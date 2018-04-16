BBC Local Live: South West

The landslip was thought to have been caused by very wet conditions and freezing easterly winds earlier this year, creating "an unstable section of banking near the middle bridge section of the track".
The manager of the railway has been thanking people for getting it up and running again...
Burst water main disrupts Ivybridge bus service
Twitter
The 20A bus service in Ivybridge is unable to get to Fairway Avenue or Woodland Road due to a burst water main.
Potential "campaign groups" can find out more at The Princess Royal Centre for the Performing Arts at 19:00.
It will give islanders the opportunity to learn about the role of groups during the referendum, as well as put questions to the States' Assembly and Constitution Committee.
The States will then consider proposals from the committee on the 18 April to appoint the three members of the Campaign Group Assessments Panel who will assess the applications from prospective groups.
If the States approve the proposed panel, the groups will have until 12:00 on Friday 25 May to submit their applications.
Parts of Plymouth Pavilions listed for possible sale
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Parts of the Plymouth Pavilions have been listed for possible sale,
it has been revealed.
Devon businessman James Brent, who was given the site by
Plymouth City Council in 2012, has advertised the pavilions as a
"development site" with a guide price of £6m.
He is not selling the Pavilions
centrepiece - its music arena. He plans to keep and improve that area.
In 2012, the council, which could not afford to renovate the
site, struck a deal with Mr Brent. The authority called the decision "a
huge step forward" for the Pavilions and claimed £83m would be invested.
Tim Jones, from the South West Business Council, said he was
"disappointed" the potential development had not happened before the
site went on the market.
No-one we’ve spoken to is accusing Mr Brent of
profiteering, even if this sale does go through, as it was costing the cash-strapped council more than £1.5m a year to keep the Pavilions going. Mr Brent has taken that burden on.
A spokesman for Mr Brent said the businessman was "just
exploring options".
Tourist Information Centre moves to bus station
BBC Radio Jersey
Visitors looking for information about Jersey will have to go to the bus station in future.
The Tourist Information Centre has moved from Jersey Museum.
Visit Jersey says it will give holidaymakers all the details about the island they need during their stay.
The organisation's CEO, Keith Beecham said the bus station was the "ideal first port of call for holidaymakers".
North Devon cliff railway due to reopen
BBC Radio Devon
Teenage driver, 17, killed in road crash
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A driver who died in a crash outside a farm in Devon at the weekend was a 17-year-old boy, police say.
Emergency services were called to a road outside South Reed Farm in Bratton Clovelly, near Okehampton, at about at 01:43 on Sunday after a crash involving a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
The teenager, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "His next of kin are aware, however, formal identification has yet to take place."
Inquiries were under way to determine the cause of this collision, officers added.
Pub chain Wetherspoon closing social media accounts
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is closing down its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts for all its 900 pubs and head office with immediate effect.
The company, owned by founder Tim Martin, who lives in Devon, said the move followed the trolling of MPs and others.
The chain, which has branches across Devon and Cornwall, added that the move also took account of recent concerns over the misuse of personal data and the addictive nature of social media.
Dry, with sunny periods
BBC Weather
Staying largely dry in the Channel Islands today with some sunny periods and areas of cloud.
Some sunshine through this morning with patchy cloud likely as well, but it looks set to remain dry.
Mostly fine in to this afternoon with further sunshine at times.
Maximum temperature: 9-13C (48-55F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Speedway world champion and ex-Falcon Ivan Mauger dies
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Six-time speedway world champion and former Exeter Falcons' rider Ivan Mauger has died.
He was 78 and died at his home on Australia's Gold Coast yesterday.
He rode for the Exeter Falcons between 1973 and 1977, and had a second spell at the old County Ground in 1984.
Many regarded him as the best speedway rider of all time.
Car crashes through wall near Falmouth
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Weather: Sunny spells but cloudier later
Some sunny spells this morning but areas of cloud could give the odd light shower, especially at first. A drier afternoon.
There will be some cloud at times but equally, some sunny spells as well.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 14C (50 to 57F).
Appeal for missing Plymouth man
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for help to locate Tyler Smith, 23, who has been reported missing from Plymouth.
He was believed to be in the Marsh Mills and Plymbridge area of Plymouth on Sunday morning but has not been seen since.
Tyler is described as 5ft 11 inches (1.8m) tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo top, a wax jacket with a corduroy collar, black jeans and white Adidas trainers.
Cornwall travel: Broken-down vehicle blocks road
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police officer rescues woman from sea
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A police officer who rescued a woman from the sea off Newquay has been praised for putting their life at risk to save her.
Devon and Cornwall Police say a man and a woman were reported in trouble at the cove end of at Towan Beach in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The couple were apparently trying to scramble around the cliffs to the beach at about 05:00.
The man managed to get out of the water but the woman had to be dragged to rocks by a police officer who was first on the scene.
Coastguards got the officer and the casualty back to shore using ropes, where they were checked out by paramedics.
Supt Ian Drummond Smith, from Newquay police, said on Twitter, the police officer showed "amazing bravery."
Judi Dench told to stop interfering in phone mast dispute
The Daily Mail
Dame Judi Dench is told to stop interfering in Cornish village's dispute over mobile phone masts because locals say the Oscar-winning actress only goes there on holiday.
Strong wind warning issued for the Channel Islands