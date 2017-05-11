South of England

South Live: Thursday 11 May

Live coverage of breaking news stories from Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Dorset.

Hampshire and Dorset headlines

BBC Radio Solent

  • A Dorset woman diagnosed with a potentially fatal brain tumour one year ago is telling others not to be "fobbed off" in their dealings with the NHS
  • A new exhibition in Totton features work by people who have survived a brain injury
  • One of the largest container ships in the world is due to call into Southampton today
  • Police officers in Southampton are trying to trace two illegal motorbikers who've been seen riding across public parks - while they were being used by parents with pushchairs

Berkshire headlines: Record passenger growth at Heathrow

Sam Clayton

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

  • Heathrow saw record growth in passenger numbers last month. Six million people used the airport last month, which is 11% up on the same month last year
  • The former Mayor of Slough is being honoured in the town today - with the naming of a new development of council flats
  • Bracknell has been shortlisted for a top award. It has been included in the Town of the Year category as part of the Thames Valley Property Awards

Oxfordshire headlines: Arson attacks could lead to playground closure

BBC Radio Oxford

  • After a spate of arson attacks on a children's play area in Banbury, the town council says it may have to close.
  • A 50-year-old man remains in hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked in Wantage. 
  • A man is due to be sentenced later today after admitting raping a woman at knifepoint near a university campus in Oxford.

