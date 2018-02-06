South Live: Tuesday 6 February
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 6 February
Tuesday morning headlines
Here is your morning news digest from around the region.
If you are just about to get in the car...
It's a busy morning.
In Berkshire, it is very slow on the M4 London-bound between junction 13 and 12 after two earlier bumps. It is also pretty solid between junction 10 and junction 8/9.
There are also long delays in both directions between Reading and Basingstoke on the A33.
Queen's Windsor swans 'killed by bird flu'
More than 20 swans from the Queen's flock in Windsor have died and several more are "dying at the moment" amid fears they have been infected by bird flu.
Seven of the dead birds have been sent for testing to establish whether avian flu is responsible.
Here is today's weather
Lucy Martin stands in front of her BBC weather crystal ball on this Tuesday morning.
The ball frosts over with ice, suggesting it will be a chilly day.
