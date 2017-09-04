South Live: Monday 4 September

BBC Amri Talel has organised the drivers to demand they are paid

More on our story today about how a group of drivers delivering parcels for Amazon are claiming they are owed thousands of pounds in unpaid wages.

The group of 24 drivers were told in July there was no more work for them.

They say they were asked to hand in their van keys and told they would be paid the same evening.

Amri Talel worked for AHC for three years. He said he was owed £4,000 in back pay and vehicle deposits.

"I have no money and he [Mr Lyon] is enjoying himself. How can he sleep at night? I'm boiling inside. I don't know what to do."

See our earlier posts for comments by Mr Lyon.

Since the Inside Out West team started following their case and challenging AHC, Amri has been paid £1,600.

BBC Inside Out West's report can be seen on BBC One in the West and South regions at 19:30 BST on Monday 4 September, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.