BBC Local Live: South West

999 operators say a large number of people called them about the incident, on the third (and top) floor of a block of flats.
Three crews used breathing apparatus, an aerial ladder platform and a hose reel jet to put out the fire and say a working alarm alerted residents to the incident quickly.
Plan for airshows in Teignmouth and Dawlish are grounded
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans for an airshow at Teignmouth on 25 August and Dawlish the following day have been shelved until 2019.
Councillors say time has run out to put a show on this year but say they remain confident the show will take place next year.
Councillor Robert Phipps, who had headed up a working party to look into the airshow for Teignmouth Town Council, said: "It is taking a bit of time to get it off the ground, but if it happens it would be a great thing and a great boost for the area and for the tourism industry.
"We are still looking at trying to put on airshow as an event next summer, but it not going to happen this year."
Meanwhile, Sidmouth Town Council has confirmed the Red Arrows will fly over the seafront on the opening day of the town's regatta on 24 August.
The RAF's aerobatic team is also expected to fly over Paignton at the Torbay Airshow on 2 and 3 June.
Street sign confusion in Exeter
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Confusion has erupted over some new street signs in St Thomas in Exeter.
The new signs, stating "Buddle Lane leading to Newman Road", have been put in directly over the old tile signs saying Newman Road.
A few of the properties at the junction of Newman Road are in Buddle Lane, but local residents have described the actual location and wording of the signage, as "daft" and "misleading".
Meanwhile a third sign has appeared a little way down the road, reading Newman Road.
Exeter City Council, who are responsible for the installation of street signs, has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Public urged to report suspicions of child neglect
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Devon County Council is urging residents who are worried about a child's welfare, or about abuse or neglect of a child, to act on their suspicions.
A recent YouGov survey revealed nearly a third of parents of under 16s have worried about a child's welfare.
Just over half (57%) did something about it, but nearly half didn't.
Possible signs of abuse or neglect to look out for include:
Appearance: Such as unusual injuries or consistently poor hygiene
Behaviour: Such as being withdrawn, overly anxious, disruptive or self-harming or any other sudden changes in behaviour
Communication: Such as talking aggressively, using sexual language or becoming secretive
The advice to anyone in Devon who may have suspicions of child abuse or neglect is to contact Devon's Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) on 0345 155 1071.
Guernsey could welcome 150,000 cruise ship visitors
Rob England
BBC News Online
More than 100 cruise ships, potentially carrying 150,000 passengers, are set to visit Guernsey during the cruise season, according to the States.
The first ship - Marco Polo - is due to arrive this Easter weekend.
Eleven of the expected vessels will be anchoring in the island's waters for the first time.
Guernsey's harbour master, Captain Chad Murray, said the cruise sector was "still a growth business".
"The feedback from operators last year was very positive and we are looking forward to welcoming both returning and new ships to Guernsey," he added.
Last year visitor spending from cruise ships was worth about £4m to the local economy, according to the States, who used figures from a study by a local firm, Global Research.
The red light arm on the Albert Pier will be closed to parking on "ship days", the States say, but will aim to open "as quickly as possible on smaller ship days".
Weather: Dry with clear spells tonight but rain tomorrow
There will be clear spells through this evening and into tonight.
It may turn cloudier in places towards the end of the night with the chance of the odd spot of rain.
Minimum temperature: -1 to 2C (30 to 36F).
Tomorrow, any brightness first thing will soon fade, leaving a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain moving up from the south.
Deputy Paint joins Islanders Association
BBC Radio Guernsey
Deputy Barry Paint has joined the three founding politicians in the Guernsey political group, the Islanders Association.
It is obvious to many that the new structure of government is not working well.
I am joining the Islanders Association to attract and support a cohesive group of like-minded people to stand for election in 2020 in the hope that they can decide and implement common-sense policies more efficiently for everyone's benefit."
Exmouth restaurant could be replaced by flats
Local Democracy Reporting Service
An Indian restaurant in Exmouth could be demolished and replaced with houses and flats.
Pub company Punch Taverns has submitted a planning application to East Devon District Council, which would see them knock down the Spice Lounge, in Prince of Wales Drive.
Seven two-bedroom houses, one one-bedroom flat, and two two-bedroom flats would be built on the land in its place.
Police dispatcher receives special award for bravery
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A Devon and Cornwall Police dispatcher has received a special bravery award after going to the aid of a vulnerable man while off duty.
Julie Burgess was honoured at the APD Control Room Awards 2018 - the first ever national awards for staff who work in the control rooms of the UK’s blue light services.
Ch Supt Glen Mayhew of Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Julie was on her way home from the Force control room in Plymouth in January of this year when she saw a man on the wrong side of the barriers of the Tamar Bridge.
"Julie parked her car safely on the bridge and climbed across the bridge infrastructure to access the pedestrian cantilever and return back to where she had seen the man.
"She spoke with the man and held on to him until officers arrived to bring him to safety.
The final rubber stamp on East Devon District Council's plans to relocate from its current headquarters at the Knowle in Sidmouth to new offices in Honiton and Exmouth has been given.
Development company PegasusLife has been granted planning permission to redevelop the offices into a 113-apartment assisted-living community for older people.
This means the company and the council are now committed to the sale of the site.
The authority's new headquarters at Heathpark in Honiton are expected to be completed in December.
Jersey sees rise in 'complaints against employers'
BBC Radio Jersey
There has been a sharp rise in the number of people making complaints about their employers to Jersey's Employment and Discrimination Tribunal (EDT).
The organisation hears complaints from people who do not think they have been treated fairly at work.
Last year it dealt with 20% more cases than 2016. The EDT say the increase mainly came from claims within the "protected characteristic" of sex, and related characteristics such as sexual
orientation, gender reassignment, pregnancy and maternity.
In 2017 there were 236 employment law claims, 55 discrimination claims and 18 counterclaims from employers.
In its annual report the EDT said companies that lose their cases often do so because they "do not fill in the correct forms to respond to the accusations against them".
Cornish wine producer awarded Royal Warrant
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Cornish wine producer Camel Valley has been awarded a Royal Warrant by Command of His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales.
It's the first English sparkling wine to bear the Royal coat of arms.
Bob Lindo who, along with his wife Annie, owns Camel Valley Vineyard in Bodmin, said: "It's a great honour for Camel Valley and it speaks for the whole industry that there is now an English sparkling wine ranked alongside some of the finest suppliers of wines to the Royal Household."
'Little sign of upturn' in Guernsey housing industry
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's building industry is suffering its worst slump in 50 years, according to the Construction Industry Forum.
The group, which promotes the sector, says there is little sign there will be an upturn over the next 18 months.
The latest update on the Island Development Plan shows a significant gap between planning permissions granted and construction work starting.
Chris Lovell, the vice chair of the forum, says the government needs to pursue policies that promote confidence and encourage economic growth.
"There's got to be very much a corporate approach from government as a whole," he said. "Yes we're open for business and here's how we're encouraging it to come in.
"Then the private sector will come behind them. But we do need that activity from government. I believe it's coming but we would like to see it sooner rather than later."
The Committee for Economic Development said it was willing to "listen and work closely" with the construction industry.
The committee is aware that the construction sector within Guernsey has faced challenges in recent years as larger projects have not sustained the levels of activity enjoyed by the sector previously.
The committee will promote the development of both States-owned and privately-owned land and, through the strengthening of the economy generally, greater activity will be seen in the construction industry."
Devon verger receives Maundy money from the Queen
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A church verger from Devon has received Maundy money from Her Majesty the Queen at a Royal ceremony in Windsor today.
Norman Betts has been the verger at Stoke Gabriel Parish Church for more than 30 years, and his family has held the role for almost 400 years.
Norman, who was nominated for his outstanding service to the church, was among 92 men and 92 women to receive the commemorative coins.
One in three new mothers 'over 35' in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
One in three new mothers in Jersey are over the age of 35, according to the States of Jersey statistics unit.
Last year also saw the lowest number of births for the past 15 years. But the number of women giving birth aged 35 or over has grown.
There has also been an increase in cesarean sections, as older mothers are "more likely to have the operation", the report claimed.
More than three quarters of mothers who were aged 45 had a cesarean, the figures show.
In the UK the average age of mothers in 2016 rose to just over 30.
Truro City still eyeing title says striker Cooke
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City forward Cody Cooke says the club are still aiming to win National League South.
The White Tigers go into the crucial Easter period on the back of four successive wins which has seen them rise to fifth in National League South, nine points off the leaders with a game in hand.
Fifth-placed City host sixth-placed Hemel Hempstead Town on Good Friday before a trip to Weston-Super-Mare on Easter Monday.
"If we kick on the form we've had against the lesser teams as such, there's no reason we can't go on and win it," Cooke told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We've proven all year that we can beat the teams above us, it's just about those teams below us.
"Who's to say we can't go on an unbeaten run until the end of the year and that puts us in an unbelievable position and could we go and win the league? I can't see why not if we continue the form that we've got.
"It's definitely an important few weeks and everyone's excited and looking forward to it."
Selway set for 100th Jersey Reds game
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey Reds hooker Nick Selway will make his 100th appearance for the islanders as they host Doncaster in the quarter-finals of the British and Irish Cup.
Jersey lost last season's final by a single point and go into the game off the back of impressive wins over Bristol and Rotherham Titans.
"It is very exciting playing knockout rugby, but at the same time we've got to be accurate and get our detail right, but it's going to be a great occasion," said head coach Harvey Biljon, who won the inaugural British and Irish Cup as a coach with Cornish Pirates in 2010.
"This is knockout rugby, anything can happen on the day, so we've got to make sure we're prepared and ready."
This will be Jersey's last chance to win the trophy as it is being scrapped at the end of the season.
Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, said the island's government wanted to "continue the benefits" of its relationship with the EU, including access to the
goods markets on the same terms as the UK, access to the EU financial services
markets, and to secure the same deal as the UK for the movement of our British
nationals in the EU.
The four UK consultants were appointed in October 2017 for six months, and cost the public purse £432,945 by the end of February 2018, according to the States.
Brought over by the new chief executive of the States of Jersey, Charlie Parker, the team worked on "every aspect" of public services, and helped design "a new structure," a States spokeswoman said.
"The transition team has done what we asked of them, and that phase of work is now
complete," Mr Parker said.
However, the chief executive said three members of the team - out of four - would be kept on to work on "specific initiatives" over the next year. The team's fourth member will also be staying on in a "specific post", pending "a permanent appointment" through an open competition.
Pirates to 'give it some beans' in B&I Cup
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Cornish pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side is aiming to upset the form book and win at Ealing in the quarter-finals of the British and Irish Cup.
Cattle led the Pirates to victory in the inaugural competition in 2010 and are hoping to progress in what is the final installment of the competition.
"We're going to go up there and give it some beans," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We know what we have to do in terms of how to pressure them, it'll be more about us and executing our roles.
"It's a massive opportunity for us, it's a different focus from the league.
"You don't get many chances to play for silverware and to go away to Ealing, a strong team, is what rugby is about, those big occasions and big challenges."
University funding: Number of students 'underestimated'
The government wants to provide full tuition fee grants to students from households earning up to £110,000 a year, with those earning up to £200,000 funded on a "sliding scale".
But an independent adviser - brought in by the Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel, which was tasked with producing a report on the plans - has said future demand for the grant scheme has been "underestimated".
Mr Bahram Bekhradnia, from the Higher Education Policy Institute, said the student numbers used to inform the government's plans were based on "minimalist and unrealistic expectations of likely demand".
The scrutiny panel concluded the funding plans would provide "significant support immediately" to students, but recommended the government update the States on "up take" in October.
A garage boss from St Blazey has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service after being found guilty of tax fraud.
Derren White, who was director of St Austell Motor Company, Mid Cornwall Motors and Mac Tools St Austell, filed false invoices in order to claim £42,750 in VAT repayments.
Appearing at Truro Crown Court on 27 March, Mr White was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service and fined £450, plus a £100 victim surcharge.
HM Revenue and Customs will pursue Mr White for the repayment of the money through the civil courts.
GDPR compliant data protections laws approved for Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
A new data protection law in Guernsey has been approved by the UK Privy Council.
The new legislation follows a meeting held between the States of Guernsey and EU authorities in Brussels on 9 March.
Deputy Mary Lowe, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "The committee looks forward to working with the community and the Data Protection Authority to ensure the Bailiwick remains a preferred place to do business and where residents can remain confident that their data is being handled with proper safeguards."
Man arrested for firearm, explosive and drug offences
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Two people from Ivybridge and a third from Liverpool have been arrested as part of a joint operation by Devon and Cornwall Police and Merseyside Police.
Officers attended a property at St John's Road in the Devon town at midday today.
A 33-year-old man from Ivybridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender, while a 38-year-old woman from the town was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested for possession of a firearm, explosives and drugs supply.
All three are being held at a Devon police station.
Pensioner killed while driving to new life in Spain
A man has been rescued after getting stuck up to his waist in mud on the banks of the River Tamar in Plymouth.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue used throw lines to pull the man from the mud under the Tamar Bridge, in a rescue that also involved the Plymouth Lifeboat, Plymouth Coastguard and local police and ambulance services.
Bank issues scam warning ahead of Easter holidays
BBC Radio Jersey
Natwest bank has warned people in the Channel Islands to be aware of potential scams over the Easter period, as fraudsters tend to target bank holidays.
A spokesman said there
had been a number of "smishing attacks" across the islands this year, with
fraudsters using well-known brands in an attempt to trick people.
The Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom told MPs it was a "sad loss".
Jersey States' '£2.6m job advert'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The States of Jersey is looking for someone to work in their storage and procurement team and it appears to have a very generous salary.
They're looking for someone with "a high level of attention to detail" to work on the storage, purchasing and stock maintenance in the States.
The job advert, on the States of Jersey page, says the salary is £2,661,600 per year. But a spokeswoman for the States said it is a mistake and "thank you for pointing it out and we're going to change it".
The actual salary for the role is between £26,616 and £28,259 per year.
Devon bowls couple preparing for Commonwealth Games
Athletes from Devon and Cornwall are preparing for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast ahead of the opening ceremony there on 4 April.
Among them are husband and wife Natalie and Jamie Chestney, from Exeter, who are both big medal hopefuls on the bowling green for team England.
They are two of 10 from the South West to be selected in the side.
Dolphins and fishermen 'compete' for dwindling stocks
Overfishing has created a "vicious cycle" of dolphins and fishermen competing for dwindling stocks, according to researchers at the University of Exeter.
The study, which investigates the impact of bottlenose dolphins on fisheries off northern Cyprus, says damage
done by dolphins to fishing nets costs thousands or even tens of thousands of euros a
year.
Researchers estimate that about 10 dolphins are accidentally caught in the study area each year.
Acoustic "pingers" designed to deter dolphins were ineffective and actually worked as a "dinner bell" to attract them in some cases.
Lead author Robin Snape said: "Effective management of fish stocks is urgently needed to address the overexploitation that is causing this vicious cycle."
BreakingMidwife suspended following death of mother
Rob England
BBC News Online
A
midwife in Guernsey has been suspended following the death of a
mother five hours after giving birth, a panel has heard
Anne
Passave, was on duty at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey in May 2016
when the woman lost almost two litres of blood.
Ms Passave,
who had been a midwife for 11 years was put under investigation by the Nursing
and Midwifery Council (NMC) for failing to offer the mother pain relief.
Neil
Guest, representing Anne Passave, said: "Although we are dealing with very
serious matters we are looking at one incident in a career.
"Prior
to that there were no blemishes on her record whatsoever."
Operations postponed due to lack of beds
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Some elective operations at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital have been postponed due to an "extraordinary demand" for beds.
An increase in the
number of patients with respiratory illness, including diagnosed cases of
the flu virus, has put particular pressure on capacity.
Professor Juliet Beal, chief nurse, said: "Bed capacity at the hospital in the past 48 hours has been running at some of the highest levels we have seen all winter.
"The safest option, when pressure on hospital beds is so great, however, is to postpone elective surgery.
"Our team have been speaking to patients and their families to explain the situation and we will of course re-arrange as soon as possible anybody that is affected by our need to postpone."
Police appeal for help over missing man in Torbay
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 53-year-old man from Torbay.
Andrew Haworth has been missing since Sunday, 18 March.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Fire service puts out blaze in Newquay flat
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service says it has put out a blaze in Newquay.
Airtel-Vodafone suffering island-wide outage
Their latest report on births and breastfeeding shows the number of older mothers has risen from about a quarter of all births in 2000 to about a third in 2017.
Jersey: Van Breda (co-capt); Pincus, Ma'afu, Best, Worrall; Cope, Hardy; Woolmore (co-capt), Selway, Armstrong, Sexton, Bartle, Argyle, Joyce, Rogerson
It brings the island up to EU requirements, including criteria set out in the General Data Protection Regulation.

It comes into force on 25 May.
A spokesman said there had been a number of "smishing attacks" across the islands this year, with fraudsters using well-known brands in an attempt to trick people.
Officers say they are carrying out urgent inquiries to locate him and are urging the public to report any sightings to them.
Class A drugs worth thousands seized in raid