South Live: Tuesday 3 April

Updates from Tuesday 3 April
Police gender pay gap figures released
Dorset Police is among the forces with the highest gender pay gaps in England and Wales, paying its female staff more than a quarter less than men, figures show.
Derbyshire Constabulary has a median gender pay gap of 28.8%. When comparing hourly rates, women earn 71p for every £1 men earn.
Forces in Kent (27.5%), Durham (27.0%) and Dorset (27.0%) follow in the list of those with the biggest gaps. In Thames Valley, the gap was 18.7% and Hampshire's gap was 18.7%.
Every force in England and Wales submitted its figures Government Equalities Office. The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average salaries of men and women.
Abingdon hall could house new cinema
Abingdon's Abbey Hall could house a new single-screen cinema if plans are passed.
The town council has received a formal offer from the Regal Cinema to rent the hall until summer 2020.
After that time it is being transformed into a community hub with a library and other council services.
Some updates are needed to the hall before the cinema can be opened this Summer.
CCTV released after Henley assaults
Images of men wanted in connection with an assault in Henley which has left a woman needing surgery have been released.
She suffered a fractured eye socket in an attack outside Smoky Flame in Greys Road between 22:00 and 22:30 on Wednesday 14 March.
Police say she was attacked by a group of males. A 45-year-old man was also assaulted and sustained cuts and bruises.
A 38-year-old man from Reading has been arrested and released under investigation, police added
Child sexual exploitation 'ongoing issue in Oxford'
The NSPCC is warning that child sexual exploitation is an ongoing child protection issue in Oxford.
The warning comes after the conviction of seven men in Oxford last month.
The charity says it's important that parents, carers and community members look out for signs of child sexual exploitation and act to stop abuse.
The NSPCC's 'Speak Out Stay Safe' scheme reached more than 20,000 children right across the primary school age groups in the county in the last school year.
The eighth member of a "cynical and predatory" grooming gang that sexually exploited girls in Oxford was named last week after a court order was lifted.
Police appeal after attempted rape in Poole
A woman has escaped from an attempted rape in Poole by elbowing her attacker in the stomach and kicking him between the legs.
She was walking close to the junction of Verity Crescent and Adastral Road in Canford Heath at about 20:00 BST on Monday.
A man approached her from behind, grabbed her around the waist and put a hand over her mouth before she managed to kick him, causing him to fall to his knees. She was able to escape on foot.
Dorset Police said it was a "traumatic incident" for the victim and have appealed for information from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area.
Explosive material found at recycling centre
A recycling centre in Oxfordshire was closed earlier after explosive material was found.
Oxfordshire County Council says the "historic ordnance" was discovered at Drayton Household Recycling Centre.
Specialists were called to deal with the situation and the site is now being reopened, the council adds.
Men scammed £800 from 88 year old
Two men are wanted by police for conning an 88-year-old in Wallingford out of hundreds of pounds.
Officers say they told the woman, who lives on Station Road, her roof needed repairs before convincing her to hand over £800.
The men - who were wearing orange high visibility tops - took the cash before trying to steal her bank card.
When the victim challenged the pair they ran to a white van and drove off.
Star Walks for stormtrooper fundraiser
Isle of Wight man Ben Allen plans to walk to the French capital in a Star Wars stormtrooper suit.
Esso wants to replace part of the pipeline that delivers fuel to Heathrow and Gatwick airports.
Watch the best action from the WSL including Remi Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat high-flying Manchester City 2-0
The behind-the-scenes story of how Dippy the diplodocus came to Dorset on the first stop of his nationwide tour.
As the nation's favourite dinosaur is squeezed into Dorset County Museum, Jon Cuthill discovers how Dippy was originally made and explores the world-famous Jurassic Coast.
14 officers 'assaulted' over Easter weekend'
Hampshire Police Federation has said officers were punched, kicked and spat at.
Warning over tax refund scam
Police officer barred after having 'sexual relationship' with witness
A Dorset Police officer has been barred from service after he had a sexual relationship with a "vulnerable witness" who he had met in the course of his duty, a misconduct hearing found.
The former officer, who Dorset Police said cannot be named for legal and safeguarding reasons, breached the "police standards of professional behaviour".
The force said the officer, who resigned before the end of the investigation, met the female witness when he attended and investigated a road traffic collision in 2017.
The officer became aware the witness had previously been a victim of domestic abuse and just days after the collision the officer started to communicate privately with the witness, which quickly led to a sexual relationship.
Chief Constable Debbie Simpson concluded the former officer would have been aware of the vulnerability of the witness.
Stomach bug outbreak on US school trip
Forty-eight children and three teachers from a British school were taken to a US hospital following an outbreak of a stomach bug, emergency services say.
Ambulance crews were called to Hotel Harrington in Washington DC on Sunday evening after reports that a party from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, Hampshire, had fallen ill.
Thirteen people had suffered with "gastrointestinal distress", an emergency services spokesman said.
Others were treated as a precaution.
De la Rue given more time to challenge passport decision
The UK government has granted a two-week extension to the bidding process to make the new British passports.
Basingstoke-based company De La Rue had requested the longer "standstill period", which has been agreed by the Home Office.
It now means a decision will now be made on Tuesday, 17 April.
De La Rue had lost the £490m contract to French-Dutch Gemalto in March. The British firm had earlier said it was preparing to take the government to court over the proposed move.
De La Rue's bid was not the cheapest but it said it was "the highest quality and technically most secure".
Experienced officers could turn around detective 'crisis'
Recruiting experienced police officers into detective roles could be key in turning around a ‘crisis’ in the force, according to Thames Valley Police federation.
PC Craig O’Leary, chairman of the federation, said the "best way" to recruit experienced officers was to "make it appealing for them to apply".
In a national survey last year 73% of detectives said they were not able to provide the service victims need "most or all of the time", the federation said.
More than half believe that cuts have had a negative impact on team morale, while a quarter stated that they had impacted on physical and mental health.
Man, 45, charged in murder inquiry
Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured at the scene in Blackbird Leys and died in hospital.Read more
Selfie Prime Minister?
Runners taking part in the Maidenhead Easter 10 stopped in their tracks to grab a selfie with Theresa May who was marshaling the event.
Teachers 'encouraged to live in halls' in Oxford
Teachers are being expected to "live like students" in halls of residence because of a housing crisis, it has been suggested.
School staff, especially young teachers, are being forced to live in unsuitable accommodation, with little chance of getting on the housing ladder, according to the NUT section of the National Education Union (NEU).
Delegates at the union's annual conference warned a lack of decent housing can affect young people's performance in the classroom.
Lucy Coleman, a union member from Oxfordshire, said: "Single people are being forced to live in shared housing. I know of one colleague in her mid-30s who rents a single room in a family home and can only dream of getting on the property ladder.
"Teachers are also in Oxford being encouraged to live in what is essentially halls of residence. The current housing situation is unacceptable for many people."
Eleventh charged in Oxford murder investigation
A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice by police investigating a murder in Oxford.
Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June. He later died in hospital.
Brendan Flanagan, aged 45, of Longlands Road, Oxford, is due to appear before Oxford magistrates.
A further 10 people have already been charged - six with murder and four with perverting the course of justice.
Mr Flanagan will appear before Oxford magistrates later.
Bike abandoned near church
Throat-cut victim meets woman who saved his life
A teenager who had his throat slashed on a night out has spoken out about his ordeal.
Glen Morrant 18, was attacked Kevin Boyle in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth.
Boyle, 60, of Wootton Gardens, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court and jailed for 21 years.
Glen has now met the woman who saved his life by rushing to his aid after the attack.
Man, 42, dies following collision
Witnesses are being sought after a man died after being hit by a car on an Oxfordshire road.
Officers were called to reports that a man was lying in a road and had then been hit by a white BMW.
Thames Valley Police said the incident happened at about 02:05 BST on the A424 between Burford and Fifield.
The BMW stopped at the scene and a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead.
Officers are working to locate his next of kin. No arrests have been made.
Appeal to find 'stolen' dog
A family has appealed for help to find their dog who was stolen during a holiday in Hampshire.
Pete Edgar was visiting the New Forest when his pet named Bella, a Fawn French Bulldog was stolen while the family were visiting the Beaulieu Motor Museum.
The family said Bella was left under the museum where dogs can be tied to leads provided, while people go and look around.
Mr Edgar, who is from Kent, said Bella was a "much loved" member of the family.
The theft has been reported to the police.
Flood alerts in place for Berkshire
The Environment Agency has issued 18 flood alerts for Berkshire.
The main areas to be affected are the River Kennet from Thatcham to Reading, both the upper and lower parts of the River Loddon, the River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning and the River Pang from East Ilsey to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook.
Property flooding is not currently expected.
University of Oxford 'sexist' alumni invite criticised
An Oxford University department which sent out invitations encouraging alumni to bring "partners and wives" has been accused of sexism.
Former Department of Materials student Dr Anna Ploszajski received the reunion invite and tweeted it using the widespread #everydaysexism hashtag.
She wrote: "In which universe is it acceptable to say 'partners and wives are very welcome' on an invitation?"
A spokesperson said the university was "committed to gender equality".
Long delays at Reading Ikea
Shoppers have reported being stuck for hours in traffic jams in the Ikea car park in Reading on Monday.
It's the latest in a series of delays for shoppers trying to leave the car park since the store opened almost 2 years ago.
This latest jam follows the Swedish store closing one level of the car park and urging people to travel by bus.
Woman resuscitated after flat fire
A young woman has been resuscitated after being rescued by firefighters from a smoke-filled flat in Church Crookham, Hampshire.
Crews were called to a report of fire alarms sounding at the first floor flat in Sandy Lane at about 01:50 BST on Sunday.
The woman was later released from hospital.
Hampshire firm appeals passport decision
The existing manufacturer of British passports is appealing against the decision to use a Franco-Dutch supplier after Brexit.
De La Rue lost the £490m contract to Gemalto, which is based in France, in March.
The Basingstoke company admitted its bid was not the cheapest but said it was "the highest quality and technically most secure".
The Home Office said the chosen firm met the needs of the passport service.
The burgundy passport, in use since 1988, will revert to its original blue and gold colour from October 2019. However, people are expected to keep their current passports until they expire.
Fire engines 'stuck in mud'
At least two fire appliances are stuck in mud at the scene of a barn fire at Knight's Cross near Havenstreet, Isle of Wight, it has been reported.
Efforts to free the vehicles have been going on since about 01:00 BST, the Island Echo said.
The island's fire service has been approached for comment.
Weather: April showers
A warm, but wet welcome to April with showers forecast across the South today.
Hopefully they'll bring the flowers to bloom in May.
Here's Alex Osborne with the weather forecast.
Swanage sea wall car crash pedestrian dies
A man died when he was struck by a car that then went over a sea wall and on to the beach at a seaside resort.
The crash happened on the promenade on Shore Road near the Mowlem Theatre in Swanage, Dorset at about 08:40 BST yesterday.
Police said the 70-year-old, from Swanage, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
If you spot something newsworthy, you can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.