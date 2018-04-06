BBC Devon and Cornwall Live: 2-6 April

Summary
- 'Freak waves' swept brothers off rocks, inquest told
- Boy, 11, 'seriously injured' after falling from cliffs
- Work 'still needed' at Royal Cornwall Hospital says CQC
- Wild Devon beaver 'run over and killed'
- Man injured after falling 80ft down blowhole
- Police investigate reports of trolley thrown from bridge
- Updates from Tuesday 3 April until Friday 6 April 2018
Weather: Overnight showers will clear tomorrow
BBC Weather
Tonight will be cloudy at first with a spot of rain possible.
There is a risk of some showery rain spreading up from the south in the early hours.
Minimum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F)
Tomorrow, showers should clear northwards through the morning.
The cloud should break to allow some sunshine later in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)
Delays continue on A38 after tractor fire
Emergency resurfacing work is being carried out on the A38 following an earlier tractor fire.
The Highways Agency says delays are still expected in the area as a result.
Exeter prisoners rated according to potential violence
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A new device that rates inmates according to their chances of being involved in violence and disturbances is being piloted at Exeter prison.
Under the new scheme, prisoners are given a "score" based on their perceived likelihood of participating in assaults, fights or riots.
Staff can use the data to help them make decisions such as which wing an individual should be placed in and prisoners' activity and work programmes.
HMP Exeter is among 16 prisons piloting the scheme.
Police appeal for witnesses following Newquay assault
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Newquay on Easter Saturday.
The incident took place on Bank Street at about 16:30 on 31 March.
A police spokesperson said: "If any member of the public has filmed the assault, it is vital that these people make themselves known to police as part of this investigation."
A man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and is due before Bodmin Magistrates Court at the end of April.
New tax will help drinks companies to cut sugar
BBC Radio Devon
A soft drinks producer from Devon says the tax on sugary drinks will actually help manufacturers to reduce the sugar in their recipes.
The new levy came into force today, and could add up to 24 pence onto each litre.
Gabriel David, chairman of Luscombe Drinks in Buckfastleigh, says it means consumers will now expect less sugar in their drinks:
"It the government comes in with this tax, they're beginning to talk about things, they're beginning to suggest that we don't want so much sugar, which helps companies likes ours to reduce our sugar on the expectation front.
"People have choice, and if they're prepared for the reduction in sugar, then they're moving towards their own sugar intake."
Cornish boy wants to be first pro footballer with cystic fibrosis
BBC Spotlight
New £35 charge for garden waste collection in Torridge
BBC Radio Devon
People living in Torridge are being told that, from June, their green wheelie bins will only be emptied if they've subscribed to a new service costing £35.
The district council says the initiative, which affects garden waste, is designed to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.
A weekly food waste collection service and fortnightly black bag collections are also being introduced.
Nurseries closed over safeguarding issues
Four nurseries in Bideford and Barnstaple, attended by 450 children, are to be permanently closed.Read more
Addict stole £7k from parents for 'cure'
A heroin addict spent £2,000 on a treatment which left him in a hallucinogenic state, a court hears.Read more
Boy, 11, hurt in 200ft cliff fall
The boy from Los Angeles was found at the bottom of the cliffs in Devon and airlifted to hospital.Read more
Severe accident: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe accident, between J27 for A38 and J26 for A38.
M5 Devon - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 northbound between J27, A38 (Tiverton) and J26, A38 (Wellington), because of an accident.
Pictures of cliff rescue of boy, 11
The first pictures have emerged of the rescue of an 11-year-old boy who fell 200ft (60m) down cliffs in north Devon.
The boy is originally from Los Angeles and was visiting the Lynton area in north Devon.
The victim has a double fracture of the fibia and an injury to his back and has been transferred to hospital in Bristol.
Severe accident: A390 Cornwall both ways
A390 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between Charlestown Road and A391.
A390 Cornwall - A390 Holmbush Road in St Austell blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between Mount Charles Roundabout and Pine Lodge Traffic Lights, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Severe disruption: A38 Devon westbound
A38 Devon westbound severe disruption, at A383 affecting B3344.
A38 Devon - One lane closed, queuing traffic and severe delays on A38 westbound in Bickington at Goodstone Junction, because of an earlier tractor fire and recovery work. Travel time is an hour and 20 minutes. Congestion to Chudleigh Knighton turn off.
Severe disruption: A379 Devon both ways
A379 Devon both ways severe disruption, between John Nash Drive and New Road.
A379 Devon - A379 Teignmouth Road in Dawlish blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the John Nash Drive junction and the New Road junction, because of a broken down lorry.
Camper van ban on Exmouth seafront may be introduced
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A proposed ban on camper vans parking on Exmouth seafront could be in place from next month.
In December, East Devon District Council's cabinet voted in favour of allowing them to park in council-owned car parks instead.
If a traffic regulation order - now issued by Devon County Council - to completely ban camper vans from parking in a section of Queen's Drive is confirmed, the ban could be in place in May.
New overnight camper van bays would then be created in council-owned car parks - 30 in the Queen's Drive Echelon car park, 20 in the Imperial Recreation Ground and 20 in Maer Road.
Devon travel: Tractor fire on A38 in Bickington
BBC Radio Devon
In Bickington on the A38 Pymouth-bound near the Caton turn off, there are reports of queuing traffic due to a tractor on fire.
Flower show a 'challenge' after cold and wet winter
BBC Radio Cornwall
This weekend sees the Cornwall Garden Society Spring flower show at the Boconnoc Estate near Lostwithiel.
A fixture in the gardener's calendar, it traditionally marked the beginning of spring.
But the cold and wet winter has been a challenge for growers and exhibitors.
Daffodil grower David White won five times at last year's show but this time he is not so sure.
"This year has been really difficult because they were all in the very cold weather we've had," he said. "They were all frozen, absolutely solid, literally a fortnight ago."
Drunken dad had knife during firework championships
Devon Live
A drunken man had a knife on Plymouth Hoe during the fireworks – which he said was for whittling wood with his children.
Hospital 'has further to go' says Cornwall health watchdog
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall's health watchdog says the Royal Cornwall Hospitals' Trust is making improvements but has "further to go" after a report said patients were "still at risk" there.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) says the trust will remain in "special measures" because it hasn't made enough progress.
Inspectors who visited in January say they still have "serious concerns about patient safety" - especially those in maternity and surgery.
The hospital says it accepts the criticism and continues to work in all the areas of concern.
MP Mercer and Labour campaigner in Twitter spat
Plymouth Conservative MP Johnny Mercer's offer to join Labour journalist and campaigner Owen Jones on a door-knocking campaign in the city has led to an online spat between the two.
Mr Mercer offered to go door-knocking with Mr Jones who replied with an offer of a public debate.
That led Mr Mercer to question Mr Jones's enthusiasm for door-knocking - and the online ding-dong is ongoing.
Landslip rocks cover Totnes road for five weeks
BBC Radio Devon
A residential road is still blocked - five weeks after authorities were alerted.
Maudlin Road in Totnes was blocked by a landslip when a wall collapsed.
Highways authority Devon County Council said: "Generally speaking, it’d be whoever owns that land, from which the land has slipped, who is responsible for clearing it up.
"We’re looking into it, so as to move the matter on as quickly as possible."
'Freak waves' killed brothers on holiday
Charles Allen was dragged into the water while trying to save his older brother Robert, an inquest hears.Read more
Wanted: Police appeal for help finding man
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Police are trying to find a man who is wanted for breaching the terms of his bail.
Daniel Blakeman, 32, was originally charged with theft-related offences.
Officers say they have tried to locate and arrest him, but are now appealing to the public for help finding him.
He is believed to be in the St Austell, Camborne, Newquay and Bodmin area and police say he is not a direct threat to the public.
Devon duo out of bowls fours
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Devon's Natalie Chestney and Sophie Tolchard's hopes of a medal with England's women's four are over after the team was knocked out of the Commonwealth Games.
Newton Abbot's Chestney and Torquay's Tolchard, along with teammates Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor, beat Fiji 19-11 in their third match on Friday.
But two losses in their opening two games to Malta and India mean they cannot make the knockout stages.
The Devon duo still have a chance of medal next week when they team up in the women's pairs for England.
Meanwhile Tolchard's older brother Sam still had a chance of a place in the knockout rounds of the men's pairs.
He and partner Louis Ridout beat Botswana 24-9 in their second game on Friday.
They must beat pool leaders New Zealand in their final match on Saturday and hope second-placed Cook islands lose to Fiji in their last game.
Officers praised for helping family of cliff fall boy
Devon and Cornwall Police have praised officers in Tavistock for their role in helping the family of an 11-year-old-boy who fell 200ft (60m) from a cliff in north Devon.
Food and drink was arranged for family members after they were transported by uniformed officers from Lynton to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, between J28 for A373 and J29 for A30 Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J28, A373 (Cullompton) and J29, A30 (Exeter), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Deaths of brothers swept off rocks was 'accidental'
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The deaths of two brothers who drowned after "freak waves" swept them off rocks in Cornwall was "accidental", a coroner has concluded.
Charles and Robert Allen died while fishing near Treyarnon Bay in September 2017.
An inquest in Truro heard how the brothers were “taken in opposite directions, Rob taken out to sea and Charles to shore”.
The RNLI said the charity was now carrying out an education programme for anglers on carrying appropriate safety equipment and means of communication.
Exeter v Gloucester (Sun)
Team news as Exeter Chiefs host Gloucester in Sunday's Premiership fixture at Sandy Park (15:00 BST).Read more
Boy's 200ft fall from cliff was 'awful accident'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Maritime & Coastguard Agency says an 11-year-old boy falling 200ft (60m) from cliffs in Devon was an "awful accident".
Emergency services were called to the Valley of Rocks at Lynton at about 18:25 on Thursday.
The boy was found at the bottom of the cliffs and winched up.
He is currently in hospital in Bristol with a double fracture of the fibia and an injury to his back.
Leander's Jackson misses out on final spot
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Leander's Jessica Jackson has missed out on a place in the final of the 50m freestyle at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 20-year-old Plymouth University student finished sixth in her semi-final in a time of 26.08 seconds.
Jackson still has the 100m freestyle to swim in starting on Sunday.
BreakingBrothers drowned after 'freak waves' swept them off rocks
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Two brothers drowned when "freak waves" swept them off rocks while fishing on a family holiday near Treyarnon Bay in Cornwall, an inquest has heard.
Charles Allen, 21, tried to save his brother Robert, 30, who was knocked into the sea by a "huge freak wave" which crashed against a cliff, a witness said.
The brothers from Bristol were involved in the accident on 4 September 2017.
Charles was rescued by a lifeboat but later died in hospital while the body of Robert Allen was found a week later at Booby's Bay.
Devon nutritionist says sugar is 'not vital' as tax starts
BBC Radio Devon
Soft drinks with a high sugar content are subject to a new tax from today - as part of the government's plans to reduce obesity.
Shoppers could pay a tax of up to 24p a litre, depending on the amount of sugar in each product.
Most drinks recipes have already been altered to reduce sugar levels, and the tax that must be paid.
Sarah Flower - a nutritionist in Devon - says sugar is "not vital" like some guidelines state and people are often given misinformation.
"Sugar has no nutritional benefit whatsoever, no health benefit whatsoever. It is just empty calories."
Fire damage at Cornish barn conversion
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A barn conversion has been badly damaged in a blaze in Cornwall.
Crews worked throughout the night to contain the fire in St Minver, Wadebridge Community Fire Station said.
It added that nobody has been injured.
Bigbury Bay View Cafe proposed in revamped plans
BBC Radio Devon
A beach cafe with views to Burgh Island in south Devon could be replaced with another cafe.
An application by Galion Homes puts four new homes on the site and puts the cafe under the easterly property.
The application follows a successful appeal against previous plans for four homes on the site without a cafe.
A planning inspector agreed that the cafe was an important part of the local community and should not be lost.
Cornwall travel: Sheep on the road at Valley Truckle
BBC Radio Cornwall
At Valley Truckle on the B3266 at the A39 Boscastle turn-off, there are reports of sheep on the road.
Plans to convert old Dartmoor building into holiday home
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
A project to convert an old pumping station on Dartmoor into a holiday home goes before planners later.
The small single-storey building has stood derelict by the side of the road near Two Bridges for decades.
Cathy Riley and Craig Woolley bought the pump house at auction and want to breathe new life into the building.
However, planning officers say turning it into a holiday let would be an "unsustainable development" and would "not enhance the landscape".
The plan will go before members of Dartmoor National Park Authority with the recommendation for refusal, but Dartmoor Forest Parish Council says something needs to be done to "stop the building being an eyesore".
Sugar tax to fight tooth decay, obesity and diabetes
Cornish Stuff
The sugar tax, which comes into force across the country affecting drinks which contain added sugar, has been welcomed across Cornwall.
Tolchard gets first Gold Coast win
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Devon's Sam Tolchard and partner Louis Ridout finally got their first win in the men's pairs bowls at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Torquay-born Tolchard - who won pairs bronze in Glasgow four years ago - and his partner beat Papua New Guinea 28-14 on the Gold Coast.
It came after a tough start for the pair on Thursday with a loss to the Cook Islands and a draw with Fiji.
They will face Botswana later on Friday before their final pool game against New Zealand on Saturday knowing wins in both those games should be enough to send them into the knockout stages.
Cornwall travel: Place Ferry out of service
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Place Ferry is currently out of service due to the choppy sea conditions.