South Live: Wednesday 28 February
- Updates from Wednesday 28 February
- A Met Office weather warning for snow is in place
- Benson in Oxfordshire recorded a low of -10C (14F) overnight
- Jumper dumper helps homeless as temperatures plummet
Latest headlines: Disruption expected as snow forecast
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle.
Disruption expected as snow forecast
Cold weather has intensified across the south, with snow forecast.
Overnight temperatures in Benson, Oxfordshire, fell to -10C (14F).
Met Office weather warnings for snow for much of the South are in place with snow showers and longer periods of snow expected throughout today and tomorrow.
National Rail has advised train passengers to check before travelling, as disruption to journeys could continue today and tomorrow.
Wednesday's weather: Snow forecast
Met Office weather warnings for snow are in place today, with snow showers and longer periods of snow expected.
Temperatures plummeted again overnight, with Benson in Oxfordshire recording a low of -10C (14F).
Maximum temperature today is: -1 to 2°C (30 to 36°F). Minimum Temperature: -5 to -2°C (23 to 28°F).
