BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

- Men admit lorry crash offences which left woman injured
- Knife-carrying drug dealer jailed
- Death of GP killed by wife 'may have been prevented'
- 'Basic healthcare poor' for Torbay children in care
- Microlight crashes in woods near Barnstaple
- Derelict warehouse fire in Exmouth
- Cornish charity 'delighted' to receive royal wedding donations
- Golden Hind replica to be auctioned after sale fail
- Updates from Monday 9 April until Friday 13 April 2018
Weather: Yellow rain warning
BBC Weather
There is a yellow warning for rain for 22:00 today until 10:00 tomorrow.
This Evening and Tonight there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle through tonight with a few moderately heavy bursts of rain possible.
Rather misty too but it will be mild.
Minimum Temperature: 5 to 8C (41 to 46F).
Tomorrow will be a wet morning with spells of rain.
The rain should ease come the afternoon and bright or sunny intervals will develop.
However, a few sharp showers are possible too.
Maximum Temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
GP's death 'may have been prevented'
Geraint Hughes was stabbed by his mentally-ill wife who wrongly believed he was having an affairRead more
Helen Glover announces loss of twin
Double Olympic champion Helen Glover has announced she has lost one of the twins she was expecting.
The Team GB rower, who is married to TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall, is due to give birth in July.
Tonnes of earth removed after cliff railway landslip
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
More than 20 tonnes of soil has been removed after a landslip closed the Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway in north Devon.
A structural engineer is due to inspect the site today to say whether it can open again.
The soil has been taken back to the bedrock and the remaining ground has been compacted to a 45 degree angle on the advice of a previous surveyor.
A bus replacement service is available to take people to the top of the cliff while the repair work continues.
The Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway is the world's highest and steepest fully water-powered funicular railway and the only example in the UK.
£8m funding to boost employment in east Devon and Exeter
Francesca Gould
BBC News Online
The green light has been given for £8m of funding for projects to boost jobs and create employment space in east Devon and Exeter.
Four new projects - approved by East Devon Council - include an enhanced bus service, an upgrade of a new landing system at Exeter airport and a new parking and cycling provision in the city's science park.
Councillor Stuart Barker, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: "Investing in future economic growth is key to the success of our businesses, the creation of new jobs and a prosperous local economy.
"The enhanced bus service and park and change will provide more travel choices for people working in the Enterprise Zone and beyond. They will help to reduce congestion, supporting the wider transport strategy for the area."
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J30 for A376.
M5 Devon - M5 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J30, A376 (Exeter), because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Death of GP killed by wife 'may have been prevented'
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
The fatal stabbing of a family GP in Cornwall by his wife "may have been prevented", a report has concluded.
Dr Geraint Hughes - known as Tiger - was stabbed through the heart with a kitchen knife by his wife Marion in November 2013.
Marion Hughes, a retired GP, had a "severe depressive disorder" and was "in all probability psychotic" at the time of the killing.
A domestic homicide review published today said it could be argued "if more had been done to ensure compliance with medication, more effective monitoring, and improved risk assessment had been undertaken, these may have played a part in the possible prevention of the killing".
She admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility in June 2014. She was detained at St Andrew's Hospital, Northampton and can only be released with the permission of the Secretary of State.
The Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for mental health care in the county, said there were "areas where care fell below the expected standards and it is possible that had these been addressed, the death may have been prevented".
Spring cleaning our beaches
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The Big Spring Beach Clean is under way across Cornwall and Devon with a series of cleans organised by Surfers Against Sewage throughout the week.
The charity has held more than 1,200 across the UK over the past eight years and says it has collected more than 50,000 plastic bottles among other waste.
Here are some of the finds at Perranporth over the weekend.
Cornwall charity to receive royal wedding donations
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
St Agnes-based charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) is one of seven UK organisations chosen to receive public donations given to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ahead of their wedding on 19 May.
Harry and his fiancée have asked those thinking of marking the occasion with a gift to instead give the money to the good causes.
SAS said on Twitter it was "delighted to have been selected".
Kensington Palace said the couple picked organisations that reflected their shared values and represented a range of issues they were passionate about.
But they say they do not have any formal relationship with the seven organisations.
The seven charities are:
Bright skies in Scilly
BBC Weather Watchers
Full Looe Music Festival line-up announced
Cornwall Live
Steve 'N' Seagulls, John Otway, Martin Harley and Daniel Kimbro, Himalayas, Rhys Lewis and Irish performance poet Stephen James Smith are all on the bill for this September.
Woman pulled from sea in Devon praises her rescuers
Devon Live
A woman from Wales pulled from the sea at Goodrington promenade in Paignton by local residents when she went in after her drowning dog says she wants to thank them in person.
Severe accident: A379 Devon both ways
A379 Devon both ways severe accident, between B3392 and Fore Street.
A379 Devon - A379 in Modbury blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the B3392 junction and the Fore Street junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
BreakingMen admit lorry crash offences which left woman injured
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Two men have admitted offences relating to a lorry crash which left a woman from Cornwall with life-changing injuries.
A lorry carrying telegraph poles crashed into Kay Kitto as she was loading her car outside her home in Falmouth in September 2015.
Mrs Kitto - who is visually impaired - suffered spinal, leg and head injuries and now uses a wheelchair.
The driver of the vehicle, Paul Ince, has already admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
His boss, 40-year-old Gavin Bentley, from Midland Poling Services and the firm’s maintenance manager Paul O’Toole, 50, were due to go on trial today at Truro Crown Court. However, the pair pleaded guilty to aiding or abetting dangerous driving.
The three men are due to be sentenced on Friday. The judge, Robert Linford, said he would like to know more details of the effect the crash has had on Mrs Kitto at that hearing.
Coastguard warning after another landslide
Francesca Gould
BBC News Online
A landslide in Looe has sparked warnings for people to stay away from the area and not to take selfies near dangerous cliffs.
The landslide happened at Looe beach, in Cornwall, on 4 April. The area has since been cordoned off.
There have been a number of cliff collapses and rockslides in recent months, HM Coastguard said.
Knife-carrying Paignton drug dealer jailed
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A drug dealer from Paignton has been jailed for five years after he was caught with three knives and more than £5,000 cash in a public park.
John Dunbar, 24, escaped from police and was arrested again nine days later at a flat he was living in. Police found another 32 wraps of cannabis worth £250.
Dunbar, of Winner Street, Paignton, admitted a total of three counts of possession of class A or B drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, possession of a knife and escape from custody.
His defence team said he had started selling cannabis to fund his own habit after leaving prison and finding himself homeless.
His lawyer, Paul Dentith, said: "He got involved at someone else's behest and decided to go on to fund his habit. He slipped into the seedy world of drugs.
"He has a personality disorder, anxiety and depression and some learning difficulties and did not have the skills to deal with the drugs world."
Plymouth lecturer: Royal baby will have to get normal job
BBC Radio Devon
A historian from the University of Plymouth says the new royal baby will be encouraged to look for a career outside the royal family when he or she grows up.
Visiting research fellow, Judith Rowbotham, says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is highly unlikely ever to become king or queen.
Dr Rowbotham has suggested that rather than having a public role, the new prince or princess will be on the fringes of the royal family as an adult.
Born fifth in line, the baby will be behind both older brother and future monarch Prince George, and older sister Princess Charlotte in the line of succession.
The child is due this month.
Police say wanted man could be in St Budeaux, Plymouth
Leander's Stephens misses out on medal
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Leander's Laura Stephens missed out on a medal in the 200m butterfly at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 18-year-old was last in the final in a time of 2:11:46 - former Leander swimmer Charlotte Atkinson was fourth for the Isle of Man.
The race was won by Alice Thomas, who took Wales' first gold medal in the pool.
Severe accident: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe accident, at J30 for A376.
M5 Devon - M5 lane closed on exit slip road and queuing traffic southbound at J30, A376 (Exeter), because of an accident involving two cars and a lorry and recovery work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man seriously injured after being hit by train
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A man is seriously ill in hospital after being hit by a train at Torquay Station on Saturday evening.
British Transport Police say the victim is "in a critical but stable condition".
Officers say they think about 30 people saw the man being hit, some of which were children.
Witnesses say three paramedics cars arrived within three or four minutes and two air ambulances landed on the pitch at the rugby club opposite Torquay Station.
Witness wanted by police after fight in Plymouth
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Police are trying to track down a man (pictured) who may have witnessed a fight in Plymouth.
Officers say he may seen the confrontation, which took place at the Spar store on Armada Way at about 16:40 on Wednesday, 21 February.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation pending further inquiries.
No-one was injured during the fight.
Devon duo help England to victory
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter's Jamie Chestney and Torquay's Sam Tolchard have helped England's fours team to an opening victory in bowls at the Commonwealth Games.
They had a comfortable 25-6 win over Singapore to go level with Scotland at the top of their pool.
They face Brunei in their next game on Tuesday.
Proud breaks record as Leander duo make final
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Leander's Ben Proud broke the Commonwealth Games and British record to qualify fastest in the 50m freestyle at Gold Coast 2018.
The reigning champion clocked a time of 21.30 seconds to win his heat.
"It's a personal best, some people said I'd never go 21.30 again, but I've done it," Proud told BBC Sport.
Leander teammate Tom Fannon finished joint third in his heat in 22.09 seconds to join Proud in Tuesday's final.
The pair will go for gold at 10:45 BST on Tuesday.
Yellow weather warning for rain in Devon
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in parts of Devon.
Heavy rain is expected this evening until 10:00 on Tuesday.
Timing of A35 roadworks criticised
Francesca Gould
BBC News Online
Tourism businesses have criticised the timing of roadworks on one of the main routes connecting Devon and Dorset.
Delays are expected on the A35 at Chideock from today and the roadworks are expected to continue throughout April.
There is concern as a number of schools are still on their Easter break and many tourists will be in the area.
Highways England says it has to balance weather conditions with the demands of a busy route.
Huge tree to be removed for new building
Francesca Gould
BBC News Online
Work to move a huge tree, that could live for 1,000 years, to a new site will begin later.
The Gingko tree needs to be moved due to the redevelopment of East Devon District Council offices in Sidmouth.
It's on the lawn in front of the building and it's being relocated to an area lower down in the gardens.
One-hundred-and-thirteen retirement flats are due to be built on the site.
The oldest recorded Ginkgo biloba tree is 3,500 years old.
Cornwall sausage dog walk record beaten by Manchester
Cornwall Live
Cornwall's mass sausage dog walk has been topped at Heaton Park in Manchester after only two weeks of holding the world record.
Group founded to highlight women with autism
BBC Radio Cornwall
A new campaign group has been launched in Cornwall to represent women with autism.
The "auti-jettes" has been formed to counter the view that autism just affects boys and men.
Organisers say it has been started because of the current consultation into adult social care charges in Cornwall, which affects some people with autism.
Debbie Evans, a qualified nurse who is also on the autism spectrum, says more women are now being diagnosed in later life. She said: "We feel very strongly that the autism spectrum is seen as male-dominated and a boy issue.
"But actually there are more and more women out there coming out as being diagnosed, some of them as late as in their 50s and their 60s."
'Utterly rank' referee cost Torquay
Torquay United boss Gary Owers criticises the referee after two red cards in his side's National League loss at Dover.Read more
Owner of Sidmouth shed on cliff edge puts it up for sale
Devon Live
A garden shed perched perilously on the edge of a 100ft (30m) drop after a series of cliff falls has had a 'for sale' sign put on it by a desperate homeowner.
Work begins on play area on former Exmouth Fun Park site
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The boating ponds on the site of the former Exmouth Fun Park are being filled in to create a new play space for local people.
East Devon District Council gave the go-ahead for a new and free dinosaur-themed play area on Queen's Drive.
The plans also include a food and drink area, an outside bar and seating area with temporary retail/catering stalls, and an outside events space.
Housing plans: 'Serious concerns' raised by residents
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Serious safety concerns have been raised by residents about plans for 61 new homes in Exeter.
The Gipsy Hill Lane Residents Association has strongly objected to the plans from Linden Homes near to the Gipsy Hill Hotel.
People are concerned about access to their homes and the hotel, as well as the risk of "long queues" in the area.
In a statement, residents said: "Given there is only one way in and out of our residences, we have serious concerns about the impact that the extensive building works would have. Large construction vehicles and the associated workers would be travelling through the business park, up the narrow Pinn Lane and along the even narrower Gipsy Hill Lane, to reach Sandrock on a daily basis."
Linden Homes say a road safety audit has been completed on the current highways design which has not identified any concerns.
Microlight crashes in woods near Barnstaple
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Police say the pilot of a light aircraft, which crashed on Sunday evening, was not injured.
The microlight came down near the woods at Goodleigh near Barnstaple.
The pilot is arranging recovery of his aircraft.
Child flown to hospital after accident at Watergate Bay
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A child was flown to hospital after being hit by a car at Watergate Bay, Newquay, on Sunday afternoon.
A police spokesman said the young girl involved was on foot and has a suspected broken ankle. She was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske.
The crash happened at about 15:55 and involved a silver Seat Leon.
Cornwall sees big rise in tech start-ups
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
There is a boom in hi-tech business start-ups in Cornwall, according to new figures.
Analysis by RSM UK shows that in 2016 there were 14 new tech companies in the county, which rose to 46 last year.
In the South West the number of businesses doing things like designing computer games or writing software has risen by three-quarters in a year.
The steepest rise has been in Cornwall, where there has been a big effort to get young people into the tech industry to fill a skills gap.
In Devon, numbers grew from 50 to 84.
Pirates mindset praised after victory
Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle praises his side's attitude after they beat Richmond to go fourth in the table.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, between J28 for A373 and J29 for A30 Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J28, A373 (Cullompton) and J29, A30 (Exeter), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
