South Live: Monday 26 February

BBC

Bookmakers have slashed the odds of snow falling before the end of this month.

There is an amber warning for snow valid from 02:00 on Tuesday morning. Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

Martin Hill, operations service manager for Dorset Highways, and in charge of the fleet of 26 gritters working in the county, said staff were prepared for a "significant dumping" later in the week.