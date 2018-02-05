South Live: Monday 5 February

Isle of Wight Council

The Isle of Wight's floating bridge remains out of action.

The troubled ferry was taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing on Friday evening.

Floating Bridge 6 had re-entered service in December after being suspended for more than three months.

Isle of Wight Council said the service will not run until Wednesday after previously stating it would resume today.

A passenger launch will be provided until 22:30 GMT while the floating bridge is out of service.