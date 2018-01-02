South Live: Tuesday 2 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 2 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Here is today's weather forecast
Oh Dan Downs, why are you doing this to us?
It's a new year, don't give us rain!
Tuesday's headlines
Rail fares up by 3.4%
Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.4% across Britain.
It means a 12-month season ticket from Oxford to London now costs £5,096, an increase £176.
Meanwhile a ticket between Bournemouth and London has risen by £232, to £6,732.
And an annual ticket from Maidenhead to London is now £3,092, an increase of £104.
The Department for Transport says the price rises have been capped in line with inflation.
Good morning
Well hello there.
Back to normality then...
We all hope you had a lovely Christmas and New Year, and that your fragile heads have disappeared after Sunday night's festivities.
We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
You can keep in touch with our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or via our Twitter accounds: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.