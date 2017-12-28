South Live: Thursday 28 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Woman, 39, dies after Dorchester 'hit-and-run'
- Man, 95, dies in two-car A35 crash
- Suspected supermarket gas leak 'caused by contractors'
- Oxford hospital parking charges raise £3m in year
- Slough businesses warned of licensing scam
- Updates from Thursday 28 December
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Liverpool to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk for world record £75m
Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk will join Liverpool when the transfer window re-opens on 1 January in a world record £75m deal.
The Netherlands international had been expected to join the Reds last summer after he handed in a transfer request.
But a move fell through when Liverpool apologised for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
The fee is the most ever paid for a defender - Manchester City paid £52m to Monaco for Benjamin Mendy in July.
Reading night club faces demolition for second time
Solent-stricken Russian cargo ship 'on its way to Southampton'
Dorset travel latest: Dorchester road remains closed after 'hit-and-run' crash
BBC News Travel
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J4 for M3 and J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound between J4 M3 and J3, M271 (Romsey), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
New Colden Common homes approved
Stricken Russian ship: MCA latest information
Stricken Russian cargo ship 'preparing to sail to Southampton'
A Russian cargo ship that has been stricken in the Solent with a "significant list" is due to sail to Southampton this morning, the coastguard has said.
The Mekhanik Yartsev got into difficulties off Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday morning.
The 13 crew members are reported to be safe and well and remain on board the vessel, which is carrying wooden pallets.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said preparations were being made to "facilitate the arrival" of the ship at Southampton Harbour.
It had been expected to sail on Tuesday night but the move was hampered by poor weather.
Severe disruption: A332 Berkshire northbound
A332 Berkshire northbound severe disruption, between A355 and B3022 Slough Road.
A332 Berkshire - A332 in Windsor closed northbound between the A355 junction and the B3022 Slough Road junction, because of ice.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
BoomTown festival expansion plan faces opposition
Weather outlook: Cold and crisp
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Christchurch Sainsbury's supermarket evacuated over 'gas leak'
A Sainsbury's supermarket was evacuated due to a suspected gas leak that has led to three casualties.
Three fire crews, gas monitors and a hazardous materials officer were sent to the store on Lyndhurst Road in Christchurch, Dorset, on Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were treated for "light-headedness requiring oxygen" at the scene, the ambulance service said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the cause is thought to be related to contractors working on site.
Latest news headlines for the south of England
Dorchester 'hit-and-run' crash victim dies in hospital
A woman has died after being hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Dorset.
The 39-year-old was fatally injured on The Grove in Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.
She was taken to hospital but died later.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. An Audi car has also been seized.
The road was closed as investigations were carried out. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Electricity returned to power cut homes
SSEN says only a handful of homes are still without power in the Stockbridge and Lyndhurst areas following power cuts.
The utility company says it reconnected more than 19,000 customers during the course of yesterday.
Man, 95, dies in A35 crash
A 95-year-old man has died in a two-car crash in Dorset.
The man was driving a Volkswagen High Up which collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A35 near Winterbourne Abbas on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 87-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.
Both were from the Wimborne area.
The 70-year-old driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Weather disruption for Condor Ferries sailings
Rough sea conditions and strong winds are causing disruption for passengers travelling to and from the South.
Extra fast ferry sailings have been put on by Condor Ferries today - after services between Poole, Jersey, Geurnsey and France were cancelled yesterday.
The ferry company is also warning services tomorrow and on Saturday are under review due to forecast strong winds.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's BBC South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 17:00.
Stay in touch via our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire or Oxford Facebook pages or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.