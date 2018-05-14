BBC Local Live: South West

The Make Amends project aims to reduce re-offending rates and help victims recover from crime by putting them in touch with offenders.
Kathleen Beukes met the man who burgled her home in Torbay two years ago and found the experience beneficial.
I would honestly recommend it 100%. And for each person it does a different thing. It's not just: 'Let's get you there and see the person in prison.' Just knowing that someone's there knowing exactly what you're going through, it really made such a difference."
After a pilot scheme, the project is now being rolled out across Devon and Cornwall.
Pre-poll voting closing in Jersey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The pre-poll voting station in St Helier for Jersey's general election closes this afternoon.
The voting booth at St Paul's Centre opened two weeks ago for anyone registered to vote before 9 April to make their choice before polling day.
It was setup in the hope of increasing Jersey's voter turnout, according to the States Greffe.
The St Helier polling station closes at 14:00. The next opportunity to vote after that will be between 08:00 and 20:00 on 16 May.
Skylarks welcome back police helicopter after busy night
It happened at Bodmin Fire Station in Cornwall on Saturday night.
"Of all the parking spaces, I really don't think this was their wisest decision," the station said on social media.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police and the vehicle was removed about two hours later.
A spokesman said if the station had received a "shout" before the car was moved, it would have had no option but to move the vehicle using "any necessary means".
Medical bodies 'will talk' on assisted dying
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two medical bodies would hold discussions with the States if proposals on assisted dying were passed, according to Guernsey's most senior politician.
Politicians are set to vote on proposals - which would allow the States to look into the legalisation of assisted dying - on Wednesday.
In a statement from Deputy Gavin St Pier, he said both the General Medical Council and the Royal College of Physicians would be willing to continue talks if States members voted in favour of working to legalise assisted dying.
Jane Dacre, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said although the RCP did not currently support a change in law, it would help local doctors develop safeguards.
The General Medical Council said it would hold further discussions if there were specific proposals on how the law would operate in practice.
The news comes as several medical professionals, including the past chair of the Royal College of Nursing's governing body, have come out in favour of legalising assisted dying, although there has been significant opposition too.
Lady Tanni Grey-Thompson - a former Paralympian and patron of the Guernsey Disability Association - said safeguards in countries where assisted dying is already legal had "slowly been eroded".
‘Doctors will be protected by law’
Guernsey Press
Guernsey’s ability to recruit and retain high-quality health care professionals will not suffer if assisted dying proposals are successful, according to current and retired medical staff.
Exeter is one of 15 National Police Air Service bases providing air support to England and Wales' 43 police forces.
