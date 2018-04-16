BBC Local Live: South West

BBC

The Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway is due to reopen later.

Tonnes of earth and rock debris fell on to its tracks at the start of the month .

The landslip was thought to have been caused by very wet conditions and freezing easterly winds earlier this year, creating "an unstable section of banking near the middle bridge section of the track".

The manager of the railway has been thanking people for getting it up and running again...