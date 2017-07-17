South of England

South Live: Monday 17 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 16 June

Live Reporting

By Sue Paz and Michael Stoddard

All times stated are UK

Eight people hurt in Slough spray attack

Eight people have been taken to hospital after an "unknown substance" was sprayed through the window of a house.

Slough street
Google

A man wearing dark clothing sprayed the substance into a property on Skydmore Path in Slough before running away.

The victims felt nauseous and were taken to hospital following the attack just after 17:00 BST on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police said it was not an acid attack.

Severe disruption: A3(M) Hampshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A3(M) Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for B2149 Horndean and J1 for A3.

A3(M) Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on A3(M) northbound between J2, B2149 (Horndean) and J1, A3 (Clanfield), because of a broken down vehicle.

Ambulance trust assesses patients by Skype

Some patients who dial 999 in the south of England are being assessed by Skype to see if they really need an ambulance.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was one of several areas taking part in a trial of video-call technology.

ambulance
BBC

It said the method was first used at nursing homes which made frequent calls to the ambulance service.

The change could provide "increased patient safety during a telephone assessment", a SCAS spokesman added.

Van Dijk to Liverpool back on?

Will we see any major football transfers today?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, could still become a £60m Liverpool player this summer, after insisting he will only move to Anfield.

This story and much, much more features in Monday's Gossip.

Read more here.

.
PA
Berkshire headlines: Swan upping starts on River Thames

  • Most services should expect cutbacks, Reading Borough Council has warned ahead of its meeting to consider £11m savings
  • Eight people have been taken to hospital after a substance attack by a man in Slough - although police stress it was not acid
  • The annual count of the Queen's swans on the River Thames starts today
Latest Oxfordshire headlines: Car left hanging after M40 crash

  • £200,000 is up for grabs to help small start-up businesses in Oxfordshire - the county's Local Enterprise Partnership said about £1,000 to £8,000 is on offer for each grant to support more small businesses grow
Latest Hants & IoW headlines: New Cowes floating bridge 'worse than old one'

Dorset headlines: Body found following fisherman search

Weather outlook: Warm sunshine on the way

Holly Green

BBC Weather

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Monday morning!

We'll be bringing you all the latest regional news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.

You can get in touch by email, on our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

