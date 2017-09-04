South Live: Monday 4 September
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Guy Hedger murder investigation: 'Parts of sawn-off shotgun' found
- Driver killed in two-car Isle of Wight crash
- Hundreds stuck in Ikea Reading car park on Sunday
- Weather: Murky start but brighter later
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
That's all for today!
The BBC South Live service will resume at 08:00 on Tuesday when we'll be bringing you the latest updates from across Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.
You can get in touch anytime with your pictures and news on our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.
Tolkien's Santa letter to his children
U-turn over Sandown secondary education plans
Plans to scrap secondary education at Sandown on the Isle of Wight have been "withdrawn", the council has said.
Isle of Wight Council said the authority's Conservative administration and new island MP Bob Seely had "succeeded in securing a commitment which ensures secondary education at Sandown will continue".
It follows proposals to close troubled Sandown Bay Academy which was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted because of "ineffective leadership at all levels" in July.
The council will now look at two options to either transfer leadership of the school to another academy sponsor or expand the age range of The Bay CE Primary School (pictured) to create a so-called "all through school" - with the latter being the council's preferred choice.
A final decision is expected to be made by mid-October.
'Gas pipe fall' window cleaner 'causes leak'
Further Waterloo engineering works set to cause South Western Railway disruption
Irish 'not shocked' by Quins win - Bell
London Irish full-back Tommy Bell says their Premiership win against Harlequins did not come as a shock to the squad.Read more
'I'm boiling inside. I don't know what to do'
More on our story today about how a group of drivers delivering parcels for Amazon are claiming they are owed thousands of pounds in unpaid wages.
The group of 24 drivers were told in July there was no more work for them.
They say they were asked to hand in their van keys and told they would be paid the same evening.
Amri Talel worked for AHC for three years. He said he was owed £4,000 in back pay and vehicle deposits.
"I have no money and he [Mr Lyon] is enjoying himself. How can he sleep at night? I'm boiling inside. I don't know what to do."
See our earlier posts for comments by Mr Lyon.
Since the Inside Out West team started following their case and challenging AHC, Amri has been paid £1,600.
BBC Inside Out West's report can be seen on BBC One in the West and South regions at 19:30 BST on Monday 4 September, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
Hampshire travel latest: A27 and M27 delays
BBC News Travel
Police hunt motorist after cyclist 'hit-and-run' in Oxford
Weather outlook: Turning brighter
Holly Green
BBC Weather
New-look South Western Railway revealed
Paul Clifton
Transport correspondent, BBC South Today
South Western Railway has revealed its new look today.
But it wasn't the best start with signalling problems causing rush hour delays for tens of thousands of passengers.
It has been like that nearly every day for the last week, following a major upgrade of Waterloo station.
The company is also facing a challenge from staff over the role of guards.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A355 Slough and J5 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - Queuing traffic on M4 London-bound between J6, A355 (Slough) and J5, A4 (Langley), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A4 (Slough West).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Devil possessed' woman 'spat at hospital staff'
Severe accident: A343 Hampshire both ways
A343 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between Old Stockbridge Road and Fullerton Road.
A343 Hampshire - A343 Salisbury Road in Middle Wallop closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Old Stockbridge Road junction and St Johns Cross, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Post workers 'paid to steal bank cards'
John Gibson
Inside Out West Midlands
A gang offers £1,000 a week to Royal Mail staff to steal bank cards, a BBC investigation finds.Read more
Jackett backs Pompey to start winning
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is confident his side can become "a winning force" in League One.Read more
Tributes to LGBT activist after cancer death
LGBT activist and journalist Dean Eastmond has died from a rare form of bone cancer aged 21.Read more
Ikea shoppers vent fury over car park delays
Hundreds of shoppers were trapped in a car park for more than three hours as they tried to leave an Ikea store on Sunday afternoon.
Customers visiting the furniture shop in Calcot, Reading, took to social media to vent their frustration as the gridlock developed.
Ikea has been approached for comment.
Kirsty Gallacher admits drink-driving
The Sky Sports presenter was found to be at more than three times the legal limit, a court hears.Read more
Row over name change town plan 'to be resolved'
More pictures of Botley Shetland pony rescue
Dozens die in Hampshire waiting for transplants
'I'm not talking to you on camera!'
See earlier posts for the background to this story...
When challenged by the BBC in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, Jayson Lyon - director of AHC Couriers Ltd - refused to speak on camera.
He said he was bound by his contract with Amazon not to do so.
But speaking later, off-camera, the drivers haven't been paid because their money was tied up in the vans they had been provided with and the damage he said the drivers had caused.
Drivers that haven't caused any damage or 'racked up' any driving or parking fines, he added, would get their money after 60 days.
Since then, AHC said it has treated all drivers in accordance with their contracts, paid those who had "provided the required information" and "refutes any suggestion that pay has been unlawfully withheld".
Watch more of this on BBC One tonight at 7:30pm and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
'Severe delays' on First Dorset services
BBC News Travel
Vince 'gutted' at fourth Finals Day loss
Hampshire captain James Vince is disappointed to lose another semi-final at T20 Blast Finals Day.Read more
Two killed in Chipping Norton motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger have died in a crash in Chipping Norton.
Thames Valley Police said the men overtook vehicles in New Street in the Oxfordshire town before being thrown off shortly after 15:30 on Saturday.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have made an appeal to trace people who either saw the crash or witnessed the Suzuki GS 500 being ridden on the A44 from Salford immediately beforehand.
South Western Railways delays continue
BBC News Travel
Helicopter base handed to new owner
The coastguard helicopter base at Portland closed in 2017.Read more
Driver killed in two-car collision
The man was driving an MG when it was involved in the crash that also involved a Peugeot 207.Read more
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes side can be 'winning force' in League One
BBC Sport
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett believes his squad have the potential to be "a winning force" in League One despite just one win from five games.
Pompey were beaten 1-0 at home by Rotherham on Sunday despite creating a number of good chances.
"In a battling game we missed key chances and didn't get a penalty appeal our way, that's how close it's been," Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.
Rotherham's win was their first away from home since April 2016.
Road closures warning for Oxford's St Giles' Fair
Kirsty Gallacher admits drink-driving in Eton
Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher has pleaded guilty to drink-driving after being caught more than three times over the legal limit.
The 41-year-old was arrested in Eton, Berkshire, on Saturday 12 August after failing a roadside breathalyser test.
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant had been on her way to meet her children for a day out at Windsor Castle, Slough magistrates heard.
District Judge Davinder Lachhar said the charge was "very serious".
Carer who attacked elderly mother 'just snapped'
Countess of Wessex to visit Isle of Wight
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is visit the Isle of Wight on 13 September, the council has announced.
Among her engagements on the island she will visit Shanklin Chine to commemorate its 200th anniversary, Newport's Earl Mountbatten Hospice which is in its 35th year and East Cowes to open the new Centre of Excellence for Composites Advances Manufacturing and Marine (CECAMM) facility.
Man dies in Isle of Wight two-car crash
Aman died in a two-car crash on the Isle of Wight last night.
The collision involving a grey MG and a blue Peugeot 207 happened on Brading Down Road, Brading, at about 21:00 BST.
The driver of the MG, a 20-year-old man from Bembridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the Peugeot, a 19-year-old man from Binstead, was taken to hospital with injuries but later discharged.
Time-lapse video shows revamp of Bracknell town centre
Bracknell in Berkshire will reclaim its town centre when a £240m shopping and leisure development opens on Thursday.
The opening of the one million sq ft foot (93,000 sq m) Lexicon centre ends a five-year construction project.
The scheme involved the demolition of a third of the old town centre, which has been widely criticised for its Brutalist architecture.
Designated as one of 10 new towns in 1949, Bracknell was originally built to help alleviate the post-war housing shortage.
Motorcyclist dies after convoy crash near Bicester
A man has died after crashing his motorcycle while riding in a convoy.
The small group of motorcycles was travelling along the A4095 near Bicester Golf Club, Oxfordshire, when the rider crashed yesterday morning, police said.
Air ambulance staff treated the 46-year-old man at the scene but he was pronounced dead at the John Radcliffe Hospital shortly after arrival.
Police said they believed no other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Latest sport headlines for the region
BBC Sport
Pony rescued after Botley ditch fall
Flying cancelled at Bournemouth Air Festival
Flying was cancelled on the final day of Bournemouth air show due to adverse weather.
Organisers said "strong cross-winds, low visibility and forecast rain" meant Sunday's aerial displays could not go ahead.
The four-day annual event is run by Bournemouth council which said any financial losses would be "marginal".
It said attendance on previous days had been "really strong".