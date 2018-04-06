South Live: Friday 6 April
Summary
- Updates from Friday 6 April
- Arrests made over crash on M3 this morning
- Failing GP surgery back in NHS hands
- Gaia Pope police response investigated
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, at J6 for A355 Slough affecting J8 for .
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 London-bound at J6, A355 (Slough), because of an accident. Travel time is 20 minutes. Congestion to J8.
English rugby's next generation at week-long festival
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
To describe England's 2018 Six Nations campaign as a disappointment would be something of an understatement.
But a quick scan through the majority of Eddie Jones' squad from this year's championship will show a well-trodden path through an age-group development programme.
One of the first steps on the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) pathway for some of them will have started at a festival like one run at Wellington College in Berkshire this week.
More than 400 youngsters from the 14 regional academies across England have not only been facing each other in a series of matches on the pitch but being exposed to a series of development workshops off it.
Read more, here.
Berkshire refuse sites stopped by Environment Agency
Two refuse sites in Berkshire have been stopped by the Environment Agency after being suspected of operating without the required authorisation.
The premises in Reading and Maidenhead are now being investigated after handling a mix of debris from home improvements, old cars and household rubbish.
The Environment Agency says Illegal waste operators pose a threat to human health and contaminate land and rivers with oil and chemicals.
Running one can result in an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment
Isle of Wight: Plastic Free?
Warning over bogus callers
People in Slough are being warned about bogus callers who claim to be from the water board.
There have been a number of distraction burglaries in Slough, Langley and Wexham recently.
Thames Water is urging customers to check for proper ID before letting anyone into their property.
Stuart Orchard from the company says there's nothing wrong with taking a moment to check someone is genuine
South African fast bowler signs for Hampshire
Man critical after 'fail-to-stop' crash
Aquarium owner warns of coral toxin risk
Clement looks for repeat of home debut
Jack Winstanley
BBC Berkshire Sport Reporter
It was quite the home debut for new Reading manager Paul Clement.
A rocket goal from Sone Aluko, a red card for striker Yann Kermorgant, and an injury-time penalty save from Vito Mannone meant Reading fans didn't go home disappointed after the 1-0 win.
However, a loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday means the Royals were dragged back towards the relegation zone with just six matches remaining.
Clement's rescue mission at the Madejski Stadium continues tomorrow when they face play-off chasing Preston, where he'll look to make it two wins out of two in front of the home fans.
Police custody death: Family want 'the truth'
The sister of a man who died after collapsing in police custody has said she would "like to get to the truth".
Marilyn Medford was speaking outside a pre-inquest hearing into the April 2017 death of Leroy Junior Medford.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was obliged to investigate because Mr Medford, 43, first fell ill at Loddon Valley police station after his arrest in Reading.
The police watchdog said its investigation was finalised last year.
Decision over new £8m Theale school will be made on Monday
Theale Parish Council has announced that it will decide on Monday night, in a closed council session, whether it will give up land for a new primary school.
West Berkshire Council gave the go-ahead last year for the £8m project on North Street Playing Fields.
But parish councillors had failed to give up the land they own the lease on.
A recent parish referendum of local residents came out in favour of the development by 53% to 47%.
Gaia Pope: Watchdog probes 'actions and decisions' of police
The police watchdog, Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has announced it is investigating the conduct of Dorset Police in the aftermath of the disappearance of Dorset teenager Gaia Pope in November.
Director Catrin Evans said: “We are examining the actions and decisions of Dorset Police when dealing with the missing person report made in respect of a vulnerable young woman.
"We will also consider whether the force appropriately risk assessed, resourced and reviewed the missing person report.
“Our investigation will be thorough and we will keep Gaia’s family, the coroner and the force informed of our progress.”
Travellers leave park and ride site
Travellers have moved on from a park and ride site in Oxford.
Dozens of caravans and two horses were seen at Water Eaton Park and Ride yesterday.
Oxfordshire County Council said they had since left the site.
It is was the third time travellers had moved on to a park and ride site in Oxford following previous encampments at the Redbridge and Pear Tree car parks.
Severe disruption: A37 Dorset westbound
A37 Dorset westbound severe disruption, between A352 and Dorchester Road.
A37 Dorset - A37 in Stratton blocked and queuing traffic westbound between the A352 junction and the Dorchester Road junction, because of flooding.
RAF 100 baton relay reaches the West of England
A baton relay to celebrate 100 years of the RAF has arrived in the West of England.
It was carried by runners from Chipping Norton, in Oxfordshire, to RAF Fairford on the Gloucestershire Wiltshire border.
It's now being taken by a fleet of minis to Stonehenge and Boscombe Down.
The specially-designed baton will visit 100 sites associated with the RAF in 100 days, ending at Horse Guards Parade on 10 July.
Police custody death family want 'truth'
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J10 for A329 and J11 for A33.
M4 Berkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M4 westbound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J11, A33 (Reading), because of an accident.
Cruise ship passenger smuggled cocaine
Gaia Pope family welcomes police conduct probe
The family of Gaia Pope has welcomed the announcement by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that it was carrying out an investigation into the disappearance and subsequent searches for the Swanage teenager.
Her sister Clara Pope-Sutherland said the family "won't stop until we get answers".
"I did feel that it did take a long time to find her," she added.
"I'm very hopeful the investigation turns out some useful and truthful information.
"It's too late for Gaia but I'm not having anybody else go though what our family has gone through, it just can't happen."
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J8A for A418 Oxford Services and J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M40 northbound between J8a, A418 (Oxford Services) and J9, A34 (Bicester), because of a broken down lorry.
Cotswold Wildlife Park 'may have to turn visitors away'
Cotswold Wildlife Park is warning potential visitors, as it did yesterday, to think again before visiting the attraction due to a waterlogged car park.
It means parking is limited and it may have to turn people away or refuse entry if too many people turn up.
"Thank you for all your support and understanding," a spokeswoman said. "This is very difficult for us and we are doing our best to stay open and to keep you informed."
Tribute paid to 'well-loved' man killed in Hursley crash
The family of a "well-loved" man from Romsey have paid tribute to him following his death in an early-morning road crash near Deer Park Farm in Hursley yesterday.
Ryan Mayhew, 26, was driving a silver Ford KA which was found by the side of the A3090 Main Road at 05:21 on Thursday.
His family said: “Ryan is a very well loved husband, son, brother, son-in-law and friend.
“We are hugely shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
Winchester Cathedral to live stream royal wedding
Winchester Cathedral has announced it will be live streaming the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Windsor on 19 May.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the ceremony in the cathedrals’ nave. Other activities will include Morris dancing, a bouncy cathedral and pop-up stalls provided by local churches.
There will also be an opportunity to write a prayer for the royal couple on bunting that will be hung around the Cathedral close.
Severe accident: A423 Oxfordshire southbound
A423 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, before A4142 Eastern By-Pass Road affecting B480 Garsington Road.
A423 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on A423 Southern By-Pass Road southbound in Littlemore, Oxford before Heyford Hill Roundabout, because of an accident involving two cars. Congestion on A4142 Eastern By-Pass Road to Cowley Junction.
Future stars of rugby go head-to-head
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Anti-social behaviour to be tackled in Thame
A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will come into force in an Oxfordshire town next month because of concerns raised by residents about group related anti-social behaviour.
The PSPO in Thame means police can stop groups of three or more from hanging out in public areas if they are "behaving anti-socially, or likely to cause alarm, distress or a nuisance to those nearby".
The order is a result of a public consultation last year. It was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council's cabinet yesterday.
Elizabeth Gillespie, cabinet member for community safety, said it meant police could address the problem of groups "intimidating passers-by, or anyone repeatedly causing a general nuisance".
She added: "PSPOs can be tailored to the needs of a specific town. The measures we have included to tackle group related problems in Thame received significant support from the local community."
Minute's silence to be held to celebrate Ray Wilkins
Reading FC have tweeted to say players well wear black armbands to pay tribute to former England captain Ray Wilkins, who died this week aged 61.
'Beast of Wombwell' killed by heart attack
Gaia Pope police response investigated
Dorset Police's response and subsequent searches for the missing teenager will be examined.Read more
Paul Gascoigne spotted in Bicester barbers
Oxford Mail
Former England star Paul Gascoigne was spotted having a quick trim at a barbers in Bicester.
BreakingWatchdog probes Gaia police response
The response to the disappearance and subsequent searches for Dorset teenager Gaia Pope is to be investigated by the police watchdog.
The 19-year-old's body was found in undergrowth on the cliff top near Swanage, 11 days after she was reported missing on 7 November 2017.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would examine "actions and decisions" of Dorset Police officers.
Ms Pope's family has welcomed the investigation.
Child killer died from heart attack in Berkshire facility
An inquest has heard a child killer dubbed the Beast of Wombwell died after suffering a heart attack at a secure psychiatric unit in Thatcham in Berkshire.
Peter Pickering, 80, had been locked up for more than 45 years after killing a 14-year-old in 1972.
He was expected to be charged with the murder of another 14-year-old whose body was found in Yorkshire in 1965.
He was also awaiting sentence for raping an 18-year-old woman.
An inquest at Reading Town Hall heard Pickering died after collapsing at Thornford Park Hospital last month.
Last day for Dorset chief constable Debbie Simpson
The retiring chief constable of Dorset has revealed she wants to learn to conduct an orchestra when she leaves the force.
After five years in charge, Debbie Simpson is retiring today to spend more time with her family.
She joined Bedfordshire Police in 1984 and became its head of CID. During her career, she also helped manage the UK response to the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004.
Mum's motorbike campaign in memory of son
Mum Ria Brisland is campaigning for a motorbike awareness course to be included in the driving theory test.
Three years ago her 19-year-old son Nick was killed in a collision in Southampton.
Now she is hoping to send a petition with almost 100,000 signatures to the transport minister.
Search continues for missing pensioner
Searches are still ongoing in the River Thames for an elderly man who may have fallen in on Wednesday morning.
Frederick Lawson, 82, was reported missing from Shiplake, near Henley-on-Thames.
Divers are still at the scene with support from the fire and rescue service and Environment Agency.
Mr Lawson is described as about 5ft 10in tall, with blue eyes and grey hair.
Bowler Steyn to join Hampshire in June
Hampshire sign South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn for a minimum of two games before the Proteas' tour of Sri Lanka in July.Read more
Arrest after mobility scooter woman pushed over
A woman has been arrested after an elderly woman broke her arm when her mobility scooter was tipped over in Bournemouth.
Dorset Police said the victim, in her 70's, was on on Carbery Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when she had her handbag and shopping bag taken before she was pushed-over.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, at J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - M3 exit slip road closed northbound at J5, A287 (Hook), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
