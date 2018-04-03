South Live: Tuesday 3 April

Dorset Police is among the forces with the highest gender pay gaps in England and Wales, paying its female staff more than a quarter less than men, figures show.

Derbyshire Constabulary has a median gender pay gap of 28.8%. When comparing hourly rates, women earn 71p for every £1 men earn.

Forces in Kent (27.5%), Durham (27.0%) and Dorset (27.0%) follow in the list of those with the biggest gaps. In Thames Valley, the gap was 18.7% and Hampshire's gap was 18.7%.

Every force in England and Wales submitted its figures Government Equalities Office. The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average salaries of men and women.