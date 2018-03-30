Devon & Cornwall Live: 26-29 March

Summary
- New leads exhausted in Kate Bushell's murder
- Tributes paid in Parliament to 'youngest councillor'
- Scilly care home picks up award in reversal of fortunes
- HMS Ocean: 'Farewell to this unique and remarkable vessel'
- Appeal to save Pendennis gun from sea corrosion
- Plymouth teen picked for England after a year in the sport
- Updates from Monday 26 March until Thursday 29 March 2018
Bath 11-28 Exeter
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Premiership champions Exeter win the Anglo-Welsh Cup for a second time with victory against Bath at Kingsholm.Read more
Fire service puts out blaze in Newquay flat
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service says it has put out a blaze in Newquay.
999 operators say a large number of people called them about the incident, on the third (and top) floor of a block of flats.
Three crews used breathing apparatus, an aerial ladder platform and a hose reel jet to put out the fire and say a working alarm alerted residents to the incident quickly.
Plan for airshows in Teignmouth and Dawlish are grounded
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans for an airshow at Teignmouth on 25 August and Dawlish the following day have been shelved until 2019.
Councillors say time has run out to put a show on this year but say they remain confident the show will take place next year.
Councillor Robert Phipps, who had headed up a working party to look into the airshow for Teignmouth Town Council, said: "It is taking a bit of time to get it off the ground, but if it happens it would be a great thing and a great boost for the area and for the tourism industry.
"We are still looking at trying to put on airshow as an event next summer, but it not going to happen this year."
Meanwhile, Sidmouth Town Council has confirmed the Red Arrows will fly over the seafront on the opening day of the town's regatta on 24 August.
The RAF's aerobatic team is also expected to fly over Paignton at the Torbay Airshow on 2 and 3 June.
Street sign confusion in Exeter
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Confusion has erupted over some new street signs in St Thomas in Exeter.
The new signs, stating "Buddle Lane leading to Newman Road", have been put in directly over the old tile signs saying Newman Road.
A few of the properties at the junction of Newman Road are in Buddle Lane, but local residents have described the actual location and wording of the signage, as "daft" and "misleading".
Meanwhile a third sign has appeared a little way down the road, reading Newman Road.
Exeter City Council, who are responsible for the installation of street signs, has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Public urged to report suspicions of child neglect
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Devon County Council is urging residents who are worried about a child's welfare, or about abuse or neglect of a child, to act on their suspicions.
A recent YouGov survey revealed nearly a third of parents of under 16s have worried about a child's welfare.
Just over half (57%) did something about it, but nearly half didn't.
Possible signs of abuse or neglect to look out for include:
The advice to anyone in Devon who may have suspicions of child abuse or neglect is to contact Devon's Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) on 0345 155 1071.
Weather: Drier tonight with clear spells
BBC Weather
There will be clear spells through this evening and into tonight.
It may turn cloudier in places towards the end of the night with the chance of the odd spot of rain.
Minimum temperature: -1 to 2C (30 to 36F).
Tomorrow, any brightness first thing will soon fade, leaving a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain moving up from the south.
Exmouth restaurant could be replaced by flats
Local Democracy Reporting Service
An Indian restaurant in Exmouth could be demolished and replaced with houses and flats.
Pub company Punch Taverns has submitted a planning application to East Devon District Council, which would see them knock down the Spice Lounge, in Prince of Wales Drive.
Seven two-bedroom houses, one one-bedroom flat, and two two-bedroom flats would be built on the land in its place.
Police dispatcher receives special award for bravery
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A Devon and Cornwall Police dispatcher has received a special bravery award after going to the aid of a vulnerable man while off duty.
Julie Burgess was honoured at the APD Control Room Awards 2018 - the first ever national awards for staff who work in the control rooms of the UK’s blue light services.
Ch Supt Glen Mayhew of Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Julie was on her way home from the Force control room in Plymouth in January of this year when she saw a man on the wrong side of the barriers of the Tamar Bridge.
"Julie parked her car safely on the bridge and climbed across the bridge infrastructure to access the pedestrian cantilever and return back to where she had seen the man.
"She spoke with the man and held on to him until officers arrived to bring him to safety.
"Her speedy response was key to saving a life."
Council relocation gets final rubber stamp
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The final rubber stamp on East Devon District Council's plans to relocate from its current headquarters at the Knowle in Sidmouth to new offices in Honiton and Exmouth has been given.
Development company PegasusLife has been granted planning permission to redevelop the offices into a 113-apartment assisted-living community for older people.
This means the company and the council are now committed to the sale of the site.
The authority's new headquarters at Heathpark in Honiton are expected to be completed in December.
Severe accident: A30 Cornwall westbound
A30 Cornwall westbound severe accident, between Blacktor Downs Road and A38 Launceston Road.
A30 Cornwall - A30 closed and queuing traffic westbound between Temple and Callywith in Bodmin, because of an accident involving a car and horsebox, recovery work and debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cornish wine producer awarded Royal Warrant
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Cornish wine producer Camel Valley has been awarded a Royal Warrant by Command of His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales.
It's the first English sparkling wine to bear the Royal coat of arms.
Bob Lindo who, along with his wife Annie, owns Camel Valley Vineyard in Bodmin, said: "It's a great honour for Camel Valley and it speaks for the whole industry that there is now an English sparkling wine ranked alongside some of the finest suppliers of wines to the Royal Household."
Devon verger receives Maundy money from the Queen
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A church verger from Devon has received Maundy money from Her Majesty the Queen at a Royal ceremony in Windsor today.
Norman Betts has been the verger at Stoke Gabriel Parish Church for more than 30 years, and his family has held the role for almost 400 years.
Norman, who was nominated for his outstanding service to the church, was among 92 men and 92 women to receive the commemorative coins.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J29 for A30 Exeter.
M5 Devon - M5 exit slip road closed and very slow traffic southbound at J29, A30 (Exeter), because of emergency repairs.
Truro City still eyeing title says striker Cooke
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City forward Cody Cooke says the club are still aiming to win National League South.
The White Tigers go into the crucial Easter period on the back of four successive wins which has seen them rise to fifth in National League South, nine points off the leaders with a game in hand.
Fifth-placed City host sixth-placed Hemel Hempstead Town on Good Friday before a trip to Weston-Super-Mare on Easter Monday.
"If we kick on the form we've had against the lesser teams as such, there's no reason we can't go on and win it," Cooke told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We've proven all year that we can beat the teams above us, it's just about those teams below us.
"Who's to say we can't go on an unbeaten run until the end of the year and that puts us in an unbelievable position and could we go and win the league? I can't see why not if we continue the form that we've got.
"It's definitely an important few weeks and everyone's excited and looking forward to it."
Burglars wanted after Plymouth break-in
BBC Radio Devon
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information after a burglary in Mutley, Plymouth.
The incident took place between 15:15 and 15:30 on Monday at a property on Seaton Avenue.
The burglars gained entry to the property by breaking a downstairs window and took a 42in Hitachi LCD TV.
Cornwall schools receive £8.8m funding boost
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
The Department for Education has announced an investment of £8.8m for schools in Cornwall.
The funding is part of £514m being allocated to improve and expand the facilities of schools in England.
Pirates to 'give it some beans' in B&I Cup
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Cornish pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side is aiming to upset the form book and win at Ealing in the quarter-finals of the British and Irish Cup.
Cattle led the Pirates to victory in the inaugural competition in 2010 and are hoping to progress in what is the final installment of the competition.
"We're going to go up there and give it some beans," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We know what we have to do in terms of how to pressure them, it'll be more about us and executing our roles.
"It's a massive opportunity for us, it's a different focus from the league.
"You don't get many chances to play for silverware and to go away to Ealing, a strong team, is what rugby is about, those big occasions and big challenges."
Garage boss sentenced for VAT fraud
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A garage boss from St Blazey has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service after being found guilty of tax fraud.
Derren White, who was director of St Austell Motor Company, Mid Cornwall Motors and Mac Tools St Austell, filed false invoices in order to claim £42,750 in VAT repayments.
Appearing at Truro Crown Court on 27 March, Mr White was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service and fined £450, plus a £100 victim surcharge.
HM Revenue and Customs will pursue Mr White for the repayment of the money through the civil courts.
Man arrested for firearm, explosive and drug offences
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Two people from Ivybridge and a third from Liverpool have been arrested as part of a joint operation by Devon and Cornwall Police and Merseyside Police.
Officers attended a property at St John's Road in the Devon town at midday today.
A 33-year-old man from Ivybridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender, while a 38-year-old woman from the town was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested for possession of a firearm, explosives and drugs supply.
All three are being held at a Devon police station.
Brewster leaves Plymouth Argyle role
Craig Brewster is to leave his role as assistant manager at league One side Plymouth Argyle following hip surgery.Read more
Pensioner killed while driving to new life in Spain
Devon Live
A pensioner, who had been on his way to catch a ferry to start a new life in Spain, died when the car he was driving veered into the path of a vehicle on the other side of the A3052 in Devon, whose driver also later died.
Man rescued from mud on the banks of River Tamar
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A man has been rescued after getting stuck up to his waist in mud on the banks of the River Tamar in Plymouth.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue used throw lines to pull the man from the mud under the Tamar Bridge, in a rescue that also involved the Plymouth Lifeboat, Plymouth Coastguard and local police and ambulance services.
New leads exhausted in teenager's murder
Police investigating the murder of Kate Bushell say her murder remains unsolved 20 years on.Read more
'Extremist' made fertiliser bombs in flat
Officers found pipe bombs, improvised devices and racist jottings at Steven Bracher's flat.Read more
Tributes paid in Parliament to 'youngest councillor'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Tributes have been paid in Parliament to a Conservative councillor from Devon who has died at the age of 21.
Clarissa Slade, who was thought to be Britain's youngest councillor when she was elected to represent Mid Devon District Council three years ago, was found dead at her flat in Hampshire where she was a student.
It is not yet known what caused her death.
The Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom told MPs it was a "sad loss".
Devon bowls couple preparing for Commonwealth Games
BBC Spotlight
Athletes from Devon and Cornwall are preparing for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast ahead of the opening ceremony there on 4 April.
Among them are husband and wife Natalie and Jamie Chestney, from Exeter, who are both big medal hopefuls on the bowling green for team England.
They are two of 10 from the South West to be selected in the side.
Dolphins and fishermen 'compete' for dwindling stocks
Overfishing has created a "vicious cycle" of dolphins and fishermen competing for dwindling stocks, according to researchers at the University of Exeter.
The study, which investigates the impact of bottlenose dolphins on fisheries off northern Cyprus, says damage done by dolphins to fishing nets costs thousands or even tens of thousands of euros a year.
Researchers estimate that about 10 dolphins are accidentally caught in the study area each year.
Acoustic "pingers" designed to deter dolphins were ineffective and actually worked as a "dinner bell" to attract them in some cases.
Lead author Robin Snape said: "Effective management of fish stocks is urgently needed to address the overexploitation that is causing this vicious cycle."
Police appeal for help over missing man in Torbay
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 53-year-old man from Torbay.
Andrew Haworth has been missing since Sunday, 18 March.
Officers say they are carrying out urgent inquiries to locate him and are urging the public to report any sightings to them.
Mr Haworth is described as white, 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall, thin and is bald.
He was last seen wearing brown/green combat trousers and an army jacket.
Class A drugs worth thousands seized in raid
Devon hotel closes after suspected norovirus outbreak
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A hotel in Devon has closed temporarily due to a suspected outbreak of norovirus.
The Passage House Hotel in Newton Abbot has closed its restaurant, lounge and leisure club until Sunday afternoon, after a number of guests became ill.
The hotel is working closely with Environmental Health, Teignbridge District Council and Public Health England, and has been advised the outbreak is unlikely to be related to the hotel's own hygiene procedures or food preparation.
Joe Hibberd, the hotel's general manager said: "Our top priority is the welfare of the guests affected and returning them to full health as quickly as possible."
Open water swimmers report near misses in Tor Bay
Chris Baker
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Two open water swimmers have reported near misses while swimming in Tor Bay in the last five months - one with a speed boat, the second with a jet ski.
In the first incident in November last year, a man reported a speed boat passing within 50-65ft (15-20m) of him.
In the second, a swimmer reported a jet ski passing within about 150ft (50m) of him while he was swimming 1,600ft (500m) offshore in January.
Both are listed as dangerous occurrences in the Tor Bay Harbour Authority's log of accidents and incidents, covering the 10 months to February.
In another logged incident in June last year, a crew member from HMS Somerset swam from Haldon Pier to the frigate, anchored off Torquay, rather than take the "liberty boat" to get back on board.
The warship's crew reported the incident.
Three arrested after police operation in Ivybridge
The three people were taken into police custody after a "pre-planned operation" in the town, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said.
More information is due to be released later.
South West 'not getting fair share of transport cash'
Chris Baker
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Labour politicians say the South West is missing out on transport investment.
Plymouth City Council's opposition group has called on the government to invest £2.5bn in the rail line linking Devon and Cornwall with the rest of the country.
They are also urging ministers to fund the Peninsula Rail Task Force's 10-year plan to make the line more resilient, and provide more and faster trains.
City council deputy leader Patrick Nicholson said the Conservatives were committed to better resilience, especially at Dawlish, as well as faster journey times, with more trains.
Rejecting a Labour motion at this week's full council meeting, he said Labour had consistently failed to invest in the South West.
It's snowing in Devon as mad March weather hits
Devon Live
Snow has been filmed on Dartmoor at Princetown today.
Devon travel: Accidents in Axminster and near Peter Tavy
BBC Radio Devon
Kate Bushell murder remains unsolved
The murder of 14-year-old Kate Bushell nearly 21 years ago remains unsolved, despite a "tremendous" response to a new appeal in November.
The teenager's throat was cut as she walked a neighbour's dog near her Exwick home in November 1997. Her body was found by her father, who was searching for his missing daughter with police.
Although 10 new leads have been exhausted, Devon and Cornwall Police say the case will always remain open.
The appeal had asked the public to help identify a man seen with a blue car in a layby in Exwick Lane at the time of the murder, and another unknown man seen running down a field from the direction of where Kate was found.
The 200 calls and messages prompted by the fresh appeal included the names of a number of individuals, but these have been reviewed "in significant detail" and eliminated from the inquiry.
Tim Bushell, Kate’s older brother, described the support of the public and dedication of the police as humbling, adding that he and his parents still hope "someone will come forward and that justice will be served".
Vegetables '40% cheaper' with university scheme
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Compared to traditional veg box projects, the price of vegetables in a University of Exeter scheme is "40% cheaper", according to one of its founders.
Exeter VegShare was Margus Menert's idea - selling vegetables sourced locally with supplies coming from organic farms in the Exeter area - and he says "bulk-buying" reduces costs.
The scheme has recently been recognised nationally and received funding from the National Union of Students.
It also sells "wonky" vegetables that might not make it to the plate otherwise...
Cornwall travel: St Columb Major accident
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are reports of an accident at St Columb Major on the A39 at the Trekenning roundabout.
Seaside visitors should use lifeguard beaches
People planning to visit the seaside over the Easter holidays are being advised by Devon and Cornwall CoastSafe to choose beaches that are patrolled by RNLI lifeguards.
Umbrella time!