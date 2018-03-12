South Live: Monday 12 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 12 March
- Weather: Showers and heavy rain
- Southern Railway strike action
- Arrest over Southampton house fire
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Travel: Crowd Control at Waterloo
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
Crowd control measures have been implemented at Waterloo Station.
A broken down train on the Jubilee Line has led to delays getting into the station. Severe delays are also reported on the Jubilee Line.
Transport for London recommend passengers allow extra time to enter the station or use an alternative station.
Southampton house gutted by fire
A house in Southampton has been completely destroyed following a fire on Sunday afternoon.
No-one was hurt in the blaze at the terraced house in Kendal Avenue.
A man has been arrested.
Renewed appeal over Blackwater shooting
Police have renewed their appeal for information about the shooting of a teenager at Blackwater in Hampshire.
The 17-year-old boy sustained life-changing injuries when he was shot in Hearsley Gardens last month.
A 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have now been released.
Previously four others were released from custody pending further inquiries.
Search for missing eighty-two-year-old man
Police have appealed for information about an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who has gone missing in the Sunningdale area of Berkshire.
Rizkallah Moussah, 82, was last seen in Rise Road on Saturday morning.
Mr Moussah is bilingual and can speak English and Arabic.
Cash point stolen in supermarket raid
It is not yet clear whether the cash point had been taken "by some other means", police said.Read more
Missing Katrice Lee's father: Military police 'must regain my trust'
The father of toddler who disappeared near a military base almost 37 years ago says police must regain his trust after mistakes in the search for her.
Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn, Germany in 1981.
International appeals have failed to find her, but her father Richard Lee has never given up hope.
Later, Mr Lee will meet a Royal Military Police (RMP) team that is reinvestigating the case.
Katrice went missing on 28 November 1981 - her second birthday - while out shopping with her mother Sharon, from Gosport, Hampshire.
Abingdon vicar who 'spiritually abused' boy gets two-year ban
A Church of England vicar who "spiritually abused" a boy has been banned from ministry for two years.
The Reverend Timothy Davis is understood to be the first priest to have been convicted of such abuse by the Bishop's Disciplinary Tribunal.
Mr Davis, of Christ Church, Abingdon, held two-hour private prayer sessions in the teenager's bedroom after moving in with his family in 2013.
After the judgement, a spokesman for the Diocese of Oxford said: "Tim Davis betrayed the trust of everyone involved in a youth mentoring program at Christ Church Abingdon."
Brothers succeed in Atlantic rowing challenge
Two brothers from Hampshire have successfully completed a row across the Atlantic.
Jude Massey and Dr Greg Bailey from Lymington left the Canary Islands on 18 January and arrived in Barbados 8 hours ago.
They have been raising money for the British Skin foundation in memory of their Dad Peter who died from skin cancer.
Woman dies and five injured in A35 Bere Regis crash
A woman has died and five people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dorset on Sunday.
The crash involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a silver Peugeot people carrier happened on the A35, two miles from Bere Regis toward Poole, at about 08:40 GMT.
The 35-year-old driver of the Astra died at the scene.
The driver of the Peugeot - a 55-year man from Poole - and his four passengers were seriously injured.
Weather: Showers or some longer spells of rain
Search for vulnerable woman across three counties
Police are searching for a 75-year-old woman who's gone missing from her home in Staines.
Pamela Pearce, who's described as "vulnerable", hasn't been seen since 19:00 GMT last night.
It's thought she may have used public transport to travel to Sussex or Dorset.
Southern rail hit by RMT union strike over safety row
Southern Railway workers are staging a 24 hour strike today as part of the long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains.
Members of the RMT union will walk out until midnight tonight. Southern says that most routes will operate normally but there will be some alterations.
Arrest over Southampton house fire
A man has been arrested after a house fire in Southampton.
No one was hurt in the fire at the terraced house in Kendal Avenue yesterday afternoon but the fire service say the property has been completely destroyed.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and a lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good Morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Oxford, Hampshire, Dorset, and Berkshire Facebook pages, or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.