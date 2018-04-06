BBC Local Live: South West

Devon's Natalie Chestney and Sophie Tolchard's hopes of a medal with England's women's four are over after the team was knocked out of the Commonwealth Games.

Newton Abbot's Chestney and Torquay's Tolchard, along with teammates Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor, beat Fiji 19-11 in their third match on Friday.

But two losses in their opening two games to Malta and India mean they cannot make the knockout stages.

The Devon duo still have a chance of medal next week when they team up in the women's pairs for England.

Getty Images

Meanwhile Tolchard's older brother Sam still had a chance of a place in the knockout rounds of the men's pairs.

He and partner Louis Ridout beat Botswana 24-9 in their second game on Friday.

They must beat pool leaders New Zealand in their final match on Saturday and hope second-placed Cook islands lose to Fiji in their last game.