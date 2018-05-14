Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. New restorative justice scheme launched in Devon and Cornwall
  2. Car parked in front of fire station in "serious error of judgement"
  3. Devon well-being project 'reduces people's visits to hospital and GPs by half'
  4. Updates from Monday 14 May until Friday 18 May 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Parked car blocks fire station exit

Car parked outside Bodmin Fire Station

A firefighter says it was fortunate the station was not called out on an emergency while the car was there.

Restorative justice rolled out after pilot scheme

Ben Woolvin

BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent

A new restorative justice scheme is being officially launched in Devon and Cornwall this week.

The Make Amends project aims to reduce re-offending rates and help victims recover from crime by putting them in touch with offenders.

Kathleen Beukes met the man who burgled her home in Torbay two years ago and found the experience beneficial.

Poster
BBC

I would honestly recommend it 100%. And for each person it does a different thing. It's not just: 'Let's get you there and see the person in prison.' Just knowing that someone's there knowing exactly what you're going through, it really made such a difference."

Kathleen Beukes

After a pilot scheme, the project is now being rolled out across Devon and Cornwall.

Parked car blocks Bodmin fire station exit

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Car blocks fire station. Pic: Bodmin Fire Station/Facebook
Bodmin Fire Station/Facebook

An "irresponsible" motorist who parked a car in front of a fire station's main doors - blocking in its fire engines - made a "serious error of judgement", firefighters say.

It happened at Bodmin Fire Station in Cornwall on Saturday night.

"Of all the parking spaces, I really don't think this was their wisest decision," the station said on social media.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police and the vehicle was removed about two hours later.

A spokesman said if the station had received a "shout" before the car was moved, it would have had no option but to move the vehicle using "any necessary means".

Weather watchers: A glorious start to Monday

BBC Radio Cornwall

It looks a like a glorious start to the day.

Sheppy Loo has shared this lovely image of the skies above Newquay via the BBC's Weather Watchers website.

Newquay
Sheppy Loo

Have you any pictures you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.

