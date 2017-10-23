South Live: Monday 23 October

An undercover police cyclist is leading a crackdown on cycling safety

More than 100 motorists have been stopped by police in Hampshire after overtaking cyclists too closely.

The drivers were caught during a series of undercover operations held across the county. Similar stings have also been held by police in Dorset.

Inside Out on BBC One in the South followed police in Hampshire as officers went undercover to catch drivers who weren't giving cyclists enough room on the road.

The close pass initiative was launched by the force after a successful scheme was run in the Midlands.