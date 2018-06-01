BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 29 May to 1 June

Weather: A dry night with spells of sunshine on Saturday
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be a dry night and cloud will continue
to break up as clear spells develop.
South or southwesterly winds will be
mainly light or moderate.
Minimum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)
The dry weather will continue and it will also feel warmer with spells of sunshine developing.
Light or moderate southerly winds will be fresher at times towards the far west and Scilly.
Max temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F)
Call for daytime horse ban on Exmouth seafront
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Calls have been made to ban horses from Exmouth seafront.
The town council has backed proposals that would restrict the times when the animals could use the beach.
Under the proposals, horses would be banned from using the beach between 10:00 and 18:00.
There are currently no restrictions on riders using any beach in east Devon.
The ban was suggested after a waterfront working party received "one or two" complaints of horses "getting in the way" of dog walkers and beachgoers.
Appeal to find registered sex offender
Police have issued an appeal to find a registered sex offender.
Stephen Gadd, 51, was required to attend Bournemouth Police Station on 2 April - but failed to show up.
Det Sgt Darren Moores said it was known Mr Gadd often sleeps rough and has connections to Bournemouth, Poole and Weymouth in Dorset, as well as Brockenhurst in Hampshire and Paignton and Exeter in Devon.
He added: “Although we have no information to suggest he is an immediate danger to the public, I would ask that anyone who sees Stephen does not approach him, but contacts Dorset Police on 999."
Dozens of objections to housing plan in Newton Abbot
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
More than 100 objections have been received against plans for more than 1,000 new homes on the edge of Newton Abbot.
The proposals, submitted by PCL Planning on behalf of the Rew family, would see 1,275 houses built on green space in the Wolborough Barton area of the town.
A new primary school, employment space, two care homes, community facilities, and open space (including play areas, allotments, multi-use games area), are included in the plans.
There are also major road changes planned, along with a full application for the change of use of existing agricultural buildings at Wolborough farmstead into a 14-bedroom boutique hotel, restaurant and bar.
The objections have been raised in the past two weeks with two letters of support.
Lifeboat engine stolen from secure lockup in South Hams
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A Devon RNLI rescue boat has had its engine stolen after a break-in at the shed it was being stored in.
Lifeguards arrived for their daily beach at Bigbury-on-Sea patrols on Friday morning to find that the motor for their inshore vessel had been taken.
Dave Tunbridge and Alistair Williams discovered the storage unit housing the engine had been broken into overnight after being locked the day before at 18:00.
We take great pride in our work and the equipment we use to keep beachgoers around the coast safe. It's extremely disappointing that our storage unit was broken into overnight. Having viewed CCTV we think it may have happened at just before 23:00 and we'd ask anyone with any information to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101."
Truro City owner denies owing newspaper workers money
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
The owner of Truro City Football Club has denied being responsible for outstanding wages and unpaid redundancy agreements to former employees of a newspaper he used to own.
Peter Masters sold the View From newspapers, which covered areas such as Axminster, Honiton and Seaton, in January.
Anti-social behaviour on the streets of Penzance could be tackled by security guard patrols, or a town warden.
A former deputy mayor of Penzance, Nigel Pengelly, says the situation is getting worse.
He says he was almost mugged in a frightening confrontation and many other people have faced similar situations.
Councillor Pengelly, who chaired the finance committee, said £25,000 has been set aside to tackle the growing problem.
It's got to the point where visitors are walking round the town and they're being followed by people asking for money. There are young people who are being hassled for money as well. I was nearly mugged myself a few months ago."
A Salcombe man who's been missing for more than a week has been found.
A major search involving the police helicopter, lifeboat crews, coastguard teams and police, including a dog and handler was carried out over the bank holiday weekend after serious concerns were raised for his welfare.
Devon and Cornwall Police said 40-year-old Robert "Rabs" Johnson was safe and well and thanked members of the public for their assistance.
Severe accident: A30 Cornwall both ways
BBC News Travel
A30 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between Gitchell Lane and A394 affecting Heather Lane.
A30 Cornwall - A30 in Crowlas blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the Gitchell Lane junction and Newtown roundabout, because of an accident involving a car and lorry. Congestion to Canonstown.
Severe congestion: M5 Devon northbound
BBC News Travel
M5 Devon northbound severe congestion, between J27 for A38 and J17 for A4018.
M5 Devon - Severe delays and stop-start traffic on M5 northbound between J27, A38 (Tiverton) and J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway). Travel time is an hour and 50 minutes.
A teenager who's been missing from his home in Cornwall since yesterday afternoon has been found.
Devon and Cornwall Police said 15-year-old Thomas Smith from Trewithian in Camborne was "safe and well".
Sailor's view on life aboard HMS Albion
Two of HMS Albion's crew, Petty Officer Stephen Gray and Writer Lee Nesbitt, both from Plymouth, have been speaking about their deployment to the Far East.
The Royal Navy said the warship, which left Plymouth at the beginning February, is "flying the flag, promoting peace, security and prosperity and helping safeguard trade routes critical to the UK’s economy".
The Exeter branch of soap shop Lush, which has caused outrage amongst police by accusing officers of being "paid to lie" and "spying" on innocent people, is highlighting its campaign in a window display.
The latest phase in a huge multimillion-pound seaside development at Carbis Bay has hit a wall after planning officers turned down an application for planning permission.
Two burglaries investigated in Plymouth
Plymouth police are investigating two burglaries in the city.
Cash, jewellery and an expensive Omega Pro Speedmaster Moon watch were among the items stolen between 11.45 and 15.45 on 25 May at a property in the Crabtree area of the city.
The suspect is described as a white male, of slim build, 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall with a balding head and wearing black framed glasses, dark clothing and carrying a rucksack.
Another burglary took place overnight on Friday 27 April at the Modern and Traditional Hairstylists shop in Hyde Park Road, when an iPod, Wella straighteners, cash and a very expensive pair of hairdressing scissors were stolen.
Anyone who's offered any of the items or has any information is asked to contact police.
Divers have found cannons and an anchor
believed to be from one of the richest ships to be wrecked off Cornwall.
The English East Indiaman President came to grief on Loe Bar in Mount’s Bay in 1684. She was returning to London from India and said to be carrying "very rich lading, modestly judged of no less
than £100,000 - with much treasure of pearl, and diamonds".
David Gibbins from Cornwall Maritime
Archaeology said the site, which was first
reported 20 years ago and designated under the Protection of
Wrecks Act, has been covered by sand for years.
Loe Bar is usually a dangerous place to dive, but the recent period of calm weather has allowed us to get in for the first time in months. We were thrilled to see seven cannons and an anchor, and quickly realised that we were looking at a new part of the site that had never previously been recorded. With every storm the sand can shift to reveal new treasures... it was incredibly exciting to see something that nobody has ever seen before."
Meat producer Tulip cuts 150 jobs
Meat processing company Tulip says the job losses in Cornwall are due to "a loss in business".Read more
HMP Dartmoor inmates on roof
Plymouth Live
Police have been alerted to an ongoing incident at HMP Dartmoor in Princetown which reportedly involves people on the roof of the prison.
Devon travel: Traffic heavy and slow on A38 and A380
BBC Radio Devon
Cornwall travel: Heavier than usual traffic
BBC Radio Cornwall
Brollies at the ready!
BBC Spotlight
Chris Weston has sent Spotlight this amazing photograph showing some seriously dark clouds above Penzance... looks like umbrellas might be needed!
Family tribute to Scorrier crash victim
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being run over on the A30 in Cornwall last month.
Joseph Nickless, from Perranporth, was fatally injured in the accident near Scorrier in the early hours of Saturday 19 May.
His family described him as a "polite, engaging and genuinely happy person" who was an "absolute delight" to be around".
"Everyone who interacted with Joe, no matter how much, will feel a devastating loss now that he is no longer with us.
"Joe was easily the best version of all of us, be it as a son, a brother and a friend.”
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.
They would also like to speak to the driver of an agricultural tractor which was on the A30 eastbound between Avers roundabout and Chiverton Cross shortly before the accident.
Devon travel: Exeter road closed by medical incident
Drivers are being asked to avoid Mary Arches Street in Exeter, which has been closed due to a medical incident.
Cornwall travel: Heavy traffic on main roads
BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon travel: Heavy traffic on main roads
BBC Radio Devon
Grenfell survivors cast floral tributes from lifeboat
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have been casting floral tributes from a Cornish lifeboat to remember loved ones lost in the tragedy.
The group were visiting Penlee Lifeboat Station in Newlyn as part of a holiday organised by charity Cornwall Hugs Grenfell.
The group also visited Marazion beach on Thursday as part of their week-long coastal break.
Marcio Gomes and his wife Andreia Perestrelo, whose son was stillborn after they fled the blaze, said the trip with their two daughters was helping them to "make new memories".
Mr Gomes was one of the first survivors to give evidence to The Grenfell Inquiry.
The controversial history of blackface
Drake's blackface photo from 2007 has resurfaced thanks to Pusha T. This is why it's controversial.Read more
Shock and sadness over Newqay councillor's sudden death
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council has reacted with "shock and sadness" at the sudden death of one of its councillors.
Paul Summers, who was a teacher for 36 years, was the Lib Dem councillor for Newquay Treviglas.
He died on Thursday night.
Council Chairman Mary May said: “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of a very popular councillor, Paul Summers.
"Paul was witty, charming and a truly dedicated councillor who will be sorely missed.
"I saw him only yesterday at a Strategic Planning meeting where, wearing his usual pale blue shorts, he commented on a Newquay planning application."
Council Leader Adam Paynter said: "Paul was a colourful, larger than life councillor who worked tirelessly for his division and had a real love for Cornwall.
"Full council meetings will never be the same."
Seaside 'helps heal' Grenfell survivors
Tisdale leaves Exeter after 12 years
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Paul Tisdale leaves Exeter City after 12 years in charge of the League Two club after failing to agree a new contract.Read more
What no burgers? McDonald's closing for refurbishment
Plymouth Live
Fast food giant McDonald's has announced plans to close its Plympton branch at Marsh Mills for a refurbishment.
Tisdale: 'City's most successful manager'
BBC Radio Devon's Exeter City commentator Andrew Barge told BBC Sport:
"When he came the club we were in an awful lot of difficulty, but with Steve Perryman and Julian Tagg they've steadied the ship and given more respect back to the club.
"In recent times there's been a more strained relationship between him and some sections of the fans and some frustration with the Trust ownership model.
"But he leaves the club as their most successful manager having guided them to two promotions and four play-off finals.
"He has also been fundamental in helping the club earn many millions of pounds through transfer fees thanks to the young players he has blooded, such as Ethan Ampadu and Ollie Watkins.
Exeter store highlight's Lush anti-police campaign
Devon Live
The Exeter branch of soap shop Lush, which has caused outrage amongst police by accusing officers of being "paid to lie" and "spying" on innocent people, is highlighting its campaign in a window display.
Carbis Bay development plans turned down
Cornwall Live
The latest phase in a huge multimillion-pound seaside development at Carbis Bay has hit a wall after planning officers turned down an application for planning permission.
Devon travel: Broken-down caravan in Tavistock
BBC Radio Devon
In Tavistock on the A386 near Brook Lane, there are reports of slow traffic due to a broken-down caravan.
Cornwall travel: Heavy traffic on A30
BBC Radio Cornwall
Bodmin food firm axing 150 jobs
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Food manufacturer Tulip has confirmed 150 jobs are to be axed at its Bodmin site in Cornwall.
The company said it was because of a "significant fall" in production volumes due to loss of business.
A statement said the company has worked closely with employees to help reduce the impact of the job losses and has found alternative roles for a number of employees within the Danish Crown Group.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank both our employees and the wider local community for their support during this difficult period," the statement added.
Devon travel: Broken-down vehicles on A30 and A380
BBC Radio Devon
Children and man rescued from cliff
Three people, including two children, were winched to safety after becoming stuck on a cliff in Cornwall on Thursday evening.
The Coastguard helicopter was called to assist after cliff rescue teams from Mevagissey and St Austell couldn't safely recover the victims who were stuck halfway up the cliff at Hemmick Beach.
The RNLI's Fowey lifeboat was also involved in the rescue.
No-one was seriously hurt and Mevagissey Coastguard described it as a "a good outcome involving multi-emergency services".
Cooke set for Vardy Academy chance
Truro City top scorer Cody Cooke says the chance to train at Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy is one he could not turn down.Read more
Divers discover new shipwreck 'treasure'
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Divers have found cannons and an anchor believed to be from one of the richest ships to be wrecked off Cornwall.
The English East Indiaman President came to grief on Loe Bar in Mount’s Bay in 1684. She was returning to London from India and said to be carrying "very rich lading, modestly judged of no less than £100,000 - with much treasure of pearl, and diamonds".
David Gibbins from Cornwall Maritime Archaeology said the site, which was first reported 20 years ago and designated under the Protection of Wrecks Act, has been covered by sand for years.
Cornwall travel: Flights to Scilly grounded
BBC Radio Cornwall
The weather has put a temporary hold on all Skybus flights to the Isles of Scilly.
Charity to help retired police dogs
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A new charity has been launched to help police dogs in Devon, Cornwall and Dorset when they retire.
When the dogs leave the force - usually when they're about nine - they receive a one-off payment from the police and crime commissioner, but veterinary fees and other costs fall to the new owners.
Pawsome Pensions, set up by PC Vikki Ritchie, will help owners as insurance polices often don't cover conditions which may have started during their working life.
"Obviously our dogs have been working hard - they're a bit like premier league rugby players really - they get sore joints eventually," she added.