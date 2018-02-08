South of England

South Live: Thursday 8 February

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 8 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Poole council puts new fines for beggars on hold

Stephen Stafford

BBC South

Homeless person in Poole
BBC

New rules which would see £100 fines issued for begging in a Dorset town have been put on hold by a council.

Borough of Poole had introduced Public Space Protection Orders which also targeted drinking alcohol in the street and "behaviour likely to cause nuisance".

The Bishop of Sherborne said the measures would make the homeless "even more vulnerable".

The council said they would now be discussed by a committee.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire crews tackle water mill fire

More than 50 firefighters have tackled a fire overnight which has gutted a water mill.

The blaze broke out at Bere Mill shortly after 22:00 GMT in London Road, Whitchurch.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said crews had fought to save parts of the historic mill which used to supply paper for the Bank of England.

The service said no-one was hurt in the fire which spread throughout the 18th century building.

Crews remain at the scene damping down.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: 'Cold and bright, becoming cloudier'

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to BBC South Live.

We will bring you the latest headlines from across the region along with sport, travel and weather updates until 18:00.

You can get in touch with us using our Oxford, Hampshire, Dorset, and Berkshire Facebook pages, or via our Twitter accounts: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top