South Live: Monday 17 July
Summary
By Sue Paz and Michael Stoddard
Eight people hurt in Slough spray attack
Eight people have been taken to hospital after an "unknown substance" was sprayed through the window of a house.
A man wearing dark clothing sprayed the substance into a property on Skydmore Path in Slough before running away.
The victims felt nauseous and were taken to hospital following the attack just after 17:00 BST on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said it was not an acid attack.
Severe disruption: A3(M) Hampshire northbound
A3(M) Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for B2149 Horndean and J1 for A3.
A3(M) Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on A3(M) northbound between J2, B2149 (Horndean) and J1, A3 (Clanfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Ambulance trust assesses patients by Skype
Some patients who dial 999 in the south of England are being assessed by Skype to see if they really need an ambulance.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was one of several areas taking part in a trial of video-call technology.
It said the method was first used at nursing homes which made frequent calls to the ambulance service.
The change could provide "increased patient safety during a telephone assessment", a SCAS spokesman added.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Monday morning!
We'll be bringing you all the latest regional news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
