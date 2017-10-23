South Live: Monday 23 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 23 October
Undercover with Hampshire's cycle police
More than 100 motorists have been stopped by police in Hampshire after overtaking cyclists too closely.
The drivers were caught during a series of undercover operations held across the county. Similar stings have also been held by police in Dorset.
Inside Out on BBC One in the South followed police in Hampshire as officers went undercover to catch drivers who weren't giving cyclists enough room on the road.
The close pass initiative was launched by the force after a successful scheme was run in the Midlands.
CCTV appeal following robbery in Bournemouth
Police in Dorset are searching for a man after an armed robbery at a Subway shop in Boscombe.
It happened on Christchurch Road around 20.20 BST on Saturday night.
Police said the dishevelled man threatened a member of staff with a knife before fleeing the scene with a quantity of cash.
No-one was injured during the raid.
Monday's weather forecast: Rain will gradually clear, but staying cloudy
It will be a grey start to the day, with rather cloudy skies and some outbreaks of rain.
While the morning rain will gradually clear eastwards, most places are expected to stay rather cloudy with only very limited brighter spells.
One or two further spots of rain will then be possible later in the day.
Maximum Temperature: 17 Deg C (63 Deg F).
Good Morning
Welcome to South Live, where we'll bring you the latest updates from across the region until 18.00.
You can get in touch with your pictures and news on our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.