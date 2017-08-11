Posted at 18:09 Severe accident: M25 Essex clockwiseBBC News TravelM25 Essex clockwise severe accident, before J30 for A13 Lakeside.M25 Essex - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 clockwise before J30, A13 (Lakeside), because of an accident involving two cars.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
By Philippa Taylor
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe accident, before J30 for A13 Lakeside.
M25 Essex - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 clockwise before J30, A13 (Lakeside), because of an accident involving two cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time