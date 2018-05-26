Devon & Cornwall Live: 21-25 May

Weather: Dry tonight with a risk of showers tomorrow
Dartmoor 'needs government help' to repair roads
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The Beast from the East has left dozens of routes across Dartmoor in poor condition.
Heavy snowfall that hit the national park earlier this year has significantly increased the cost of annual repairs that it has to make.
Chief executive Kevin Bishop has met Central Devon MP Mel Stride to ask for help in lobbying the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for more funding to help cover the repairs.
The heavy snow we experienced in March has significantly increased the cost of annual repairs leaving dozens of routes in poor condition. This is not a one-off, we are seeing more sudden intense rainfall and this is leading to erosion of the access network."
Multimillion-pound plans to expand Honiton Primary School have been revealed.
Extra classrooms are set to be built at the site in Clapper Lane.
Devon County Council is planning to complete the project, which will raise the school's capacity to 630, in one phase at a cost of approximately £2.7m.
A planning application for the expansion of the school has now been submitted.
If approved, building work is planned to start in the autumn and will be ready by September 2019.
Devon County Council's cabinet meeting next month is expected to approve the council's contribution to funding the plans.
Hundreds of fly-tipping incidents reported in Teignbridge
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Nearly 1,000 fly-tipping incidents were reported in Teignbridge during 2016/17 with the council collecting about 500 tonnes of dumped rubbish.
Clearing up cost the taxpayer an estimated £57,000 with 939 incidents reported.
Teignbridge District Council has launched a new campaign to help curb fly-tipping and is telling people to "check who you pay to take it away".
The main idea is to highlight the dangers of choosing someone other than a licensed waste carrier to dispose of unwanted items and prevent residents from running the risk of prosecution or heavy fines.
Temporary bridge across Plymouth's Sutton Harbour to open
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A temporary walkway is opening across Sutton Harbour Lock to help people cross while the pedestrian footbridge is closed for repairs.
People will be able to use a new walkway across the inner lock gates for short periods of time in the day, depending on waiting marine traffic and tide times, to cross from the Barbican to the Fishing Quarter.
The temporary walkway will be in addition to the option of catching the daily Sutton Harbour ferry service or walking around East Quay and North Quay.
However, the temporary solution will not be suitable for small children, pushchairs, prams, bicycles, wheelchairs or anyone with mobility issues.
It is hoped permanent repairs to the pedestrian footbridge will be complete in time for the bridge to reopen during the autumn.
Devon resident sentenced over council tax non-payment
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A north Devon resident has been handed a suspended sentence for non-payment of council tax.
The unnamed person was taken to court by Torridge District Council after refusing to pay his bills over "many years".
The resident must also pay back what he owes, or face jail.
Councillor David Hurley, lead member for customer services and deputy leader of the council, said:
"The debtor was found guilty of culpable neglect and was issued with a suspended prison sentence for 90 days and ordered to pay the outstanding debt on arrangement.
"They were simultaneously advised that should they default on any payment then they will need to attend court again and would be imprisoned for the 90 days.
"This action by the council shows the importance of paying council tax and that any avoidance is deemed a serious offence and it is regrettable that this course of action has had to be taken."
Lack of improvements to Devon road 'scandalous'
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The lack of improvements on a road through east Devon has been labelled "scandalous" by councillors.
Three years ago, Highways England's consultants recommended a scheme to improve the A35 through Wilmington.
But nothing has been done yet and there are fears it could take at least another two years before anything is started.
More than five million vehicles drive through the village each year.
The Wilmington A35 Action Group is calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed in the village, extending the 30mph speed limit, a pavement to be installed on the north side of the road on the east side of the village and the junction at the Offwell turning to be redesigned.
It is the worst living situation I know of in the area. It is scandalous that after years of pressure we still have not a single safe crossing and no agreed programme of improvements. Highways England needs to urgently devote more resources to this case."
Devon awarded government cash for cycle training
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
More than 8,700 schoolchildren could benefit from Bikeability cycle training this year after Devon County Council successfully bid for £272,000 from the government.
The training includes places for younger children, with another £10,000 going towards cycle training for up to 250 adults in the county.
Devon is among the top six authorities in the country for delivering Bikeability training.
To meet the demand for level two of the programme, Devon County Council is also providing additional funding on top of the Department for Transport grant.
Over the past 10 years the authority has successfully bid for nearly £2.5m to deliver cycle training.
In Devon, child cycle casualties have decreased by 63% since 2007. We believe the delivery of Bikeability to 60,000 children in Devon has been a major contributory factor in achieving this."
Driver jailed for "appalling" offences
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A man has been jailed for a series of "appalling" driving offences in Cornwall that included a high speed police car chase.
Gareth Healey, of no fixed address, was given a 30-month sentence at Truro Crown Court.
The offences happened on three dates between 10 August 2017 and 28 March 2018.
On the last occasion he was driving a stolen MG at speeds of up to 95mph while being pursued by police, and did nearly 70mph through the village of Grampound, where the speed limit is 30mph.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers deployed a stinger device and used their own vehicles to make "tactical contacts" with his stolen car, eventually managing to stop him.
He was found to be over the drink-drive limit and had already been disqualified from driving.
Healey, 29, was sentenced for dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to supply a breath for alcohol analysis.
Judge Simon Carr said: "This is an appalling series of driving offences all while in drink.
"The fact nobody was killed or seriously injured is simply a matter of luck.
"You have shown a disregard for driving laws, and contempt almost of the rules under which we operate".
New mental health crisis clinics and cafes to open
It means South West Water is using tankers to take waste from Mousehole to another pumping station in Penzance.
The company has apologised for the disruption.
My building was full of exhaust fumes because the [lorry's] exhaust was facing into the shop door. I had to shut all the windows and doors and turned the extraction off because it was sucking all the fumes in and the smell as well. It's been going on such a long time. They're down here quite often doing works where they've shut off the car park, there'll be trucks parked in front of the harbour and for customers it's not nice."
Police called after pupil brings knife into primary school
Officers say they were contacted after reports of a suspected assault and kidnap in Falmouth on Sunday at about 16:40.
A member of the public contacted police with reports they had witnesses a man being chased by a woman on to Smithick Hill in Falmouth. A black Citroen C4 Cactus car was then seen driving at speed towards the man who was forced to stop."
The woman assaulted the man several times causing him to fall to the floor where he was assaulted further before being put into the car by the woman and an unknown male driver. We are concerned for the welfare of the victim and his whereabouts. We have had no further reports and have yet to hear from any victim reporting this incident."
The mayor of St Austell, Gary King, admits that the town is missing a trick by not capitalising on its beautiful surrounding countryside.
Many shops stand empty and the central pedestrian area is often deserted.
The issues were highlighted at a meeting called, "Meet Your Politician - Shape St Austell", on Thursday night.
We're hoping, that in conjunction with St Austell Bay Economic Forum, with the large gardens that are around the town - the Lost Gardens of Heligan, the Eden Project - along with the college and other partners, we're looking at perhaps in the future being able to rebrand our town as a garden town."
Council employee flown to Mauritius for inspection
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A council officer was sent to Mauritius to inspect a fishing boat, but at no cost to the taxpayer.
The trip was revealed after Cornwall Council published details of a £570.71 payment made to the Voile Bleue resort in the Indian Ocean.
It is understood a credit card charge from British Airways in November for £2,951.50 was also linked to the visit.
But the authority says all costs for the port health officer's visit to Mauritius were paid for by the owners of the British-flagged fishing vessel he inspected.
Cornwall Council says it regularly carries out inspections of fish processing operations undertaken on board fish factory vessels "for compliance under the Food Hygiene (England) Regulations 2006".
The cost of this inspection is based on 100% full cost recovery. The owners of the vessel pay for all of the costs including the flight, hotel accommodation, subsistence, a daily rate for officer time and for the production of the report. There are no costs to Cornwall Port Health Authority."
Plans for Exmouth watersports centre set to be approved
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans for Exmouth's new multimillion-pound watersports centre are set to be given the go-ahead.
Grenadier has proposed a new two-storey water sports centre, cafe, restaurant and retail units plus car parking, open space and a ramped access to the beach.
The project is an integral part of East Devon District Council's plans to regenerate the town's seafront area.
The application has the support of Exmouth Town Council (EDDC) and planning officers are recommending the application be approved when it goes before EDDC's Development Management Committee on Tuesday 5 June.
Planning permission for a new trampoline park in Newquay has been recommended for approval.
The attraction could be built on land next to Waterworld on the town's former pitch and putt site, which is owned by Cornwall Council.
Plans for the trampoline park are set to go before the authority's strategic planning committee next week.
Applicants Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), which also operates Cornwall Council's leisure centres, including Waterworld, said it had amended its plans after a public consultation.
It has incorporated a cafe and a viewing area on the first floor of the park as well as including suggestions from local residents such as TV Gladiator style activities, including a foam pit and gymnastics.
A deer has been spotted running through the streets of Plymouth.
The animals are a common sight on the outskirts of the city near Glenholt and Roborough, but this deer was captured on film this morning by Crystal Martin on Ebrington Street - a stone's throw from the city centre.
Police warned drivers to be on the lookout after the animal was seen on Lipson Road in the Mutley area.
Sightings have also been reported in Notte Street, at Whitecross sheltered housing, near Freedom Park and the Seymour pub.
Severe accident: M5 Devon southbound
BBC News Travel
M5 Devon southbound severe accident, between J30 for A376 and J31 for A30.
M5 Devon - Queuing traffic on M5 southbound between J30, A376 (Exeter) and J31, A30 (Exminster), because of an accident involving lorry and a car and all traffic being temporarily held.
Man guilty of attempted murder after brutal hammer attack
Patricia Carnell claims she was left "in limbo" because of "huge delays" by the company. She says prior to the closure it "denied" financial difficulties.
Following weeks of little contact Mrs Carnell says she was told her case was being transferred to another law firm in Leicester, who helped her complete the sale.
But she said long delays from Furse Sanders led the buyer of her ice cream shop in Looe, Cornwall, to become "twitchy" and she was contacted by their solicitors, who were concerned no action had been taken.
The BBC has received no response from Furse Sanders.
A grand old lady of steam is celebrating a century of luxurious service in South Devon.
The Devon Belle Pullman carriage, rescued by the Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company, is one of only two remaining in the world and has been running between Paignton and Kingswear since the 1980s.
Exeter 10-27 Saracens
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Saracens claim a fourth title by comfortably seeing off reigning champions Exeter in the Premiership final at Twickenham.Read more
Coventry City v Exeter City
Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's League Two play-off final between Coventry City and Exeter City.Read more
BBC Radio Cornwall
People at risk of having a mental health crisis should be able to access new support in Cornwall under plans announced by the government.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust is getting a share of £2m for local services to pay for clinics and cafes where people can seek out help.
Two other projects in Plymouth are among five in the South West to receive a share of the money from the "Beyond Places of Safety" scheme.
Rusty bike and street cones pulled from the Exe Estuary
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Sheets of metal, street cones and a corroded old bike were among items removed for the Exe Estuary in a recent clean-up event.
About 150 volunteers helped to collect rubbish from the nature reserve in Exmouth.
Other items found were a razor blade, a rusty railing, a large knife, a clay smoking pipe and a large amount of shoe soles.
A tractor owned by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds was used to remove large items from the reserve.
East Devon District Council provided free parking for volunteers, equipment and removal of the rubbish collected.
Local firm awarded museum contract
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Devon Contractors has been awarded the contract to build the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon's Long Bridge Wing Extension, after the original contractor, Herbert H Drew, went into administration.
North Devon Council has committed a further £55,000 towards the £2m project, which will begin next month and take a year to complete.
Councillor Dick Jones, said: "It was really important that we acted quickly to appoint an alternative contractor.
"Devon Contractors is a Devon-based firm with lots of experience and I'm sure they'll do us proud."
Lollipop lady quits after the council cut her expenses
Devon Live
One of the last few remaining lollipop ladies in Devon says she has been forced to quit the job after Devon County Council cut her travel expenses.
Policeman turns firefighter after blowtorch used to kill weeds
Plymouth Herald
A quick-acting policeman who has a train named after him turned into a firefighter this morning - after he spotted a blaze at his childhood home, which he said was caused by the elderly owner attempting to kill weeds with a blowtorch.
Bankrupt man set fire to removal van
Bankrupt man set fire to removal van

John Cartwright was angry at having his property repossessed.
Removal van on fire in St Dennis
Devon travel: Accident partially blocks Telegraph Hill
BBC Radio Devon
There's slow-moving eastbound traffic at Ashcombe, on the B3192 at Telegraph Hill which is partially blocked by an accident.
Weather: Mostly dry with some isolated showers
BBC Weather
The afternoon will be mostly dry with patchy cloud and spells of sunshine.
There will be a few showers, but these should die out by mid afternoon.
Moderate or fresh northwesterly winds turning southwest during the day and maximum temperatures between 12 and 15C (54 and 59F).
Yellow warning for heavy rain
Lynne French
BBC News Online
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be prepared" warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.
The warning is valid from 06:00 tomorrow until 23:59 on Sunday.
It says there's a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The weather could also cause some travel disruption and loss of power.
Man arrested on suspicion of assault and kidnap
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, kidnap and possession of a controlled drug, police say.
The 21-year-old from Helston has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Officers say they were contacted after reports of a suspected assault and kidnap in Falmouth on Sunday at about 16:40.
Jubilee pool topped up by firefighters
Cornwall Live
Teams of firefighters have been spotted topping up Penzance's Jubilee Pool ahead of it opening on Saturday.
Rare train carriage centenary celebrated
Rare train carriage centenary celebrated

The luxury observation car offered passengers panoramic views when it was built after World War Two.
Funeral of Spanish triathlon victim
Lynne French
BBC News Online
The funeral has taken place of a 39-year-old Plymouth woman who died after competing in an Ironman triathlon in Spain.
Sharon Lang suffered a heart attack during the swim section of the Marbella Ironman on 29 April and died in hospital the following day.
Mourners at Weston Mill Crematorium were asked by the Lang family to dress informally in Lycra or in the sport enthusiast's favourite colour of pink.
The family also requested donations in lieu of flowers for the British Heart Foundation.
People trapped in vehicle 'winched to safety'
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A driver and passenger were rescued by fie crews after their car became trapped against railings on the Woods Browning Industrial Estate in Bodmin yesterday evening.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was winched to safety and the two occupants released.
They were not thought to have been seriously hurt.
How many £1m-plus homes are sold near you?
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
Sales of homes in England and Wales for over £1m have hit a new high. How many were sold near you?
Man guilty of attempted murder after brutal hammer attack
Devon Live
An Exeter man has been found guilty of attempted murder after a brutal hammer attack on a 96-year-old war veteran at his home.
Devon travel: A30 blocked at Sourton Cross
BBC Radio Devon
Solicitors firm 'leaves clients in limbo'
John Henderson
BBC Spotlight
A customer of a law firm with branches across Devon and Cornwall claims the sale of her business was put at risk when the company "closed without notice".
Furse Sanders Ltd, which has seven branches in the South West and one in London, is looking to appoint a liquidator.
Patricia Carnell claims she was left "in limbo" because of "huge delays" by the company. She says prior to the closure it "denied" financial difficulties.
Following weeks of little contact Mrs Carnell says she was told her case was being transferred to another law firm in Leicester, who helped her complete the sale.
But she said long delays from Furse Sanders led the buyer of her ice cream shop in Looe, Cornwall, to become "twitchy" and she was contacted by their solicitors, who were concerned no action had been taken.
The BBC has received no response from Furse Sanders.
Work to protect Dawlish and Teignmouth rail track
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Network Rail has produced a short video to show rail users how it's working to protect the track between Teignmouth and Dawlish.
Pullman carriage's centenary celebration
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A grand old lady of steam is celebrating a century of luxurious service in South Devon.
The Devon Belle Pullman carriage, rescued by the Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company, is one of only two remaining in the world and has been running between Paignton and Kingswear since the 1980s.