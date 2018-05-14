Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new restorative justice scheme is being officially launched in Devon and Cornwall this week.

The Make Amends project aims to reduce re-offending rates and help victims recover from crime by putting them in touch with offenders.

Kathleen Beukes met the man who burgled her home in Torbay two years ago and found the experience beneficial.

BBC

I would honestly recommend it 100%. And for each person it does a different thing. It's not just: 'Let's get you there and see the person in prison.' Just knowing that someone's there knowing exactly what you're going through, it really made such a difference." Kathleen Beukes

After a pilot scheme, the project is now being rolled out across Devon and Cornwall.