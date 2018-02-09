South Live: Friday 9 February
- Updates from Friday 9 February
New chief 'has changed' NHS trust
Dr Nick Broughton says "cultural change is happening" at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.Read more
Reading residents object to new mosque plans
Dozens of residents in Tilehurst are objecting to proposals for a new mosque in Tilehurst, Reading.
They say it will make parking in the area more difficult and that a mosque is not needed.
The group looking to set up the community centre and place of worship say they are shocked at the response from some local people.
Mumtaz Ali from the Zainabiya Welfare Foundation insists it is intended to be a centre for the whole community.
Weather: Sunny day ahead
How to rebuild Dippy the diplodocus
After 112 years at London's Natural History Museum, Dippy the dinosaur has started a UK tour with the first stop in Dorset.
The 70ft-long (21m) replica of a diplodocus has 292 bones.
It only just squeezed into Dorset County Museum in Dorchester, with just 4in (10cm) to spare.
The tour, which ends in late 2020, will also take in Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Rochdale and Norwich.
You can get in touch with your pictures and news on our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.