to be opened by the town's mayor next week after refurbishment.

Reading Museum's Victorian Schoolroom experience will move into the space from September 2018.

It will also be used for events like history tours in the summer.

Mayor of Reading, Rose Williams, will open it in a private ceremony on Thursday 12 April before the public can visit on Saturday 14 April.

Deputy leader of Reading Council, Tony Page, said:“I’m delighted to finally see the newly restored Abbey Gateway open to the public.

"The building has a rich and varied history, including its claim to fame as the former classroom of the writer Jane Austen."

School stabbing case sent to crown court

Testwood School
Google

A teenager who is accused of stabbing a girl in the stomach in a school canteen has been ordered to appear before Southampton Crown Court.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with maliciously wounding the girl with intent to do grievious bodily harm and with possessing a knife at Testwood School in Totton on 26 March.

He gave no indication of any pleas in a brief appearance at Southampton Youth Court and was remanded in youth detention by magistrates to appear at the crown court on 20 April.

Police previously said the girl's wound was not life-threatening.

Cotswold Wildlife Park affected by flooding

Cotswold Wildlife Park has asked visitors to postpone any planned visits to the attraction because of a waterlogged car park.

While it remains open visitors "may be subject to delays and may even be turned away as the park will have to close when the parking runs out".

Oxford boss wants to see midfielders get forward

Jerome Sale

BBC Radio Oxford Sports Editor

Karl Robinson
Rex Features
Robinson took over at the Kassam Stadium on 22 March

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has encouraged his midfielders to get forward more ahead of his side's clash with Oldham United on Saturday.

The U's are yet to win a game since Robinson was appointed as manager last month.

He told Radio Oxford Sports Editor Jerome Sale he wants Joe Rothwell and Ryan Ledson to get into the box more often.

He also expressed his frustration at the lack of crosses his side had been making.

"If you can put the ball in the middle of the goal and flood an area, you will have a higher probability of scoring goals, and that's how simple the game is."

Go-ahead for Caversham primary school

Planning permission has been granted for a permanent school on Reading's Mapledurham Playing Fields.

Hundreds of local people had objected but last night the council decided in favour of The Heights Free School being built in Caversham.

Reading Borough Council had been advised by the Department of Education to authorise plans.

Campaigners previously vowed legal action to stop the school being built.

Mapledurham Playing Fields
Google
Plans state that a primary school for 350 pupils and a car park will be built on the plot

Man killed as car hits tree in Hursley

A driver has died in a crash on the A3090 at Hursley.

Police said the silver Ford KA left the road by Deer Park Farm and hit a tree in the early hours.

The 26-year-old man from Romsey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed to anyone who drove along the road this morning, between 02:30 and 05:20 BST to come forward.

Missing man Frederick Lawson is 82

Thames Valley Police has released more information about Frederick Lawson, who has not been seen for more than 24 hours.

The force says he is 82-years-old, from Shiplake near Henley-on-Thames, is 5ft 10 in tall, and has blue eyes and grey hair.

The search for Mr Lawson is continuing this morning. It has been focused on the River Thames and police said a dive team will be back in water today.

Search for missing man in 80s continues

Frederick Lawson
Thames Valley Police
Frederick Lawson was reported missing yesterday morning

Thames Valley Police says Frederick Lawson remains missing this morning.

His disappearance was reported to the force at about 09:50 BST yesterday.

He was last seen in Shiplake and searches have been focusing on the River Thames.

The force said the dive team will be back in the water today and it is working with the Environment Agency and fire service on the search.

Chain ferry blamed for loss of business

BBC Radio Solent

Floating bridge No 6 on Isle of Wight
IOW Council
The vessel launched on 13 May 2017

An Isle of Wight trader who is to close her family business today has blamed problems with a new floating bridge.

Angie Booth has run Valu 4 U in East Cowes for more than 20 years and said she has lost thousands of pounds due to a drop in footfall.

The chain ferry across the River Medina has been hit by repeated problems since it launched in May 2017 and service was suspended between September and December 2017.

Leader of Isle of Wight Council, Dave Stewart, said he was sorry the business was closing.

He added the authority had spent nearly £1m addressing issues with the bridge and was making good progress.

Search for missing Frederick Lawson

Police are due to issue an update on the search for missing Federick Lawson this morning.

The man in his 80s was last seen in Shiplake and his disappearance was reported to officers at about 09:50 BST yesterday.

A team of divers has been checking the River Thames for Mr Lawson.

University of Hull beats Oxbridge in equality ranking

King carving on Oxford wall
Getty Images
Oxford and Cambridge fared badly in a new equality ranking

Oxford and Cambridge are being outperformed by less prestigious universities at providing equal access to poorer students.

Calculations for the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) put Hull University top for admitting a balanced intake of rich and poor students.

Institutions like Cambridge, St Andrews, Bristol and Oxford were placed near the bottom of the table.

A spokesperson for Cambridge said widening participation in higher education was "a complex issue" and the analysis relied on a single measure.

Good morning

Marcus Liddell

BBC South

Welcome to South Live on Thursday 5 March.

The rain has stopped and blue sky is visible. (If you don't believe me, here's a photo from Oxford this morning.)

Blue sky in Oxford
BBC

As ever we'll be bringing you the latest news, sports headlines, and weather updates until 18:00.

You can get in touch using our Oxford, Hampshire, Dorset and Berkshire Facebook pages or via our Twitter accounts: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

