South Live: Wednesday 4 April

Solent News and Pictures Jamie Sibley was critically injured in the shooting

Three men have been found guilty of attempted murder after a shooting which left a man critically injured.

Jamie Sibley suffered a "life-changing" head injury in the attack in Athena Avenue, Waterlooville, Hampshire, in February 2017.

Jordan Smith, 22, of Surbiton, was handed a 31-year prison sentence at Winchester Crown Court.

Jordan Perry, 27, of Mitcham, Surrey, and Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, of Brighton, were each jailed for 30 years.

Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Waterlooville, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of assisting the offence by luring Mr Sibley outside to be shot.