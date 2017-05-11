South Live: Thursday 11 May

Good morning one and all and welcome to The Beautiful South live page where - like Paul Heaton - we're good as gold and stupid as mud, but carry on regardless.

And in the style of The Beautiful South (who were actually from the north) we'll be offering you our own eclectic variety of news, sports and weather from across the South region.

Chris Roberts

If you have any pictures or stories from across the region don't hesitate to send it to us on email.

Above is a lovely picture sent by Oxfordshire-based Chris Roberts, simply titled Lunchtime in the Cotswolds.