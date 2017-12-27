As it happened: Snow hits region
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 27 December
Live Reporting
Goodbye
We have come to the end of our live coverage for today.
As you may not snow, we will be back tomorrow at 09:00 GMT for some more action, hopefully it will less dramatic than today.
Have a good evening.
Power outage customers near 'final straight'
Many people across the south of England have been affected by power cuts due to high winds and snow last night.
Electricity firm SSE say many of them can now turn their lights on, and the remaining few should have their power back this evening.
Greg Clark, a spokesperson for the firm, said 400 homes still have no power in Oxfordshire, within postcodes in Burford, Witney and Carterton.
Three hundred houses in Newbury, Berkshire, are still without power, and homes within the RG25 and RG28 and PO8 postcode areas in Hampshire still have no electricity.
Thousands stolen in Basingstoke robbery
A laptop and £5,000 in cash were among items stolen in a house robbery in Basingstoke.
The burglary occurred in Fairfields Road between 08:30 and 18:30 GMT on 23 December.
The offender, or offenders, broke into the house via a back door and made what Hampshire Constabulary called an "untidy search" of two bedrooms.
As well as the cash and computer, perfume, clothes, and three white gold chains were stolen, one of which was a Louis Vuitton design, and another was a Gucci product.
Man attacked with bottle in Hampshire
A man has had nine stitches in his forehead after being attacked with a bottle in Havant.
Hampshire police said that the 25-year-old victim was assaulted at 06:30 GMT this morning on Foxcott Grove.
The victim described the man who assaulted him as white, with a stocky build and a shaved head.
The force is appealing for witnesses.
Hampshire travel latest: A31 delays in the New Forest
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J14 for A338.
M4 Berkshire - M4 entry slip road closed and queuing traffic westbound at J14, A338 (Hungerford).
What's that? You want some more snow pictures?
We know, we know, it's not snowing anymore and most of it has melted.
But let's enjoy some more lovely pictures sent in by our esteemed readers from this morning, when snow coated our region.
We have received plenty of lovely pictures, please do keep sending them in via the BBC Weather Watchers site
Surely she doesn't need public transport?
This unsubstantiated bit of celebrity spotting has us scratching our heads.
Not least, because Josie Whittaker, the new Doctor Who of course, already has her own vehicle in the form of the Tardis...
Severe accident: A35 Dorset both ways
A35 Dorset both ways severe accident, between A37 and Longland's Lane.
A35 Dorset - A35 closed and slow traffic in both directions between Monkeys Jump Roundabout in Dorchester and the Longland's Lane junction in Winterbourne Abbas, because of a serious accident.
Stricken ship 'to move to Southampton'
The 13 crew members are reported to be safe and well and remain on board the vessel.Read more
Southampton Harbour preparations made for stricken Russian cargo ship
'Life-changing injuries' for 91-year-old hit by car
A 91-year-old woman has suffered "life-changing injuries" after being hit by a car whilst walking on the pavement.
Thames Valley Police said a blue Ford struck the women at the junction of Whiteknights Road and Talfourd Avenue in Reading at 11:20 GMT on Boxing Day.
The force added the woman was taken to hospital for treatment with serious injuries.
The 66-year-old driver of the vehicle, and a passenger, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
CCTV image released after indecent exposures
Snow is falling, all around us...
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Well, most of it has probably melted by now... but there was plenty of snow around this morning.
Here are some of your photos.
HMRC employs Oxfordshire farmyard ducks to 'niggle' taxpayers
Risking the accusation that the taxman himself has gone quackers, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has employed some farmyard ducks from Oxfordshire to encourage people to file their tax returns on time.
The online and billboard adverts feature a man in the bath, being niggled by a duck.
Instead of quacking, the duck repeats the word "tax".
HMRC confirmed that real ducks posed for the photos, before being returned to a bird sanctuary in Oxfordshire.
George Michael's family urge fans to 'raise a glass'
George Michael's family have paid tribute to the former Wham! frontman a year after his death.
A note posted on his website urges fans to "appreciate your family and friends" and to "raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly".
Michael died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016 at his home in Oxfordshire as a result of heart and liver disease.
His old band's seasonal song Last Christmas hit number three in the Christmas singles charts last week.
The extent of power cuts across region
Parts of the region are still without power due to a power outage caused by this morning's weather.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Network has said it is "making good progress" in restoring power, and has reconnected 12,500 properties.
However, 5,500 remain without power.
Andover and Basingstoke in Hampshire, Newbury in Berkshire, as well as areas of Oxfordshire, have all been badly affected.
Other areas including in Dorset have also been affected.
Snow brings power cuts and crashes
'Surf reef' debris washes up on Dorset beach
Power restored to 12,500 customers after snow, high winds and lightning
Power has been restored to 12,500 customers across the south of England, Scottish and Southern Electric (SSE) has said.
From the early hours of this morning, snow, combined with high winds and lightning, caused damage to its overhead cables resulting in a number of faults, the firm said.
Andover and Basingstoke in Hampshire, Newbury in Berkshire, as well as areas of Oxfordshire, have all been affected.
There are currently about 5,500 customers without power, with all homes expected to have power restored later.
Images released from two-car crash
Pictures have been released of a dramatic head-on collision near Brill, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police and fire crews from Bicester were sent out to the site of the crash yesterday afternoon at about 13:30 GMT.
Fortunately the three people were able to exit the vehicles themselves before the crews arrival.
South Central Ambulance Service provided initial medical care, whilst dealing with oil which had spread down the road as a result of the collision.
How did our local football teams fare on Boxing Day?
All of our local teams across the top five leagues in English football were in action yesterday as the traditional Boxing day fixtures were played.
The winners
The losers
The draws
There is a brand new round of fixtures on New Year's Day.
Oxford council offers beds to homeless amid freezing temperatures
With temperatures expected to drop below 0C (32F) in the coming days, Oxford City Council has said it will provide accommodation for all rough sleepers in the city.
The authority has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), which means the council and local homelessness organisations will make extra bed spaces available for rough sleepers on Wednesday and Thursday evening.
When SWEP is activated, emergency accommodation is available for anyone who would otherwise be sleeping rough on the night – even if they would not usually be eligible for the city’s adult homeless pathway.
The Met Office is forecasting that temperatures will fall to zero or below on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at J14 for A338 affecting J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - M4 entry slip road closed and queuing traffic westbound at J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of an accident and recovery work. Congestion to J13, A34 (Chieveley).
Plans to move Solent-stricken Russian cargo ship 'put on hold'
George Michael's Goring neighbours share memories one year on
George Michael was found dead at his riverside home on Christmas Day 2016.
In the village of Goring, Oxfordshire, where he had lived for 17 years, he is still remembered not as a superstar but as a neighbour and friend.
Some people have been sharing their memories of meeting the star in their midst. Read more here.
Woman trapped in floodwater for two hours
A woman had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a car in 3ft (0.9m) of floodwater for two hours.
Two firefighters wearing dry suits helped the woman from the car near Launton, Oxfordshire, this morning.
The car was also recovered.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road between Launton and Marsh Gibbon was likely to remain closed until the floodwater recedes.
Apparently it's snowing...
Some of you will have woken up to a wonderfully picturesque site in the south this morning.
We have received plenty of lovely pictures, please do keep sending them in via the BBC Weather Watchers site
Video: Can AI keep these zoo animals warm?
The Nyala antelope at Marwell Wildlife in Hampshire are playing their part in an artificial intelligence (AI) experiment that could save the zoo thousands of pounds a year.
SSE 'doing all it can' to restore power
Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) has said challenging weather conditions are hampering its efforts to restore power to 13,800 customers across the South of England.
Andover and Basingstoke in Hampshire, Newbury in Berkshire and areas of Oxfordshire have been badly affected after snow, The firm saidcombined with high winds and lightning, caused damage to SSE’s overhead network.
A company statement said the snowfall was "causing difficulties for SSE’s teams in gaining access to network faults", as it created tough road conditions.
Craig Gilroy, director of customer operations, added the firm have been "preparing for a period of unsettled weather for over a week now and... we have made extra frontline and support staff available.
“We understand how frustrating a loss of power can be, especially over the festive season, and I’d like to reassure our customers we are well prepared and our teams are doing all we can to restore power as quickly as possible, where it is safe to do so."
Hampshire heavily affected by power failures
Hampshire has far from escaped the power failures affecting the south this morning, caused by the weather.
Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) has said 105 postcode areas are affected in the RG25 and RG28 areas near Basingstoke and 12 in the SO21 area near Owslebury.
In the area near Bishops Waltham (SO32 postcodes), 190 postcodes have been affected, while 59 areas covered by the PO8 postcode near Horndean are also affected by outages.
SSE has said it is working to get the power back on as quickly as possible. The company estimates that some areas (near Owslebury and Basingstoke) could be fixed by the early afternoon.
Those in the PO7 areas with issues may not see power restored until 20:00 GMT.
Be careful on the roads...
There are a number of travel issues related to the snow and rain in the region, so if you are travelling this morning, make sure you check the route is clear.
Oxfordshire
Berkshire
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for M27 and J13 for A335 affecting .
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 northbound between J14 M27 and J13, A335 (Chandlers Ford), because of debris on the road.
Snow is falling, all around us...
For all of those dreaming of a white (two days after) Christmas, well, your prayers have been answered.
Bob Girling has sent us this lovely picture from his garden in Chilton, Oxfordshire, this morning.
Just to clear something up for you, we believe those are mini-snowmen at the front.
Berkshire homes without power
High winds have left thousands of homes in Berkshire without power.
Three postcode areas in Bracknell and 13 in the RG20 areas near Newbury are affected.
SSE has said it is working to get the power back on as quickly as possible.
Person rescued from floodwater in Bicester
Thousands without power in Oxfordshire
The snow is not only have a major effect on the roads, it seems.
Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) is reporting that seven OX7 and 12 OX18 postcodes have been affected by power cuts.
Issues in the OX18 areas, with houses in Burford and Swinbrook, were first reported in the early hours of this morning.
The faults in the OX7 area, near Chipping Norton, were first reported at 05:23 GMT,
SSE say services are expected to be restored by 14:00.
Video: Snowy scene in Hampshire
Thanks to Ben Thompson who has sent us this lovely video from Four Marks, near Alton.
Snow warnings in the Thames Valley
A34 snow pictures