South Live: Wednesday 4 April
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 4 April
BreakingFour guilty over man's shooting
Three men have been found guilty of attempted murder after a shooting which left a man critically injured.
Jamie Sibley suffered a "life-changing" head injury in the attack in Athena Avenue, Waterlooville, Hampshire, in February 2017.
Jordan Smith, 22, of Surbiton, was handed a 31-year prison sentence at Winchester Crown Court.
Jordan Perry, 27, of Mitcham, Surrey, and Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, of Brighton, were each jailed for 30 years.
Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Waterlooville, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of assisting the offence by luring Mr Sibley outside to be shot.
Vince Cable on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn
Peter Henley
Political editor, South of England
Speaking on a visit to Portsmouth, Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable has criticised Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comments over the Novichok nerve agent saying "He's not proving to be a good ambassador for Britain, his attempts to be a joker have backfired many many times."
On Jeremy Corbyn and anti-semitism in the Labour Party he said: "If you're in charge of a major party you've got to be absolutely clear this is completely unacceptable and the people responsible have to be drummed out. The response appears to be belated and rather weak."
Dorchester children's home to close
Dorset's only home for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties is to close following a decline in occupancy.
A public consultation on the future of Maumbury House in Dorchester began last year.
Dorset County Council's cabinet voted to shut the home earlier today, describing it as "no longer viable operationally or financially".
The authority said foster care was a preferred option for children with complex needs.
Rescued pier wins national award
A restored Victorian pier which recently reopened after being deemed at risk of collapse has been voted Pier of the Year.
The National Pier Society said the Grade II listed South Parade Pier in Southsea, Hampshire, had been brought "beautifully back from the brink".
It was shut in 2012 when Portsmouth City Council served the previous owners with a dangerous structure order.
The new owners partially reopened the pier in April 2017 after a reported £5m investment.
Police divers search Thames
A team of police divers is searching the River Thames for Frederick Lawson.
He was reported missing to Thames Valley Police in Shiplake at about 09:50 BST this morning.
The force says Mr Lawson - who is in his 80s - was last seen wearing trousers, sweatshirt and brown slippers.
Fixture changes for Southampton's run-in
BBC Sport
A couple of fixture changes for Southampton's crucial Premier League run-in have just been announced.
Their away trip to Swansea has been re-arranged for the final week of the season - Saints will head to the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday, 8 May.
And three days earlier, their match at Everton will now kick-off at 17:30 on Saturday, 5 May.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J11 for A33 and J10 for A329 affecting J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 London-bound between J11, A33 (Reading) and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an accident. Travel time is 35 minutes. Congestion to J12, A4 (Theale).
Port Meadow after the rain
Jeremy Bickerton took a picture this morning of Port Meadow in Oxford, which is looking a little waterlogged after the recent heavy rain.
Girl, 15, used school knife in stabbings
Two girls were attacked with the weapon, taken from a school course involving "safe use of knives".Read more
Spring weather set to return
Coastal areas worst-hit by heroin deaths
Seaside resort towns are among those with the highest rates of death from heroin and morphine, figures show.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Bournemouth was among locations to have more than 4.5 heroin and opiate deaths per 100,000 people.
Many seaside towns struggled as foreign holidays increased in popularity, the ONS said.
The rate in Blackpool, which topped the list, is twice as high as anywhere else in England and Wales.
'Cannabis factory' found in Bournemouth
A "cannabis factory" was discovered in Bournemouth during a morning raid, police have said.
Dorset Police said it searched the property in Green Road shortly after 08:00 BST and seized "a quantity of what are believed to be cannabis plants".
A tweet posted by the force said the find had been a "great result".
A spokesman confirmed a 29-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.
The spokesman said the value of the items uncovered was still being analysed.
A wet and windy afternoon ahead
Rain is expected to fall across the region for much of the afternoon with wind gusts reaching up to 46mph.
Conditions are forecast to clear overnight ahead of a brighter day tomorrow.
PC sacked for biting woman's nose
A police officer has been sacked for biting a woman on the nose.
PC Rebecca Barnett, 33, pleaded guilty in February to causing grievous bodily harm at Easington Football Club in Banbury.
Thames Valley Police said while off duty she argued with the woman at the venue on 10 June last year.
She grabbed and bit the 29-year-old victim on the nose, causing an injury which required surgery and left permanent scarring, the force said.
Sickness-hit US trip pupils back home
The cause of the illness which saw 48 children and three teachers taken to hospital in the US remains a mystery.Read more
Air ambulance set to appear on new TV series
Bucks Free Press
Thames Valley Air Ambulance is set to appear in a new TV series that will follow its emergency crews as they battle to save the most critically ill and injured patients across the region.
Sickness-hit US Waterlooville school trip pupils back home
Pupils and staff taken ill while on a school trip to the US have arrived back home.
Students from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville first became sick with stomach bug symptoms shortly after arriving in New York on Thursday.
The group of 51 pupils and five staff then travelled to Washington DC where 48 children and three staff were taken to hospital from their hotel on Sunday.
The cause of the illness remains a mystery.
Council agrees to take six further Syrian families
Six additional families from Syria will be resettled in north Oxfordshire.
The decision was agreed by Cherwell District Council at a meeting of its executive last night.
Five families have been resettled in the area since January 2016 as part of the government's Syrian Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme, with a sixth due to arrive later in the spring.
They will be housed in private rented housing to avoid taking social housing away from local residents who need it.
Stonemasons survey Blenheim Palace
Stonemasons have been checking Blenheim Palace for damage as part of an ongoing £40m restoration programme.
The stonework is surveyed each year for damaged sections which are measured to enable exact copies to be carved and reinstalled.
Checks took place around a bust of Louis XIV mounted on the southern part of the palace.
It was taken from the city gates of Tournai by the First Duke of Marlborough in 1709 during the War of Spanish Succession against the French.
Sprinklers save Didcot flat from 'far worse' damage
Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in a second-floor flat at 10:20 BST yesterday at Great Western Park in Didcot.
The flat has a domestic sprinkler system which activated and helped put out the fire.
Station manager Paul Webster said without the sprinklers the fire "would have continued to grow".
He added: "If the flat had not got a domestic sprinkler system, then the whole flat would have become involved in fire so the level of damage would have been far worse."
River search for missing man
A search is taking place on the River Thames near Shiplake after a man in his 80s went missing earlier.
Frederick Lawson's disappearance was reported to police at 09:50.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is helping with the search and say it's believed Mr Lawson has fallen into the water.
Kennedy worried by 'firing culture'
Former London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy worries rugby may be following football's "hiring and firing" culture.Read more
BreakingRiver Thames search for missing man
Emergency services are searching the River Thames at Shiplake after a man went missing this morning.
Police officers, fire crews from Reading and Henley-on-Thames, and the Environment Agency are on the scene.
The man was reported missing at 09:50 BST in Shiplake.
Aston Villa 3-0 Reading
Ged Scott
BBC Sport
Aston Villa beat 10-man Reading thanks to three second-half goals to keep their faint automatic promotion hopes alive.Read more
Police gender pay gaps revealed
New figures have shown the gender pay gap of police forces in England and Wales.
The statistics give the difference between the median average salaries of male and female staff, and Derbyshire Constabulary has the highest gap with 28.8%.
In the South the percentages are:
All forces recorded a gap that favours men apart from Cleveland Police which had no difference.
Figures from the Government Equalities Office showed only seven out of 44 forces had a gap in single figures.
Hit-and-run attack on pedestrian after fight in Oxford
A man drove a vehicle towards a pedestrian and hit him in the leg in Oxford city centre after a fight between two groups of men, police said.
The hit-and-run happened at about 01:00 BST on Saturday, when a vehicle mounted the pavement of New Road and drove towards pedestrians.
A 20-year-old man was hit and sustained a graze to his leg and minor bruising. He did not require hospital treatment.
Civilian investigator Sophie Quainton said: "Early enquiries suggest that this was an isolated incident that was part of an earlier altercation between two groups of men. The vehicle has then been used by one group against the other."
Man hit by van in 'road rage' attack
A man was hit by a van during a case of "road rage" in Weymouth, police have said.
A silver Peugeot 206 stopped at the roundabout connecting Granby Way, Hampshire Road and Radipole Lane when a white panel van started sounding its horn.
The Peugeot driver became "flustered" and decided to swap seats with her passenger during the incident which happened at about 10:40 BST on Monday.
As the passenger, a man in his 20s, walked behind the car, the van driver was heard swearing and shouting. He then drove into the man, causing him to lose his footing.
The victim did not sustain any serious injuries.
The van driver is described as white, stocky and bald.
Caravan 'totally destroyed' by fire
At 23:20 BST on Monday firefighters were called to a caravan on fire in Faringdon, Oxfordshire.
Station manager Paul Webster said: “Fortunately, no one was hurt on this occasion, the caravan was totally destroyed before the arrival of crews.
"The intensity of the fire also severely damaged two cars adjacent to the fire.
"Thames Valley Police along with fire investigation officers are working together to determine the cause of the fire."
He added that fire crews arrived within 10 minutes of the 999 call being made.
Delays warning as air traffic control moves to digital system
Passengers are being warned that the introduction of a new digital air traffic information system could lead to delays at airports from Wednesday.
After 40 years of using paper strips to record instructions passed to pilots, National Air Traffic Services says it can "no longer deal with the demand".
It says it needs to reduce the amount of air traffic in south-east England as controllers get used to the new system.
The London Air Traffic Control Centre, based in Swanwick, Hampshire, will need to manage the controllers' workload while the new system - called EXCDS - is being introduced, so they can build confidence in the new system.
To ensure that this can be done safely, the centre will be limiting the number of aircraft that fly into Heathrow and Gatwick for two days, resulting in some delays.
A wet and windy day ahead
Flood warnings in force in Thames Valley
The River Thames has been rising steadily through the early morning in response to recent rainfall.
The Environment Agency says levels will continue to rise and there is the potential for property flooding this morning.
Three flood warnings issued for Dorset this morning
