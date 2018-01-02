South Live: Tuesday 2 January

Well hello there.

Back to normality then...

We all hope you had a lovely Christmas and New Year, and that your fragile heads have disappeared after Sunday night's festivities.

We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.

You can keep in touch with our Hampshire , Dorset , Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or via our Twitter accounds: @BBC_Hampshire , @BBCDorset , @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford .