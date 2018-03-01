South Live: Thursday 1 March

With lots of school closed across Bournemouth and Poole due to the snow today's lunches need a new home.

Forerunner says it has 1,500 meals prepared that they would like to donate to a good cause.

Tony Armstrong from the catering firm said: "We've got a tonne of food that is looking for a home."

The lunches are Mediterranean chicken pasta in a tomato sauce with vegetables and a salad with apple crumble and custard for pudding.