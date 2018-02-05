South Live: Monday 5 February
Floating bridge out of action until Wednesday
The Isle of Wight's floating bridge remains out of action.
The troubled ferry was taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing on Friday evening.
Floating Bridge 6 had re-entered service in December after being suspended for more than three months.
Isle of Wight Council said the service will not run until Wednesday after previously stating it would resume today.
A passenger launch will be provided until 22:30 GMT while the floating bridge is out of service.
Stolen Land Rover reverses into Aldi
A stolen Land Rover was wedged in the side of an Aldi store in Oxford after being reversed into it by thiefs.
The offenders used equipment attached to the vehicle to try to steal a cash machine from the store at Horspath Driftway late on Saturday.
However, their attempts failed and they fled on foot empty-handed. No-one was injured in the incident.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and is investigating whether it is linked to other burglaries.
Ferry desk officer saves drowning man
A ferry company said it was "proud" of one of its deck officers who jumped off a vessel to save a drowning man.
The man was spotted in the freezing waters of Portsmouth Harbour from a Wightlink ferry late on Saturday.
Steve Chamberlain said he acted "instinctively" when he saw the man was in trouble.
Operations director Daryl Palmer said: "We are very proud of Steve and his colleagues for acting so promptly."
