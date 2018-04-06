BBC Devon and Cornwall Live: 2-6 April

Tonight will be cloudy at first with a spot of rain possible.

There is a risk of some showery rain spreading up from the south in the early hours.

Minimum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F)

BBC

Tomorrow, showers should clear northwards through the morning.

The cloud should break to allow some sunshine later in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)