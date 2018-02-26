South Live: Monday 26 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Whiteley.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Whiteley), because of a broken down vehicle.
Preparations set for amber snow warning
Bookmakers have slashed the odds of snow falling before the end of this month.
There is an amber warning for snow valid from 02:00 on Tuesday morning. Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.
Martin Hill, operations service manager for Dorset Highways, and in charge of the fleet of 26 gritters working in the county, said staff were prepared for a "significant dumping" later in the week.
Man stabbed in Southampton street
A man's in hospital with a punctured lung after being stabbed in Southampton on Saturday evening.
Police say he was with a group that got into an altercation with the passenger of a silver Ford Fiesta in Woolston.
The car was damaged and a 23-year-old was stabbed in the back. Two men aged 18 and 23 were arrested and are being questioned by police.
Pedestrian, 31, dies after car crash
A 31-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Hampshire.
The crash involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa happened on Smannell Road, Andover near the Cricketers Way junction at about 17:10 on Sunday.
Hampshire police said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
Billy Morgan flies the flag at Winter Olympics
BBC Sport
Southampton snowboarder Billy Morgan didn't disappoint at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
He was chosen as the flag-bearer for Team GB after his bronze medal in the Snowboard Big Air gave Great Britain a record-breaking haul in Pyeongchang.
At one point the 28-year-old was even captured balancing the flag on his chin, while other flag-bearers looked on in awe.
Man rescued from car after Portland Bill cliff plunge
A man has been rescued from a car after it plunged over the edge of a cliff onto rocks amid an incoming tide.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Portland Bill lighthouse in Dorset at 23:15 GMT on Saturday.
A spokesman for the coastguard said it was "a race against time" to cut the man free from the vehicle before it was consumed by the waves.
The driver, believed to be in his 50s and from Weymouth, was taken to Dorset County Hospital with serious injuries.
Weather: Cold and breezy with some sunny spells
Today is set to be cold and breezy with some sunny spells, but also a good deal of cloud with the risk of a few snow showers, especially along the coast.
Delay warning over A34 closure
Police have closed the A34 southbound after a minibus crashed at Bullington Cross in the early hours.
You can get in touch with us using our Oxford, Hampshire, Dorset, and Berkshire Facebook pages, or via our Twitter accounts:@BBC_Hampshire,@BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.