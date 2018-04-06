BBC Local Live: South West

Updates from Tuesday 3 April until Friday 6 April 2018
Jet ski crash case adjourned
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
A 37-year-old Polish man has appeared in Jersey Magistrate's Court charged
with grave and criminal assault following a jet ski crash in St Brelade's Bay
last year.
The incident happened on 9 July 2017.
Michal Bartlomiej Dorynek, from St Helier, was also charged with using a dangerous, unsafe ship, using a
ship recklessly and in a manner that was dangerous and failing to report what
had happened to the harbour master.
The case was adjourned and he will next appear at
Jersey’s Magistrates Court on April 20th.
Wanted: Police appeal for help finding man
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Police are trying to find a man who is wanted for breaching the terms of his bail.
Daniel Blackman, 32, was originally charged with theft-related offences.
Officers say they have tried to locate and arrest him, but are now appealing to the public for help finding him.
He is believed to be in the St Austell, Camborne, Newquay and Bodmin area and police say he is not a direct threat to the public.
Devon duo out of bowls fours
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Devon's Natalie Chestney and Sophie Tolchard's hopes of a medal with England's women's four are over after the team was knocked out of the Commonwealth Games.
Newton Abbot's Chestney and Torquay's Tolchard, along with teammates Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor, beat Fiji 19-11 in their third match on Friday.
But two losses in their opening two games to Malta and India mean they cannot make the knockout stages.
The Devon duo still have a chance of medal next week when they team up in the women's pairs for England.
Meanwhile Tolchard's older brother Sam still had a chance of a place in the knockout rounds of the men's pairs.
He and partner Louis Ridout beat Botswana 24-9 in their second game on Friday.
They must beat pool leaders New Zealand in their final match on Saturday and hope second-placed Cook islands lose to Fiji in their last game.
RNLI has 'unconditional commitment' to Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
Following a turbulent year the RNLI's chief executive says the charity has an "unconditional commitment" to Jersey.
Jersey's Bonita Shurmur has qualified for the final of the women's all-around gymnastics at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 18-year-old was 20th in qualifying with a score of 44.150.
She is the first Jersey female gymnast ever to make the all-around women's final.
She will compete alongside fellow islander Daniel Lee on Saturday after he made the men's all around final on Thursday.
Road closures in St Peter Port
Rob England
BBC News Online
Roadworks will close a road in St Peter Port this weekend, according to the States.
Resurfacing works
are taking place on The Grange and the road will be closed to traffic
between the Doyle Road traffic lights and the Upland Road traffic lights from 07:00 on
Saturday morning, until 07:00 on Monday.
A spokesman said traffic heading
up The Grange would be diverted along Upland Road, Arsenal Road and Doyle Road,
with traffic heading into St Peter Port diverted via Brock Road and Candie Road.
Drivers are advised to use alternative routes into St Peter Port, and allow
extra time for their journeys.
Deaths of brothers swept off rocks was 'accidental'
Emergency services were called to the Valley of Rocks at Lynton at about 18:25 on Thursday.
The boy was found at the bottom of the cliffs and winched up.
He is currently in hospital in Bristol with a double fracture of the fibia and an injury to his back.
This was an awful accident and a tragic reminder that although the UK's coastline is spectacular to explore – it can also be very, very dangerous. Even for the experienced, it can be very easy to lose your footing, slip and fall.
Leander's Jackson misses out on final spot
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Leander's Jessica Jackson has missed out on a place in the final of the 50m freestyle at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 20-year-old Plymouth University student finished sixth in her semi-final in a time of 26.08 seconds.
Jackson still has the 100m freestyle to swim in starting on Sunday.
BreakingBrothers drowned after 'freak waves' swept them off rocks
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Two brothers drowned when "freak waves" swept them off rocks while fishing on a family holiday near Treyarnon Bay in Cornwall, an inquest has heard.
Charles Allen, 21, tried to save his brother Robert, 30, who was knocked into the sea by a "huge freak wave" which crashed against a cliff, a witness said.
Charles was rescued by a lifeboat but later died in hospital while the body of Robert Allen was found a week later at Booby's Bay.
Les Miserables writer's house given €3m for restoration
Rob England
BBC News Online
A French billionaire has donated €3m (£2.6m) to support the restoration of Victor Hugo's House in Guernsey.
It was given by Francois Pinault, founder of Kering, a luxury and sporting goods company, whose net worth is measured by Bloomberg at about $27.8bn.
The donation to the City of Paris - who own Hauteville House in St Peter Port - will support its restoration, which includes work on the conservatory, the roof, the lookout, repairs to the external south elevation and the terrace.
Hugo, a French author and poet spent 15 years in exile in Guernsey after a coup d'etat by Napoleon III in France. During his time at Hauteville House he wrote Les Miserables and Toilers of the Sea.
Vic Groves says reminders and anniversaries linked with Sarah are always present.
Things don't go away for any period of time. You might have a week or two where activity levels are fairly low but you know this beast is going to come up and rear its head again at some point in the near future, so this is a recurring theme."
Deputy Jonathon Le Tocq who speaks on behalf of the Policy and Resources Committee on foreign affairs says every effort is being made to get a resolution in the ongoing trial in India.
"We've 'upped our game' if you like to try and put pressure on appropriate authorities to speed up the process and to make the process seem more credible than it has up until now."
Dutchman Richard De Vit is still on trial for the murder of Sarah Groves in 2013. He denies any wrongdoing.
Specsavers, whose head office is in Guernsey, pays its male staff on average 41.9% more than its female employees nationally.
Jersey women's rights activist, Michelle Johansen, says it is not "surprising" the figures are made up of the fact more men are in senior positions, and more women "at the bottom of the gender pyramid" in part time, lower paid roles.
But, she added, the revelations were "an opportunity to make sure... women and men are being paid the same for the same job".
A spokesman for Specsavers said pay gap data for "a very small part" of their organisation had been released, which did not include their stores.
But on the data that had been released the company said it "paid people equally" and the gaps were due to the company having more men
in senior roles than women, and it was "committed to addressing" it.
At Valley Truckle on the B3266 at the A39 Boscastle turn-off, there are reports of sheep on the road.
The crowds go wild for the bowls on the Gold Coast
'Homophobic abuse' shouted at dog walker
Rob England
BBC News Online
A dog walker was subjected to homophobic abuse in Jersey, police say.
It happened in the grounds of Springfield Stadium on Monday at about 17:30.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, in particular a "middle-aged lady" who was seen with a small child and a French bulldog.
Plans to convert old Dartmoor building into holiday home
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
A project to convert an old pumping station on Dartmoor into a holiday home goes before planners later.
The small single-storey building has stood derelict by the side of the road near Two Bridges for decades.
Cathy Riley and Craig Woolley bought the pump house at auction and want to breathe new life into the building.
However, planning officers say turning it into a holiday let would be an "unsustainable development" and would "not enhance the landscape".
The plan will go before members of Dartmoor National Park Authority with the recommendation for refusal, but Dartmoor Forest Parish Council says something needs to be done to "stop the building being an eyesore".
€3m gift to rescue Victor Hugo’s home in Guernsey
The Times
The house in Guernsey where Victor Hugo wrote Les Miserables is to be saved from ruin after a French tycoon came forward with a €3m donation.
Sugar tax to fight tooth decay, obesity and diabetes
On the A38 at Haldon Hill heading towards Plymouth there's a vehicle fire. It's in a lay-by but drivers should be aware of smoke blowing across the road and possible delays.
Work 'still needed' at Royal Cornwall Hospital says CQC
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
The Chief Inspector of Hospitals at the Care Quality Commission (CQC) says work is still needed at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals' Trust (RCHT) to improve patient safety issues that are "not being given sufficient priority".
Officers praised for helping family of cliff fall boy
Devon and Cornwall Police have praised officers in Tavistock for their role in helping the family of an 11-year-old-boy who fell 200ft (60m) from a cliff in north Devon.
Food and drink was arranged for family members after they were transported by uniformed officers from Lynton to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Boy's 200ft fall from cliff was 'awful accident'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Maritime & Coastguard Agency says an 11-year-old boy falling 200ft (60m) from cliffs in Devon was an "awful accident".
Emergency services were called to the Valley of Rocks at Lynton at about 18:25 on Thursday.
The boy was found at the bottom of the cliffs and winched up.
He is currently in hospital in Bristol with a double fracture of the fibia and an injury to his back.
Burst water main closes road
Road in St Helier closed tomorrow
Devon nutritionist says sugar is 'not vital' as tax starts
BBC Radio Devon
Soft drinks with a high sugar content are subject to a new tax from today - as part of the government's plans to reduce obesity.
Shoppers could pay a tax of up to 24p a litre, depending on the amount of sugar in each product.
Most drinks recipes have already been altered to reduce sugar levels, and the tax that must be paid.
Sarah Flower - a nutritionist in Devon - says sugar is "not vital" like some guidelines state and people are often given misinformation.
"Sugar has no nutritional benefit whatsoever, no health benefit whatsoever. It is just empty calories."
Sarah Groves murder: 'Things don't go away'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The father of Sarah Groves, a woman from Guernsey who was killed in the Indian state of Kashmir five years ago today, has said there is no escaping the events of his daughter's death.
Vic Groves says reminders and anniversaries linked with Sarah are always present.
Deputy Jonathon Le Tocq who speaks on behalf of the Policy and Resources Committee on foreign affairs says every effort is being made to get a resolution in the ongoing trial in India.
"We've 'upped our game' if you like to try and put pressure on appropriate authorities to speed up the process and to make the process seem more credible than it has up until now."
Dutchman Richard De Vit is still on trial for the murder of Sarah Groves in 2013. He denies any wrongdoing.
Gender pay gap: What is it like in the Channel Islands?
BBC Channel Islands News
Channel Island businesses have revealed vast average gender pay gaps.
Specsavers, whose head office is in Guernsey, pays its male staff on average 41.9% more than its female employees nationally.
Jersey women's rights activist, Michelle Johansen, says it is not "surprising" the figures are made up of the fact more men are in senior positions, and more women "at the bottom of the gender pyramid" in part time, lower paid roles.
But, she added, the revelations were "an opportunity to make sure... women and men are being paid the same for the same job".
A spokesman for Specsavers said pay gap data for "a very small part" of their organisation had been released, which did not include their stores.
But on the data that had been released the company said it "paid people equally" and the gaps were due to the company having more men in senior roles than women, and it was "committed to addressing" it.
Fire damage at Cornish barn conversion
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A barn conversion has been badly damaged in a blaze in Cornwall.
Crews worked throughout the night to contain the fire in St Minver, Wadebridge Community Fire Station said.
It added that nobody has been injured.
Bigbury Bay View Cafe proposed in revamped plans
BBC Radio Devon
A beach cafe with views to Burgh Island in south Devon could be replaced with another cafe.
An application by Galion Homes puts four new homes on the site and puts the cafe under the easterly property.
The application follows a successful appeal against previous plans for four homes on the site without a cafe.
A planning inspector agreed that the cafe was an important part of the local community and should not be lost.
'Several items' recovered from stolen car and scooter
Rob England
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police have released images of items recovered after the theft of a car and scooter from St Peter Port on Wednesday night.
Officers have warned owners of vehicles left for several days to check them.
"The St Peter Port area appears to have been targeted overnight and police would encourage increased vigilance and the reporting of any suspicious behaviour," a force spokesman said.
CI teams knocked out of bowls
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey and Guernsey suffered more disappointment on the bowls rink on the seocnd day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Guernsey's men's pair of Matt Le Ber and Matthew Solway and Jersey's women's four team were both knocked out at the group stage.
Le Ber and Solway lost 16-10 to Malta - their second successive loss meaning they cannot make the top two in their pool.
Jersey's women - Chrissie Grimes, Joan Renouf, Eileen Vowden and Doreen Moon - were beaten 21-13 by Norfolk Island to add to two defeats on Thursday.
Earlier in the day Guernsey's world bowls champion Lucy Beere was knocked out of the women's singles.
Condor services face delays
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Condor Liberation and the Condor Rapide are facing delays today, according to Condor Ferries.
High winds have delayed the Liberation and the Condor Rapide is currently operating on "reduced power".
Cornwall travel: Sheep on the road at Valley Truckle
BBC Radio Cornwall
At Valley Truckle on the B3266 at the A39 Boscastle turn-off, there are reports of sheep on the road.
The crowds go wild for the bowls on the Gold Coast
'Homophobic abuse' shouted at dog walker
Rob England
BBC News Online
A dog walker was subjected to homophobic abuse in Jersey, police say.
It happened in the grounds of Springfield Stadium on Monday at about 17:30.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, in particular a "middle-aged lady" who was seen with a small child and a French bulldog.
Plans to convert old Dartmoor building into holiday home
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
A project to convert an old pumping station on Dartmoor into a holiday home goes before planners later.
The small single-storey building has stood derelict by the side of the road near Two Bridges for decades.
Cathy Riley and Craig Woolley bought the pump house at auction and want to breathe new life into the building.
However, planning officers say turning it into a holiday let would be an "unsustainable development" and would "not enhance the landscape".
The plan will go before members of Dartmoor National Park Authority with the recommendation for refusal, but Dartmoor Forest Parish Council says something needs to be done to "stop the building being an eyesore".
Tolchard gets first Gold Coast win
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Devon's Sam Tolchard and partner Louis Ridout finally got their first win in the men's pairs bowls at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Torquay-born Tolchard - who won pairs bronze in Glasgow four years ago - and his partner beat Papua New Guinea 28-14 on the Gold Coast.
It came after a tough start for the pair on Thursday with a loss to the Cook Islands and a draw with Fiji.
They will face Botswana later on Friday before their final pool game against New Zealand on Saturday knowing wins in both those games should be enough to send them into the knockout stages.
Cornwall travel: Place Ferry out of service
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Place Ferry is currently out of service due to the choppy sea conditions.
Man charged with taking eggs and disturbing rare birds
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man has been charged with a number of rare bird offences.
The 49-year-old, from Plymouth, is accused of disturbing rare species of birds including a golden eagle and an osprey in Scotland.
He has been charged in relation to the taking of and disturbing protected birds, their nests and eggs, police have said.
Further alleged offences relate to nest disturbance and the taking of eggs of rare Devon birds including a hobby, peregrine falcon and a little-ringed plover from sites on Dartmoor.
These offences are alleged to have taken place throughout 2016.
Exmoor Search and Rescue on consecutive call-outs
Exmoor Search and Rescue were out on three "follow on call-outs" on Thursday - the first time that's happened since any of the team could remember.
It helped with an injured walker, a missing man and aided the rescue of an 11-year-old boy who fell from cliffs in North Devon.
'Crushing costs' affecting business in Exeter
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
Some Exeter shop owners cannot afford to pay themselves the minimum wage because of "crushing costs", according to business woman and business improvement district director Mattie Richardson.
She is calling for an overhaul in business rates.
Kate Shirazi, who owns an independent cake shop and cafe which is closing this week, says she cannot afford to stay open.
"It doesn't make economic sense for us to open a shop where the rents, and then the rates on top, don't add up to what revenue we can get back. Simply, we can't afford the rents."
The government says it is listening to the concerns of businesses and has taken action.
Crossing hot coals for cancer patient
Jersey Evening Post
An islander has completed a charity fire walk to raise money for a young mother who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Jersey's Guthrie gets injury boost
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
A day after being helped off the court with an ankle injury, Serena Guthrie is fit for England's second game at Gold Coast 2018.
Baby's life in my hands now says flight scare Tom Daley
"I can't just think about my life any more..." says dad-to-be Tom remembering flight turbulence scare.
Sarah Groves murder: Five years on
BBC Radio Guernsey
Today marks five years since Guernsey woman Sarah Groves was killed on a houseboat in Kashmir.
Her family are still campaigning for justice as the trial for her murder continues in India. Recently an online petition, asking the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to intervene in the case reached more than 15,000 signatures.
Despite this, according to Sarah's parents Vic and Kate, little progress has being made diplomatically.
Dutchman Richard De Wit is still on trial for the murder of Sarah Groves in 2013, he denies any wrongdoing.
A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: "Our sympathies have been with the Groves family since Sarah's tragic death and we will continue to help them however we can.
"We have been providing support to them since her death and are in regular contact, liaising with the Indian authorities on their behalf."
Cloudy with sunny spells developing
BBC Weather
Fairly cloudy at times this morning but sunny spells should develop.
This afternoon should be largely dry with some sunshine and variable amounts of cloud.
Maximum temperature: 13-16C (55-61F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Devon travel: Vehicle fire blows smoke across the A38
BBC Radio Devon
On the A38 at Haldon Hill heading towards Plymouth there's a vehicle fire. It's in a lay-by but drivers should be aware of smoke blowing across the road and possible delays.
Work 'still needed' at Royal Cornwall Hospital says CQC
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
The Chief Inspector of Hospitals at the Care Quality Commission (CQC) says work is still needed at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals' Trust (RCHT) to improve patient safety issues that are "not being given sufficient priority".
An inspection at the hospital in Treliske revealed it had failed to improve in many areas flagged up in a report last year.
Its chief executive said it accepted the criticisms and was working to meet the requirements.