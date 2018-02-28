South of England

South Live: Wednesday 28 February

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 28 February
  2. A Met Office weather warning for snow is in place
  3. Benson in Oxfordshire recorded a low of -10C (14F) overnight
  4. Jumper dumper helps homeless as temperatures plummet

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Latest headlines: Disruption expected as snow forecast

  • A Met Office weather warning for snow for much of the South is in place.
  • Charities in Oxfordshire say they're dealing with two new cases of homelessness a day - with spiralling rents blamed as part of the problem.
  • A top hat which belonged to the notorious Lord Lucan has sold for £2,200 at auction in Banbury.
  • Bulmershe Leisure Centre pool in Wokingham has closed two months before schedule after asbestos was found on the site.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.

M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Disruption expected as snow forecast

Cold weather has intensified across the south, with snow forecast.

Overnight temperatures in Benson, Oxfordshire, fell to -10C (14F).

Met Office weather warnings for snow for much of the South are in place with snow showers and longer periods of snow expected throughout today and tomorrow.

National Rail has advised train passengers to check before travelling, as disruption to journeys could continue today and tomorrow.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wednesday's weather: Snow forecast

Met Office weather warnings for snow are in place today, with snow showers and longer periods of snow expected.

Temperatures plummeted again overnight, with Benson in Oxfordshire recording a low of -10C (14F).

Maximum temperature today is: -1 to 2°C (30 to 36°F). Minimum Temperature: -5 to -2°C (23 to 28°F).

Wednesday's weather forecast

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport and weather until 18:00.

You can get in touch with us using our Oxford, Hampshire, Dorset, and Berkshire Facebook pages, or via our Twitter accounts:@BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top