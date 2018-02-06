South of England

South Live: Tuesday 6 February

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 6 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Tuesday morning headlines

Here is your morning news digest from around the region.

  • More than 150 staff working for a Southampton-based luxury boat builder are to lose their jobs. Oyster Yachts based in Saxon Wharf is believed to have gone into liquidation.
  • A Berkshire mum - whose son with learning difficulties and mistakenly spent hundreds pounds on iTunes vouchers - wants new rules to protect vulnerable people.
  • More than 20,000 people have signed an online petition calling for help to stop the proposed closure of Douglas House hospice in Oxford.
  • Controversial bars put on benches in Bournemouth are to be removed. The borough council says it follows "extensive feedback" and "depth of feeling" from the public.

If you are just about to get in the car...

It's a busy morning.

In Berkshire, it is very slow on the M4 London-bound between junction 13 and 12 after two earlier bumps. It is also pretty solid between junction 10 and junction 8/9.

There are also long delays in both directions between Reading and Basingstoke on the A33.

Queen's Windsor swans 'killed by bird flu'

More than 20 swans from the Queen's flock in Windsor have died and several more are "dying at the moment" amid fears they have been infected by bird flu.

Seven of the dead birds have been sent for testing to establish whether avian flu is responsible.

Here is today's weather

Lucy Martin stands in front of her BBC weather crystal ball on this Tuesday morning.

The ball frosts over with ice, suggesting it will be a chilly day.

Hello, is it South News you're looking for?

I can see it in your eyes, I can see it in your smile.

The latest news, sport, travel and weather is all you've ever wanted, and our journalistic arms are open wide.

You can get in touch anytime with us using our Oxford, Hampshire, Dorset, and Berkshire Facebook pages, or via our Twitter accounts: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

