South Live: Friday 9 February

Dozens of residents in Tilehurst are objecting to proposals for a new mosque in Tilehurst, Reading.

They say it will make parking in the area more difficult and that a mosque is not needed.

The group looking to set up the community centre and place of worship say they are shocked at the response from some local people.

Mumtaz Ali from the Zainabiya Welfare Foundation insists it is intended to be a centre for the whole community.