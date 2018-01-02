South of England

South Live: Tuesday 2 January

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 2 January

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Here is today's weather forecast

Oh Dan Downs, why are you doing this to us?

It's a new year, don't give us rain!

Dan Downs has Thursday's weather

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tuesday's headlines

  • The biggest increase in rail fares in five years has come into force this morning. Annual season tickets are going up by 3.6% and average fares are rising by 3.4%
  • New trains have started running into Paddington on the Didcot to Reading route, after electrification work on the line was completed over the Christmas break
  • A specialist dementia day-service in Oxford is fighting to stay open. Daybreak Oxford has to raise £200,000 every year to keep running, after funding from Oxfordshire County Council was stopped
  • Police are investigating an attack on a 13-year-old boy which left him with an eye injury in Poole. It is believed he may have been hit by a catapult, BB or air gun

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail fares up by 3.4%

Waterloo Station
PA

Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.4% across Britain.

It means a 12-month season ticket from Oxford to London now costs £5,096, an increase £176.

Meanwhile a ticket between Bournemouth and London has risen by £232, to £6,732.

And an annual ticket from Maidenhead to London is now £3,092, an increase of £104.

The Department for Transport says the price rises have been capped in line with inflation.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Well hello there.

Back to normality then...

We all hope you had a lovely Christmas and New Year, and that your fragile heads have disappeared after Sunday night's festivities.

We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.

You can keep in touch with our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or via our Twitter accounds: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top