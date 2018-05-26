Devon & Cornwall Live: 21-25 May

A customer of a law firm with branches across Devon and Cornwall claims the sale of her business was put at risk when the company "closed without notice".

Furse Sanders Ltd, which has seven branches in the South West and one in London, is looking to appoint a liquidator .

Patricia Carnell claims she was left "in limbo" because of "huge delays" by the company. She says prior to the closure it "denied" financial difficulties.

Following weeks of little contact Mrs Carnell says she was told her case was being transferred to another law firm in Leicester, who helped her complete the sale.

But she said long delays from Furse Sanders led the buyer of her ice cream shop in Looe, Cornwall, to become "twitchy" and she was contacted by their solicitors, who were concerned no action had been taken.

The BBC has received no response from Furse Sanders.