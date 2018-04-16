BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

BBC

A man has sustained "potentially life-threatening injuries" after being knocked down by a car in Penryn at the weekend, police say .

Officers said the pedestrian was injured on the A39, near the Asda store on Kernick Road industrial estate, at about 04:20 on Saturday.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Both the driver and the vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident have since been located and the driver is assisting police with their inquiries."