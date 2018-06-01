BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 29 May to 1 June

It will be a dry night and cloud will continue to break up as clear spells develop.

South or southwesterly winds will be mainly light or moderate.

Minimum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)

BBC

The dry weather will continue and it will also feel warmer with spells of sunshine developing.

Light or moderate southerly winds will be fresher at times towards the far west and Scilly.

Max temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F)