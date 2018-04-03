South of England

South Live: Tuesday 3 April

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 3 April

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Thanks for joining

That's all for Tuesday. We'll be back at 08:00 BST on Wednesday.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police gender pay gap figures released

Dorset Police is among the forces with the highest gender pay gaps in England and Wales, paying its female staff more than a quarter less than men, figures show.

Derbyshire Constabulary has a median gender pay gap of 28.8%. When comparing hourly rates, women earn 71p for every £1 men earn.

Forces in Kent (27.5%), Durham (27.0%) and Dorset (27.0%) follow in the list of those with the biggest gaps. In Thames Valley, the gap was 18.7% and Hampshire's gap was 18.7%.

Every force in England and Wales submitted its figures Government Equalities Office. The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average salaries of men and women.

Dorset Police
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Abingdon hall could house new cinema

Abingdon's Abbey Hall could house a new single-screen cinema if plans are passed.

The town council has received a formal offer from the Regal Cinema to rent the hall until summer 2020.

After that time it is being transformed into a community hub with a library and other council services.

Some updates are needed to the hall before the cinema can be opened this Summer.

Abingdon's Abbey Hall
Google
Abingdon's Abbey Hall

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CCTV released after Henley assaults

CCTV image
Thames Valley Police
Police wish to speak to three men in connection with the assaults

Images of men wanted in connection with an assault in Henley which has left a woman needing surgery have been released.

She suffered a fractured eye socket in an attack outside Smoky Flame in Greys Road between 22:00 and 22:30 on Wednesday 14 March.

Police say she was attacked by a group of males. A 45-year-old man was also assaulted and sustained cuts and bruises.

A 38-year-old man from Reading has been arrested and released under investigation, police added

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Child sexual exploitation 'ongoing issue in Oxford'

Oxford Crown Court
Google
The men were convicted at Oxford Crown Court

The NSPCC is warning that child sexual exploitation is an ongoing child protection issue in Oxford.

The warning comes after the conviction of seven men in Oxford last month.

The charity says it's important that parents, carers and community members look out for signs of child sexual exploitation and act to stop abuse.

The NSPCC's 'Speak Out Stay Safe' scheme reached more than 20,000 children right across the primary school age groups in the county in the last school year.

The eighth member of a "cynical and predatory" grooming gang that sexually exploited girls in Oxford was named last week after a court order was lifted.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police appeal after attempted rape in Poole

A woman has escaped from an attempted rape in Poole by elbowing her attacker in the stomach and kicking him between the legs.

She was walking close to the junction of Verity Crescent and Adastral Road in Canford Heath at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

A man approached her from behind, grabbed her around the waist and put a hand over her mouth before she managed to kick him, causing him to fall to his knees. She was able to escape on foot.

Dorset Police said it was a "traumatic incident" for the victim and have appealed for information from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area.

Verity Crescent
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Explosive material found at recycling centre

Drayton Household Recycling Centre
Google
Drayton Household Recycling Centre is being re-opened, Oxfordshire County Council says

A recycling centre in Oxfordshire was closed earlier after explosive material was found.

Oxfordshire County Council says the "historic ordnance" was discovered at Drayton Household Recycling Centre.

Specialists were called to deal with the situation and the site is now being reopened, the council adds.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Men scammed £800 from 88 year old

Station Road
Google
The offence happened at about 13:30 BST on Thursday 29 March, police said

Two men are wanted by police for conning an 88-year-old in Wallingford out of hundreds of pounds.

Officers say they told the woman, who lives on Station Road, her roof needed repairs before convincing her to hand over £800.

The men - who were wearing orange high visibility tops - took the cash before trying to steal her bank card.

When the victim challenged the pair they ran to a white van and drove off.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Star Walks for stormtrooper fundraiser

Isle of Wight man Ben Allen plans to walk to the French capital in a Star Wars stormtrooper suit.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Allen's bicycle kick seals win for Reading

BBC Sport

Watch the best action from the WSL including Remi Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat high-flying Manchester City 2-0

This content only works in the UK.

WSL Round-up: Watch Remi Allen's incredible bicycle kick as Reading beat Man City

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

One of our Dinosaurs is Moving

BBC One

The behind-the-scenes story of how Dippy the diplodocus came to Dorset on the first stop of his nationwide tour.

As the nation's favourite dinosaur is squeezed into Dorset County Museum, Jon Cuthill discovers how Dippy was originally made and explores the world-famous Jurassic Coast.

This content only works in the UK.

How Dippy the diplodocus came to Dorset on the first stop of its nationwide tour.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

14 officers 'assaulted' over Easter weekend'

Hampshire Police Federation has said officers were punched, kicked and spat at.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning over tax refund scam

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police officer barred after having 'sexual relationship' with witness

A Dorset Police officer has been barred from service after he had a sexual relationship with a "vulnerable witness" who he had met in the course of his duty, a misconduct hearing found.

The former officer, who Dorset Police said cannot be named for legal and safeguarding reasons, breached the "police standards of professional behaviour".

The force said the officer, who resigned before the end of the investigation, met the female witness when he attended and investigated a road traffic collision in 2017.

The officer became aware the witness had previously been a victim of domestic abuse and just days after the collision the officer started to communicate privately with the witness, which quickly led to a sexual relationship.

Chief Constable Debbie Simpson concluded the former officer would have been aware of the vulnerability of the witness.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stomach bug outbreak on US school trip

Forty-eight children and three teachers from a British school were taken to a US hospital following an outbreak of a stomach bug, emergency services say.

Ambulance crews were called to Hotel Harrington in Washington DC on Sunday evening after reports that a party from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, Hampshire, had fallen ill.

Thirteen people had suffered with "gastrointestinal distress", an emergency services spokesman said.

Others were treated as a precaution.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

De la Rue given more time to challenge passport decision

The UK government has granted a two-week extension to the bidding process to make the new British passports.

Basingstoke-based company De La Rue had requested the longer "standstill period", which has been agreed by the Home Office.

It now means a decision will now be made on Tuesday, 17 April.

De La Rue had lost the £490m contract to French-Dutch Gemalto in March. The British firm had earlier said it was preparing to take the government to court over the proposed move.

De La Rue's bid was not the cheapest but it said it was "the highest quality and technically most secure".

He tells BBC Breakfast losing the post-Brexit passport printing contract was a shock.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Experienced officers could turn around detective 'crisis'

Recruiting experienced police officers into detective roles could be key in turning around a ‘crisis’ in the force, according to Thames Valley Police federation.

PC Craig O’Leary, chairman of the federation, said the "best way" to recruit experienced officers was to "make it appealing for them to apply".

In a national survey last year 73% of detectives said they were not able to provide the service victims need "most or all of the time", the federation said.

More than half believe that cuts have had a negative impact on team morale, while a quarter stated that they had impacted on physical and mental health.

Craig O'Leary
TVP Fed
Craig O'Leary

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man, 45, charged in murder inquiry

Crime scene in Blackbird Leys

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured at the scene in Blackbird Leys and died in hospital.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Selfie Prime Minister?

View more on twitter

Runners taking part in the Maidenhead Easter 10 stopped in their tracks to grab a selfie with Theresa May who was marshaling the event.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teachers 'encouraged to live in halls' in Oxford

Teachers are being expected to "live like students" in halls of residence because of a housing crisis, it has been suggested.

School staff, especially young teachers, are being forced to live in unsuitable accommodation, with little chance of getting on the housing ladder, according to the NUT section of the National Education Union (NEU).

Delegates at the union's annual conference warned a lack of decent housing can affect young people's performance in the classroom.

Lucy Coleman, a union member from Oxfordshire, said: "Single people are being forced to live in shared housing. I know of one colleague in her mid-30s who rents a single room in a family home and can only dream of getting on the property ladder.

"Teachers are also in Oxford being encouraged to live in what is essentially halls of residence. The current housing situation is unacceptable for many people."

NUT rally
Getty Images
NUT rally

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A331 and J4A for A327.

M3 Surrey - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M3 southbound between J4, A331 (Camberley) and J4a, A327 (Farnborough), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Eleventh charged in Oxford murder investigation

Crime scene in Blackbird Leys
EPA
Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries in Blackbird Leys on 1 June

A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice by police investigating a murder in Oxford.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June. He later died in hospital.

Brendan Flanagan, aged 45, of Longlands Road, Oxford, is due to appear before Oxford magistrates.

A further 10 people have already been charged - six with murder and four with perverting the course of justice.

Mr Flanagan will appear before Oxford magistrates later.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bike abandoned near church

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Throat-cut victim meets woman who saved his life

A teenager who had his throat slashed on a night out has spoken out about his ordeal.

Glen Morrant 18, was attacked Kevin Boyle in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth.

Boyle, 60, of Wootton Gardens, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court and jailed for 21 years.

Glen has now met the woman who saved his life by rushing to his aid after the attack.

Bournemouth throat-cut victim meets woman who saved his life

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man, 42, dies following collision

Witnesses are being sought after a man died after being hit by a car on an Oxfordshire road.

Officers were called to reports that a man was lying in a road and had then been hit by a white BMW.

Thames Valley Police said the incident happened at about 02:05 BST on the A424 between Burford and Fifield.

The BMW stopped at the scene and a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

Officers are working to locate his next of kin. No arrests have been made.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A34 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A34 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, between A4185 and A4130.

A34 Oxfordshire - A34 closed and queuing traffic northbound between Chilton Interchange in Chilton and Milton Interchange in Milton, because of a lorry fire.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Appeal to find 'stolen' dog

A family has appealed for help to find their dog who was stolen during a holiday in Hampshire.

Pete Edgar was visiting the New Forest when his pet named Bella, a Fawn French Bulldog was stolen while the family were visiting the Beaulieu Motor Museum.

The family said Bella was left under the museum where dogs can be tied to leads provided, while people go and look around.

Mr Edgar, who is from Kent, said Bella was a "much loved" member of the family.

The theft has been reported to the police.

Bella the dog
Pete Edgar
Bella

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flood alerts in place for Berkshire

The Environment Agency has issued 18 flood alerts for Berkshire.

The main areas to be affected are the River Kennet from Thatcham to Reading, both the upper and lower parts of the River Loddon, the River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning and the River Pang from East Ilsey to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook.

Property flooding is not currently expected.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

University of Oxford 'sexist' alumni invite criticised

An Oxford University department which sent out invitations encouraging alumni to bring "partners and wives" has been accused of sexism.

Former Department of Materials student Dr Anna Ploszajski received the reunion invite and tweeted it using the widespread #everydaysexism hashtag.

She wrote: "In which universe is it acceptable to say 'partners and wives are very welcome' on an invitation?"

A spokesperson said the university was "committed to gender equality".

ANNA PLOSZAJSK
ANNA PLOSZAJSK
ANNA PLOSZAJSK

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Long delays at Reading Ikea

Shoppers have reported being stuck for hours in traffic jams in the Ikea car park in Reading on Monday.

It's the latest in a series of delays for shoppers trying to leave the car park since the store opened almost 2 years ago.

This latest jam follows the Swedish store closing one level of the car park and urging people to travel by bus.

IKEA
GOOGLE
IKEA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman resuscitated after flat fire

fire-damaged flat in Church Crookham
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

A young woman has been resuscitated after being rescued by firefighters from a smoke-filled flat in Church Crookham, Hampshire.

Crews were called to a report of fire alarms sounding at the first floor flat in Sandy Lane at about 01:50 BST on Sunday.

The woman was later released from hospital.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hampshire firm appeals passport decision

The existing manufacturer of British passports is appealing against the decision to use a Franco-Dutch supplier after Brexit.

De La Rue lost the £490m contract to Gemalto, which is based in France, in March.

The Basingstoke company admitted its bid was not the cheapest but said it was "the highest quality and technically most secure".

The Home Office said the chosen firm met the needs of the passport service.

The burgundy passport, in use since 1988, will revert to its original blue and gold colour from October 2019. However, people are expected to keep their current passports until they expire.

Blue and red passport
HOME OFFICE/GETTY

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire engines 'stuck in mud'

At least two fire appliances are stuck in mud at the scene of a barn fire at Knight's Cross near Havenstreet, Isle of Wight, it has been reported.

Efforts to free the vehicles have been going on since about 01:00 BST, the Island Echo said.

The island's fire service has been approached for comment.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: April showers

A warm, but wet welcome to April with showers forecast across the South today.

Hopefully they'll bring the flowers to bloom in May.

Here's Alex Osborne with the weather forecast.

South weather forecast

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Swanage sea wall car crash pedestrian dies

A man died when he was struck by a car that then went over a sea wall and on to the beach at a seaside resort.

The crash happened on the promenade on Shore Road near the Mowlem Theatre in Swanage, Dorset at about 08:40 BST yesterday.

Police said the 70-year-old, from Swanage, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Swanage
Liam Coleman

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning!

Why did that Easter weekend go so fast?! Yes, that could be one question you're asking as your alarm clock goes off this morning.

It's time to put the chocolate down and get the Bran Flakes back out.

But to help you ease your way into this four-day week, South Live is back with all the local news, weather and travel information you need to know.

If you spot something newsworthy, you can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top