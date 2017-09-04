South of England

South Live: Monday 4 September

Summary

  1. Guy Hedger murder investigation: 'Parts of sawn-off shotgun' found
  2. Driver killed in two-car Isle of Wight crash
  3. Hundreds stuck in Ikea Reading car park on Sunday
  4. Weather: Murky start but brighter later

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

That's all for today!

The BBC South Live service will resume at 08:00 on Tuesday when we'll be bringing you the latest updates from across Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

You can get in touch anytime with your pictures and news on our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

Tolkien's Santa letter to his children

Tolkein's Santa letter to his children
Catherine McIlwaine, from the Bodleian Library, shows us the Santa letter Hobbit author JRR Tolkien wrote to his children.

U-turn over Sandown secondary education plans

Plans to scrap secondary education at Sandown on the Isle of Wight have been "withdrawn", the council has said.

The Bay CE School, Isle of Wight
Google

Isle of Wight Council said the authority's Conservative administration and new island MP Bob Seely had "succeeded in securing a commitment which ensures secondary education at Sandown will continue".

It follows proposals to close troubled Sandown Bay Academy which was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted because of "ineffective leadership at all levels" in July.

The council will now look at two options to either transfer leadership of the school to another academy sponsor or expand the age range of The Bay CE Primary School (pictured) to create a so-called "all through school" - with the latter being the council's preferred choice.

A final decision is expected to be made by mid-October.

'Gas pipe fall' window cleaner 'causes leak'

Further Waterloo engineering works set to cause South Western Railway disruption

Irish 'not shocked' by Quins win - Bell

London Irish full-back Tommy Bell

London Irish full-back Tommy Bell says their Premiership win against Harlequins did not come as a shock to the squad.

Read more

'I'm boiling inside. I don't know what to do'

Amri Talel has organised the drivers to demand they are paid
BBC
Amri Talel has organised the drivers to demand they are paid

More on our story today about how a group of drivers delivering parcels for Amazon are claiming they are owed thousands of pounds in unpaid wages.

The group of 24 drivers were told in July there was no more work for them.

They say they were asked to hand in their van keys and told they would be paid the same evening.

Amri Talel worked for AHC for three years. He said he was owed £4,000 in back pay and vehicle deposits.

"I have no money and he [Mr Lyon] is enjoying himself. How can he sleep at night? I'm boiling inside. I don't know what to do."

See our earlier posts for comments by Mr Lyon.

Since the Inside Out West team started following their case and challenging AHC, Amri has been paid £1,600.

BBC Inside Out West's report can be seen on BBC One in the West and South regions at 19:30 BST on Monday 4 September, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Hampshire travel latest: A27 and M27 delays

BBC News Travel

Police hunt motorist after cyclist 'hit-and-run' in Oxford

Weather outlook: Turning brighter

Holly Green

BBC Weather

New-look South Western Railway revealed

Paul Clifton

Transport correspondent, BBC South Today

South Western Railway has revealed its new look today.

But it wasn't the best start with signalling problems causing rush hour delays for tens of thousands of passengers.

It has been like that nearly every day for the last week, following a major upgrade of Waterloo station.

The company is also facing a challenge from staff over the role of guards.

South Western Railway train
BBC

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A355 Slough and J5 for A4.

M4 Berkshire - Queuing traffic on M4 London-bound between J6, A355 (Slough) and J5, A4 (Langley), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A4 (Slough West).

'Devil possessed' woman 'spat at hospital staff'

Severe accident: A343 Hampshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A343 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between Old Stockbridge Road and Fullerton Road.

A343 Hampshire - A343 Salisbury Road in Middle Wallop closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Old Stockbridge Road junction and St Johns Cross, because of an accident involving three vehicles.

Post workers 'paid to steal bank cards'

A gang member trying to recruit post men

John Gibson

Inside Out West Midlands

A gang offers £1,000 a week to Royal Mail staff to steal bank cards, a BBC investigation finds.

Read more

Jackett backs Pompey to start winning

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is confident his side can become "a winning force" in League One.

Read more

Ikea shoppers vent fury over car park delays

Ikea Reading
@carlaspottydogs

Hundreds of shoppers were trapped in a car park for more than three hours as they tried to leave an Ikea store on Sunday afternoon.

Customers visiting the furniture shop in Calcot, Reading, took to social media to vent their frustration as the gridlock developed.

Ikea has been approached for comment.

The disruption followed the closure of one of the entrance lanes to the retail park due to road works. This resulted in a bottleneck at the roundabout which caused severe delays on Pincent Lane and in our carpark. On this busy “Back to School” weekend our team didn’t anticipate the consequence of the lane closure and responded as quickly as possible to try to rectify the situation. We would like to thank our customers for their patience.

Johanna HeurenIKEA Reading store manager

Kirsty Gallacher admits drink-driving

Kirsty Gallacher at Slough magistrates

The Sky Sports presenter was found to be at more than three times the legal limit, a court hears.

Read more

Row over name change town plan 'to be resolved'

More pictures of Botley Shetland pony rescue

Dozens die in Hampshire waiting for transplants

'I'm not talking to you on camera!'

Watch: BBC Inside Out West sought an interview with Jayson Lyon

See earlier posts for the background to this story...

When challenged by the BBC in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, Jayson Lyon - director of AHC Couriers Ltd - refused to speak on camera.

He said he was bound by his contract with Amazon not to do so.

But speaking later, off-camera, the drivers haven't been paid because their money was tied up in the vans they had been provided with and the damage he said the drivers had caused.

Drivers that haven't caused any damage or 'racked up' any driving or parking fines, he added, would get their money after 60 days.

Since then, AHC said it has treated all drivers in accordance with their contracts, paid those who had "provided the required information" and "refutes any suggestion that pay has been unlawfully withheld".

Watch more of this on BBC One tonight at 7:30pm and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

'Severe delays' on First Dorset services

BBC News Travel

Two killed in Chipping Norton motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger have died in a crash in Chipping Norton.

New Street, Chipping Norton
Google

Thames Valley Police said the men overtook vehicles in New Street in the Oxfordshire town before being thrown off shortly after 15:30 on Saturday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have made an appeal to trace people who either saw the crash or witnessed the Suzuki GS 500 being ridden on the A44 from Salford immediately beforehand.

South Western Railways delays continue

BBC News Travel

Driver killed in two-car collision

Brading Down Road

The man was driving an MG when it was involved in the crash that also involved a Peugeot 207.

Read more

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes side can be 'winning force' in League One

BBC Sport

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett believes his squad have the potential to be "a winning force" in League One despite just one win from five games.

Kenny Jackett
rex

Pompey were beaten 1-0 at home by Rotherham on Sunday despite creating a number of good chances.

"In a battling game we missed key chances and didn't get a penalty appeal our way, that's how close it's been," Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.

Rotherham's win was their first away from home since April 2016.

Road closures warning for Oxford's St Giles' Fair

Kirsty Gallacher admits drink-driving in Eton

Kirsty Gallacher
PA

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher has pleaded guilty to drink-driving after being caught more than three times over the legal limit.

The 41-year-old was arrested in Eton, Berkshire, on Saturday 12 August after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant had been on her way to meet her children for a day out at Windsor Castle, Slough magistrates heard.

District Judge Davinder Lachhar said the charge was "very serious".

Carer who attacked elderly mother 'just snapped'

Countess of Wessex to visit Isle of Wight

Sophie, Countess of Wessex
PA

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is visit the Isle of Wight on 13 September, the council has announced.

Among her engagements on the island she will visit Shanklin Chine to commemorate its 200th anniversary, Newport's Earl Mountbatten Hospice which is in its 35th year and East Cowes to open the new Centre of Excellence for Composites Advances Manufacturing and Marine (CECAMM) facility.

Man dies in Isle of Wight two-car crash

Aman died in a two-car crash on the Isle of Wight last night.

The collision involving a grey MG and a blue Peugeot 207 happened on Brading Down Road, Brading, at about 21:00 BST.

The driver of the MG, a 20-year-old man from Bembridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 19-year-old man from Binstead, was taken to hospital with injuries but later discharged.

Time-lapse video shows revamp of Bracknell town centre

Bracknell in Berkshire will reclaim its town centre when a £240m shopping and leisure development opens on Thursday.

The opening of the one million sq ft foot (93,000 sq m) Lexicon centre ends a five-year construction project.

The scheme involved the demolition of a third of the old town centre, which has been widely criticised for its Brutalist architecture.

Designated as one of 10 new towns in 1949, Bracknell was originally built to help alleviate the post-war housing shortage.

Video courtesy of Bracknell Borough Council

Motorcyclist dies after convoy crash near Bicester

A man has died after crashing his motorcycle while riding in a convoy.

A4095 near Bicester Golf Club
Google

The small group of motorcycles was travelling along the A4095 near Bicester Golf Club, Oxfordshire, when the rider crashed yesterday morning, police said.

Air ambulance staff treated the 46-year-old man at the scene but he was pronounced dead at the John Radcliffe Hospital shortly after arrival.

Police said they believed no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Latest sport headlines for the region

BBC Sport

  • Oxford United's dutch full-back Dwight Tiendalli could be the big casualty of Saturday's 1-1 draw at MK Dons after hobbling off before half time on his league debut, according to boss Pep Clotet
  • Maidenhead began life without last season's top scorer Dave Tarpey with a 2-0 win over league leaders Sutton United
  • In cricket, Hampshire's Edgbaston curse struck again as the county once again fell at the semi-final stage of the Natwest T20 Blast Finals day - it's the fourth time in five years they've lost at this stage
  • In speedway, Poole Pirates manager Neil Middleditch says he expects Swindon to choose his team as their semi final opponents - Poole scraped into the Premiership's top four with a dramatic last heat win away at Somerset on Friday and Swindon, who finished top, now get to choose who they want to face in the semi-finals

Pony rescued after Botley ditch fall

Flying cancelled at Bournemouth Air Festival

Flying was cancelled on the final day of Bournemouth air show due to adverse weather.

Night Air at the Bournemouth Air Festival sees planes illuminate the sky

Organisers said "strong cross-winds, low visibility and forecast rain" meant Sunday's aerial displays could not go ahead.

The four-day annual event is run by Bournemouth council which said any financial losses would be "marginal".

It said attendance on previous days had been "really strong".

