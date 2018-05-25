BBC Local Live: South West

Updates from Monday 21 May until Friday 25 May 2018
Weather: The risk of heavy showers tonight and tomorrow
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
Tonight looks set to be mostly cloudy with the risk of a few showers moving up from the south.
These could be heavy and thundery.
Minimum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Saturday will be rather warm and humid with sunny spells, variable cloud and the threat of a few heavy and potentially thundery showers once again.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Mixed election option 'most pragmatic'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
A deputy and former deputy are backing option C in Guernsey's first referendum.
Option C is for one island-wide district to elect 10 island-wide deputies and a separate election across seven districts to elect the remaining 28.
Elections would held every four years with island-wide held before district elections.
Deputy John Gollop and Mr Rhoderick Matthews both served in the States when the conseiller system was in place - conseillers were elected island-wide and deputies on a parish basis.
Mr Gollop said he had previously fought for a return to this kind of system and thought full island-wide elections were a "more radical option, an all or nothing".
He said: "I believe the most sensible and pragmatic option for Guernsey is to go for change more gradually.
"The 10 would stand before the rest so it would give everyone the chance, if they wished, to go for island-wide.
"The point of an island-wide campaign is to see key issues, concerns and leadership to emerge and the winners of the island-wide campaign would hopefully have a leading role in a future assembly."
The referendum on 10 October includes five options and three groups have applied to campaign - their submission will be considered by a panel, which will rule on whether or not they will become the official campaign group.
Current system bid supported by 'strong' team
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The team behind a bid to become the campaign group for option B in Guernsey's first referendum are waiting to see if it becomes official before starting to campaign.
Option B is the status quo so seven electoral districts, elections every four years with each district electing five or six deputies.
Fergus Dunlop, the media representative of the bus user group, and Caroline McManus, a former teacher and union representative have submitted the bid to the referendum panel.
"It's what I believe in," said Mrs McManus, who has previously stood for election under the district system.
She said: "The campaign hasn't begun yet and we don't even know if we're going to be selected as the campaign group, it's up to the group to determine who they want to put forward if anybody.
"I think it's the best system and I have a very strong group working with me, if we are selected we will campaign on behalf of that system."
Islanders Association backs all island-wide campaign
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Two members of the Guernsey political group - Deputy Carl Meerveld and Deputy Peter Ferbrache - have bid to be the official campaign group for option A in the island's first referendum.
Option A is for all 38 deputies to be elected on an island-wide basis and the group has previously said it supports a move from district-based elections to island-wide.
Mr Meerveld said this option - in the poll to be held on 10 October - was "the most straight forward island-wide voting configuration".
He said: "It will change the nature of politics in Guernsey, it will create a level playing field where all people are equal and hopefully the best candidates will float to the top and be elected.
"I think we'll move away from popularity or personality politics towards debating the policies and implementation."
The group's bid will become the official campaign group if approved by a panel made up of former bailiff Sir de Vic Carey, Jurat Stephen Jones and Graham Daldry.
The referendum options are:
Weather: Dry tonight with a risk of showers tomorrow
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
Tonight looks set to be mostly dry with clear spells and variable cloud cover.
The odd shower cannot be ruled out though.
Minimum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
Saturday will be rather warm and humid with sunny intervals, variable cloud and the increasing threat of some heavy and thundery downpours, especially later in the day.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Dartmoor 'needs government help' to repair roads
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The Beast from the East has left dozens of routes across Dartmoor in poor condition.
Heavy snowfall that hit the national park earlier this year has significantly increased the cost of annual repairs that it has to make.
Chief executive Kevin Bishop has met Central Devon MP Mel Stride to ask for help in lobbying the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for more funding to help cover the repairs.
The heavy snow we experienced in March has significantly increased the cost of annual repairs leaving dozens of routes in poor condition. This is not a one-off, we are seeing more sudden intense rainfall and this is leading to erosion of the access network."
Honiton Primary School to get new classrooms
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Multimillion-pound plans to expand Honiton Primary School have been revealed.
Extra classrooms are set to be built at the site in Clapper Lane.
Devon County Council is planning to complete the project, which will raise the school's capacity to 630, in one phase at a cost of approximately £2.7m.
A planning application for the expansion of the school has now been submitted.
If approved, building work is planned to start in the autumn and will be ready by September 2019.
Devon County Council's cabinet meeting next month is expected to approve the council's contribution to funding the plans.
Hundreds of fly-tipping incidents reported in Teignbridge
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Nearly 1,000 fly-tipping incidents were reported in Teignbridge during 2016/17 with the council collecting about 500 tonnes of dumped rubbish.
Clearing up cost the taxpayer an estimated £57,000 with 939 incidents reported.
Teignbridge District Council has launched a new campaign to help curb fly-tipping and is telling people to "check who you pay to take it away".
The main idea is to highlight the dangers of choosing someone other than a licensed waste carrier to dispose of unwanted items and prevent residents from running the risk of prosecution or heavy fines.
Temporary bridge across Plymouth's Sutton Harbour to open
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A temporary walkway is opening across Sutton Harbour Lock to help people cross while the pedestrian footbridge is closed for repairs.
People will be able to use a new walkway across the inner lock gates for short periods of time in the day, depending on waiting marine traffic and tide times, to cross from the Barbican to the Fishing Quarter.
The temporary walkway will be in addition to the option of catching the daily Sutton Harbour ferry service or walking around East Quay and North Quay.
However, the temporary solution will not be suitable for small children, pushchairs, prams, bicycles, wheelchairs or anyone with mobility issues.
It is hoped permanent repairs to the pedestrian footbridge will be complete in time for the bridge to reopen during the autumn.
Devon resident sentenced over council tax non-payment
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A north Devon resident has been handed a suspended sentence for non-payment of council tax.
The unnamed person was taken to court by Torridge District Council after refusing to pay his bills over "many years".
The resident must also pay back what he owes, or face jail.
Councillor David Hurley, lead member for customer services and deputy leader of the council, said:
"The debtor was found guilty of culpable neglect and was issued with a suspended prison sentence for 90 days and ordered to pay the outstanding debt on arrangement.
"They were simultaneously advised that should they default on any payment then they will need to attend court again and would be imprisoned for the 90 days.
"This action by the council shows the importance of paying council tax and that any avoidance is deemed a serious offence and it is regrettable that this course of action has had to be taken."
'Heartbroken' family rallying round after death
Mark Inchley
BBC Channel Islands News
The family of a man who died following an industrial accident in a shop unit at the Bridge on Sunday say they're "heartbroken".
Barry Challen, 50, was left in a critical condition after suffering head injuries when it's understood a refrigerator unit he was installing landed on him.
His family travelled from Lowestoft to be at his side during treatment at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital. He was transferred to a UK hospital on Wednesday, but died yesterday.
His sister-in-law Kay Carlisle described it as a "very tragic accident".
She said he suffered "terrific head injuries" and was announced brain dead on Sunday.
Ms Carlisle said the family had rallied round after his "shock" death.
Mr Challen's children laid tributes outside the site of the accident on Wednesday before leaving the island.
Mr Carlisle praised hospital staff and local authorities for their help and support.
She said a funeral will be arranged once the body has been released by the coroner.
Lack of improvements to Devon road 'scandalous'
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The lack of improvements on a road through east Devon has been labelled "scandalous" by councillors.
Three years ago, Highways England's consultants recommended a scheme to improve the A35 through Wilmington.
But nothing has been done yet and there are fears it could take at least another two years before anything is started.
More than five million vehicles drive through the village each year.
The Wilmington A35 Action Group is calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed in the village, extending the 30mph speed limit, a pavement to be installed on the north side of the road on the east side of the village and the junction at the Offwell turning to be redesigned.
It is the worst living situation I know of in the area. It is scandalous that after years of pressure we still have not a single safe crossing and no agreed programme of improvements. Highways England needs to urgently devote more resources to this case."
Three overnight burglaries linked by police
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police are linking three break-ins, which took place in the early hours of yesterday and today.
The Kiln Restaurant at Oatlands was broken into at
about 03:00 yesterday - thought to be through an unsecured window - the till was ripped out and £100 float was stolen.
At about 03:30 today the Cobo Tea Rooms were entered through an unsecured window
and a can of Coke was stolen.
About half an hour later someone entered the Rockmount Pub - the tills were
damaged and eight charity boxes were stolen, together with tobacco and a
quantity of cash.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
Officers are urging businesses and property owners to make sure all doors and windows are
closed and locked when their premises are unoccupied.
Advice and personal review
of security can be arranged through the Crime Reduction Adviser Andy Goodall on
725111.
Devon awarded government cash for cycle training
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
More than 8,700 schoolchildren could benefit from Bikeability cycle training this year after Devon County Council successfully bid for £272,000 from the government.
The training includes places for younger children, with another £10,000 going towards cycle training for up to 250 adults in the county.
Devon is among the top six authorities in the country for delivering Bikeability training.
To meet the demand for level two of the programme, Devon County Council is also providing additional funding on top of the Department for Transport grant.
Over the past 10 years the authority has successfully bid for nearly £2.5m to deliver cycle training.
In Devon, child cycle casualties have decreased by 63% since 2007. We believe the delivery of Bikeability to 60,000 children in Devon has been a major contributory factor in achieving this."
Driver jailed for "appalling" offences
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A man has been jailed for a series of "appalling" driving offences in Cornwall that included a high speed police car chase.
Gareth Healey, of no fixed address, was given a 30-month sentence at Truro Crown Court.
The offences happened on three dates between 10 August 2017 and 28 March 2018.
On the last occasion he was driving a stolen MG at speeds of up to 95mph while being pursued by police, and did nearly 70mph through the village of Grampound, where the speed limit is 30mph.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers deployed a stinger device and used their own vehicles to make "tactical contacts" with his stolen car, eventually managing to stop him.
He was found to be over the drink-drive limit and had already been disqualified from driving.
Healey, 29, was sentenced for dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to supply a breath for alcohol analysis.
Judge Simon Carr said: "This is an appalling series of driving offences all while in drink.
"The fact nobody was killed or seriously injured is simply a matter of luck.
"You have shown a disregard for driving laws, and contempt almost of the rules under which we operate".
New mental health crisis clinics and cafes to open
An inquest into the death of a man who was involved in an "industrial accident" on the Bridge will be held "in due course".
Guernsey Police can confirm that the man who was injured in an industrial accident on the Bridge on Sunday 20 May has passed away. Barry Challen, 50, who was from the UK died in hospital yesterday.
Guernsey Police will continue to support the Health and Safety Executive with their investigations and will assist with the ongoing coronial enquiries in the UK. An inquest into the death of Mr Challen will be held in due course."
A spokesman for Guernsey's Health and Safety Executive said it couldn't comment at this stage as its investigation is ongoing.
The afternoon will be mostly dry with patchy cloud and spells of sunshine.
There will be a few showers, but these should die out by mid afternoon.
Moderate or fresh northwesterly winds turning southwest during the day and maximum temperatures between 12 and 15C (54 and 59F).
Mikus Alps: Forensic examination complete
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The forensic examination of the remains of Mikus Alps is complete - but Guernsey Police might not get the results until the end of June.
A shotgun and "other items" were found along with human remains in a burnt out car on Guernsey's south coast.
The remains were later identified as Mr Alps, 33, a Latvian national who was a supporter of a
pro-Ukrainian movement and had visited the country.
Guernsey Police said due to the nature of the
remains there were very few experts in the UK who could carry out the required
additional examination - although it is now complete.
We are aware that Mr Alps' Facebook account has been active since his remains were found; it is not uncommon for people to share their social media log-in details with others. There is no evidence linking Mr Alps' activity in Ukraine with his remains being found in a burnt-out car in Guernsey. Investigating officers continue to have an open mind pending further forensic results."
Tributes left for man who died installing refrigerators
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man injured in an industrial accident in a retail unit in Guernsey on Sunday has died.
Barry Challen from Lowestoft was working as a contractor, installing fridge units at the Co-op's new "En Route" store at the Bridge, St Sampsons.
Mr Challen was carrying out work for the Bradford-based company George Barker which supplies refrigerator units to retailers across the UK.
He was working at the site when it's understood he sustained a head injury and was transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in a critical condition. Health and Social Care said he received treatment there until Wednesday morning when he was flown back to the UK.
Later that day, flowers appeared outside the shop with tributes from his wife, children and other family members.
Today, Guernsey Police confirmed Mr Challen died in hospital on Thursday as a result of his injuries - although the tributes appeared at the site of the accident the day before.
A joint investigation is under way, coordinated by the Health and Safety Executive and Guernsey Police. Work at the Co-op-owned site has stopped.
Yellow warning for heavy rain
Lynne French
BBC News Online
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be prepared" warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.
The warning is valid from 06:00 tomorrow until 23:59 on Sunday.
It says there's a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The weather could also cause some travel disruption and loss of power.
BreakingMan in 'industrial accident' dies
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man who sustained a head injury in what was described as an "industrial accident" in Guernsey on Sunday morning has died in hospital in the UK.
More to follow,
Residents 'unhappy' after sewage station is shut down
It means South West Water is using tankers to take waste from Mousehole to another pumping station in Penzance.
The company has apologised for the disruption.
My building was full of exhaust fumes because the [lorry's] exhaust was facing into the shop door. I had to shut all the windows and doors and turned the extraction off because it was sucking all the fumes in and the smell as well. It's been going on such a long time. They're down here quite often doing works where they've shut off the car park, there'll be trucks parked in front of the harbour and for customers it's not nice."
Police called after pupil brings knife into primary school
The States of Guernsey has commissioned a "strategic review of the terms and conditions of nurses and midwives.
Dean Royles, Director
of the Inspiring Leadership Network, will take on the role of independent chair
of the review - he will be assisted by his colleague and fellow Director,
Kirstie Stott.
A States of Guernsey statement said: "Mr Royles has more than 20 years’ experience of
board-level working as a human resource professional and has been a strong
advocate for partnership working with trade unions having been involved and
instrumental with regional and national social partnership forums."
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Guernsey are currently being asked to vote on their 2017 and 2018 pay offers, after what's described as "months of negotiation".
Earlier this month the RCN said: "Agreement by the States of Guernsey to a complete review of the nursing pay system is something its members have been raising as vital to addressing the imbalance between the value of nursing roles in comparison to other public sector roles in the States."
All nurses employed by the Committee for Health and Social Services will be eligible to vote on pay offers up until 3 June.
Man arrested on suspicion of assault and kidnap
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, kidnap and possession of a controlled drug, police say.
Officers say they were contacted after reports of a suspected assault and kidnap in Falmouth on Sunday at about 16:40.
A member of the public contacted police with reports they had witnesses a man being chased by a woman on to Smithick Hill in Falmouth. A black Citroen C4 Cactus car was then seen driving at speed towards the man who was forced to stop."
The woman assaulted the man several times causing him to fall to the floor where he was assaulted further before being put into the car by the woman and an unknown male driver. We are concerned for the welfare of the victim and his whereabouts. We have had no further reports and have yet to hear from any victim reporting this incident."
The mayor of St Austell, Gary King, admits that the town is missing a trick by not capitalising on its beautiful surrounding countryside.
Many shops stand empty and the central pedestrian area is often deserted.
The issues were highlighted at a meeting called, "Meet Your Politician - Shape St Austell", on Thursday night.
We're hoping, that in conjunction with St Austell Bay Economic Forum, with the large gardens that are around the town - the Lost Gardens of Heligan, the Eden Project - along with the college and other partners, we're looking at perhaps in the future being able to rebrand our town as a garden town."
Specsavers refurbish global headquarters
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Specsavers unveiled their newly-refurbished headquarters yesterday.
Specsavers employ 536 staff in Guernsey, and claim to have raised £500,000 for 30 local charities in the last year.
I'm sure I'm not alone in being hugely jealous of their offices.
Council employee flown to Mauritius for inspection
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A council officer was sent to Mauritius to inspect a fishing boat, but at no cost to the taxpayer.
The trip was revealed after Cornwall Council published details of a £570.71 payment made to the Voile Bleue resort in the Indian Ocean.
It is understood a credit card charge from British Airways in November for £2,951.50 was also linked to the visit.
But the authority says all costs for the port health officer's visit to Mauritius were paid for by the owners of the British-flagged fishing vessel he inspected.
Cornwall Council says it regularly carries out inspections of fish processing operations undertaken on board fish factory vessels "for compliance under the Food Hygiene (England) Regulations 2006".
The cost of this inspection is based on 100% full cost recovery. The owners of the vessel pay for all of the costs including the flight, hotel accommodation, subsistence, a daily rate for officer time and for the production of the report. There are no costs to Cornwall Port Health Authority."
Plans for Exmouth watersports centre set to be approved
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans for Exmouth's new multimillion-pound watersports centre are set to be given the go-ahead.
Grenadier has proposed a new two-storey water sports centre, cafe, restaurant and retail units plus car parking, open space and a ramped access to the beach.
The project is an integral part of East Devon District Council's plans to regenerate the town's seafront area.
The application has the support of Exmouth Town Council (EDDC) and planning officers are recommending the application be approved when it goes before EDDC's Development Management Committee on Tuesday 5 June.
Big political turnout at Specsavers refurbishment
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nearly every deputy went to the global headquarters of Specsavers for the opening of its newly-refurbished office and the release of its first community report.
It shows all the community work the company has achieved in the last year - it claims to have raised £500,000 for local charities.
The large political turnout - 35 deputies in total - was to demonstrate the "close working relationship" between business and Guernsey's government.
Charles Parkinson, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said the company's success demonstrates an alternative to the finance sector.
Newquay could be getting a new trampoline park
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Planning permission for a new trampoline park in Newquay has been recommended for approval.
The attraction could be built on land next to Waterworld on the town's former pitch and putt site, which is owned by Cornwall Council.
Plans for the trampoline park are set to go before the authority's strategic planning committee next week.
Applicants Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), which also operates Cornwall Council's leisure centres, including Waterworld, said it had amended its plans after a public consultation.
It has incorporated a cafe and a viewing area on the first floor of the park as well as including suggestions from local residents such as TV Gladiator style activities, including a foam pit and gymnastics.
Volunteers needed for parole panel
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs is looking for volunteers to serve on a panel that decides whether to release people from prison.
The Parole Review Committee is an independent body that "protects the public" by considering reports from "experienced professionals" and then considers whether prisoners be be "safely released" into the community on parole licence.
"The
committee is not made up of any one particular type of person, rather members
are appointed for the qualities and experience they can bring to the role from
their own lives."
The committee is also looking for volunteers to be Independent Custody Visitors.
They are responsible for making unannounced visits to the Police and Guernsey Border Agency to "observe, comment and report" on the conditions of detention.
Anyone interested in either role should email home@gov.gg.
New mental health crisis clinics and cafes to open
BBC Radio Cornwall
People at risk of having a mental health crisis should be able to access new support in Cornwall under plans announced by the government.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust is getting a share of £2m for local services to pay for clinics and cafes where people can seek out help.
Two other projects in Plymouth are among five in the South West to receive a share of the money from the "Beyond Places of Safety" scheme.
Rusty bike and street cones pulled from the Exe Estuary
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Sheets of metal, street cones and a corroded old bike were among items removed for the Exe Estuary in a recent clean-up event.
About 150 volunteers helped to collect rubbish from the nature reserve in Exmouth.
Other items found were a razor blade, a rusty railing, a large knife, a clay smoking pipe and a large amount of shoe soles.
A tractor owned by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds was used to remove large items from the reserve.
East Devon District Council provided free parking for volunteers, equipment and removal of the rubbish collected.
New bus information office opens
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A new Guernsey bus information office has opened to the public.
The old kiosk has now closed, and the services have been moved to a "more spacious and comfortable premises".
A spokesman said: "The second phase will provide much improved rest facilities for drivers and other staff working at the terminus on the first floor of the premises."
"Further transport related services are planned on the ground floor at a later date, including the hire of folding cycles which can be taken on the scheduled buses."
Local firm awarded museum contract
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Devon Contractors has been awarded the contract to build the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon's Long Bridge Wing Extension, after the original contractor, Herbert H Drew, went into administration.
North Devon Council has committed a further £55,000 towards the £2m project, which will begin next month and take a year to complete.
Councillor Dick Jones, said: "It was really important that we acted quickly to appoint an alternative contractor.
"Devon Contractors is a Devon-based firm with lots of experience and I'm sure they'll do us proud."
Policeman turns firefighter after blowtorch used to kill weeds
Plymouth Herald
A quick-acting policeman who has a train named after him turned into a firefighter this morning - after he spotted a blaze at his childhood home, which he said was caused by the elderly owner attempting to kill weeds with a blowtorch.
Inquest into death 'in due course'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
An inquest into the death of a man who was involved in an "industrial accident" on the Bridge will be held "in due course".
A spokesman for Guernsey's Health and Safety Executive said it couldn't comment at this stage as its investigation is ongoing.
Lollipop lady quits after the council cut her expenses
Devon Live
One of the last few remaining lollipop ladies in Devon says she has been forced to quit the job after Devon County Council cut her travel expenses.
Devon travel: Accident partially blocks Telegraph Hill
BBC Radio Devon
There's slow-moving eastbound traffic at Ashcombe, on the B3192 at Telegraph Hill which is partially blocked by an accident.
Weather: Mostly dry with some isolated showers
BBC Weather
The afternoon will be mostly dry with patchy cloud and spells of sunshine.
There will be a few showers, but these should die out by mid afternoon.
Moderate or fresh northwesterly winds turning southwest during the day and maximum temperatures between 12 and 15C (54 and 59F).
Mikus Alps: Forensic examination complete
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The forensic examination of the remains of Mikus Alps is complete - but Guernsey Police might not get the results until the end of June.
A shotgun and "other items" were found along with human remains in a burnt out car on Guernsey's south coast.
The remains were later identified as Mr Alps, 33, a Latvian national who was a supporter of a pro-Ukrainian movement and had visited the country.
Guernsey Police said due to the nature of the remains there were very few experts in the UK who could carry out the required additional examination - although it is now complete.
Tributes left for man who died installing refrigerators
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man injured in an industrial accident in a retail unit in Guernsey on Sunday has died.
Barry Challen from Lowestoft was working as a contractor, installing fridge units at the Co-op's new "En Route" store at the Bridge, St Sampsons.
Mr Challen was carrying out work for the Bradford-based company George Barker which supplies refrigerator units to retailers across the UK.
He was working at the site when it's understood he sustained a head injury and was transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in a critical condition. Health and Social Care said he received treatment there until Wednesday morning when he was flown back to the UK.
Later that day, flowers appeared outside the shop with tributes from his wife, children and other family members.
Today, Guernsey Police confirmed Mr Challen died in hospital on Thursday as a result of his injuries - although the tributes appeared at the site of the accident the day before.
A joint investigation is under way, coordinated by the Health and Safety Executive and Guernsey Police. Work at the Co-op-owned site has stopped.
Yellow warning for heavy rain
Lynne French
BBC News Online
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be prepared" warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.
The warning is valid from 06:00 tomorrow until 23:59 on Sunday.
It says there's a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The weather could also cause some travel disruption and loss of power.
BreakingMan in 'industrial accident' dies
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man who sustained a head injury in what was described as an "industrial accident" in Guernsey on Sunday morning has died in hospital in the UK.
More to follow,
Residents 'unhappy' after sewage station is shut down
BBC Radio Cornwall
The sewage pumping station in Mousehole has been shut down while repairs are made to a damaged pipe that is on a difficult cliff top site.
It means South West Water is using tankers to take waste from Mousehole to another pumping station in Penzance.
The company has apologised for the disruption.
Police called after pupil brings knife into primary school
Devon Live
Barton Hill Academy in Torquay has written to parents after a year five pupil brought a knife into the primary school on Thursday afternoon.
States carrying out review of nurses pay
The States of Guernsey has commissioned a "strategic review of the terms and conditions of nurses and midwives.
Dean Royles, Director of the Inspiring Leadership Network, will take on the role of independent chair of the review - he will be assisted by his colleague and fellow Director, Kirstie Stott.
A States of Guernsey statement said: "Mr Royles has more than 20 years’ experience of board-level working as a human resource professional and has been a strong advocate for partnership working with trade unions having been involved and instrumental with regional and national social partnership forums."
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Guernsey are currently being asked to vote on their 2017 and 2018 pay offers, after what's described as "months of negotiation".
Earlier this month the RCN said: "Agreement by the States of Guernsey to a complete review of the nursing pay system is something its members have been raising as vital to addressing the imbalance between the value of nursing roles in comparison to other public sector roles in the States."
All nurses employed by the Committee for Health and Social Services will be eligible to vote on pay offers up until 3 June.
Man arrested on suspicion of assault and kidnap
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, kidnap and possession of a controlled drug, police say.
The 21-year-old from Helston has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Officers say they were contacted after reports of a suspected assault and kidnap in Falmouth on Sunday at about 16:40.
Jubilee pool topped up by firefighters
Cornwall Live
Teams of firefighters have been spotted topping up Penzance's Jubilee Pool ahead of it opening on Saturday.
Mayor wants St Austell to be rebranded as garden town
BBC Radio Cornwall
The mayor of St Austell, Gary King, admits that the town is missing a trick by not capitalising on its beautiful surrounding countryside.
Many shops stand empty and the central pedestrian area is often deserted.
The issues were highlighted at a meeting called, "Meet Your Politician - Shape St Austell", on Thursday night.
Specsavers refurbish global headquarters
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Specsavers unveiled their newly-refurbished headquarters yesterday.
Specsavers employ 536 staff in Guernsey, and claim to have raised £500,000 for 30 local charities in the last year.
I'm sure I'm not alone in being hugely jealous of their offices.
Council employee flown to Mauritius for inspection
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A council officer was sent to Mauritius to inspect a fishing boat, but at no cost to the taxpayer.
The trip was revealed after Cornwall Council published details of a £570.71 payment made to the Voile Bleue resort in the Indian Ocean.
It is understood a credit card charge from British Airways in November for £2,951.50 was also linked to the visit.
But the authority says all costs for the port health officer's visit to Mauritius were paid for by the owners of the British-flagged fishing vessel he inspected.
Cornwall Council says it regularly carries out inspections of fish processing operations undertaken on board fish factory vessels "for compliance under the Food Hygiene (England) Regulations 2006".
Plans for Exmouth watersports centre set to be approved
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans for Exmouth's new multimillion-pound watersports centre are set to be given the go-ahead.
Grenadier has proposed a new two-storey water sports centre, cafe, restaurant and retail units plus car parking, open space and a ramped access to the beach.
The project is an integral part of East Devon District Council's plans to regenerate the town's seafront area.
The application has the support of Exmouth Town Council (EDDC) and planning officers are recommending the application be approved when it goes before EDDC's Development Management Committee on Tuesday 5 June.
Big political turnout at Specsavers refurbishment
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nearly every deputy went to the global headquarters of Specsavers for the opening of its newly-refurbished office and the release of its first community report.
It shows all the community work the company has achieved in the last year - it claims to have raised £500,000 for local charities.
The large political turnout - 35 deputies in total - was to demonstrate the "close working relationship" between business and Guernsey's government.
Charles Parkinson, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said the company's success demonstrates an alternative to the finance sector.
Newquay could be getting a new trampoline park
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Planning permission for a new trampoline park in Newquay has been recommended for approval.
The attraction could be built on land next to Waterworld on the town's former pitch and putt site, which is owned by Cornwall Council.
Plans for the trampoline park are set to go before the authority's strategic planning committee next week.
Applicants Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), which also operates Cornwall Council's leisure centres, including Waterworld, said it had amended its plans after a public consultation.
It has incorporated a cafe and a viewing area on the first floor of the park as well as including suggestions from local residents such as TV Gladiator style activities, including a foam pit and gymnastics.
Volunteers needed for parole panel
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs is looking for volunteers to serve on a panel that decides whether to release people from prison.
The Parole Review Committee is an independent body that "protects the public" by considering reports from "experienced professionals" and then considers whether prisoners be be "safely released" into the community on parole licence.
"The committee is not made up of any one particular type of person, rather members are appointed for the qualities and experience they can bring to the role from their own lives."
The committee is also looking for volunteers to be Independent Custody Visitors.
They are responsible for making unannounced visits to the Police and Guernsey Border Agency to "observe, comment and report" on the conditions of detention.
Anyone interested in either role should email home@gov.gg.