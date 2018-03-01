South Live: Thursday 1 March
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 1 March
- Jackknifed lorry shuts A34; nine ambulance and air ambulance at scene
- Travel affected by snowy conditions
- No trains between Reading and London Paddington
- School closures across region
No such thing as a free lunch?
With lots of school closed across Bournemouth and Poole due to the snow today's lunches need a new home.
Forerunner says it has 1,500 meals prepared that they would like to donate to a good cause.
Tony Armstrong from the catering firm said: "We've got a tonne of food that is looking for a home."
The lunches are Mediterranean chicken pasta in a tomato sauce with vegetables and a salad with apple crumble and custard for pudding.
BreakingLondon Paddington closes
London Paddington station has closed owing to severe weather conditions. All high speed services will start and terminate at Reading.
No trains between Reading and London Paddington
Linda Serck
BBC South
Gritters hitting Hampshire's streets
Today's weather in the South - it's snow and ice
West Berkshire Council schools site down
Hour-long delays after A34 crash
Accident involving jackknifed lorry on A34
A jackknifed lorry on the A34 has shut the road both ways with nine ambulances and an air ambulance on the scene.
Southbound is closed from the M4, and northbound is closed from Bullington Cross (A303).
School closure websites crashing due to traffic
A few local authority websites, including the one for Hampshire County Council, are struggling to cope with the traffic from people checking on school closures.
Snow school closures in the South
With the snow overnight and much more expected today we are getting reports of school closures across the South.
Click on your local authority area below to see a list of schools affected:
North Hampshire sees heaviest snowfall
Flights disrupted by snowfall
A number of flights into and out of Southampton Airport have been cancelled this morning due to the snow.
Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flight with airlines before heading to the airport.
Severe accident: A34 Hampshire both ways
A34 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between B4640 and A303.
A34 Hampshire - A34 closed, severe delays and queuing traffic in both directions between Tot Hill Services in Tothill and Bullington Cross in Upper Bullington, because of an accident.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport and weather until 18:00.
