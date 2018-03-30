Devon & Cornwall Live: 26-29 March

Plans for an airshow at Teignmouth on 25 August and Dawlish the following day have been shelved until 2019.

Councillors say time has run out to put a show on this year but say they remain confident the show will take place next year.

Councillor Robert Phipps, who had headed up a working party to look into the airshow for Teignmouth Town Council, said: "It is taking a bit of time to get it off the ground, but if it happens it would be a great thing and a great boost for the area and for the tourism industry.

"We are still looking at trying to put on airshow as an event next summer, but it not going to happen this year."

Meanwhile, Sidmouth Town Council has confirmed the Red Arrows will fly over the seafront on the opening day of the town's regatta on 24 August.

The RAF's aerobatic team is also expected to fly over Paignton at the Torbay Airshow on 2 and 3 June.