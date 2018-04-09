BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

There is a yellow warning for rain for 22:00 today until 10:00 tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle through tonight with a few moderately heavy bursts of rain possible.

Rather misty too but it will be mild.

Minimum Temperature: 5 to 8C (41 to 46F).

Tomorrow will be a wet morning with spells of rain.

The rain should ease come the afternoon and bright or sunny intervals will develop.

However, a few sharp showers are possible too.

Maximum Temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).