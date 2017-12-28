South of England

South Live: Thursday 28 December

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Woman, 39, dies after Dorchester 'hit-and-run'
  2. Man, 95, dies in two-car A35 crash
  3. Suspected supermarket gas leak 'caused by contractors'
  4. Oxford hospital parking charges raise £3m in year
  5. Slough businesses warned of licensing scam
  6. Updates from Thursday 28 December

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Liverpool to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk for world record £75m

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk will join Liverpool when the transfer window re-opens on 1 January in a world record £75m deal.

Virgil van Dijk
Getty Images

The Netherlands international had been expected to join the Reds last summer after he handed in a transfer request.

But a move fell through when Liverpool apologised for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.

The fee is the most ever paid for a defender - Manchester City paid £52m to Monaco for Benjamin Mendy in July.

Reading night club faces demolition for second time

View more on twitter

Solent-stricken Russian cargo ship 'on its way to Southampton'

View more on twitter

Dorset travel latest: Dorchester road remains closed after 'hit-and-run' crash

BBC News Travel

View more on twitter

Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J4 for M3 and J3 for M271.

M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound between J4 M3 and J3, M271 (Romsey), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.

New Colden Common homes approved

View more on twitter

Stricken Russian ship: MCA latest information

Preparations are well under way to move the Russian vessel Mekhanik Yartsev this morning.

A Southampton pilot is already on board and the vessel and is in the process of weighing anchor for transit to a berth in Southampton Harbour today.

During its short passage the vessel will be accompanied by a tug, the pilot vessel, a Southampton patrol vessel and the RNLI Yarmouth all-weather lifeboat - all of which are on scene now.

The crew remain safe and well. Further updates will be provided as the vessel moves alongside.

Stricken Russian cargo ship 'preparing to sail to Southampton'

A Russian cargo ship that has been stricken in the Solent with a "significant list" is due to sail to Southampton this morning, the coastguard has said.

Mekhanik Yartsev stricken in Solent
MCA

The Mekhanik Yartsev got into difficulties off Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday morning.

The 13 crew members are reported to be safe and well and remain on board the vessel, which is carrying wooden pallets.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said preparations were being made to "facilitate the arrival" of the ship at Southampton Harbour.

It had been expected to sail on Tuesday night but the move was hampered by poor weather.

Severe disruption: A332 Berkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A332 Berkshire northbound severe disruption, between A355 and B3022 Slough Road.

A332 Berkshire - A332 in Windsor closed northbound between the A355 junction and the B3022 Slough Road junction, because of ice.

BoomTown festival expansion plan faces opposition

View more on twitter

Weather outlook: Cold and crisp

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

Christchurch Sainsbury's supermarket evacuated over 'gas leak'

Police at the Sainsbury's store in Christchurch
Dorset Police

A Sainsbury's supermarket was evacuated due to a suspected gas leak that has led to three casualties.

Three fire crews, gas monitors and a hazardous materials officer were sent to the store on Lyndhurst Road in Christchurch, Dorset, on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were treated for "light-headedness requiring oxygen" at the scene, the ambulance service said.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the cause is thought to be related to contractors working on site.

Latest news headlines for the south of England

  • A 39-year-old woman has died after a suspected hit-and-run in Dorchester.
  • A 95-year-old man has died in a two-car crash on the A35 near Winterbourne Abbas.
  • A suspected gas leak at a Christchurch supermarket was caused by contractors working at the site, the fire and rescue service has said.
  • Parking charges at the John Radcliffe Hospital have raised more than £3m in the last year - that's one of the highest figures in the country.
  • Businesses in Slough are being warned about scammers pretending to be a council licensing officer.

Dorchester 'hit-and-run' crash victim dies in hospital

A woman has died after being hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Dorset.

Police cordon at The Grove
BBC

The 39-year-old was fatally injured on The Grove in Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital but died later.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. An Audi car has also been seized.

The road was closed as investigations were carried out. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Electricity returned to power cut homes

SSEN says only a handful of homes are still without power in the Stockbridge and Lyndhurst areas following power cuts.

The utility company says it reconnected more than 19,000 customers during the course of yesterday.

Man, 95, dies in A35 crash

A 95-year-old man has died in a two-car crash in Dorset.

The man was driving a Volkswagen High Up which collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A35 near Winterbourne Abbas on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 87-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both were from the Wimborne area.

The 70-year-old driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Weather disruption for Condor Ferries sailings

Rough sea conditions and strong winds are causing disruption for passengers travelling to and from the South.

Extra fast ferry sailings have been put on by Condor Ferries today - after services between Poole, Jersey, Geurnsey and France were cancelled yesterday.

The ferry company is also warning services tomorrow and on Saturday are under review due to forecast strong winds.

Condor Liberation
BBC

Good morning

Welcome to Thursday's BBC South Live.

We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 17:00.

Stay in touch via our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire or Oxford Facebook pages or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

